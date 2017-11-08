EOG Resources Ready To Shift Into High Gear

EOG Resources (EOG) is a low-cost operator that can make a decent profit and free cash flows in a weak oil price environment and stands to make a windfall as oil prices climb to $55 a barrel. The Houston, Texas,-based energy company also will likely continue growing its oil volumes at strong double-digit rates, which also will help push earnings and cash flows higher.

Latest Earnings

EOG Resources swung to a profit of $100.5 million, or $0.17 per share, in the third quarter from a loss of $190 million, or $0.35 per share a year earlier. Excluding the impact of hedging losses and one-time charges, the company earned a profit of $111.28 million, or $0.19 per share, as opposed to an adjusted loss of $220.8 million, or $0.40 per share, a year earlier. The results blew past analysts’ estimates who were expecting a profit of $0.10 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The earnings growth was driven by increase in production and improvement in commodity prices. The company’s oil and gas production rose 7.7% in the third quarter to 598,100 boepd, which was almost 70% liquids (crude oil, condensate and NGL) and 30% natural gas. The company said that the price of crude oil and NGL averaged $48.11 and $22.38 per barrel in the third quarter, depicting gains of 10.3% and 50%, respectively, from last year. Moreover, EOG Resources also reported a 15% drop in per-unit transportation costs and 13% decline in per-unit DD&A charges which also had a positive impact on earnings.

An outstanding operator

EOG Resources has shown, yet again, that it remains a strong operator that can deliver solid results, even in the face of severe weather conditions. The company has significant operations South Texas’ Eagle Ford play which was hit by the Hurricane Harvey in the third quarter. EOG Resources, as well as most of its Eagle Ford peers, were forced to suspend drilling operations. The company later said that, due to the tropical storm, its oil volumes in the third quarter would come in 15,000 barrels per day lower than expected. This implied that the company was now expecting to produce around 325,600 bopd in the third quarter, down from its original guidance of around 340,600 bopd (guidance 335.-345.7mbopd).

But EOG Resources’ actual oil production came in at 327,900 bpd, which exceeded the mid-point of the new guidance by 2,300 bpd. What’s even more impressive is that EOG Resources’ total production for the third quarter ended up beating the mid-point of the original guidance for total oil and gas production of 597,700 boepd by 4,000 boepd.

On top of this, EOG Resources has once again established itself as a low-cost oil and gas producer that can generate strong returns in a less than $50 a barrel oil price environment. This was the company’s third quarterly profit in a row. It also was the highest quarterly profit in two years, and it came at a time when the US benchmark WTI crude averaged just $48.16 a barrel. On top of this, EOG Resources is now living within its means. Its capital investments of $1.09 billion for the third quarter were funded by the discretionary cash flows of $1.17 billion. Since the cash flows exceeded capital expenditure, the company ended the third quarter with excess cash of roughly $75.3 million.

Bright future

Moving forward, EOG Resources’ earnings and cash flows will likely climb significantly following improvement in oil prices. The price of the US benchmark WTI crude recently climbed to $56.15 a barrel at the time of this writing, its highest level in more than two years. The strength is being fueled partly by expectations that OPEC and its allies, including Russia, will extend their agreement to limit oil supplies. The cartel and its partners originally agreed to curb output by 1.8 million barrels per day through March 2018, but the Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin have backed the extension of the deal beyond the first quarter of next year. in addition to this, Muhammad bin Salman strengthened his grip on Saudi Arabia by arresting royals and the kingdom’s prominent businessmen, including the billionaire Alwaleed bin Talal, in a massive anti-corruption purge. That has given some support to oil prices, considering that Muhammad bin Salman is eager to extend the production freeze agreement.

In addition to this, the oil market’s supply-demand fundamentals are improving. The crude oil stocks in the OECD nations have fallen by 178 million barrels this year and are moving closer to the five-year average. In the US, production growth will likely slow down as energy companies, including EOG Resources, are focusing on living within cash flows rather than production growth. The drilling activity in the US also is slowing down. Last week, oil producers removed eight rigs, to 729 units, which was the largest drop since May 2016. The ongoing unrest in Iraq also has disrupted supplies from one of the world’s largest oil producers. Meanwhile, oil demand is coming in stronger than expected, which is likely due to the underlying strength of the global economy. Demand from China, in particular, is growing. The country recently became the world’s top oil importer, surpassing the US, when it purchases hit 37 million tonnes, or 9 million barrels per day, in September.

In this backdrop, oil prices could remain strong at close to mid-$50s a barrel. That could give a major boost to EOG Resources’ earnings and cash flows, particularly as the company doubles down on its inventory of premium wells. Overall, EOG Resources has access to roughly 17,000 drilling and undrilled locations, of which almost 8,000 are premium locations that can generate well over 60% returns (ATROR) in a $55 a barrel oil price environment. The premium wells allow the company to tap into 7.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent reserves – that’s more than a decade of drilling inventory.

Note that EOG Resources has done a commendable job of growing the size of this inventory (up >30% since Sep. 2016). Through successful exploration work, the company has said that it will continue growing its premium inventory. More importantly, the company can generate substantially higher levels of profits and cash flows from its premium wells at $55 oil.

EOG Resources hasn’t given any specific guidance for next year, but I think the company will likely ramp up drilling while keeping the spending levels within cash flows. The company already has slightly increased drilling activity and intends to end the year with 28 rigs, higher than this year’s average of 26 rigs. The company also added frac crews. EOG Resources has said that it intends to hold on to equipment and services as it plans for 2018. The company has posted 19.6% increase in oil production in the first nine months of this year to 326,100 boe per day. I believe EOG Resources will either continue going this way or report even higher levels of growth in 2018. Note that the company’s long-term target is to grow oil volumes at an average of 15% to 25% per year.

The improvement in oil prices to around $55 a barrel, coupled with double-digit production growth, will allow EOG Resources to significantly grow earnings and cash flows in 2018. That should have a positive impact on EOG Resources stock.

