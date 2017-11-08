Invesco Mortgage: An Unlikely Change Of Heart

Invesco Mortgage (NYSE:IVR) has quietly begun to outperform some of its peers despite it having been a name that we have wanted you to avoid for quite some time. This outperformance is evidenced by its recently reported earnings, especially when we compare the results to those of other, more popular mREITs, which offer similarly sized dividend yields. In this column, we will discuss the key metrics of the company, as well as our take on the stock at present levels. The key metrics which you should examine for all mREITs are summarized below:

Table 1. Summary of Key Metrics of Invesco Mortgage Capital as of Q1 2017

Key Metrics of Interest Invesco's Performance Q3 2017 Book value and % change from Q3 2016 $18.34 (+0.4%) Net interest rate spread in Q3 1.79% Dividend (yield)* $0.41 (9.8%) Q3 Core Income Per Share $0.44 Dividend covered?** Yes 52-week share price range $14.15-$18.02

*Based on current share price and forward annualized yield

**Determination based on estimate of core earnings covering dividend paid

Data table source: Invesco's Q3 earnings

Q3 earnings

Invesco had a much improved quarter compared to Q2. First, we want to point out that the company surpassed our expectations on the top line significantly. We were looking for a bullish outcome of $80.5 million, while the company reported $86.2 million. This strength was more than expected. This net interest income figure was up 4% from last quarter’s $82.9 million.

Why does this matter? It shows a turnaround. Recall back in Q4 2016 there was a big red flag as core earnings per share were $39.8 million, or $0.36 per share. This core income of $0.36 failed to cover the dividend of $0.40. Then in Q1, core income was $44.9 million or $0.40 per share. This just barely covered the dividend. We would like to see a cushion, and this occurred here in Q3 as core income rolled in at $49.1 million or $0.44 per share. This figure surpassed our estimates by $0.02 and led to a $0.03 coverage of the payout of the newly hiked dividend of $0.41 per share. Still, we are well below the payout of several years ago of $0.55. Have the key metrics improved?

Net interest rate spread

Compared a to a few years ago the key metrics are still under pressure. The net interest rate spread is a key indicator for potential earnings power of an mREIT. Invesco saw a slight dip here as the spread of 1.79% in the quarter dipped 12 basis points from 1.91% last quarter. That said, we should also examine the adjusted form of this measure, the "effective annualized" figures. The effective annualize yield on its portfolio was 3.36%, rising 4 basis points quarter-over-quarter, and the effective annualized cost of funds was 2.06%, rising 5 basis point from 2.01% last quarter. Doing the simple math, we see that the effective net interest spread narrowed a single basis point to 1.30% from 1.31% from 1.30%. This stability in the spread is a strength as it leads to more predictable income, so this result was a positive in our opinion.

Book value changes

We have said this many times, and we will repeat it once again. Book value drives the share price of mREITs in conjunction with the dividends. The book value can help informs us if an mREIT is a discount, at a premium or fairly valued. While some of this depends on momentum in the sector and/or expectations for the future, when deciding whether or not to make a purchase of common shares of an mREIT, you need to look at this metric. Invesco reported a quarter-ending book value of $18.34, rising 0.4% from the $18.27 at the end of the first quarter. This is also up 5% from the $17.48 we began 2017 with. This rise in book value is pretty significant from our viewpoint, however the stock is still on sale here.

Valuation relative to book

This stock has been trading at a discount for some time and rightfully so. However, the metrics are improving now. While the steep discount-to-book assigned was implying the discount was there because the Street saw this name declining in performance, there remains a sizable discount. At the current share price of $16.86, the discount has widened slightly when we factor the rise in book value. The stock now trades at a $1.48, or an 8.0%, discount. That is still a strong discount, but contrast this with a year ago, when the stock traded at a $6.29 discount, or a deep 37% discount-to-book. The Street has been narrowing the discount.

Our take on the stock here

As you can see things have improved. Despite the improving nature of many of the key metrics the name trades at a discount and we feel this discount is inappropriate given how other competitors, which are struggling to cover their dividends relatively speaking, are trading at book or at a discount-to-book. There is no denying that this was definitely a good quarter, and is the third good quarter in a row. While the company already cut the dividend payout a few times before, the small hike, in conjunction with positive moves in book value and core income, is a sign of strength. We have had (a very surprising to us) change of heart, for lack of a better analogy. We are no longer bearish. At an 8% discount-to-book, we think the name is a buy.

