The Providence Service Corporation's (PRSC) CEO Jim Lindstrom on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jim Lindstrom

Great. Thank you, Laurence. And good morning, everybody and thanks for joining. I’m pleased to report another solid quarter by the Providence Service Corporation. Today, I will provide some highlights from the quarter, talk about each segment’s accomplishments for the quarter and provide some strategic insight into 2018. David will follow up with additional segment level financial commentary.

But first of all, before we move on into some of the results, let me thank our team members around the world for their dedication to the over 25 million lives that we serve each year. We recently had to deal with a few hurricanes and some other challenges in our community, so I did want to reach out and thank everyone a little more personally to the employees who are on this call. So thank you and great job.

So moving on, as expected in Q3 of 2017, our revenue was virtually flattening on a consolidated basis. As usual, we encourage our shareholders to dig into our 10-Q that is being filed this morning as there are a lot of positive improvements within this so and so consolidated growth rate. Underlying the headline number in Q3 was a feature that we've seen in previous quarters. Continued growth in LogistiCare, albeit a little more model loss of certain contracts last year and WD Services growth within certain countries and new health programs in the UK.

Not included in this consolidated revenue growth due to our partial ownership was 12% revenue growth at matrix. As we walk through the next few slides, we continue improving the revenue and earnings growth prospects within our US healthcare services businesses. As many of you expected, our margins contracted versus a year ago, primarily due to the ending of the key MCO contract last fall in NET. Offsetting some of these pressures, our value enhancement initiatives continue to be on track and give us confidence that the margin contraction in NET will begin to reverse.

Again, I'd like to thank our team at LogistiCare for taking on these value enhancement initiatives. We're about a third of the way through them and hope to complete most of them by the end of 2018 as I mentioned. David will talk more about our cash performance in the quarter, but I was pleased with our strong operating cash flow, which was 28 million for Q3. On ROIC, we came in at 18% for the quarter and that's an annualized number, which again we're pretty pleased with.

Finally, we remain focused on capital allocation, as we returned via share buybacks $122 million since the fourth quarter of 2015 or 18% of the company's common stock. David will cover our capital allocation activities more in his section, which were highlighted by two small investments in the US health care industry, the sale of the joint venture in our WD segment and the extension of our share buyback program.

So moving on to the next slide, NET, so first we welcome Jeff Felton, CEO of LogistiCare in July. Jeff is off to a phenomenal start, not only keeping our value enhancement program on track, but also reviewing everything from our PR strategy to accelerating technology investments, to working with Providence team on long-term growth strategies both within its core NET market and other adjacent markets. Jeff is also focused on strengthening our talent bench even further, which we view as one of the strongest in the industry.

Q3 revenue growth at NET was modest at 2.4%, partially due to the loss of our New York State ASO contract, which negatively impacted margins along with start-up and utilization challenges on a couple of contracts which the team is in the process of renegotiating. However, looking forward we are pleased by our business development efforts and pipeline, which includes the award of two new contracts in Texas, renewal of our key Philadelphia contract and the securing of multiple MCO contracts.

CapEx continues to be light under 20% of adjusted EBITDA for the year so far despite our value enhancement investments. Looking forward on those value enhancement initiatives we've previously reported that we are engaged on three fronts. First on the technology side, we are in process developing a host of technological enhancements for our platform that are well underway and will improve service and reduce cost across our nationwide network.

Second, again in our call centers, our various work streams have started to improve efficiencies. Third, on a transportation network our efforts to improve our network capacity and efficiency are beginning to pay-off with financial benefits and improve service levels. So to summarize, we have 20 work streams in progress that we expect to complete by the end of 2018. Once completed, we continue to expect over 40 million in annual net benefits on a run rate basis, a portion of which may be reinvested back into the business.

Beyond those improvements, we have been working pretty hard at evaluating ways to accelerate our growth beyond our long-term revenue growth expectations of 5% to 7% that we've shared with you previously. These growth areas include serving clients in Medicare and other adjacent areas where our any NET value proposition can take hold. We are partway through the strategic development of this plan and hope to report more in the New Year.

So that's it on NET, why don’t we move over to the Matrix investment and Page 5 of the slide deck. So in our Q4 2016 earnings call, I reported that largely because of initiatives in late 2015 and early 2016. Matrix ended 2016 with a very strong pipeline. Because of that pipeline and solid tailwinds, I'm pleased to report that this pipeline has been delivering as reflected in matrix’s sales growth, up 12% this quarter and 13% year-to-date.

