Why Devon Energy Looks Attractive

Devon Energy (DVN) could deliver serious growth in earnings and cash flows. The oil producer is now consistently generating free cash flows, in addition to quarterly profits. The company has become a money-making machine, even though its total production has fallen this year. In the future, its earnings and cash flows could climb significantly as the company will likely receive a boost from not only higher energy prices but also production growth.

Profits, Free Cash Flow

Devon Energy is one of the lowest cost operators, which is evident from the fact that it remained profitable throughout most of the downturn. In its third-quarter results, the company posted a profit of $0.46 per share, on an adjusted basis. The company has now reported a quarterly profit nine times in a row, which is in contrast to most of its peers, such as ConocoPhillips (COP) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY), who only became profitable in 2017 after oil prices stabilized in the $45 to $55 a barrel range.

Devon Energy, however, burned cash flows last year, but it promised to turn around in 2017 by delivering "peer-leading cash flow expansion". Note that Devon Energy wasn't eyeing an increase in total production. In fact, so far in the first nine months of this year, Devon Energy's total production has fallen by 6.2% from last year. The company is expecting a 1-5% drop in total production for the full year. Instead, Devon Energy wanted to shift its volume mix to higher-margin products by focusing on pumping oil from its highest-quality assets (STACK and Delaware Basin) in order to improve its cash flow profile. And, the company has delivered on this promise.

In every quarter of 2017, Devon Energy has managed to generate enough operating cash flows to fully fund its capital expenditure. In the latest quarter, the company generated $776 million of operating cash flows which covered capital expenditure of $735 million. Consequently, the company ended the quarter with free cash flows of $41 million. In the first nine months of this year, the company has generated $217 million of free cash flows, which shows a marked improvement from last year when it faced a cash flow deficit of $422 million. The company is clearly generating superior returns for shareholders.

Outstanding operator

On top of this, Devon Energy's latest quarterly results have shown, yet again, that it is an extremely well-managed operator that can hit its production targets even after experiencing significant operational disruptions.

Devon Energy has significant operations at Eagle Ford in South Texas, which was responsible for almost 17% of the company's oil production in the first half of 2017. Like most Eagle Ford operators, Devon Energy was forced to suspend operations in the region when the Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas. Back in September, the company warned that the tropical storm dragged its production by 15,000 boe per day. That was supposed to negatively impact the company's third quarter volumes. The company originally said that it would produce 526,000 to 546,000 boe per day in the third quarter, but following the Harvey-related update, I was expecting production of around 511,000 to 531,000 boe per day.

Instead, Devon Energy ended up producing 527,000 boe per day, which is in line with the original guidance and 6,000 boe per day higher than the mid-point of the new guidance. This also shows that if it weren't for the storm, Devon Energy would have produced 542,000 boe per day, which is near the top-end of the original guidance. The strong performance was led by the company's properties in Oklahoma's STACK play where oil and gas volumes climbed 20.7% from last year to 111,000 boe per day. Here, Devon Energy has also reported extraordinary well results. In STACK's Meramec play, the company brought 14 new wells online which hit 30-day IP rate of more than 2,300 boe per day (55% light oil) at an average, which is one of the best in the industry. Overall, Devon Energy brought 50 new high-rate wells online whose 30-day IP rates averaged more than 2,100 boe per day (50% oil). Following these strong numbers, Devon Energy has said that it now has the best 90-day production rates from new wells in the industry.

Future outlook

More importantly, it looks like Devon Energy is just getting started. The company's future outlook is looking much better following improvement in commodity prices. The price of the US benchmark WTI crude has risen from $49 a barrel in early-October to $56, driven by expectations that OPEC and its allies will extend the production freeze agreement, the ongoing purge in Saudi Arabia, and the improvement in market's supply-demand fundamentals.

Devon Energy has used this uptick as an opportunity to hedge future oil production at attractive rates. By the end of the third quarter, the company's hedges covered roughly 40% of the estimated production for the first half of 2018, and during the conference call, the management confirmed that it is locking additional future volumes at high prices. This will allow Devon Energy to continue selling oil at a high price, even if the commodity dips. But the company can still benefit from further improvement in oil prices since it has no hedges in place for most of its future production.

As mentioned earlier, Devon Energy has not been targeting production growth, and in the first nine months of this year, its output fell 6% from last year to 542,000 boe per day. But the company plans to ramp up drilling activity in the STACK and Delaware Basin. The company will spend roughly $2.12 billion as E&P capital in 2017 but may increase this to $2.25 billion in 2018, as per the mid-point of its preliminary guidance. The company has said that it will bring 25% more development wells online in 2018 as compared to last year while growing its high-margin oil production from the STACK and Delaware Basin by more than 30%. This will allow Devon Energy to grow its total production, which is in contrast to what we've seen so far in 2017. We'll likely get more details about the company's future plans after its November board meeting.

What I like about Devon Energy is that the company has emphasized that its capital program for 2018 is being designed to improve returns, not production growth. Therefore, Devon Energy will continue working on improving its cash margin. The company will further reduce its per unit costs by becoming more efficient at STACK and Delaware Basin. Note that Devon Energy has a huge inventory of more than 30,000 potential drilling locations at STACK and Delaware Basin concentrated at the most economical part of these plays. These could power the company's production for decades.

I believe that the combination of higher oil production and lower costs will allow Devon Energy to further expand cash margins. This will also fuel the company's earnings and cash flow growth, though, with support from higher oil prices and year-over-year increase in total production, I think Devon Energy's growth will accelerate in 2018.

Attractive Valuation

Devon Energy shares have risen 8.5% in the last six months due to the above-mentioned factors, but the stock's valuation is still looking attractive. In terms of P/CF, the company's shares are trading just 7.29x this year's and 5.66x next year's estimates, as per data from Thomson Reuters. This makes Devon Energy considerably cheaper than a number of its large-cap peers, including ConocoPhillips, Occidental Petroleum, EOG Resources (EOG), and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) who are all priced more than 9.6x this year's and 7.2x next year's cash flow estimates. I believe this might be a buying opportunity. As Devon Energy posts strong cash flow growth in the coming quarters, its shares will likely move considerably higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.