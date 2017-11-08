Ford: Get Ready For Q4 Earnings Beat

Ford doesn't seem to be guiding towards a large pension remeasurement in Q4, so factoring in October's truck sales, they will likely beat their latest guidance.

Ford October Sales US: First Indicator for Q4 Earnings

Ford had a fantastic month of sales in October. The total number of vehicles sold was up 6.2% YOY. Because of the shift from lower margin products to higher, if this trend continues for November and December, there is strong reason to believe that operating income will grow much more.

History

Ford is becoming more of a “truck” company every year. Trucks have gone from a pretty steady 38% of total vehicles sold (2012 to 2015) to 41% in 2016 and over 43% 2017 YTD.

Vehicle Mix by Year:

It’s important to note that, although Ford Truck sales have increased as a proportion of sales, Ford has been steadily growing its total number of vehicles sold each year (save for a tiny decrease in 2014) and therefore Truck sales have been growing in absolute numbers as well:

2016 saw 1.077M trucks sold and, conservatively, Ford should sell at least 1.120M trucks in 2017 (Taking YTD of 920K and adding the sales number from Nov and Dec last year – 199K combined).

Why This Matters

The reason it’s important to break down sales by vehicle type, rather than look solely at total vehicles sold is that some vehicles are much more profitable than others. Ford (or any other major vehicle manufacturer) does not release what its margins are by vehicle. This information would be a little too useful for competitors. However, from time to time, we get little pieces of information that allow us to do rough math.

For example, in 2015 the Ford CFO stated that pre-tax profits were lower by approximately $1B because of reduced production of the F-150 and Edge (due to change-over constraints). This works out to be approximately $13.3K per vehicle in margin. This Autoblog article suggests the margin could be around $10K per truck sold. This WSJ article suggests $8-10K variable margin (this article is from 2013).

If you take Ford as a whole, in 2016 each vehicle contributed, on average only $2,249 in gross margin ($14.9M total gross margin divided by 6.65M vehicles sold). This number includes the 1.077M trucks sold in the US. If you estimate that trucks have a $10K gross margin in the US, it means trucks sales are responsible for approximately $10.7B in gross margin – a whopping 72% of total gross margin for all vehicles. By this math, the remaining ~5B vehicles contribute less than $1K each.

How Investors can Benefit

The prevailing sentiment is that the auto market is peaking and that we should be shy to invest in North American vehicle manufacturers at this time. Combine this with other concerns about technological disruption (electric vehicles, auto-pilot, ride-sharing) and you see depressed PE ratios across the board (except for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)). Ford is currently trading at 10.6x 2016 earnings, much below the current market average. Worth mentioning is that Ford has already made $1.31 EPS this year in the first 9 months. If they just break even in Q4, share price would be at 9.4x 2017 earnings.

If Ford does not have a huge pension remeasurement in Q4 2017, it’s impossible they will only break even in Q4. Ignoring the pension remeasurement for a minute, based on October’s sales numbers alone, and assuming November and December are flat with last year, we should expect at least an additional $120M net income based on the additional truck sales (up approximately 10K units in October multiplied by $12K gross margin per truck – I choose $12K because “Overall F-Series average transaction prices increased $4,000 versus last year”). If truck sales continue to grow their share in the vehicle mix and truck transaction prices remain high for the rest of the year, it’s very possible the impact on net income will be even better.

After Q3 earnings, Ford was guiding for $1.75 to $1.85 EPS for the full year. The pension remeasurement is a huge wildcard but I don’t feel they would guide for $.50 EPS in Q4 ($1.80 minus $1.31 EPS YTD) if they were expecting a huge remeasurement like 2016 ($3B = $.75 per share). This guidance was before the October sales figures were known. If EPS is closer to $1.90 (the extra $120M income from October sales is $.03 EPS alone) then the current share price is a multiple of only 6.47x estimated 2017 earnings.

Conclusion

If you believe Ford is doing well to maintain profitability during a down cycle, considering the fact that truck sales are actually growing YOY and the fact that trucks contribute approximately 72% of the overall profitability, it could be a very good time to buy Ford. I’ve predicted that Ford share price could see $17-$20 in the next 2-3 years. If these sales numbers keep their trend towards trucks and the pension remeasurement is not crazy this year, it’s possible we will see that level much sooner.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.