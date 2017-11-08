Sarepta Therapeutics Will Continue To Ride High On EXONDYS 51's Success In 2017

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) has managed to impress one and all, initially by securing accelerated FDA approval for the first drug, EXONDYS 51, for Duchenne muscular dystrophy or DMD patients amenable to exon 51 skipping and subsequently ensuring that the commercial launch of the drug is a big success, despite being targeted towards only 13% of the DMD population. And all this gets even more highlighted, considering that DMD itself is a rare disease affecting a small patient population. This is testimony to the company’s effective commercial strategy, which involves several initiatives for increasing awareness and expanding coverage.

The commercial success of EXONDYS 51 in Q3 2017 has been phenomenal, and with that, Sarepta Therapeutics has managed to raise its full year 2017 revenue guidance from $125 million-$130 million to $150 million-$155 million. And this is even more commendable, since the improving prospects for the drug had already forced the company to up its full-year revenue guidance from the previous projection of $95 million at the end of Q2 2017.

In this article, I plan to further elaborate my hypothesis for considering Sarepta Therapeutics to be a promising investment opportunity for 2017.

Increasing awareness for genetic testing will continue to drive EXONDYS 51’s sales in future years

Identifying and reaching out to a very niche population segment like that targeted by EXONDYS 51 is a herculean task. However, Sarepta Therapeutics has managed to hit the right cord with physicians and has convinced them the importance of starting DMD patients amenable to exon 51 skipping, early on EXONDYS 51. The company is now seeing physicians going through past medical data and urging eligible patients to opt for genetic testing. Besides, the Decode Duchenne program, which is a collaboration of Sarepta Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) and PTC Therapeutics, launched by Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy or PPMD, has also helped accelerate use of genetic testing to identify EXONDYS 51 eligible patients as well as those DMD patients that stand to benefit from other novel exon-skipping therapies.

At end of Q3 2017, the company saw 100% of TIER 1 and TIER 2 sites (linked above) submitting start forms. Further, most of the TIER 3 sites and even 160 physicians had submitted the start forms at end of this quarter. This is a definite testimony to the success of Sarepta Therapeutics in increasing penetration of EXONDYS 51. While the current average age of patients on this therapy is 13 years, Sarepta Therapeutics expects to see a drop in this number. This will imply younger patients coming on therapy and in turn will be evidence of improving diagnosis rates and expanding penetration of the drug in future years.

EXONDYS 51 is also witnessing a much higher-than-anticipated patient compliance rates, owing to the drug’s solid efficacy and safety profile as well as due to convenience of home-based infusions. Even in earlier stages of commercial launch, we had 40% to 50% eligible patients (linked above) choosing to install ports under their skin, before they had even received the first infusion of EXONDYS 51.

All these positive trends are playing their role in convincing payers about the utility of the drug. While it may take quite some time for significant changes in coverage, payers continue to work on case-by-case basis. However, reauthorization rates are expected to be high as payers have been contacting the treating physicians to learn about the impact of EXONDYS 51. And this is definitely a positive driver for Sarepta Therapeutics, considering that eligible patients have derived significant benefits by using EXONDYS 51.

Beyond this, the managed access program currently giving early access to EXONDYS 51 in 28 countries across Europe, North America, and South America, is also expected to add to the drug’s sales in Q4 2017. Sarepta Therapeutics is also awaiting MAA approval for commercializing EXONDYS 51 in Europe by first half of 2018 (linked above).

The company settled its patent litigations with BioMarin Pharmaceutical, thus resolving a major investor concern

In July 2017, Sarepta Therapeutics entered into a global licensing arrangement with BioMarin Pharmaceutical and effectively resolved all the patent infringement lawsuits related to use of exon-skipping technology for EXONDYS 51 as well as other investigational drugs. It should be remembered that EXONDYS 51 targets only 13% of the total DMD population, which is close to 3,400 patients. However, Sarepta Therapeutics is also involved in multiple research programs, and the investigational drugs in the company’s pipeline target a much higher portion of DMD patient population. Hence, it was absolutely essential to remove the overhang of possible patent liabilities that could have arisen from the lawsuits with BioMarin. As these lawsuits become a thing of past, Sarepta Therapeutics can focus most of its attention on its operations.