Regarding profitability, matrix’s adjusted EBITDA margins of almost 21% in the quarter were slightly below previous quarters due to pricing, client mix and disruption caused by the hurricanes to assessment delivery in our call center. As usual, this adjusted EBITDA was generated with moderate CapEx spend and although at a rate of a little more than 25% of EBITDA in the quarter due to the impacts I just mentioned together with the improvements in working capital during the quarter, we're able to continue to pay down debt.

In 2017, we have continued to work with our strategic partner Frazier Healthcare, to enhance the value of matrix’s operating platform, a network of over 1,500 nurse practitioners through acquisitions and complementary offerings. To do this, matrix recently signed an agreement to purchase LP Health Services from Munich Re, which will expand matrix’s network of health providers to 4,000 providers across 50 states with a variety of capabilities and skill sets.

Moving onto WD Services, so we don't like going out of the last quarter at the WD. First we sold our stake in Mission Providence bringing in $15.8 million of cash. Second, we've had some great key wins in the work in health program tenders. So thus far we have secured contracts under the program worth $131 million over five years and we are still awaiting word on three additional contracts worth an additional $129 million.

So as you see in the revenues during the quarter, we did see them decline a little bit, but despite that we improved adjusted EBITDA margin still over 5.5%. A big part of the revenue decline was due to continued wind down of the legacy UK work program, but despite that our value enhancement work was largely completed in Q2 and therefore contributed to this rebound in profitability, which as we mentioned in our press release was somewhat masked by a favorable $5 million contract adjustment credit in last year's Q3 P&L. So while we continue to see the work program slowing down based on the value enhancement activities and new contract awards, we are optimistic about the stability and profitability of this segment for the rest of 2017 and into 2018. This optimism also incorporates the constructive industry dialog with the Ministry of Justice that remains on the probation system review. Despite this optimism and these constructive industry dialogs, nothing has been yet finalized with the MoJ, which would improve the profitability of our offender rehabilitation program.

So with that, I will turn the remaining time over to David for a few other points in our financials.

David Shackelton

Thank you, Jim. I'll start on page 7 of the presentation and I'll focus my commentary on the segments, as Jim has already discussed our consolidated results. Starting with NET, as anticipated, year-over-year top line growth slowed in the quarter from a first half growth rate of over 10% to 2.4%, resulting in year-to-date revenue growth through Q3 of 7.7%. Although we had a number of favorable growth drivers in the quarter, such as membership growth under existing contract, two new contracts in Texas and most new MCO contracts, including contracts in New York and Florida, year-over-year revenue growth was dampened by the rolling off in Q2 of our New York state contract as well as the turnover of a couple of MCO contracts in Florida and California.

For the full year, we expect revenue growth of approximately 7%, which is at the high end of the 5% to 7% growth we had been communicating. As far as adjusted EBITDA margins at NET in the quarter, we saw slight year-over-year compression, driven by the rolling off of our ASO contract in New York during Q2 of this year as well as continued significant year-over-year utilization increases on a couple of large full risk MCO contracts in one specific geography.

The process to reset rates to reflect this unforeseen higher utilization has been moving slower than initially expected, but we continue to work constructively with the payers in this geography to address and understand this challenging utilization behavior amongst our populations and we expect to reach a mutually acceptable solution in the near term. Also, as we've spoken about on prior calls, we are constantly adding new MCO contracts that from revenue perspective more than offset the impact of contracts rolling off, which is leading to revenue growth.

However, we've recently seen these newer contracts coming in at lower margin than those expiring, leading to pressure on margins. This downward pressure from contract mix and utilization trends was only slightly offset by our value enhancement initiatives aimed at better managing transportation costs on a per trip basis. These initiatives as well as those focused on efficiencies within our operation centers remain largely on track, but as we've spoken about previously, the majority of the anticipated net reduction to our transportation and payroll cost structures, driven by the initiatives isn't expected to show through on our P&L until next year.

Thus, for 2017, where we're only capturing a portion of the benefits from these initiatives, we still expect NET services to deliver an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 6%. At WD Services in the quarter, revenues moved as expected, given the trailing off of the legacy work program contract. In addition, in Q3 last year, our revenue included the benefit of a $5.4 million contractual adjustment on our offender rehabilitation program.

