Outlining The Risks To My Slowing Growth Thesis

Valuations are extremely high even if growth does accelerate, but if the thesis is correct, and growth is slowing across multiple time durations, valuations in the stock market are very dangerous.

The economic data that is accelerating is doing so mainly due to easy "comparisons," which appear to be giving the economy false hope.

There are a few economic data points that are challenging the short-term (one- to two-year) growth slowing thesis.

Overview

For a long time, I have been a bear on the longer term picture of U.S. growth. The 10-year trending direction of growth in the U.S. has been lower, and interest rates have followed that path.

10 Year Annualized GDP Growth Rate:

Source: BEA

Speaking in a purely economic sense there is not much room for debate on this point of long-term declines in economic growth; in the 1990's, growth on a nominal basis was north of 6%, and today, it is less than half of that rate, currently sitting at 2.93%.

It is important to articulate the time frame of a given thesis as longer-term calls may be wrong in the short-term, only to come full swing and realize their full gains down the road.

My economic analysis attempts to differentiate between two time frames, both long-term by conventional measures, but short-term in my view and within the context of economic history. I seek to balance the risks between what I think is going to happen in the economy and corresponding asset prices, based on my algorithms, over the next 1-2 years within the thesis of my long-term economic view over the next 3-5 years.

This article is going to cover the 1-2 year time frame as my last four articles in the Federal Reserve series (found here) covered my long term 3-5 year thesis on debt deflation in exhausting detail.

The main takeaway on my long term 3-5 year growth slowing thesis revolves around the over-accumulation of bad debt. The excess of debt is slowing the velocity of money, muting the growth in inflation and therefore reducing long-term interest rates and economic growth. The math behind the debt overhang makes the potential for a long-term, sustained breakout in US economic growth and inflation extremely unlikely and the path to lower nominal growth and interest rates a near foregone conclusion.

It is possible to hold two opposing views and believe that short-term growth (1-2 years) may accelerate within a long-term secular decline in growth. There have been many brief periods of economic acceleration, none of which materialized into higher interest rates, over the past several years including 2013, 2015 and most recently 2017.

I currently hold the view that growth and inflation are going to decelerate across both my stated time duration. I believe that the secular decline in growth and inflation is not over and the multi-decade decline in interest rates is still firmly intact. I do not think the lows in long-term interest rates have been made. I also hold the view that the next 1-2 years will be troublesome due to decelerations in growth and inflation.

My current forecast is that the Federal Reserve is going to reverse the course of monetary policy before the end of 2018 due to severe disinflation and anemic or even recessionary levels of growth brought on by excessive debt and that the equity market (SPY) will experience a much choppier ride due to these factors. The Federal Reserve is likely to cut interest rates by the end of 2018 due to falling long-term rates (TLT) that will cause a very flat or inverted yield curve (IEF), hurting the banking sector (XLF) and changing investor sentiment to one of more caution and fear of a pending economic slowdown.

While my forecast is clear and one of deceleration across both durations, I want to explore the risks to my short-term (1-2 year) growth slowing thesis. There is less room to debate the long-term (3-5 year) secular growth slowing thesis, but that was thoroughly discussed in several past articles so I would like to stick to the prospects of economic growth through the end of 2018.

The majority of economic data, based on my calculations, is slowing and has been for the better part of two years. There is no reason to believe that these decelerations will subside due to falling levels of income growth.

The economic growth in 2017 can be attributed mainly to easy 'comparisons' or in other words, weak numbers in 2016 which made the 2017 numbers appear to have a higher growth rate.

There are many cases where an economic data point is growing, or accelerating on a year over year basis due to a weak number in 2016 but still sits at a lower level today than 2014 on a nominal basis.

A great example of this is corporate profits. Corporate profits are 'accelerating' and growing in 2017 but are still at levels lower than 2014.

Corporate Profit Growth 'Accelerating':

Source: BEA, IRS

Corporate profits are accelerating in 2017, up over 7% from a year ago which has caused the market (QQQ) to rise and investor sentiment to be elevated.

Corporate Profit Nominal Dollar Level:

Source: BEA, IRS

Corporate profits are still lower than they were in 2014 but the market (DIA) is far higher despite this fact.

The rise in corporate profits this year has been very dramatic due to the 'earnings recession' in 2016 that today's numbers are comparing against. Growth in 2016 for corporate profits was negative so it is not a big surprise that corporate profits can rise when compared to a negative growth rate. The important point of distinction, and one that I will discuss below, is whether the positive signs in the economy are artificial 'dead cat bounces' due to easy comparisons in 2016 that will resume their downward trend in 2018 when the comparisons against the 2017 numbers are more difficult, or if the acceleration is real, and we will see new highs in corporate profits and economic metrics alike.

