Market Volatility Bulletin: Trading Skew Via Unbalanced Risk Reversals

With VIX at all time lows, you should consider subbing in long equity positions via volatility proxies.

Geopolitics is very tricky to plan for via vol and hedging because the impact is indeed very large, but the events tend to be quite sporadic.

Thoughts on Volatility

Today we'll discuss a trade suggestion by leading VIX commentator and vol trader Pat Hennessy, CMT.

Mr. Hennessy brings up a good point on skewness that merits the attention of readers: skew, while not at all time highs (those were put in earlier this year), is nonetheless high enough where it becomes worthwhile to replace outright ownership of stock with structures that grant a lot of upside with minimal risk of volatility decay in the event of a market rise.

Frequently there are two opposing forces at work when equities rise:

Typically falling volatility For a given strike, skew reduction as the market pushes higher and the OTM call heads toward ATM position

If skew is high, then the OTM call trades at a marked discount to the near-the-money region, and a very large discount to the OTM put. Selling the OTM put potentially buys you a lot of OTM calls.

Now there are two risks associated with this strategy. The obvious one is "What if the market goes down?" Buying calls and selling puts are both "long delta" plays, and as such yes a fall in the underlying (here, SPX) would from the perspective of someone who took this position adversely impact both the puts and the calls.

The other risk is a touch more subtle: what if volatility falls on an upside move, and you're long the call? You get the direction of the market correct, but the direction of vol incorrect.

As we interpret him, Mr. Hennessey is asserting that there is little left for the upside calls to do in terms of their vols falling lower. If selling two puts pays for 23 calls, due to skew being so high, the risk return tradeoff largely negates the second risk, and even mutes the first.

In fact, you could very possibly see an increase in the upside vols as they move closer to the money. Of course this is all dependent on continued moves higher in the SPX itself, but so is the far mundane but much practiced strategy of just buying the SPY.

Such a strategy can act as an interesting replacement tool for just being long US equities (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM).

Why is volatility skew on the high side? Well there are a few responses to this, with both the most and least helpful being "Supply and Demand".

Yes, it is important to remember that these prices are set in the market, though some argue with conviction that the "markets" are being distorted by central banks, algo traders, banks or sophisticated hedge funds (we'll provide an example in the conclusion).

Regardless of pet theories as to why skew is so high, that does not necessarily indicate that it is so without good reason (note the use of the word "prudently"):

The same individual who is taking advantage of the skew properties currently exhibiting themselves in the market does not mock or jeer at the market participants who make the opportunity possible. This is admirable, and unfortunately a disposition not exhibited frequently enough among traders.

Skew and Geopolitics

A larger point we'd like to make here within the context of skew is that from a geopolitical standpoint, selling skew is something that you want to do within the context of not going overboard:

Source: Seasonal Swing Trader

A couple important points on the graphic above. First, at least so far as geopolitics is concerned (as opposed to large bankruptcies, earnings scares, banking panics, that sort of thing), large sell-offs are quite rare. Equities take most of what the geopolitical world throws at them in stride. It seems to us that many think of volatility as broken or dead. Indeed, our own assessment is that plenty can go wrong in the current environment that has little to do with the immediacy of earnings. Put differently, we do believe there is insufficient pricing for large scale problems along the geopolitical dimension.

While the sizes of the bubbles are large, the spacing is distant. What else is maybe surprising is how long or short lived the impact is. According to Seasonal Swing Trader, it took 1475 days for equities to recover from the Arab-Israeli conflict and the oil embargo, while only nine days for Brexit fears to dissipate.

With implied volatility at all-time lows, but the volatility risk premium trading at fairly ho-hum levels, traders and investors both need to consider the multi-dimensionality of how a reversal of the current conditions work through both volatility and equity markets.

Avoid the twin sins of complacency (XIV, SVXY) and paranoia (VXX, TVIX, UVXY) by thinking less in terms of "in the long run contango always wins" or "this all has to end badly", and more in terms of the various value propositions the market is offering you.

Conclusion

In line with today's discussion, we'll highlight a comment from regular reader igorvass (truncated, full comment here):

In keeping with the trade set up suggested by Mr. Hennessy and the observations of igorvass, do you believe that the volatility markets (VIX or S&P products) offer compelling alternatives to just long vol?

Source: Cristophe Barraud

