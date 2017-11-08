Snap: Use Extreme Caution

But Snap's journey in search for profits looks like a long one.

In the long run, Snap will need to get aggressive in its monetizing efforts, ensuring alongside that it does not clutter users’ space with too many ads.

With only 4.5 million new users in its Q3, Snap lags way behind its competitors.

Ever since Snap went public, it has been struggling to maintain the hype.

Incorporated in May 2012, Snap Inc.(SNAP) calls itself a “camera company”.

But interestingly, when the startup went public this year, instead of competing with camera companies, it faced stiff competition from the tech and social media giants like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Snap was considered the second-largest tech stock IPO, behind only to Facebook and was one of the few unicorns to go public. But after its IPO, Snap’s stock price soon tumbled, falling below its IPO price of $17 per share.

As Snap Inc. announced its Q3 earnings on Nov 7, 2017, all eyes were on its monetization efforts that could define the company's future strategies. But the camera company missed Wall Street's expectations.

Poster earnings release, the stock fell roughly 20% in after trading hours.

Here are some important indicators that the investors may want to keep in mind before including Snap in their portfolios.

1. Future of Spectacles remains bleak

Snap Inc. has been spending millions in its research and development, something that is evident from its previous earnings report.

In its second quarterly release this year, the company reported that it spent $255.73 million in Research and Development (R&D), which included $163.8 million related to stock-based compensation. The research and development expenses consist mainly of personnel-related costs and stock-based compensation expenses for engineers and others associated with the R&D of Snap products. In its third quarterly reports, Snap's R&D fell to $239.4million.

Snap does not reveal many details of its R&D spending.

In the past, it has heavily promoted Spectacles, which is the closest traditional hardware camera product it has showcased. The hype remains around the technology that allows a pair of glasses to record and share videos on Snapchat.

At 2017 Cannes Lions festival of creativity, Snap’s Spectacles won three golds for its youthful relevance, user experience, and aesthetic design. Spectacles connect seamlessly with Snapchat and create Memories because “they capture video from a human perspective”.

But the product has failed to resonate with the interests of many millennial – Snap’s largest demographic. Additionally, the company sits on “hundreds of thousands” of unsold glasses.

IN its third quarterly report, Snap has recorded a loss of $39.9 million, related to Spectacles inventory.

Photo by NeONBRAND on Unsplash

This year in June, Snap had decided on rolling out Spectacles to its users in Europe. Post Spectacles lukewarm performance, Snap may be moving towards developing a second version of video-recording glasses. The newer version could include one of Snap’s biggest strengths – Augmented Reality.

So far, Snap remains a leader in the space of Augmented Reality, much ahead of its rivals like Facebook and Google and may now be using AR features to its advantage on Spectacles. In the past, Snap AR features have allowed brands to come to life, allowing users to interact with brands.

With an average user spending more than three minutes, Sponsored Lenses also remains popular amongst corporate users. The latest Netflix lens remains a prime example of Snapchat's 3D World Lenses which used the lens ahead of its hit show, Stranger Things.

2. Potential Mergers and Acquisitions

A lot of what Snap does is owed to its past and recent acquisitions.

The most recent AR art feature of Snap stems from its quiet merger with Israeli based firm, Cimagine, which showcases works of artists including pop artist Jeff Koons.

Mergers and acquisitions by Snap are not surprising since the 'camera company' has been quite clear about its strategy to monetize advertising.

In Snap's S-1, the firm mentioned:

Our strategy is to invest in product innovation and take risks to improve our camera platform. We do this in an effort to drive user engagement, which we can then monetize through advertising. We use the revenue we generate to fund future product innovation to grow our business.

According to sources cited by TechCrunch, Snap recently acquired Metamarkets and will most likely reveal more on its acquisitions in its latest earnings report.

Snap Q2 reported $181.6 million in revenue, and losses were largely from advertising. In Q3, Snap showcased revenues of $207.9 million - much below Wall Street's expectations. The company's losses have grown quicker than its revenues.

