The Dark Side Of AMD (This Is The End)

Kyle Bennett of Hardocp.com must be smiling today. He was the first to introduce the rumor that Intel (INTC) and AMD (AMD) were joining forces. Smoke precedes fire, truth is stranger than fiction. Now that the deal is official, let's see how it benefits both Intel and AMD while being detrimental to Nvidia (NVDA). This is the end of AMD as we knew it... something wonderful is in the works.





Target Markets



A few months ago, many said this deal makes no sense. Why would Intel work with AMD? The answer is simple - while AMD does have discrete GPU solutions, they do not have the best laptop high-end GPUs. While it is true that Intel has high market share in the GPU sector, most of it is in the low-end integrated arena. By pairing up with Intel, AMD gains a cut of the profits for the high-end laptop market. Intel (on the other hand) can start what might prove to be the opening volley on a long-term battle against Nvidia.

Thus, it's a win-win for both Intel and AMD and a small blow to Nvidia that might over time blossom into larger problems (via more product collaboration).



Impact



Intel realizes that AMD is "not" the main threat going forward. AMD's Ryzen is very good, but frankly AMD can only fight a war for a market in overall decline. While Intel is currently in the defensive mode the real battle is not in CPU but rather GPU if you take a long-term viewpoint.

Nvidia GPUs are taking on more CPU functions with time, and this will only get worse for Intel (and AMD). However the high-end APU market is something that both AMD and Intel lack. Sales here will benefit both companies. The impact on AMD will be minor as far as lost sales that might have gone to desktop but for the high-end laptop space both AMD and Intel both stand to benefit. Meanwhile, AMDs Raven Ridge APU will do very well in the low end to middle-range laptop market (where people want decent graphics at low prices).



Sea Change



"He’s undergone a complete sea change

And become something rich and strange." - The Tempest by William Shakespeare

This semi-custom chip by Intel and AMD represents a massive sea change in the industry. It is not to say that the CPU war between the two will abate, but rather both realize that in the long term they need to work together in markets where both stand to benefit at the expanse of arch rivals. This may lead to further projects. While AMD did jump up today in the market, the AMD bulls are still confused as to what this really means. Many of the dreamers were convinced that AMD was going to destroy Intel... only to discover today that if you can't beat the dark side, you join the dark side. Will a discrete Intel / AMD "GPU" be next? One can dream of Intel providing the R&D funding and AMD the tech know how to form a partnership that could down the road put some hurt on Nvidia, yet this is just idle speculation at this point.



Earnings Impact



It is a bit early to speculate how CPU mutation will impact earnings. We can assume the gross margins will be in line with other AMD semi-custom projects, but AMD will make up for lower margins on the high volume of product sold. The APU is estimated to ship in Q1 of 2018. Thus, we could see some speculation on earnings revisions for that time frame - but we need to wrap up Q4 to get a better understanding. Overall, this is massive news, a game changer for AMD, and kudos to Kyle Bennett of Hardocp.com on nailing it.









