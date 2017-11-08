Looking For Good Companies: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Few have heard of Biglari Holdings (BH), a small-cap diversified holding company with a broad mix of businesses. Yet the firm is the star of SA contributor Toptal’s article on the best shareholder letters that nobody is reading. Here is one of several examples Toptal provides of Biglari’s thinking

…in the Chairman’s 2016 letter, he discusses how he will hold the businesses he acquires in perpetuity, even if someone were to offer a purchase price well above what Biglari values it. He goes on to explain his rationale, ‘Any ill-effects are more than offset by the benefits of associating with high-quality businesses and first-class managers.’ Essentially, he’s saying he’d rather reap the financial and managerial benefits over a steady stream of years than have a one-time windfall. Thinking long-term is a theme throughout the letter, and the reader gets a clear picture that this “long-termism” is a key tenet of this management team’s success.” ‘We are owners of businesses, not speculators in stocks. When we purchase common stock, we view ourselves as part owners in a business. Moreover, Phil and I believe long-term investing is a competitive advantage in an age of short-termism. The world tends to overrate the one-year prospect and underrate the ten-year potential. When we can evaluate the long-term prospects of a business and buy it below intrinsic value, then we will achieve long-term prosperity.’

I am very much drawn to the long-term, and tend to think that that approach will ultimately prevail. Indeed, Toptal argues that companies with the best shareholder letters outperform the S&P Small-Cap 600 index over one-, three- and five-year periods, and offers a guide as to what constitutes best letters. It’s an intriguing concept, and I hope time and experience will show that thoughtful letters containing genuine insight and original thinking win out over the long run. (I note that Biglari’s stock doesn’t seem to have been much of an outperformer in the eight years it has been listed, but perhaps the test will be the next five years; I’m not sure how long they’ve been writing meaningful and candid letters.)

And there is room to ask: What is a long-term-thinking CEO to do in a world that is so short-term that the average shareholder holds that stock for an average period measured in months, not years? And before that shareholder can click “sell” on his trading platform, a corporate board member can fire the CEO for poor quarterly performance. The corporate world can be merciless.

If you agree with me that CEOs should be evaluated on long-term performance, how do we get there? One approach would be to better engage employees. A fellow I know who works at a high level in a premier global tech organization has studied the problem and told me that approximately one-third of employees hate their jobs, another third are largely indifferent and the other third are motivated and keep the organization going. Imagine how much better a company would do (and thus how much more profitable it would be) if the proportion of engaged employees rose.

Warren Buffett, who is known for both his long-term thinking and for his ability to oversee successful companies, once wrote something that I think well expresses the flip side of employee engagement, i.e., how employees engage their customers and other stakeholders. Here is what he said:

…the top priority – trumping everything else, including profits – is that all of us continue to zealously guard Berkshire’s reputation.” We can’t be perfect but we can try to be. As I’ve said in these memos for more than 25 years: We can afford to lose money – even a lot of money. But we can’t afford to lose reputation – even a shred of reputation.”

Apart from great shareholder letters, companies whose employees acted as dutiful citizens of their corporation would seem to positively signal that company’s future prospects.