Excluding these two items, WD Services revenue grew on a year-over-year basis, primarily driven by non-employment services in the UK such as our diabetes help program and employment services outside of the UK, including in France. Profitability wise, WD Services delivered an adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.5% in Q3. Taking into account last year's contractual judgment that I just spoke about, which flowed directly to adjusted EBITDA, core operational probability improved significantly on a year-over-year basis, driven by our value enhancement initiatives taking hold in the UK and in France. Consistent with our last couple of calls, we expect full-year EBITDA margins at WD Services in the low to mid-single digits.

Moving to corporate, for the quarter, our costs did increase slightly on a year-over-year basis. Although we saw savings associated with accounting, insurance and internal and external auditing, these improvements to our corporate cost structure were offset by third-party costs associated with the strategic initiatives and the timing of incentive compensation accruals versus last year. For the full year, excluding share based compensation we still expect cash costs of approximately $18 million.

Moving to our matrix investment, you have seen the recently announced acquisition of LP Health Services, although small and funded using matrix’s balance sheet cash, the acquisition is strategic and synergistic as we expand the matrix’s clinical skill toolbox and helps accelerate expansion into the Medicaid market as well as into products aimed [indiscernible] with hard to reach health plan members. LP Health increases matrix’s product capabilities, market opportunities and revenue diversification potential.

And as Jim mentioned, this acquisition takes matrix for a network of approximately 1,500 nurse practitioners to a network of approximately 4,000 clinicians composed of nurse practitioners RNs, LPNs, dieticians and social workers. Note that this increase in the number of clinicians is not proportional to an expected increase in matrix’s revenue as LP Health’s average utilization of its clinicians is lower than the average utilization of matrix’s NP base.

From a financial perspective and again remaining everyone that we do not consolidate matrix’s financials, Q3 revenue increased by 11.6% on year-to-date basis, sorry 11.6% on a year-over-year basis bringing year-to-date revenue growth to 12.8%. Adjusted EBITDA margins were 20.8% in the quarter, down from last year due to pricing, revenue mix and the impact of the hurricanes.

Moving into cash flow summary on Page 8, I’ll first remind everyone again that year-over-year comparisons are tough because the 2016 numbers include matrix on a fully consolidated basis while the 2017 numbers do not. This is not apparent in Q3 numbers - it's not as apparent in the Q3 as it in the year-to-date numbers. Unfortunately, this accounting doesn't trigger a restatement of our cash flows.

In Q3, our cash earnings before working capital were strong at over $11 million. Adding in the $16.6 million working capital benefit, we generated close to $28 million of cash from operations in the quarter. However, as I pointed out before working capital is volatile on a quarter-over-quarter basis given the cadence and bashing of transportation provider payments at NET services. Thus although we have seen a year to date benefit of working capital of $14.2 million, we may get some or all of this benefit back in Q4.

CapEx was 4.5 million in Q3 and we expect a similar level of spend in Q4, which will bring full-year CapEx in 2017 of approximate $20 million. A significant decrease versus last year. Looking forward to 2018, we expect CapEx to decline further as the CapEx spend associated with this year's value enhancement initiatives trialed off. This lower CapEx together will improved profitability driven by these value enhancement initiatives is expected to result in improved cash generation in 2018.

Moving to our summary balance sheet on Page 9, we ended the quarter with no long-term debt and 92.2 million of cash. This cash balance includes the 15.8 million of net proceeds received from the sale of Mission Providence. The book value matrix is currently 157 million. However from intrinsic perspective, we believe more value assets in our matrix’s investment holding for our shareholders and is reflected by this book number.

For example, using a 10.5 times EBITDA multiple which is consistent with Frazier’s buy-in valuation, but doesn't give us multiple expansion credit from the growth profile and revenue diversification we've achieved since Frazier joined us as well as LTM EBITDA at $52 million and net debt on matrix’s standalone balance sheet of 176 million, a more appropriate pre-tax current valuation in our view is closer to 175 million. As Matrix continues to grow earnings, diversified customer and product base and generate strong cash flows, we see the value steadily building.

