Bell Continues To Offer Decent Yield To Investors But ARPU Growth Rate Decelerating

The company’s latest announced acquisition of AlarmForce should help position itself in the ear of Internet of Things.

Investment Thesis

BCE (BCE) (TSX:BCE), operate under the name Bell Canada, released its Q3 earnings with strong wireless subscribers and ARPU growth. Its wireless churn rate continues to improve. Although its revenue growth outside of its wireless segment was modest, with its continual expansion of its FTTH infrastructure, its wireline revenue growth is expected to pick up in in 2018. With its latest announced acquisition of AlarmForce (OTCPK:ARFCF) (TSX:AF), BCE appears to position itself well in the Internet of Things era. I believe BCE will continue to be a good candidate choice for dividend investors.

Q3 2017 Financial Highlights

In BCE’s latest quarterly result, revenue and EBITDA grew modestly largely driven by its wireless segment. Its wireless segment revenue and EBITDA grew by 10.4% and 9.4% year over year driven by ARPU growth as well as its MTS acquisition earlier in the year. Its wireline segment revenue grew by 2.9% year over year while its media segment grew by 1.0% year over year.

Source: Q3 2017 Company Presentation

Overall, BCE is maintaining its 2017 financial guidance as outlined in the table below:

Source: Q3 2017 Company Presentation

Growth Driven by Wireless

Bell’s wireless segment had a strong quarter. Its postpaid net additions grew by 9.2% year over year to 117k. Its churn rate also reduced to 1.16% in Q3 from 1.26% last year. Blended ARPU (including both postpaid and prepaid) increase to C$69.78 per month in Q3 17 from C$67.76 in Q3 16.

Source: Q3 2017 Investor Presentation

Bell’s churn rate lagged behind its Canadian competitors in the past. The reduction in churn rate is welcome as lower churn rates will be reflected in future revenues in subsequent quarters. Whether this trend will continue lower remains to be seen as Shaw (SJR)’s entry into wireless space may erode BCE’s subscriber base in the near future. So far, there has been no signs of price war yet.

Source: Created by author, Company Reports

Warning Sign: ARPU Growth Rate Decelerating

One metric that may be disturbing for investors is the fact that BCE’s wireless ARPU growth rate has decelerated in its past quarter. Its wireless ARPU growth rate of 3.0% in Q3 is much less than the growth rate of 4.6% in the prior quarter. This may suggest that Canadian wireless market is approaching saturation. However, BCE continues to see strong growth in data usage (a growth of 26% year over year). As Shaw Communications (SJR) continues to roll out its LTE network and improve its network quality, it remains to be seen whether the competition will disrupt BCE’s ARPU growth rate. I think investors should pay attention to BCE’s ARPU growth rate in the next few quarters to observe the trend.

Source: Q3 2017 Company Presentation

BCE’s Media Business: A Key Strategic Piece

BCE may have less exposure to wireless communications than its competitors which explains why it has slower revenue growth than other competitors. However, one valuable asset that BCE has is its media division, Bell Media. Some may argue that the rise of YouTube and other streamlining services may remove people from watching TV. In a way, it may be true. However, BCE’s media contents include quality channels such as HBO Canada, sports channel such as TSN and RDS, and news channel CTV. I believe these contents especially sports channels will continue to attract audiences. BCE has the advantage in its sports channels as they also hold equity ownership in sports franchises like Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Raptors and Toronto FC. They can easily lever these assets to create more shareholder value such as offering streamlining subscription services or bundling services for their wireless subscribers. This is the advantage that BCE has over its competitors such as Telus (TU) (TSX:T).

Capital Expenditure

Large amount of capital expenditure is the norm in telecom industry. It is how they keep their competitors at the bay. BCE’s capital intensity is expected to remain at around 17% in 2017. The company expects to continue investing and upgrading its wired infrastructure to FTTH in Montreal and the suburbs around Toronto in 2018. According to management, its wireline ARPU for FTTH installed areas are in average 4% higher than other areas. With the expansion of FTTH in 2018, I think it is natural to expect that BCE’s wireline revenue will continue to grow in 2018 and 2019 due to expansion.

AlarmForce Acquisition

On November 6, BCE announced that it will buy Canadian home security AlarmForce for about C$166 million. This is about 70% premium to AlarmForce’s closing share price of C$9.34 on November 6. Even though BCE pays a premium for it, I believe it is worth the deal as this helps BCE to position themselves in the era of Internet of Things to provide communication services to security products and other home appliances. As competition in telecom industry in Canada heats up, this allows BCE to offer bundled services.

Dividend Analysis

BCE’s dividend yield continues to lead other major Canadian telecom service providers with 4.73% dividend yield. The company has also increased its dividend by at least 5% in the past nine years. Its November dividend payment announcement marks the fourth consecutively quarterly dividend payment of C$0.7175 per share. With growth in free cash flow and a modest decline in payout ratio, BCE should be able to raise its dividend in its upcoming dividend announcement. However, increase is likely to be modest.

Source: Created by author, Company Reports

Investor Takeaway

BCE continues to offer investors with decent dividend yield and predictable cash flow. However, its EBITDA and revenue growth rate is likely to slowdown in 2018 as revenues from MTS acquisitions has already been incorporated in BCE’s income statement. For investors wish stock price stability and higher dividend yield than its Canadian peers, BCE remains an attractive choice.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Thank you for reading. If you like my article, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "follow" to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.