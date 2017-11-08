Saudi Arabia: Separating Conspiracy From Common Sense

In reality, the risks are the same as they ever were - the rub is that those risks were always high.

There's too much hyperbole floating around out there and I'm a guy who knows a thing or two about hyperbole.

Well, Wednesday was another day that at least by outward appearances saw Saudi state funds step in to arrest (and "arrest" can actually be used figuratively and literally here) a slide in stocks.

This is four straight days that the All Tadawul (KSA) has nosedived only to bounce back later in the session, with Wednesday's reversal coming in the final half hour of trading. Have a look at this truly amusing chart:

You don't need to posit some kind of conspiracy theory to figure out what's going on there, and in fact, you could pretty plausibly argue that some kind of intervention is both desirable and necessary right now given the atmosphere.

One of the things I think is extremely important when it comes to discussing what's going on in the Kingdom and also in the region more generally is that you make sure to separate common sense from "scoops." There's been a preponderance of articles both in the blogosphere and in the mainstream media over the past four days that either implicitly or explicitly suggest that the self-evident is somehow surprising. I commented at length on that dynamic as it relates to politics in the comments of an article published here on Tuesday.

Another good example of this dynamic (i.e. of mistaking common sense for a "scoop") came on Wednesday when more than a few outlets made the connection between Saudi Arabia's SAMA reserves and the confiscation of assets that's part and parcel of the purge. Here's Wall Street Journal:

The Saudi government is aiming to confiscate cash and other assets worth as much as $800 billion in its broadening crackdown on alleged corruption among the kingdom’s elite, according to people familiar with the matter. Much of that money is abroad, which will complicate efforts to reclaim it, people familiar with the matter said. But even a portion of that amount could help Saudi Arabia’s finances. A prolonged period of low oil prices forced the government to borrow money on the international bond market and to draw extensively from the country’s foreign reserves, which dropped from $730 billion at their peak in 2014 to $487.6 billion in August, the latest available government data.

Just to be clear, the Journal didn't present that bolded bit as some kind of revelation, but a couple of other outlets have, and I guess my question is the same as it's been all week, namely this: what exactly did you think they were going to do with the money seized in a sweeping crackdown that involved freezing the assets of billionaires? Obviously, they were going to seize it and when a government seizes something, it becomes government property. Because this isn't the Bernie Madoff trial (i.e. because those who have ostensibly been bilked by endemic corruption are loosely defined as "the people" as opposed to being some subset of aggrieved investors who are seeking some specific amount of money in order to be made whole), the money just serves to replenish the government's coffers.

Do you see what I'm saying? Sure, it underscores the extent to which the "corruption" crackdown really wasn't about "corruption," but this was all readily apparent the very minute King Salman handed down the decree on Saturday. It accomplished all kinds of things, just one of which was helping to shore up FX reserves under the guise of seizing ill-gotten funds. So it irks me when I see analysis that takes something which is self-evident and presents it to the public as something akin to evidence of a conspiracy. Because what that does is raise the fear level around something that is already unnerving and that, in turn, can affect market psychology. I've seen this before over the years, and it's no good for investors. Again, there's enough to worry about regarding the Saudi purge without people pitching things that are common sense as "news."

Perhaps this is the best way I can put it: there's a difference between something that's "conspiratorial" and a "conspiracy." Tobacco companies knowingly sell a dangerous product to the public and make a profit doing it. McDonald's sells food to the public a lot of which is objectively unhealthy and they make a profit doing that. So both of those things are "conspiratorial" but they are not "conspiracies." The tobacco industry was once an example of a real conspiracy, but that ceased to be the case decades ago. It would be strange if you were pondering an investment in Altria and when you asked your broker about it, he shoved you into a dark conference room in the back of the office and said something like: "listen Bob, this is a solid investment thesis, but you should know that this company is engaged in an international conspiracy."

Have a look at the trajectory on SAMA reserves:

So you're Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, you want to consolidate power and curtail the expanding regional influence of your rival (Iran), and your piggy bank is shrinking thanks to falling oil prices (USO) which you are having a hard time propping up because U.S. production is resilient thanks in no small part to wide-open capital markets that allow otherwise insolvent producers to hibernate during downturns and reemerge later when prices rise. Now you've gotten an opportunity to kill all of these birds with one stone. What would you do?

