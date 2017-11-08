GBP Poised To Rise After Markets Overreacted To Last Week's BoE Decision

Two more hikes are included in the central bank’s estimations for the next two years.

Only 1 more hike (25bp) is entirely priced in by December 2018. This could be a very late hike, especially now that inflation floats around 3.0%.

GBP is stronger against all G10 FX today despite a new crisis in the Conservative Party. I believe Monday's sterling appreciation could be due to an excessive overreaction after the BoE’s decision last week.

The overreaction hypothesis is explained by Mark Carney’s indications last week that two more hikes are included in the central bank’s estimations for the next two years. As I will explain in the next two charts, markets are completely ignoring these two hikes, hence the sterling could actually recover in the near future. The absence of macroeconomic data this week could also be a positive catalyst.

Chart 1: Interest rate hike market implied probabilities

Looking at the bottom right of the chart, not even a single interest rate hike (25 basis points) is entirely priced in by December 2018. As per Carney’s words last week (link above), this makes no sense in my opinion. If October’s inflation figures in the UK, by any chance, are higher than 3.2%, or inflation rises above the BoE’s expectations in coming months, expectations of a hike would need to be brought forward. This would imply an appreciation of the sterling as markets recalibrate an earlier than expected hike.



Chart 2: SONIA OIS Curve – Sterling’s one-day interest rate curve swap index.

In the same line in the previous chart, Carney indicated that two more hikes are included in the economic estimates for the next two years. If today rates are at 0.5%, this means that interest rates would be at 1% before December 2019.

However, looking at the SONIA OIS curve, markets actually de-priced this scenario after the BoE’s decision. As it can be seen below (yellow), rates are priced to be somewhere around 0.8% in 2 years, considerably below the BoE's own forecasts. This appears to be quite a pessimistic scenario, especially now that inflation is so high in the UK and appears to be recovering globally.

Conclusion

I believe markets overreacted to the BoE’s interest rate hike decision and following forward guidance. The BoE’s projections included two more hikes in two years, and these are clearly not priced in the market at the moment.

Also, the BoE's projections do not include possible economic improvements if, for instance, the UK reaches a positive agreement with the EU on free trade. The projections are neither considering possible further fuel and energy price increases, which could continue to boost inflation. Regarding the latter, crude oil prices reached fresh two-year highs this week, and remained above $45/barrel over the entire year. This year’s average price so far is 17% higher than last year’s average (chart 3).

Chart 3: Average yearly crude oil prices

