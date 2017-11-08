Brookfield Property Should Buy The Rest Of GGP

Brookfield has hinted and recycling capital and also indicated significant interest in GGP and its retail strategy

Shares of GGP spiked on rumors that Brookfield Property is considering acquiring the remaining stake it does not own

Shares of General Growth Properties (GGP) spiked in trading on unconfirmed rumors that Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) may attempt to acquire the 65.6% of outstanding GGP shares that it does not own. Regardless of whether this specific rumor is true, I’m confident Brookfield is at least considering an acquisition (I’ll explain this in a second). Irrespective of the rumor, I believe GGP would be a strong use of capital for GGP in the mid-$20 range, and I think Q3 results suggest that Brookfield could be interested in a major deal like GGP.

Why Brookfield is looking at GGP

New readers may not know that I have spent most of my career as a corporate development professional. At companies of a certain size, there are a limited number of assets available that are “needle moving” and highly adjacent. This is typical for virtually every S&P 500 constituent, and a company as large as Brookfield is no different. Every time a new employee joins corporate development, you can be assured that they think they have a unique, major acquisition thesis. Large companies thus kick the tires on similar ideas repeatedly.

Additionally, as mentioned earlier, Brookfield already owns 34.4% of GGP. However, earlier in the year it owned about 29% of GGP, and it needed to evaluate whether or not to exercise the warrants. Obviously, Brookfield exercised the warrants. With the warrant exercise, I am quite confident that Brookfield has considered an outright acquisition of the whole company.

Even more telling was management’s view on American retail property over the last few quarterly calls.

CEO Brian Kingston said on the Q2 earnings call:

This incremental investment reiterates our long-term investment thesis in Class A U.S. retail in support of GGP’s strategic direction… Physical retail locations are not going anywhere and we see this is a great opportunity to buy a value when others are more cautious.”

Meanwhile, CFO Bryan Davis commented on retail, saying:

No, look we're as I sort of said of my comments I think this is the number one investment idea that we have right now is retail in America. As a contrarian investment not because we think some of the headwinds don't exist but because it is an area where there's a real shortage of any interest from investors unlike many of the other sectors that we're active in I mean we talk about office in Manhattan et cetera.”

Brookfield loves the retail investment thesis right now and likes the strategic direction of GGP. It is the ultimate contrarian play, and I invest in Brookfield because they are typically contrarians. The remaining stake of GGP would require a minimum of $14 billion, in my view, and Brookfield has already been raising capital that could help with a full acquisition.

Per the Q3 earnings call:

In total, these sales will return approximately $200 million in further net proceeds prior to the year end. With the completion of the above transactions, we will have surpassed the midpoint of our 2017 goal to raise between $1 billion and $2 billion of net equity from asset sales this year. In addition, we are exploring the sale of interest and further assets in the US, which should close in either the fourth quarter or early in the New Year."

Rumors from mid-October speculated that Brookfield is deliberating selling a massive stake in its Northeastern US office properties portfolio, potentially unlocking as much as $10 billion in value. This transaction could help Brookfield reduce leverage ahead of a potential transaction for GGP.

Kingston didn’t exactly say Brookfield won’t sell when asked about the Reuters report on the call, saying:

So without commenting specifically on Reuters because I think it's not all directly factual, as you know, we have been pretty active in looking at ways of recycling capital in our core businesses. That includes both office and retail. And I think we look at a number of different options. I think if I'm remembering the article you're referring to directly, it made reference to a REIT and -- or a couple of other various structures like that, I think there's a number of ways that we're exploring. In some cases, it’s single assets where we bring in partners."

I think something large could be brewing, and Brookfield will need something big to recycle the capital.

Why Brookfield should buy GGP

Investing in a company like Brookfield requires ultimate faith in the management teams as allocators of capital. Occasionally, you can buy a business so good that any idiot can run it. In the investing business, this is not an option. As a Brookfield unitholder, I have confidence in Kingston and Davis’ ability to allocate capital, and they have made it clear that US retail is a great space to put money to work.

On top of his gushing about GGP’s current strategy, Kingston commented on retail return profiles on the call, saying:

In our retail businesses, we continue to put capital to work by acquiring anchor boxes owned by department stores in our malls, including 21 Sears locations so far this year. These acquisitions will allow us to invest additional capital in our existing malls at levered returns in excess of 20%."

I will be quite pleased with levered returns in excess of 20%.

I’ve followed GGP as much as necessary for a Brookfield unitholder – I read quarterly reports, and I understand the “A” mall thesis. I also follow the retail space quite closely, and though I believe e-commerce is great and its obviously taking significant share from bricks and mortar, there is an undeniable space for retail, particularly the premium square footage.



I thought GGP CEO Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani put it well on GGP’s most recently quarterly earnings report:



… we all felt that if the sales went to the POS system which means if you bought online and you pick it up in store and the inventory came up with store inventory, then you would record the sales into the store [underreporting of bricks and mortar sales]. And if you bought online and returned in the store, actually what happens is you get deemed at the store level [doubly penalized]. Again, there is a huge return part that's occurring ... And then there is a third aspect to it which is, almost every retailer including the largest online retailer in the world, commented that the uplift they get by having bricks and mortar store is dramatic. So, I think the presence of having the flagship locations which sort of demonstrate the entire merchandise of a retailer, is becoming very important. And I mean at the end of the day, maybe the word is – the word that Jack Ma says is really one retail, right. So you really have to be channel agnostic, because at the end of the day we all understand the benefits and the uplift being created by the bricks and mortar stores. Almost every e-commerce retailer is growing through the growth of their store base, so that's a very interesting position. But it's UNTUCKit, I forget I think they've got like 25, 30 stores open now; Warby Parker, I think by the end of the year are going to have 70 stores open. So we're starting to see almost every retailer open bricks and mortar stores and they all sort of go towards the best retail. And again, that's why I fundamentally go back and say that if you own the top billion square feet of the 8 billion square feet of retail in America, long term you're going to win …”

Shares of GGP also trade below Brookfield’s IFRS value of GGP shares of $30, so there is a clear indication that the company is undervalued.

Overall, I think a deal creates value for Brookfield unitholders

It is clear to me that Brookfield wants to cycle (and should cycle) a lot of its mature US office portfolio. I believe we will see some additional office space consolidation as companies allow more flexible work locations. Additionally, I believe sentiment around US retail is so terrible currently that I am confident Brookfield is facing virtually no competition for assets in the space. This is often a good formula for value creation. I remain long Brookfield units that I believe are worth at least $30.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long GGP by being long BPY