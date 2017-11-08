Cisco: What Matters Most Ahead Of Earnings

I prefer to look at the company's prospects with a multi-year time horizon in mind, and discuss the most important topics in my mind.

Some might wonder if CSCO can maintain its momentum and justify the recent wave of optimism priced into the stock.

It's almost time for the king of "beat and guide low" to report earnings.

A week from this Wednesday, after the bell, Cisco (CSCO) will unveil the results of its fiscal 1Q18. Consensus expectations of $12.1 billion matches management's guidance for yet another YOY drop, this time by -2% that is more subdued than last quarter's -4%. Average EPS estimate of $0.60 for the quarter remained unchanged over the past three months, and also agrees with the company's outlook.

Perhaps most unusual this time is Cisco's stock price run ahead of the print. Shares have gained +12% since mid-August, beating the broad market (SPY) by nearly half a dozen percentage points. Without clear near-term catalysts in sight, as least as far as I can see, some might wonder if CSCO can maintain its momentum and justify the recent wave of optimism priced into the stock.

What matters most to me

As a long-term investor in the company, I prefer to look at Cisco's prospects with a multi-year time horizon in mind. Even if the bar might have been raised a bit too high ahead of earnings, I care most about whether Cisco's long-term growth initiatives - namely security, service and recurring revenue initiatives in general - will move in the right direction.

These are the two graphs that I will keep in front of me as I read the upcoming earnings press release:

Let me start with the first chart, particularly in what pertains to security. In fiscal 2016, Cisco's security portfolio grew at a +13% rate that far outpaced the performance of the rest of the company. This is in fact a sub-segment in which Cisco seems to have benefited from moving in sooner, faster and more aggressively than its competitors.

The macro tailwinds continue to blow in Cisco's favor, in my view, as protecting the network seems to be as relevant a topic today as it has been in the past years, if not more so amid continuing cyber threats. Research firm IHS seems to agree, as it has projected the global network security market to grow by a healthy annual rate of 6%. The higher-ticket data center and carrier appliance business, a sub-segment that I believe Cisco could do relatively better at, is expected to grow at a richer 10% per year.

I fear, however, that competition might be catching up fast. Cisco's security-related revenues grew at a much less exciting pace of +9% in fiscal 3Q17 and only +3% last quarter, below market average and dipping. During last quarter's earnings call, CEO Chuck Robbins seemed confident that security would climb back to the targeted low-to-mid teens growth levels as a result of revenue recognition timing catching up in the future.

"With double-digit orders and 49% deferred revenue growth" in security being reported last quarter, it is possible that the chief executive's optimism could be justified. Fiscal 1Q18 will present a good opportunity to gauge whether the trends will in fact converge in Cisco's favor.

Playing in favor of sustainable and predictable growth in the farther future, I hope for continued strength in deferred revenues (second graph above) that would point to a healthy flow of recurring revenues. I wrote a whole article on the subject back in February. Last quarter, the metric was up +12%, with long-term deferreds picking up steam. I expect to see Cisco's "sticky" revenues continuing to increase, with much of the future top line upside extending beyond the short term.

Elsewhere, I expect Cisco to deliver consistent yet unexciting growth on the services side. With the business recently reaching a run rate of $12 billion in annual sales, making it a Fortune 250 company on a stand-alone basis, I find it unreasonable to expect much more than low-to-mid single-digit growth from such a scaled business. Regarding legacy switching and routing, the largest revenue generators, quarter-to-quarter lumpiness tends to be the norm. With both segments lower-9% last quarter and ending the year down in the mid-single digits, I choose not to keep my projections aggressive, but would welcome any unexpected upside.

My views on Cisco stock

With the market favoring growth as of late, it is no surprise to me that CSCO has struggled to (but still succeeded in) keeping up with the S&P 500 over the past few years. However, I continue to see CSCO as a conservative play that deserves a closer look by most investors looking for balance in their portfolios.

Company/Ticker Forward P/E LT EPS Growth Forward PEG TTM FCF Yield Cisco - CSCO 14.1x 6.3% 2.2x 7.4% Juniper (JNPR) 11.7x 12.4% 0.9x 13.0% Nokia (NOK) 15.3x 16.7% 0.9x Neg.

I see few, if any, meaningful short-term catalysts that could propel the stock forward very fast. But I also believe shares are discounted enough to account for the lack of immediate growth opportunities. In the longer term, Cisco could climb out of the recent cycle of moderate revenue contraction, provided it can continue to shape its products and services portfolio to better align with the demands of the market.

In addition, I appreciate the company's robust balance sheet, strong cash-generating abilities, shareholder-friendly cash distribution policy (half of Cisco's CFOA over the past 10 years have been used to buy back shares) and attractive dividend yield of 3.5%. All factors taken into account, I maintain my bullish views on CSCO at current levels.

