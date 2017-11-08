Stitch Fix Updates Terms For $190 Million IPO - BUY

My opinion is a BUY within that range.

Topline revenue growth is tremendous and SFIX appears reasonably valued in a range of $19.00 to $23.00 per share.

The firm sells clothing and accessories via an online subscription service and includes a personal stylist for each customer.

Stitch Fix has filed updated terms for its U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Online clothing subscription firm Stitch Fix (SFIX) has amended its S-1 registration to sell 10 million shares of Class A stock at a midpoint price of $19.00 per share. SFIX is selling 9 million shares, and founder & CEO Katrina Lake is selling one million shares.

The company provides consumers with the ability to subscribe to receive clothing and related goods on a regular basis with the input of a personal stylist for each customer.

Stitch Fix is a highly efficient growth machine but is not without its potential major competitors.

Still, I rate the IPO a BUY in a price range of $19.00 to $23.00 per share.

Company

San Francisco, CA-based Stitch Fix was founded in 2011 to provide personal shopping service that combines the use of data and personal stylists to deliver clothing and accessory items direct to the consumer.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Katrina Lake, who previously managed the blogger platform at Polyvore, which is a fashion e-commerce company and served as an associate at The Parthenon Group, which is a consulting firm.

Below is an early interview video of Stitch Fix founder Katrina Lake:

(Source: TechCrunch)

The firm strives to understand each customer’s taste and style over the course of a membership using a combination of human stylists and data algorithms.

Stitch’s service includes personalized shipments of apparel, shoes and accessories, which are selected by hand-selected by Stitch Fix stylists. Clients have the option of automatic shipments after filling out a style profile.

Market and Competition

Stitch Fix is a part of the e-commerce subscription box industry. According to research conducted by Shorr Packaging, visits to subscription box websites have grown from 722,000 visits in 2013 to 21.4 million in 2016, representing a 3,000% increase.

The market for clothing by subscription is varied and fragmented. Competitors that provide subscription clothing include:

ThredUp Urbane Box Trunk Club Thrift Fix Natalie Attired Wantable Five Four Club

Also, there is always the looming specter of Amazon (AMZN). Since the firm has acquired Whole Foods, it has begun testing the sale of meals by subscription, so given the high growth of online apparel, it isn’t difficult to envision Amazon becoming interested in the subscription business model and becoming a direct and formidable competitor to SFIX.

Additionally, Wal-Mart (WMT) has been an active acquirer of online apparel brands. While these are more traditional firms and their business model isn't selling by subscription or to provide a personal stylist, Wal-Mart's Jet.com subsidiary is aggressively expanding into online apparel.

IPO Details



SFIX is selling 9 million shares of Class A stock at a midpoint price of $19.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $171 million, excluding customary over-allotment options provided to the underwriters.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO valuation would be approximately $1.8 billion.

Notably, management is pursuing a multi-class share structure, which means that Class B shareholders will have ten votes per share vs. one vote per share for Class A holders. It’s a great way for the concentration of power in management and major shareholder hands and the S&P 500 Index no longer admits companies with multiple class share structures.

I previously wrote about SFIX’ IPO prospects and highlighted its strong financial performance:

Dramatic topline revenue increase, although at a decreasing rate (34% FYE 2017 growth) High and stable gross margin (44%) Positive cash flow from operations ($39 million in FYE 2017)

Below are the company’s operational results for the past four years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: Stitch Fix S-1/A)

Management provided no details as to the use of the IPOs net proceeds, so that is a bit of a disappointment.

Commentary

SFIX has been a revenue rocket, and I expect it to top $1 billion in revenues by FYE 2018.

However, topline revenue rate growth is decreasing, which is a cause for concern. Gross margins are high and stable, and the firm is CFFO positive.

Management has achieved this performance on a tiny amount of invested capital, $42.5 million. To create a billion-dollar sales company in six years on $42.5 million in invested capital is simply insanely capital-efficient.

Strong financial performance and capital efficiency is a definite plus for investors interested in SFIX, and although its growth rate is enviable, it has been based on appealing to a younger demographic which is open to new business models and ways of purchasing clothing.

The problem comes when it is time to move across the chasm to the broader market that may not be so enamored of buying clothing by subscription.

Furthermore, there is evidence that customers for more durable goods like apparel may stop their subscriptions after they have enough items, thereby reducing lifetime value to retailers such as SFIX.

As to valuation, management proposes to value the company post-IPO at $1.8 billion on sales of $977 million, or a Price/Sales multiple of 1.84x. In contrast, a basket of publicly held Apparel stocks in January 2017 was valued at a P/S multiple of 1.41x.

However, I don’t view SFIX as simply an ‘apparel’ firm, since its real business is about ‘mass customization’ enabled by technology. I would classify it more like an ‘e-commerce retailer,' with greater earnings leverage and without the real estate costs of a bricks and mortar apparel firm. My P/S multiple estimate is in the range of 2.0x - 2.5x, which puts it closer to an information technology firm.

Given the firm’s growth trajectory and performance to-date, this is a relative bargain, if the IPO goes out at the midpoint price of $19.00 per share. I suspect the price will be increased before the IPO, but if it isn’t, I expect a first-day pop of significant magnitude for this high-growth e-retailer.

Assuming a more realistic valuation of up to 2.5x on trailing 12-month sales, my opinion on the IPO is a BUY in the range of $19.00 to $23.00 per share.

Expected IPO Date: 11/27/2017

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.