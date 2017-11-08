Inventure Foods: Q3 Shows Why $4 Is A Fair Price

It's a disappointing end to SNAK's run as a public company - but there's little reason to see another buyer at this point.

But the Q3 release, showing the results of the snack business on its own, show continuing pressure, and negative Adjusted EBITDA.

Inventure's break-up appears to have come to an end with a sale to Utz Foods for $4 per share.

Inventure Foods (SNAK) released what looks like its last earnings report as a publicly traded company on Tuesday afternoon. It seems like a fitting climax, as the company plans to sell itself to privately held Utz Quality Foods for $4 per share.

That figure disappointed short-term traders - SNAK neared $5.50 just two weeks before the buyout was announced - and long-term investors, as SNAK traded above $14 as recently as late 2014:

source: finviz.com

The company's efforts to build a diversified provider of healthy foods were thwarted by a listeria outbreak, execution errors, and margin pressure in both the frozen foods and snack businesses.

As a result, Inventure essentially was forced to break itself up over the course of 2017, given repeated violations of its debt covenants and negative free cash flow. The company sold its fresh frozen vegetable business in March, and followed with the frozen fruit business in September. The remaining snack business, built largely around the Boulder Canyon chip brand, finally was sold to Utz - again, at a price that disappointed many investors.

For what it's worth, I thought $5 would be tough to get - and after reviewing Inventure's third quarter release, I think $4 actually looks like a good price. As a standalone, SNAK likely would have dropped significantly. As is, I'd expect the coming tender offer to go through - and I'd be stunned if another buyer steps up.

The Healthy Snack Business Isn't Healthy

The most surprising piece of news in the report was that sales of Boulder Canyon declined - and actually led a decline in consolidated revenue. Management cited "timing of rotations in the club channel" as the key driver - but this is a business that had grown 9%+ Y/Y in Q2 and over 11% in Q1.

The post-frozen bull case rested largely on Boulder Canyon, given that the private-label business offers lower gross margins and the licensed business has been in multi-year decline. The decline there leaves the portfolio without an anchor, and the "timing" excuse seems too thin to explain away such a reversal in trajectory. Q3 licensed brand sales weren't broken out, but the company disclosed a decline in that category for the first nine months of the year, despite a cited increase in Q2.

Private-label growth did continue, though management didn't break out the rate. But it was enough to compress gross margins significantly, which fell from 17.7% to 12.7%. Though CEO Terry McDaniel cited "a higher fixed cost structure" in the release, adjusted SG&A actually declined (and leveraged 30 bps), and the gross profit weakness was attributed "primarily" to the mix shift to private label. All told, Adjusted EBITDA reversed to a $2.1 million loss from a $0.8 million profit the year before.

Though the company did release pro forma financials in September, the release is the first 'clean' look at the snack business. And from my perspective at least, the business is much worse off than I had anticipated, and performed rather poorly in 2017. Revenue did rise 4.1% through the first three quarters - but those gains were driven by private label. Gross profit dollars actually declined 8%. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $3.5 million YTD. Even net debt, which was $51.1 million pro forma at July 1, rose to $58.4 million. That $7 million increase isn't immaterial in the context of a market cap just under $80 million.

This still would be a company heading for a potential default without the sale. But balance sheet aside, it's clearly a company that is in worse shape than I, and perhaps other investors, thought just a month ago.

Tender Offer On The Way

Obviously, the quarter doesn't change much, if anything, for SNAK shares, which have traded just under $4 since the announcement. Institutional holders control over 50% of shares, more than enough for the tender offer go through. Volume has been heavy - over half the float has turned over in the 10 sessions since the buyout was announced - and there have been a few trades above $4. Some traders may be betting on another offer.

That seemed unlikely even ahead of the quarter, though an intent acquirer could work around a $5 million termination fee given a ~$138 million enterprise value for Inventure Foods. Commission aside, I can see some case for a low-risk flyer at $3.99: there's no provision in the agreement to allow Utz to walk away based on a profit miss, and as noted the tender offer seems highly likely to be accepted.

But the results shown in Q3 and YTD only add to the arguments against the likelihood a second bidder (among the fact that Inventure's break-up process hardly has been a secret). And they show that $4 actually might have been a better price than some suspected. A 1.23x EV/revenue multiple might sound low. Given that half of that revenue was from low-margin private label and declining licensed sales, however, it sounds more reasonable. And if Boulder Canyon's issues are more than just a Q3 blip, it sounds like an outright good deal, particularly given that Inventure had close to zero leverage with creditors breathing down its neck.

That's not to argue that the end result for SNAK isn't a disappointment. It is, no doubt. But, at the end at least, it looks like Inventure got the best deal it could. That's likely small consolation - but it's something.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.