If not, and the bounce in economic data is not real and will subside in 2018, then the market (XLK) is overdone because it is trading at higher levels today off of weaker numbers than it was three years ago in 2014.

I will first briefly summarize the growth slowing thesis with the main economic data points that I follow and then move into which data points I track that are showing potential risks to that argument.

Growth Slowing Thesis Summary

Before diving into a series of charts and graphs on all the economic data I follow, I want to go over the style in which I analyze the data that removes all bias and emotion. All of my data analysis and investment ideas are formulaically and algorithmically driven to eliminate any human error or confirmation bias.

Below is a table of some of the economic data that was released in October. Each data point has the year over year growth value and whether that value is accelerating or decelerating vs. one month ago, six months ago or one year ago. I focus the most attention on how the economy is doing relative to one year ago given the long-term nature of the trading strategy, only re-balancing one a month.

Monthly Economic Table For October:

Source: EPB Macro Research

To recap, the table contains what I deem to be the most important US economic indicators including labor data, wage growth, manufacturing growth, consumption, and housing. Each month, I track the same data points in the same way and measure whether the growth of that data point is better or worse than it was across all three-time durations. The percentage of data that is accelerating is recorded and compared each month. This way there is no subjectivity in the analysis of the economy, I can clearly see if the economy is doing better or worse than it was across three time durations.

The majority of economic data continues to show decelerations from one year ago which reinforces the bearish view on the economy over the stated 1-2 year time horizon.

The total growth in nonfarm payrolls has decelerated quite substantially over the past two years. In the past one year, growth in nonfarm payrolls fell to 1.38% from 1.71%

Growth in Nonfarm Payrolls (Total Employment):

Source: BLS

The growth rate in nonfarm payrolls has historically been one of the best measures of the business cycle due to its sine wave-like pattern as seen in the chart above. Once the peak in growth is in the rearview mirror, the economy tends to follow and decelerate to the ultimate end of the business cycle.

The total number of hours worked in the economy has hit stall speed as well. Aggregate hours worked, or total employees * average weekly hours is only growing at 1.7%.

Increases in total aggregate hours growth is one of the best proxies for future wage growth. The flatline in growth for this metric points towards continued flat to downward pressure on wage growth.

Aggregate Hours Growth:

Source: BLS

The breadth of the labor market is also at levels that have been historically consistent with recessionary periods. The breadth of labor data captures 140 industries and measures what percentage of those sectors are experiencing accelerating rates of employment growth.

Labor Market Breadth:

Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

This labor market breadth indicator is proprietary to EPB Macro Research, and highly predictive of the economic cycle as the chart above illustrates.

Weak growth in employment, aggregate hours and weak labor market breadth has translated to decelerating growth in aggregate wages.

The growth rate in real aggregate wages peaked in 2015 and has been decelerating quite rapidly over the past several months down to just 2% year over year.

Real Aggregate Wage Growth (Smoothed CPI):

Source: BLS

The headline rate of inflation used in the above chart does not adequately capture the pressure that is currently on consumers due to rising housing/shelter costs.

Real aggregate wages after rent inflation has been hovering around the zero mark for years indicating that consumers are squeezed and cannot keep pace with the rise in housing-related expenses.

Real Aggregate Wages - Rent Inflation:

Source: BLS

Past economic cycles had wage growth that was over 3% more than rent inflation for long periods of time. This economic cycle has barely had any sustained period where wages considerably outpaced rent inflation. The price of housing/rent (assets) has risen disproportionately to wages which are putting pressure on the spending basket of the average household.

This pressure in the consumer spending basket can be seen in the growth rate of retail sales which has started to tumble. After 2015, when wage growth peaked, it wasn't a coincidence that retail sales growth also rolled over substantially, and sits at levels consistent with past economic recessions.

Real Retail Sales Control Group (Smoothed CPI):

Source: BLS, Census Bureau

The control group of retail sales excludes groups such as auto sales, but that category has been tumbling too as of late.

Auto Sales Growth 6 Month Moving Average:

Source: Census Bureau

The deceleration in the growth of autos is very pronounced. The last month has seen a significant bounce in auto sales, but that is mainly due to the recent hurricanes and the replacements associated with the damages and losses from those events. That short-term increase will subside, and the trend is likely to continue to decelerate in growth rate terms.

Total construction spending in the economy is also experiencing decelerating rates of growth. Total construction spending is growing at 2.0% as of the last report which is down from 5.15% one year ago.