Snap's acquisitions could allow the company to boost its advertising revenues but so far the performance of Snap looks dismal. ITs recent acquisition, Metamarkets is an ad tech startup and could allow advertisers to view data through interactive visualizations.

This year, Snap also confirmed with TechCrunch that it had acquired a startup called Placed- that would help in tracking the offline success of digital ad campaigns. Placed has partner platforms like PayPal and Pandora attached with it. The association could boost the confidence of advertisers that use Snap as a primary advertising platform.

3. Not so Engaged User growth

For Snap, monetizing of business is done primarily through advertising products like Snap Ads and Sponsored Creative Tools that include Sponsored Lens and Sponsored Geofilters.

But interestingly, Snap’s advertising business has been in early stages.

Though Snap has obsessed users, they are clearly not converting Snap into a cash cow.

The user engagement for the ads has not been enough to trigger Snap’s stock price, which remains at $14.83, way below its IPO price of $17.

In Q2, Snap added 7.3 million daily active users with a 4.2 percent growth rate reaching 173 million. The user growth was slower than the first quarter that recorded 166 million DAU. But in Q3, the user growth has been dismal.

Adding only 4.5 million new users, Snap has failed to generate and draw a huge audience. As reported in Q3, its daily active users are 178 million, a number much small when compared to the 500 million of its closest competitor, Instagram.

SNAP data by YCharts

In 2016, Facebook launched the stories feature on Instagram, which became one of the biggest reasons for Snap’s slow user growth. One big factor for a low engagement user growth is that Snap has no exclusive feature and even if it did, the switch from Instagram to Snap is clearly not happening. The aggressive competition from Instagram remains a huge roadblock for Snap's slowed user growth.

Following Snap’s IPO, Instagram has also quickened its process of introducing features that closely resembles Snap’s – all in an attempt to generate more users. With 1.37 billion daily active users on average for June 2017, Facebook is clearly engaging its users by integrating its internal platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.

For investors, Snap’s average revenue [generated] per user or ARPU is an important measure to gauge at when looking for Snap’s revenue growth. Last quarter, Snap’s ARPU fell 14% consecutively to less than a dollar.

Improvement in this metric could remain crucial to Snap and its investors.

4. Cost of Revenue – Hosting Costs remain a long-term concern

Data hosting for companies like Facebook and Snap comes with a considerable cost.

With a few months in as a public company, such costs could remain a growing concern for Snap. With a spending of $2 billion spread across five years, Snap relies on Google cloud for the vast majority of its computing, storage, bandwidth, and other services.

Snap booked only about $330 million in ad revenue in the first half of this year. In other words, it’s paying more than half of its revenue to Google. In Q3 of 2017, Snap disclosed that its hosting costs per DAU were $0.68 this quarter, compared to $0.64 in the third quarter a year ago.



Snap also uses Amazon Web Services at the cost of $1 billion in a five-year deal, as mentioned in its updated S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The firm mentions,

Hosting costs will also increase as our user base and user engagement grows and may seriously harm our business if we are unable to grow our revenues faster than the cost of utilizing the services of Google or similar providers.

In the first half of the year, the cost of revenue for Snap showed an increase of 85%, amounting to an increase of $145million. A major portion of this cost was owed to $63.5 million that were related to increased hosting costs.

Word of Caution

Snap's journey in search of profits is a long one and even though the company has strong promises on Augmented Reality in the future, its stiff competition from Facebook and high costs should not be overlooked.

Additionally, Snap's user growth remains a growing concern and if the company tries to put in more advertisements for its users, there may be a switch to better platforms with fewer ads. A balance remains crucial for Snap at this point.

Snap's financial performance in first half of the year has done little for its stock performance and its third quarterly report just adds more worries for the company's future. Any investment in Snap should be slow and done with extreme caution.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.