Oh, and then there's the Aramco IPO. Recall that Mohammed bin Salman is the man behind the push for an international listing - it's part of his "Vision 2030" plan. Recently, it became apparent that thanks to a long list of concerns, some folks were pushing him to consider a private placement led by China. Well, it's not clear that's an acceptable outcome for the Crown Prince and based on Donald Trump's Twitter feed, the President would really like to see Aramco list in New York.

Note the timestamp on that tweet. It came just hours before the Saudi purge began on Saturday and everyone knows that Trump and Kushner have tried to forge a good working relationship with bin Salman in the interest of, among other things, presenting a united front against Iran (more on this here).

So again, none of this is really a "conspiracy." It's just a narrative based entirely on publicly available information, history and common sense.

I say all of that to make an important point to investors who are concerned about the global ramifications of recent events in the Mideast. The risk here isn't from some "bombshell" conclusion someone draws by "connecting dots." Rather, the risk is the same as it always is. Namely this: will the multiple Sunni-Shiite proxy wars finally explode into an actual face-to-face conflict between Iran and Saudi Arabia and relatedly, will Israel get drawn into it via another war with Hezbollah. On that latter point, the resignation of Lebanon’s PM Hariri - which was pretty obviously compelled by the Saudis - raises the stakes on Hassan Nasrallah. But again, only the actual event (the resignation) is "news" - appraising the fallout is simply a matter of assessing it in light of what everyone already knows about the regional balance of power. So that's how you should be thinking about this and you don't need conspiracy theories to do so.

Let me underscore this point by showing a chart of Saudi Arabia CDS (so, "default risk" as it were) that should give you some context:

See that highlighted spike around January of 2016? Now look over there on the right-hand side. That's the spike we've seen this week in the wake of the purge. As you can see, we are a long way from a situation that approximates the turmoil that was unfolding early last year when the execution of a prominent Shiite cleric led to the literal torching of the Saudi embassy in Tehran.

Meanwhile, other local equity markets have of course been affected. In Kuwait, stocks fell as much as 3.9% on Tuesday, the worst intraday drop since July 2009:

And more uncertainty was just about the last thing Qatar needed as Doha is caught in the middle thanks (again) to MbS, who was behind the diplomatic spat that started over the summer. Here's some perspective on that:

So what you've hopefully surmised from all of the above is that in my never-so-humble opinion, you should be cautious about interpreting each and every exercise in "dot connecting" as something profound. And you should be especially careful about reading analysis penned by folks who you believe might be predisposed to casting everything as a conspiracy.

I realize this might seem less alarmist than what you would expect from Heisenberg, but that's the thing: contrary to popular belief, I despise conspiracy theories and the effect they have on market sentiment. There's plenty to be worried about out there without having to sift through hyperbole for hyperbole's sake. Don't get me wrong, I love hyperbole when it brings people's attention to demonstrably true dynamics that most people might not be aware are operating in markets. But hyperbole for hyperbole's sake risks putting market participants in a position where they can't separate common sense from incremental information.

In the case of what's going on in Saudi Arabia, be careful of analysis that takes this form: "this was what we suspected all along, but now it's confirmed!" If you or someone else "suspected it all along" then you might want to consider whether the fact that you suspected it might mean that it was common sense in the first place and thus nothing to be too alarmed out.

And on that note, I'll leave with a sober assessment from a new note out Tuesday by Exotix Capital:

It is too early to determine whether the strategy of centralisation of power (via consolidating control of economic, oil, domestic security and foreign policies), and the use of this power to dismantle any potential vested interests or dissenting voices, is going to better enable the austerity and transformation. But the pursuit of austerity and transformation in the old political system would be paradoxical given that system was designed to deliver the opposite. Fiscal largesse based on the economic output of one sector has, for decades, gone hand in hand with Saudi political norms of behaviour: loyalty of the mass population via welfare, loyalty of the elite population via patronage, hearts and minds conditioning and the definition of appropriate social behaviour via a religious clergy and preservation of consensus by policy paralysis (two reformist steps forward, one reactive step backward). Austerity and transformation require such a profound shift in Saudi economics that is it really so surprising that they are coincident with an equally profound, precursory shift in Saudi politics? Those investors prepared to take on board the long-term risks of Saudi may welcome the disruption of status quo politics. For those unprepared to do so (and their ranks arguably have swelled only after the oil price fall, even though these risks have been identifiable for years) this event will reinforce their discomfort.