Total Construction Spending Growth:

Source: Census Bureau

As the growth in construction is retreating, the price growth of newly built homes is also coming down. Interestingly, the price growth of existing homes is continuing to accelerate, but the newly constructed homes are showing significant declines in price growth. This could be the result of weakness in the construction sector which would corroborate the decelerating rates of growth in construction spending.

Median Sales Price of Newly Constructed Homes Year over Year Growth:

Source: Census Bureau

The pervasive weakness in the economy, outlined by the series of charts and graphs above, is confirmed by the rate of industrial production growth and capacity utilization.

Industrial production growth has remained weak, and capacity utilization sits at its lowest level in decades indicating initial demand from corporations is weak. If companies are not seeing good growth opportunities, they will forego industrial uses in exchange for financial engineering such as share buybacks, an unproductive use of capital.

Industrial Production Growth:

Source: Federal Reserve

Capacity Utilization Rate:

Source: Federal Reserve

Long-term capital expenditures from corporations remain severely depressed. There are small spurts of growth, but core capital goods orders are at the same level in nominal terms as the late 1990's. That is including inflation, so that indicates that in over 17 years, even with the help of inflation, the nominal dollar amount spent on capital goods orders has not grown. That is a very alarming sign for the underlying health of the economy and also future growth as there has been no substantial investment in plant and equipment.

Core Capital Goods Orders:

Source: Census Bureau

Lastly, this all comes full circle to corporate profits which are below their 2014 level. The rise in corporate earnings is due to the easy comparison of 2016 rather than an acceleration to new highs in corporate profits. With the stock market substantially higher than it was in 2014, and with lower nominal earnings, the multiple on the stock market (IWM) has expanded dramatically.

Corporate Profits Still Below Peak:

Source: BEA, IRS

In summary, there are a tremendous amount of signals that the economy is on unstable ground and a variety of metrics detailed above indicate that it would not be historically inaccurate to see a recession at these current growth rates.

The rise in the stock market has come from multiple expansion rather than economic growth which is why interest rates on the long end of the curve are not rising and my favorite long-term investment right now, (TLT), is continuing to move higher after a brief pause in September and October. It is my current view that (TLT) and bond proxies alike will perform well into the end of the year and have a strong 2018 as growth continues to weaken and surprises most market participants to the downside.

There are a few bright spots in the data that are giving the economy some hope. These are risks to my short term and long term growth slowing thesis.

Accelerating Economic Data

Home prices of existing homes, as mentioned in the section above, are continuing to rise at an accelerating pace. This is odd due to the deceleration in price growth of newly constructed homes. These market segments tend to move together making the recent divergence an interesting occurrence. Nevertheless, the price of existing homes, which make up 90% of the housing transaction volume, are at record highs and are growing at an accelerating pace, nearly 7% year over year.

National Home Price Index Growth:

Source: S&P, Dow Jones

Real aggregate wages are growing at 2%, and home prices are rising at 7%. This does not appear to be a sustainable situation, and I believe that home price growth will begin to falter as incomes cannot keep pace. The continued rise in the growth rate of home prices has gone on for longer than I anticipated and this does pose a risk to the slowing growth thesis.

If home prices continue to accelerate, the rise in value could augment the consumption of consumers that their incomes are struggling to produce. This would increase consumption and economic growth and cause several more quarters of acceleration. This is not in my forecast, but I am aware of it as a risk.

Durable goods orders and factory orders were depressed for most of 2015 and 2016. Due to these depressed levels, the 2017 growth rate in these metrics unsurprisingly rebounded. The rebound, however, has been more significant and more prolonged than I would have expected from the easy comparisons alone. There is some evidence to suggest that the rise in growth rate for durable goods, which provides insight into future household demand, is continuing to rise after the easy 'comp' effects have subsided.

Core Durable Goods Growth Rate:

Source: Census Bureau

Total Factory orders, which make up both durable and nondurable goods, shows a similar trend of acceleration that has also lasted longer than I anticipated.

Core Factory Orders Growth Rate:

Source: Census Bureau

The last risk to the thesis that I can identify is the growth rate in corporate profits that fuels animal spirits. I continue to outline the rise in corporate profit growth due to easy comparisons and that the nominal dollar amount is still below the 2014 peak. While this is true, the market does trade, at least in the short term, off of the change in growth rate of corporate profits.

Long term, it is useful to be aware of the nominal level of corporate profits to understand if the rise is due to multiple expansion or increased economic activity, but in the short term, growth rates can cause bullish sentiment.

Currently, the easy comparative effects for corporate profits do not subside until the back half of 2018 indicating that although profits may remain below the 2014 peak, the 'growth rate' in profits may continue to rise.