Before turning to Page 9, I'll have briefly on a couple of income statement items. First as seen in our press release, despite its sale during the quarter, Mission Providence is still included in continuing operations. The divestiture did not qualify for upstream and continue to provide employment services through WD. Thus the $12.6 million gain on sale as well as the 500,000 and 1.5 million equity net loss of investee associated with Mission Providence during the quarter and year to date respectively are still included within income from continuing operations net of tax.

From the P&L, you also see our effective tax rate for quarter with only 16.6%. This was due to there being no tax liability associated with the gain on sale Mission Providence, due to previously incurred losses and the availability of deferred tax assets. The effective rate will increase again in Q4 due to our continued inability to recognize benefits in foreign jurisdictions or losses on a pretax income basis are being incurred. In addition if no awards are made under our corporate LTI program, which will be the case if our 90 day period as of December 31 remains below $56.79, the new accounting standard on share based payments will require us to unwind the deferred tax asset we build as we have expensed a cumulative $9.4 million under these awards since the LTI plan initiated at the end of 2015. Under the old rules, this unwind would have taken place through APIC.

Ending on page 10, our capital allocation activities in Q3 continue to demonstrate an increased focus on our US healthcare services businesses. This is reflected by our exiting of Mission Providence, which will allow us to continue to redirect capital away from our WD Services segment and towards high return activities such as investments in and around our US healthcare services businesses. This is also reflected by this year's elevated CapEx spend at NET Services due to targeted technology investments aimed at improving service deliveries and operating efficiencies.

In addition, although currently less significant on a dollar incent basis, the emphasis on US healthcare services can be seen by our investment in circulation through NET Services and Matrix’s investment in LP Health. The small size of these acquisitions doesn't necessarily reflect how we view these assets strategically or the time devoted to our acquisition efforts, but rather a conservative and select approach to acquisitions funded using our shareholders' capital in the current market environment.

In addition, given the substantial organic value creation opportunities we see within US healthcare services, we extended our share repurchase program through December of 2018. We continue to see share repurchases as an attractive way to return capital to shareholders and generate attractive returns over long term.

I will now turn the call back over to Jim in order to wrap up.

Jim Lindstrom

Great. Thanks, David. So just a few quick final comments. So as we enter the end of the year, we anticipate continued solid performance in 2018. Our value enhancement programs and LogistiCare are expected to show through as they have in Matrix and in GS recently. We believe in the power of our value enhancement programs and our teams to enable our critical, yet overlooked businesses to reach their full potential. These programs present significant long term opportunities in our business and our strong balance sheet position can all come together to position us well for 2018 and beyond.

So with that, I will open it up to question.

Bob Labick

Just wanted to start, I know, you've touched on it a little bit on the call already, but in terms of the value enhancement, particularly for LogistiCare, as it’s so important. Could you just update us on kind of the timing of where we stand and a sense of the rollout next year and maybe 40 million is a lot, maybe put in -- I know you have 20 work streams put into buckets where most of this comes from, so we can visualize where the $40 million comes from in kind of an easy way.

Jim Lindstrom

Sure. So maybe, I will take a shot and then hand it over to David. So we are -- let me preface all this by saying that we are going through the budgeting process right now and so talk about quarterly timing I think will be a bit premature for us at this point. But as we said, one thing that I think continues to, we feel good about is the run rating of 40 million by the end of 2018. The 40 million is comprised of approximately 20 work streams. They fall into two different sort of categories, the first of which is in our call centers, in our operational centers, where we do everything from eligibility and field inspections and credentialing right through to general call center activities, reaching out to facilities, talking to clients, talking to their caregivers about getting them to their medical appointments. There's a whole process going on there where we're improving the efficiencies and getting our call centers up to best-in-class operating levels.

The second part is the transportation provider network, where traditionally had been managed in a fairly decentralized basis. And technology had not been really a part of that process. Now we're incorporating technology to look at capacity within the markets to incorporate service levels to better price some of the contracts that we have and get them on par with the rest of the rates that we see across the system. And so you know that's approximately half of the 40 million give or take.

In terms of overall progress, we are about a third of the way through the activities. In some areas we are a little bit behind, some we’re ahead. But overall we're on track like we said in the script. And I think David might hit on this more, but in terms of this year's impact, I think we're looking at somewhere in the $5 million to $10 million range of the actual impact for this year. Obviously that's coming in through the second, third, and fourth quarter at varying levels and the actual run rate is a bit higher as we go into ’18, so we’ll have benefits going into ’18 from this. David?

