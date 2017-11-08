Best Inc: A Chinese Logistics Powerhouse

Best Inc. (BSTI), referred to as "Best", is a logistics and supply chain provider throughout China that had one of the largest IPOs of a Chinese company so far this year. I have been investing in Chinese equities for the past couple years and believe Best is a great long-term investment due to the growth of the underlying industry, Best's founder-led leadership team, the addition of Best Store, and a unique backing by the eCommerce behemoth, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA).

Growth of Underlying Industry

The growth of China's middle class in conjunction with the advent of mobile connectivity has created an unstoppable force of eCommerce shopping in China. Total internet users in the country swelled to 731 Million users in 2016, which still only accounts for 53.1% of the population, yet is more than double the total population of the United States! In addition to this, mobile orders made up 80% of Alibaba's total retail commerce business revenues.

Johnny Chou noticed this trend, and quickly build his asset-light company a scalable and robust proprietary technology infrastructure that allows it to scale easily as growth continues. Best uses machine learning to sort and map non-standard shipping addresses in milliseconds, and using a patented sorting algorithm to process over 11,000 items per hour. Their SaaS platforms also make it easy to service their 300,000+ merchants and easily configure with the Cainiao Network to serve any customers through Alibaba's services. These bets are paying off as the company has seen incredible revenue and shipment volume growth since 2007. Most recently they've obtained a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 96% from 2012 to 2016 for the number of parcels shipped, far outpacing the markets growth rate.

Founder-Led, Visionary Leader

Shao-Ning Chou (who also goes by Johnny), is the founder-led visionary CEO of Best Inc. Mr. Chou was the Co-President of Google China in 2005-2006 before resigning from his position to start his own company in the bustling Chinese logistics industry.

Mr. Chou was recently interviewed by CNBC analysts on the day of his company's IPO, and responded brilliantly regarding how his company will succeed:

Alibaba empowers a lot of consumers, but nevertheless, we really get our customers from our merchants. Even though they're on the Alibaba platform we provide service to the merchants so they trust us with their customers and that leads to them coming back to us.

This customer-centric attitude makes me very bullish on Best. I like to see founder-led businesses, but even more so when the leaders have a deep understanding of the importance of customer and merchant satisfaction for their long term success. It reminds me a lot of Tony Hsieh and how he ran Zappos and competed with Amazon for years until they eventually bought him out. Additionally, Mr. Chou remains one of the principal shareholders of Best with a 14.7% ownership and a commitment to increasing Best's position as one of China's leading logistics providers.

The Growth Engine: Best Store

Best Store is a new division of the company that launched full-scale in March 2016. This division uses convenience stores, referred to as "Membership" stores, to provide optimal last mile logistics to 100% of China's provinces and cities.

Since March 2016, the Membership store count has grown rapidly and quickly eclipsed 300,000. These membership stores are a key part of Best's future success as they open the door to inexpensive last mile logistics for 100% of China's cities. This portion of their business will become more and more valuable as they strengthen relationships with each store. Their Founder-CEO Johnny Chou has build his company with a strong focus on merchant support that can't easily be copied. These stores are increasingly trusting Best to take care of their customers, leading to repeat customers and favoritism for Best as the merchants logistics provider. I believe next year's same store growth for these membership stores will be telling in how they've been able to garner repeat business. Last-mile logistics could prove to be the most important aspect of China's logistics industry, and Best is quickly becoming a leader in this field through Best Store.

"Alibaba-backed Best"

Since going public in 2014, Alibaba has put out three 20-F forms (Annual Reports). In these reports they highlight a category: Recent Investments, Acquisition, and Strategic Alliance Activities. Under Logistics investments, only a handful of companies have earned the honor of becoming Alibaba partners.

In the following chart, I've highlighted these investments:

At current valuations, this investment is a drop in the bucket for Alibaba, but considering it's one of the few logistics bets they've made shows confidence in Best's platform. In the long-term, Alibaba may be looking to acquire some of its top performing logistics providers. On the Cainiao Network, the top six logistics providers handled a majority of the shipments in 2016. I believe top performers such as Best will slowly take market share on the Cainiao Network at which point Alibaba will likely add to its stake to become a majority owner.

Charles Sizemore from Sizemore Capital put it nicely in his interview with CNBC regarding Chinese logistics companies.

The driving force [behind logistics growth in China] is eCommerce. If you're Amazon or Alibaba, you really have no choice but to build out your own infrastructure because depending on third parties is a big risk.

Alibaba now has a majority stake in Cainiao Network, but in order to have full control of its supply chain and logistics, it will need to make further investments into the top 3-4 logistics providers. Only time will tell who those providers will be.

Caution Ahead

Many analysts advice against buying stocks in the first year after their IPO.

S-1 filings are presented by management in the most pristine manner to help raise their IPO price and get institutional investors interested. Best actually had to lower its IPO price from a range of $13-15 per share to $10-11 per share due to a decrease in demand from investors. The scare was partially attributed to the poor first year performance of ZTO Express (NYSE:ZTO) as a public company. Best will likely be very volatile in its first year as management adjusts to being a publicly traded company and earnings releases remain unpredictable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BSTI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.