Sarepta Therapeutics is rapidly advancing its exon-skipping research programs to expand its addressable DMD market

There is a much bigger pie of the DMD market beckoning Sarepta Therapeutics. Around 29% of the DMD patients or approximately 7,600 patients are amenable to either exon 45, exon 53, and exon 51 (linked above). Then, we have 47% of the DMD patient population or around 12,000 patients with mutations amenable to exon 44, exon 52, exon 8, exon 55, exon 45, exon 53, and exon 51. Sarepta Therapeutics aims to target around half of the DMD patient market by developing therapies targeting these eight exons.

The company is enrolling patients in ESSENCE study, for investigational therapies, golodirsen and casimersen, targeting DMD patients amenable to skipping exon 53 and exon 45, respectively. These therapies are expected to cover about 16% of the total DMD patient population.

In September 2017, positive results were announced from Phase ½ study assessing investigational DMD therapy amenable to exon 53 skipping, golodirsen. The study met all of its primary and secondary biological endpoints and is a validation of the company’s proprietary phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer or PMO chemistry and exon-skipping technology as a right treatment approaches for DMD. Notably, golodirsen will open the 8% of the DMD patient population for Sarepta Therapeutics.

In vivo results have demonstrated that golodirsen is two or more times effective in exon-skipping as compared to EXONDYS 51, while casimersen is also equally efficient in exon skipping as golodirsen. Hence, if approved, both these drugs may emerge to be even more successful than EXONDYS 51.

Investors, however, should pay attention to certain company specific risks

Currently, all near-term hopes for Sarepta Therapeutics are based on continued demand and increasing penetration of a single drug, EXONDYS 51. This has exposed the company to excessive business concentration risk. Hence, any regulatory or commercial setback for EXONDYS 51 will have an adverse impact on the company’s share prices.

We then have the issue of intense competition in RNA-based therapeutics segment from multiple companies such as Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY), Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS), and Roche Holdings (OTCQX:RHHBY). Peers such as Pfizer (PFE), Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB), PTC Therapeutics (PTC), Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT), and BioMarin Pharmaceutical also have promising candidates targeting DMD. The competition can affect the growth trajectory of Sarepta Therapeutics’ drugs in a negative manner.

Beyond DMD, Sarepta Therapeutics is also involved in development program for drugs targeting infectious diseases such as Ebola virus, influenza, and Marburg virus. The continuation of this program, carried out in collaboration with National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases or NIAID, depends heavily on government funding. A very promising Ebola drug candidate, AVI-7537, was terminated by the U.S. Department of Defense or DoD in October 2012, owing to limited funds and impending patent cliff. In case other ongoing development programs are terminated by DoD, Sarepta Therapeutics' research pipeline may be adversely affected

On a risk-adjusted basis, I believe Sarepta Therapeutics is a strong buy opportunity in 2017

If Sarepta Therapeutics' actual revenue performance in 2017 matches its guidance, it will land up the company in the list of five top commercial launches for rare disease drugs, along with peers such as Biogen (BIIB), Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), Vertex Pharmaeuticals (VRTX), and Shire Plc (SHPG). And with all signs hinting at this possibility, this company will definitely prove to be a wise investment for retail investors in 2017. It should also be remembered that the company had $618.4 million (linked above) as cash and cash equivalents at end of Q3 2017. Assuming the annual cash burn rate to remain similar to that in 2016 in future years, the company is capable of continuing its operations till the third quarter of 2019, in absence of external funding or even revenues from EXONDYS 51.

Wall Street analysts have projected 12-month consensus target price for Sarepta Therapeutics to be close to $69.24, a return of almost 29.5% on its current share price. I consider this to be a possible share price outcome, after continued strong demand trends for EXONDYS 51. Hence, I believe investors should be picking up this stock in 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.