David Shackelton

So that's right. In 2017, we do see approximately $5 million to $10 million of benefit to adjusted EBITDA from initiatives and this benefit is included in the approximate 6% for your EBITDA margins that I referenced during my portion of the scripted remarks. Of that 5 to 10, more is related to transportation cost reduction then the contact center, operation center savings. You can’t actually see this through the purchase services line in our P&L because we've had changes in utilization. But if you were to look at transportation costs assuming constant utilization and a constant level of service mix, you would see the benefit on a per trip basis. Also when looking at NET’s margins on a year-over-year basis the 5 to 10 million benefit is being masked by the loss of New York state contract which was as I was talking about previously had a higher than average margin as well as the utilization pressure we're seeing in a specific market which again we're trying to neutralize through a rate renegotiations.

Jim Lindstrom

And then maybe just finally as we look at sort of reinvesting some of that 40 million, some of the areas that Jeff is looking at beefing up its sales and marketing, business intelligence and a few other areas to make sure that we have sort of the best resources and full resources at each level. But we haven't identified any significant areas where we need to reinvest at the moment. But again we're still in the budgeting process in the strategic planning process, but as of right now we don't have anything of major significance.

Bob Labick

And then just kind of sticking with LogistiCare and NET market in general, kind of take a half step back and just ask you talk a little bit about the market environment, what's changed over the last five years maybe in terms of competition, customer concentration and ride sharing, and how the value enhancements improve your opportunity going forward.

Jim Lindstrom

I’m going to take a shot and I'll hand it over to David. So looking at it from a simple supply and demand perspective, we probably have two comments on supply. The first comment is, we haven't seen a lot of new entrants in sort of the traditional core NET market. This market has been largely comprised of a handful of smaller privately held competitors. And then us obviously publicly held and a bit larger than the privately held businesses that are out there. So because of that capitation, I think largely in the side of some of these contracts, we again in the margin profile, we've not seen a lot of new supply coming in the core market.

I'll come back to the adjacent market in a little bit because that addresses some of the on-demand entrance that we've seen. On the demand side, we primarily serve the aged, blind and disabled, they are a vast majority of our rights, I'd say also children, obviously most of which are - whom are within Medicaid. And these people and the contracts that we serve, they require a lot of work around eligibility, compliance, credentialing. We have people who do feel the inspections. We have some facilities with the nurses to help our clients navigate the healthcare needs. And so that's fairly, well, it looks maybe a little bit simple on the service and some people would just call us a broker, we’re a lot more than that and so those populations continue to grow. And like I said on the demand side, there aren't a lot of new entrants. So, we're one of the few that actually can figure out this maze and help our clients and the individuals navigate it and get to their appointments and again these are largely frail individuals that fall into aged, blind, disabled and child category.

There has been a move towards MCOs in the industry to take on more the administration of the Medicaid contracts within the states. We've also seen some states and some of these MCOs break down the contracts into regions. And so, with those contracts, the dynamics change. They can be smaller. You can be bidding on them more frequently, population outcomes and retaining populations within the programs and looking at areas like satisfaction are becoming more and more important. And so I think that's why, one of the reasons why we want to go with Jeff Feltman, because of his experience there and as you see, additional resources, hired into logistic here, you'll probably see more with some of that MCO backgrounder or healthcare approach, which we think can differentiate us from some of our competitors.

On the on-demand topic, we obviously partner with LogistiCare through circulation, we partner with Uber. They've been terrific resources for us in a few different markets, but really this is to replace some of the taxi rides that we might use for replacement rides when we need the resource that is on demand, areas like hospital discharge and so it's a very, very small portion of what we offer, but it's, I’d say, a very valuable one and we love to figure out ways to utilize the on-demand partners a little bit more.

But as of right now, we haven't figured out and I don't think they've figured out how to utilize them in the larger market, which again the vast majority of our market is the aged, blind, disabled and children and just from a contracting perspective as well, our contracts are largely capitated. So they are, we get paid on a PMPM basis, per member per month and so we take on risk and we haven't seen a lot of new entrants, whether on demand or maybe a new entrant who is trying to break into the market, be willing to take on risk without or where we have we've seen some negative impact from that. So, David.

