Potash And Agrium's Struggle To Survive

It is going to uglier for these companies unless potash and nitrogen substantially increase in market price soon.

According to recent press from the firms Potash Corp. (POT) and Agrium (AGU) are likely to complete a merger of equals before the end of this year. Both company's stock prices have improved from their 52-week lows on product price improvements and merger hopes. The merged company's name will be Nutrien.

In this article we'll discuss the pros of this merger and take a look at the combined company's market valuation relative to the earnings picture.

Low Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate Prices Weighing Down Profits

Neither company is generating a great excess of cash available to owners as reinvesting into their mining, manufacturing, and retailing businesses has weighed heavily on what is a nearly non-existent surplus cash generated by operations in the first place. To further compound these company's challenges their combined debt load of $9.1B and income taxes are crushing net incomes.

Benefits From The Merger

POT doesn't do much retailing -- they're a focused producer and wholesale exporter. On the other hand, AGU has an international retailing operation and is stepping up its development in a big way. This should help them capture more profits from the distribution side of the commodity production business each company is primarily engaged in. To cement the point, AGU's recent acquisition of 20 Ag-retail locations doing $100M in business throughout Georgia and Florida and their recent hire of ex-Monsanto supply-chain executive Mike Frank are evidence of a commitment to improve their distribution operations.

By enhancing their vertical integration and, hopefully, gaining some geographical monopolies on the distribution of their product throughout the U.S. (especially), the merged company will be in a better position to defend a gross profit margin against substantially lower cost producers overseas.

Each party needs some motivation to merge. By merging, these two companies will reduce total competition in their markets by eliminating one competitor each. The firms will likely take the opportunity to continue streamlining their operations by cutting employee counts as their headquarters are consolidated and least productive facilities are shuttered. POT will gain better access to the retail distribution outlets, and AGU will get more potash production horsepower as POT possesses the lowest cost mines in Canada.

Will Merger Synergies Be Enough?

As I mentioned above, these companies are troubled by a dearth of profitability due to the market prices of their commodity products being too low relative to their enterprise costs from production through administration and distribution.

Post-merger cost rationalization at Nutrien is forecast to reduce annual operating expenses by $500M. According to recent filings the companies are on-track to earn a combined $1B-1.5B in net earnings and, unfortunately, nearly zero surplus cash, so most of these earnings figures are really accounting figures developed through the imagination of the company's management and the Financial Accounting Standards Board.

To find the forward earnings figures we'll add-in the $500M of expected cost savings to the combined company's present earnings runrate of $1B-1.5B and get a range of annual earnings of approximately $1.5B-2.0B.

Hopefully for these Canadian giants the forecast savings will materialize and bring cash earnings available to owners up from today's roughly $0 per year to $500M per year after taxes take their bite out of the improved profits coming in from the supply-chain improvements.

Today's Market Valuation Is Pricing In Substantial Improvement In Commodity Prices

So, in a sideways commodity market we are looking at $500M per year cash earnings available to shareholders one or two years down the road when these forecast cost rationalizations are complete. A year of zero cash earnings before a runrate of $500M is not a very rosy outlook for a pre-combination company being valued at a market capitalization of $30B today*. That's a cash earnings multiplier of 60x.

Summary

Without an improvement on the order of 50% or greater in the market price of potash and nitrogen these companies appear to be substantially overvalued at today's prices.**

These company's combined long-term debt of $9B and high costs of operating in a the first-world will continue to drag returns on this company's stock.

On the bright side, an improvement in potash, nitrogen, and phosphate market prices is not out of the question. Additionally, the company will benefit from greater vertical integration and its growing distribution network. But in terms of a timeline from here to there, there being 2-10 years from today, the immediately available benefits of this merger are minimal and appear only sufficient to prevent a bankruptcy-in-lieu-of-product-price-recovery by either of these large companies.

Final Word: The merger looks good on paper but don't make any mistake, these companies need to see higher potash and nitrogen prices very soon or the market is going to punish their share price post-merger.

Sources:

Potash 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2017

Agrium 6-K for the period ended June 30, 2017

* As of writing AGU's market cap is $14.77B and POT's is 16B

** prices per share of AGU: $106.59 POT: $19.05, respectively

