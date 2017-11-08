Activision Blizzard's Q3: Good For Long-Term Portfolio On Pullback

Because the publisher can sometimes experience variable results of its content in the marketplace, buying the stock on a drop in price would be a good strategy for those who don't want to play momentum here.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) reported earnings for the third quarter recently. The consensus comparison can be found here; I'll also be using the press release and conference call transcript as sources.

Diluted GAAP earnings per share of $0.25 came in ahead of expectations by $0.17. GAAP sales were $1.6 billion in Q3 versus a similar number in the previous year. The top line was described in the press release as being a record in terms of revenue, which helps ameliorate the lack of growth.

The software publisher did well with sales, but the EPS metric saw a decline of a penny compared to last year. Also declining was cash flow. Operating cash decreased 17% year-over-year to $379 million for Q3, and it decreased 19% to $1.9 billion for the trailing-twelve-month period. Free cash flow on a non-GAAP basis was down 19% to $345 million for the quarter, while the metric declined 20% to $1.8 billion over the previous twelve months.

Just objectively looking at the numbers, I think you have to call this an okay quarter, nothing exciting. I enjoy increasing cash flow, not decreasing; growth is where it's at.

Activision Blizzard, though, is more than just cash flow. For now, we can look to the company's build-out of its media empire. Intellectual properties are being cultivated for the long term, and they will be turned into movies/episodic series and consumer products. The company is also in the early stages of creating e-sports opportunities. There's a lot to look forward to with Activision Blizzard that today's numbers won't effectively communicate.

One important aspect is the engagement the company has with its consumer base. The section of the press release titled "Audience Reach" tells the tale. The company has over 380 million monthly average users. The King mobile-game asset counted over 290 million users in that metric. Blizzard was reported to have 42 million average users per month during the quarter, which was a record stat for the business. Also during the quarter, Activision Blizzard booked $1 billion in revenue from in-game activities. As can be seen, all of the engagement translates into real sales.

The upcoming fourth quarter, with holiday sales driven by the new Call of Duty title that was recently released, will be important for earnings and cash flow. I think the company will do well with that new title, and I like some of the moves made by management for the marketing. Here's one particularly clever thing: some of the publisher's library from the Atari 2600 days are apparently included in the latest war simulator, according to this Kotaku article. Titles such as Pitfall! and Private Eye are available; as a big aficionado of the old Activision, I find this quite laudable. But I point it out mostly because I do think it is important: Activision Blizzard has a long legacy in the world of classic gaming, and that trend seems to be coming back in a significant manner. We all know how hard it is to get those Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) dedicated devices, but probably not as well known (although still popular) are the licensed Atari Flashback systems from AtGames. The latest iteration of that hardware franchise contains more examples of the Activision/2600 catalog. I've been anticipating Activision Blizzard increasing the promotion of its famous original cartridges, and with the success Nintendo has been having, I can see the company perhaps figuring out ways to enter that market directly. Whether for marketing purposes or actual sales, Activision Blizzard can rely on its older incarnation's portfolio/brand to give it an edge as it becomes a multimedia concern. As one example of what I'm talking about, perhaps the company could create its own television show (maybe for one of the streaming services if not for broadcast) based on the old games, something that could be turned into an e-sports opportunity. Furthermore, I've read that Shout! Factory, the expert on bringing back old movie/episodic IP, may reboot the Starcade competition show from years ago; Activision Blizzard will want to be a part of such a marketplace with either its own product or in partnership with some entity. New games based on all the old titles could also be considered (it's strange to me that the company hasn't kept up with the Pitfall! franchise by making new adventures for it).

Switching now to the transcript of the conference call, I'll highlight a few things I found notable. Activision Blizzard obviously can't have all its brands exceeding expectations all the time. Here's a quote from COO Collister Johnson regarding the King asset:

"King's MAUs were down quarter-over-quarter to 293 million. As discussed on our last call, King has a number of initiatives underway to grow audience size but these initiatives will take time as the team rolls them out to the community. I do want to highlight King's continued success around user engagement. Live updates released this quarter led to record highs both for the frequency of which players return to play and the overall time spent per player per day."

More work needs to be done on King; I hope whatever investments are made in the brand are made as efficiently as possible, considering the company acquired this concern for just under $6 billion (here is an article discussing that move). During the analyst-question section, there was discussion about what could be done for King. Marketing, live games and new content were mentioned. On the marketing side, the Candy Crush television show was mentioned; I think programs like that can indeed help, and I hope the company strikes more licensing deals in this area.

Mike J. Olson of Piper Jaffray & Co. asked about e-sports. Here's what CEO Robert Kotick had to say on the subject:

"In fact, today, we're having our first owners meeting for the Overwatch League, and we view that as a major growth initiative and a very sizable standalone opportunity for the company. We're building the league for the long-term and, in our view, the opportunity, rivals, what you see in professional sports for a lot of perspectives but starting with the demographics to the audience. The first season is really about building a solid foundation, delivering world-class viewing experience, distributing the content as broadly as we can to our audiences around the world, making sure that we have that strong and growing global fan base and really building the league revenues in the key three areas that we've outlined in the past."

Fair enough. E-sports is very important, and while the expansion of this investment does require patience, I admit I'd like to see the initiatives that make up this section of the company move at a quicker pace.

The rest of the call mentioned the Blizzard side of the company, as well as the Call of Duty franchise. The major takeaways here, from my perspective and in a big-picture sense, are as follows:

Engagement and reach are two top-focus areas; Activision Blizzard wants its games to have a social-community component as a way of diversifying beyond physical-disc sales.

The King asset needs work; I am wary of acquisitions sometimes, preferring companies based on creativity to simply start up their own innovative business models as a way of growing, but King is with Activision Blizzard now and I believe it can represent an opportunity in mobile if handled correctly. For now, I have confidence in the management team, but it must become more industrious in this part of the company.

E-sports will hit a critical mass at some point, but it probably won't do so as quickly as I would like it to; nevertheless, it's one of the reasons to own the stock.

The latest Call of Duty will drive the fourth quarter (very obviously) and it continues to be a great franchise; I hope to see the IP expanded into movies and episodic.

With the new Switch system out in the marketplace, as well as recent console upgrades, the publisher will have many opportunities to increase shareholder value by engaging these audiences.

Let's go to the chart:

This is a pretty good chart, but I've owned Activision Blizzard for a while and I know it can have its up-and-down moments. One can obviously say that about any stock, but for some reason it can be hard when this one heads on a temporary downturn; I always feel like I should sell out in case it heads back to its treading-water days as it figures out the next console cycle. At the time of this writing, the stock was at around $61 per share, about $6 below the 52-week high.

Activision Blizzard is a great company to own, but in contrast to some of the tech companies I've recently covered, I'll call this stock a long-term buy with an added caveat: if you want to wait for a drop in the shares, by all means do so, it would not be a bad strategy. The reason I point this out in this particular article is because I believe Activision Blizzard can at times have risk with its execution of its various brands, and also because I want to see more movement in the company's intended conversion of its portfolio into movies and television shows. My bullish opinion on the stock has not become a little bearish; I still maintain that this is a good company to own, but that you will have to put up with potential good/bad times as it concerns cash flows/engagement depending on the mood of the gaming marketplace and the evolution of trends within it.