David Shackelton

I agree with all that. I might just add on the, Bob, you’d asked about the customer consecration with Jim and hit on with his comments on the MCOs becoming a larger part of our overall revenue base. And even when you look at our state book of business, I think, concentration within that book has gone down, especially when you look at how states are dividing up into multiple regions. So you take a state like Maine or Texas, there's multiple regions and you can look at those as individual regions, as individual contracts, which is all I think beneficial for the reoccurring revenue diversification side at NET.

Bob Labick

And then last question, I'll jump back in queue. Just you mentioned the extension of the current share repurchase, you obviously have a lot of cash, can you just talk a little bit about capital allocation and M&A, you've had some divestitures, how you're thinking about your balance sheet over the next few years?

David Shackelton

Yeah. This is David. We do recognize that we have a large cash balance and no debt. As they talk about, we did extend our share repurchase program through the end of next year. We haven't been able to be as the last couple of quarters on I think shared purses as we would have liked to be. Given blackout windows here on the Province side, but we do continue to see that as a way to return capital to shareholders and to generate returns.

On the acquisition side, touched on two small acquisitions, I mean those don't really move the needle in terms of our cash balance, we do still remain active in the M&A markets in terms of diligence as in terms of looking for complementary businesses within NET services. I think despite those efforts and largely reflected of the current M&A environment, the prices that assets are trading at we've just seen better opportunities to deploy our cash internally through like the value enhancement initiatives at NET. But it does, capital allocation still remain kind of front and center in our mind and a key part of our job responsibly.

Jim Lindstrom

And maybe Bob, I’ll add onto that. So maybe just thinking about the capital allocation in three buckets, David hit well on the share buybacks, we're obviously been pretty active there over the years and hopefully will continue to be. So that's one bucket. You mentioned organically and then third the acquisition bucket. I think in terms of new verticals, we just see because that is one question we hear from investors, we don't see a lot of great opportunity right now, we just see a lot of high prices, a lot of cash out there and so to envision going into new verticals is pretty low on our radar screen.

I personally have spent a lot of my career cleaning up for others and their aggressive and sometimes irresponsible acquisitions. And so we're bit more disciplined because we've lived through and we've cleaned up after them and right now with the prices where they're at it's a bit difficult. I think where we do get a bit more enthused is, and where we spend most of our internal activity is in and around Matrix and logistic care. We just see a lot of smaller companies who are doing great jobs in adjacencies in areas like nutrition or fitness or home safety in and around the community. But a lot of what we see are small fast growing businesses and unfortunately right now with high price tags. Why we're spending any time is because we see the potential in them and we also - they're attracted to the scale of the logistic care and Matrix network which is - they're both leaders within their industries. So overall a very patient know and disciplined in terms of capital allocation strategy.

Michael Petusky

I guess first let’s talk about LogistiCare a little bit, this commentary around utilization challenges, on the one flight it’s at certain market and then towards the end of the presentation you guys said you’re working on one geography where you’re trying to get some relief. I guess what I'm wondering is, how widespread are the utilization issues, is it one contract and what part of the country, is it, can you just I guess speak to that issue.

Jim Lindstrom

It is not widespread, we're seeing it in one market and that one market has a couple of a NCO contracts.

Michael Petusky

Any idea what’s driving that.

Jim Lindstrom

I think part of it is, I mean we're seeing about - it's some around 15% increase in the utilization versus last year, part of that is changes in the composition of the population that we're serving. And again we spoke about this on previous phone calls, these were populations that were previously served through county programs and state programs and then came on to a fully captive full risk program through the LogistiCare, but there is not any, I think that a number of small underlying trends, but no one specific driver that we've identified in terms of changes in coverage.

Michael Petusky

And just so I'm clear, you're seeking relief, pricing relief on one of those pieces of business or all of it?

David Shackelton

All of it.

Jim Lindstrom

And yeah, again, like, this is something we've encountered before and I have I think a pretty good track record in terms of our relationships with our clients and recouping some of these.

Michael Petusky

And then on the WD, the margins on WD has sort of bounced around mysterious, in terms of my ability to sort of model out and I guess what I'm wondering is, you seem to indicate that a lot of the value enhancement initiatives have been most of the way implemented within WD and I guess what I'm wondering is, our margin is sort of going to be a little bit more consistent, kind of mid-single digits going forward. Is that a reasonable expectation or is the fact that you won new business and there will be startups and all the rest of it, I mean, how should we think about that?