Below is a chart of the year over year growth rate in corporate profits and the comparative period identified by the two bars (black and grey). Harder comparative periods are noted with higher bars and easier comparative periods have lower or negative bars.

Corporate Profits & Comparative Periods:

Source: BEA, IRS

There is, of course, the possibility for corporate earnings to decelerate against easy comparative periods but that would indicate a weakness that is quite dramatic. If earnings are just 'average,' due to the weak denominator (2016 earnings), the growth rate is still going to come in elevated. There are not any difficult 'comps' for profits until the end of 2018, so the potentially 'artificial' growth rate in corporate profits may pose a risk to the slowing growth thesis.

At any point, the market could realize that is it paying more (higher multiple) for lower earnings (below 2014 peak) and the thesis would play out as expected but there is no way to model the probability of that occurring.

I currently believe that the evidence is certainly skewed to the side of growth slowing over the long term (3-5 years) and in the short term (1-2 years) illustrated by the data presented above.

It is for these reasons, coupled with my overarching long-term secular view on low growth that my current forecast is for growth and inflation to be lower in 2018 than in 2017 and that interest rates will fall on the long end of the curve. Due to this, if the stock market continues to rise, it has to be from multiple expansion rather than economic fundamentals which make stocks, as an asset class, even riskier than they are at these current levels of valuation.

Valuations Are Too High Either Way

Although valuation is not the intent of this piece and I am acutely aware that valuations have no meaning in the short term, over the long run, valuations are essential to profitable long-term holdings.

My favorite measure of valuation is the total market cap to GDP ratio. This is not my preferred metric only because Warren Buffett likes it but more importantly because it has a higher than 80% correlation over the past 40 years to the 10-year annualized return in the S&P 500 (SPY). That is too strong of a relationship to ignore.

MarketCap to GDP Ratio:

Source: Ycharts

If you take each point on the chart above and plot what your future returns would have been had you bought the S&P 500 at that level of valuation, you get a regression as charted below.

MarketCap to GDP Ratio Regression With 10 Year Annualized Returns:

Source: Ycharts, EPB Macro Research

The equation in the regression above can be used to predict the future 10-year annualized return in stocks based on today's valuation. The chart below shows the actual 10-year returns overlaid with this model's implied 10-year return and the results are quite predictive.

Implied Returns Vs. Actual 10 Year Annualized Returns:

Source: Ycharts

This model suggests that stocks at this valuation are going to return on average, over the next ten year period, less than 0%.

If we take the implied 10-year return for stocks line and compare it to the 10-year interest rate for Treasury bonds, we can understand which asset class is relatively cheaper than the other.

Times, where the blue line is above the black line, suggest that bonds are cheaper and we should buy bonds, and when the black line is above the blue line, we should buy stocks.

Expected Returns of Stocks & 10-Year Treasury Rate:

Source: EPB Marco Research

Currently, bonds are offering a higher return than what can be implied for the stock market; therefore, I think it is a good relative valuation play to have a higher allocation to bonds vs. stocks.

This does not mean have zero stock exposure at all. Merely overweight bonds relative to stocks.

The asset allocation I run and publish to the subscribers of EPB Macro Research has stocks in the portfolio, only an underweight allocation, however, due to their level of risk in valuation combined with the current economic environment.

The chart below turns the above measure of stock and bond returns into a spread to see how cheap stocks or bonds are relative to each other.

If the implied return for stocks is 5% and the 10-year treasury rate is 3%, the spread would be 2%. I graph that line over time.

Measures below 0% indicate bonds have a higher implied return than stocks.

Relative Valuation of Stocks and Bonds - Bonds Are Attractive: Source: EPB Macro Research

Currently, bonds have one of the most relative attractive valuations compared to stocks in recent history.

This is why I view long bonds as the best investment out there today. I do not plan on having this view over the next ten years. I will flip and buy stocks at the time when they have a higher implied return than bonds, and the macroeconomic outlook corroborates that spread.

Takeaway

I currently hold the view that growth and inflation are going to decelerate across both my stated time durations. I believe that the secular decline in growth and inflation is not over and the multi-decade decline in interest rates is still firmly intact. I do not think the lows in long-term interest rates have been made. I also hold the view that the next 1-2 years will be troublesome due to decelerations in growth and inflation.

There are some key risks to the thesis, outlined above, but high valuations make the case for overweight stock allocations difficult to swallow.

An overwhelming amount of the economic data suggests that the 3-5 year and 1-2 year view on the United States economy should be one of decelerating growth and inflation. High valuations make this case even stronger as it pertains to the direction of asset prices.

I currently view long-term bonds (TLT) as the best investment today due to the sizable capital appreciation in the bond when interest rates fall and for the yield associated with longer duration treasury bonds.

