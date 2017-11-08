Williams And Cabot Face Eleventh Hour Resistance To Atlantic Sunrise From Environmentalists

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) stock dropped yesterday on the news that the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline project, which is critically important to Cabot, received an administrative stay order from a court following a motion by opposing groups. The order is temporary and may end up being just another bump on the project’s long path towards completion. However, the news is a reminder that risks of environmental opposition to major greenfield pipelines is always high. The project is not successful until it is in service.

The Development

The nearly $3 billion Atlantic Sunrise project is being managed by Williams Partners L.P. (WPZ) and is designed to increase natural gas takeaway capacity from the severely constrained Marcellus North area by ~1.7 Bcf per day. The project has received FERC authorization to proceed and the construction of the greenfield portion of the pipeline broke ground on September 15. Williams is targeting to place the project into full service in mid-2018.

Several activist groups opposing the pipeline filed an emergency petition with the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. The petition requested a ruling that construction not move forward “unless and until FERC conducts a comprehensive environmental review that fully accounts for the project’s short- and long-term impacts, as well as the public need for the project.” The petitioners furnished a report suggesting that FERC had “overstated the pipeline’s economic benefits while discounting or ignoring its true costs.”

The opposition groups are represented by the Sierra Club and Appalachian Mountain Advocates and include Lancaster Against Pipelines, Lebanon Pipeline Awareness, Allegheny Defense Project, Clean Air Council, Concerned Citizens of Lebanon County, Heartwood, and the Accokeek, Mattawoman, Piscataway Creeks Communities Council.

On November 6, 2017, the court granted a temporary stay of the FERC’s Certificate. The order explicitly states that “the purpose of this administrative stay is to give the court sufficient opportunity to consider the emergency motion for stay and should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits of that motion.

To comply with the order, Williams has ceased construction activities until the temporary stay is lifted.

Williams commented on November 7:

Atlantic Sunrise has undergone a nearly four-year, extensive review process and is operating and being constructed in compliance with all state and federal permits… Our expectation is that the court will expeditiously complete its review.

NIMBY Protests

In addition to coordinated lobbying and legal initiatives by environmentalist groups, new pipeline developments often face NIMBY ("Not In My Back Yard") resistance. The NIMBY phenomenon is natural, reflecting the simple fact that the economic benefit to the developers often diverges with the interests of the land owners and residents directly impacted by the project.

The following October 19, 2017 article in The Washington Post illustrates some of the challenges that Atlantic Sunrise and other similar projects face when inevitably disturbing local communities in the process of developing the infrastructure.

Implications For Williams And Cabot

Atlantic Sunrise is a vitally important component of Cabot’s growth strategy. The project is expected to provide Cabot with 850 MMcf/d (gross) of long-term firm transportation to a strategically important market - 500 MMcf/d for 15 years and 350 MMcf/d for 20 years. Cabot also benefits from 150 MMcf/d of third-party capacity that it will use for three years. In addition, Cabot owns an equity stake in the project.

Atlantic Sunrise is particularly important to Cabot from a margin perspective. As Cabot would be able to sell the volumes transported on Atlantic Sunrise in a more favorable market, margin contribution from the volumes to be transported on Atlantic Sunrise will be disproportionately higher than the margin generated from in-basin sales.

A major delay - which we view as improbable - would dramatically curtail Cabot's plan to grow its Marcellus production volumes to as much as 3.7 Bcf/d gross by 2019 and significantly improve average price realizations. While the delay is likely to be relatively minor, it is no surprise that the news made Cabot investors nervous.

(Source: Cabot Oil & Gas, September 2017)

For Williams Partners, Atlantic Sunrise is also quite significant, in spite of Williams being a much larger entity than Cabot. In addition to its equity interest in the fees under the long-term transportation contracts, Williams also stands to benefit from the significant gathering business associated with the incremental production volumes originating in Northeast Pennsylvania. Given the existing acreage dedications, most of these gathering revenues are captive to Williams.

At the very minimum, the delay due to the November 6 court order will delay the in-service date (in our model, we assume a several weeks delay), and result in an incrementally higher cost for the project. However, the delay can potentially be longer. Cabot's production ramp-up will be delayed accordingly.

Most importantly, the petitioners’ success in receiving a temporary stay order illustrates that the project’s opponents do have levers to interfere with the timeline, should they be willing to commit time and resources.

In our preliminary assessment, we see the likelihood of the project being derailed - similar to what occurred in the case of Constitution -is relatively low. However, slippages relative to the current timeline are certainly possible.