David Shackelton

I think you will still continue to see volatility quarter-over-quarter within WD Service, not naturally driven by contract start-up costs. For example, when you look at the work in health program contracts and contract value that Jim had mentioned, we don't envision a lot of upfront investment, but you will still see some volatility, especially as we're going through some of these renegotiations with some of our payers, including the MoJ where you could see contractual adjustments. I spoke about, for the full year, we expect mid to single, low to mid-single digit margins. I think as we look out into 2018, I wouldn’t say that we see on a full year basis, a huge amount of deviation from that, probably closer to the mid-single digit range.

Jim Lindstrom

And like again, we're going through the budget process right now, but I do feel like we've gotten through a lot of the noise and turbulence of the previous years. The one area that I can think of that as what David mentioned is the Ministry of Justice area, but we took out just to remind you, we removed about 400 positions and so we fundamentally changed the cost structure at WD and we reorganized around contract and business lines and really downsized our shared services and corporate centers. And so it's just, it is a leaner business, no doubt about it. And so we can handle some of those potential bumps in the road or hopefully in a much better fashion than we have been. So we feel, overall, we feel pretty good about.

Michael Petusky

Okay. And David, sorry, I briefly had stepped away from the call, just as you were getting into the discussion around effective tax rate and I think you started to say, just as I was stepping away that there was going to be kind of an upward adjustment in the fourth quarter and could you just briefly summarize what you said around that?

David Shackelton

Yes. So I started off by just pointing out that we have a low tax rate, effective tax rate this quarter. It was under 17% and I was indicating that you shouldn’t expect such a low rate in Q4, because we won't have that gain on sale of Mission Providence, which wasn't subject to taxes in Q4. So we will see kind of a return to where we were the first half of the year in terms of the effective tax rate. And then because we're reaching the end of our calculation period for our corporate LTI, if no awards are paid out under that program, you could see further upward pressure on our effective tax rate as we have to unwind some of the tax benefits that we've received in the past from expensing that cash base program.

Jim Lindstrom

And this year that holding company LTI flowed through the P&L at a rate of about $4 million. Mike - and I just thought of - had one other thought on your previous question on WD. We had these value enhancement initiatives not only in the UK, but also in France a little bit and Australia with a Mission Providence. And so when I - we fundamentally changed the business. I think that's partially reflected in the Mission Providence sale of our business that lost, had a 11 million of OI the previous year and then to get the price that we did. We had to fundamentally sort of improve the trajectory of the business to get a price like that. Don't apply the same valuation metric to - I'm not suggesting that at all to WD as a whole. But I just say it was very similar fundamental type work that we did. So hopefully that helps and gives you a reference point.

Michael Petusky

And just last question, it's really pivoting off of Jim I think something that you said a few minutes ago. You referenced spending time on Matrix and I guess, it just kind of put a thought in my mind I was curious. At this point, I mean I assume that you spent some time on it, but I guess I also assume that Frazier carried heavier end of that load. If you were assessing how much of management time is spent in kind of thinking about the matrix business. Would you be able to ballpark that.

Jim Lindstrom

I’ll take a shot at it. So first of all, I think what enables us to sort of have and that's David, Me and the rest of the holding company team which is not large. I think more reflective of the management team that we have at Matrix and the operating model, it really is a superb management team, a great operating model. So it just doesn't require a whole heck of a lot of attention from us right now and particularly with how they're doing. I'd say Frazier does spend more time on it than us, but I'd say it's modest. David and I are on the Board, they have two members on the Board and there's one other independent and the CEO Walt Cooper. And so for us it's not an extraordinary part of our time, but we're on the phone every week talking about M&A opportunities or every week or two and the occasional other items pop up. So David?

David Shackelton

I mean we also participate in the monthly operating reviews which we had started under our ownership and I would echo a lot of Jim’s comments. As we're getting into the budgeting process for Matrix next year, we're pretty close to that. [indiscernible] budget prep call for them tomorrow, but not a ton of time.

Jim Lindstrom

Thank you. Thanks everyone for participating. We appreciate your support and we hope to talk to you soon. Thank you. Bye, bye.

