Apple: Has iPhone X Silenced The Critics?

Rethink Technology business briefs for November 8, 2017.

iPhone X scores top marks for screen and camera

Source: DXOMark

Critics of Apple (AAPL) have often pointed to the supposed inferiority of the iPhone's screen and rear camera to substantiate a bear case. It was claimed that the iPhone's faults made it vulnerable to competition from better performing Android devices. Samsung's (OTC:SSNLF) Galaxy series was often extolled for its superior OLED technology, while Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Pixel smartphone had the better camera.

Such deficiencies must constitute a defect in the value proposition of iPhone, it was assumed. Consumers would ultimately come to their senses and chose superior competing devices, or “good enough” commodity devices at a lower price. Apple would succumb to commodity smartphones, as it had commodity PCs. The smartphone market, which had somehow been capsized by Apple, would right itself at last.

But iPhone didn't succumb to commoditization, and critics can't even assert its inferiority, now that iPhone X has arrived. iPhone X has scored top marks for both its display and its rear camera. These ratings come from sources that often provided fodder for the bear case, DisplayMate and DXOMark.

Displaymate's Dr. Raymond Soneira performs the most comprehensive testing of mobile device displays around. In his review of iPhone X, he calls it simply the “Best Smartphone Display.” He writes:

The iPhone X matches or sets new smartphone display performance records for: Highest Absolute Color Accuracy for any display (0.9 JNCD) which is Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect.

Highest Full Screen Brightness for OLED Smartphones (634 nits).

Highest Full Screen Contrast Rating in Ambient Light (141).

Highest Contrast Ratio (Infinite).

Lowest Screen Reflectance (4.5 percent).

Smallest Brightness Variation with Viewing Angle (22 percent).

DXOMark rates iPhone X 1 point below the Pixel 2 in its overall score, but gives iPhone X top marks for still photos, with a score of 101.

Benchmarks aren't everything

Will these scores be enough to silence the critics? Probably not, but then Apple's critics have not understood the value proposition of iPhone. iPhone's appeal is less about benchmark scores and specs and more about the overall user experience. User experience is admittedly hard to quantify, but it's driven by Apple's excellent hardware/software integration.

Benchmark's don't necessarily tell the whole story, even from the limited perspective of technical performance. Displaymate doesn't test critical aspects of OLED screens such as display uniformity. This was recently highlighted in Ron Amadeo's review in Ars Technica of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. He compares screen displays of uniform gray for the Pixel 2 screen, made by Samsung, with the Pixel 2 XL screen made by LG.

The Pixel 2 XL has been widely reported to have a screen burn-in issue. Burn in is a problem for OLED because certain OLED materials are life limited, especially the materials used for blue pixels. If the reader assumes that the iPhone X's Samsung screens are immune to this, a recent Apple support document admits to the problem:

With extended long-term use, OLED displays can also show slight visual changes. This is also expected behavior and can include “image persistence” or “burn-in,” where the display shows a faint remnant of an image even after a new image appears on the screen.

Likewise, DXOMark's ratings have similar issues of omission. For instance, the video performance rating is based on “default settings,” which for iPhone X is 1080p at 30 frames/sec. Although iPhone X is capable of 4K video at a full 60 frames/sec, this wasn't even tested.

The iPhone 8 miscalculation

It was perhaps this over emphasis on benchmarks, combined with a presumption that consumers would automatically prefer iPhone X to iPhone 8, that led Apple bears to underestimate Apple's September quarter earnings. iPhone 8 sales were often characterized as “weak,” and it was assumed that the delayed launch of iPhone X would hurt Apple in its fiscal Q4.

In my Apple earnings preview (available to subscribers) I took a different view. I pointed to the research of Canalys that showed a strong rebound in iPhone sales in China for the quarter, which as propelled by iPhone 8, according to Canalys.

It was clear that iPhone 8 and X were going to split Apple's new iPhone market this year, but I didn't think that overall iPhone sales would suffer for it. Instead, I was bullish on iPhone sales for fiscal Q4, and I'm even more bullish for iPhone sales in the December (fiscal 2018 Q1) quarter. Shown below are my estimates for Apple's fiscal Q4 earnings, compared to actual results.

As I describe in my report on Apple's results, the big surprise was the strength of Mac unit sales. I had relied on an average of IDC's and Gartner's results, which both grossly underestimated Mac sales.

I'm especially bullish for the December quarter, and I think it likely that Apple will exceed its revenue guidance of $84-87 million, which represents a 9% y/y gain at the midpoint. In addition to strong sales of Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple's ever growing services revenue, Apple's market segmentation strategy provides an iPhone for almost every budget. Apple now offers an unprecedented lineup of eight different iPhone models with very little price overlap, as shown in the table below.

A new level of risk taking

Investors have to realize that a single iPhone new model launch is no longer a make or break for Apple. This is the benefit of product diversification, which Apple tended to avoid during the Steve Jobs era. Investors can expect that Apple will continue to take measured steps in this regard, moving deliberately to open up new product and services areas.

This has been a key element of Apple's strategy under Cook, and it has worked very well. But with iPhone X we're seeing something new. Apple is not merely following in the foot steps of other companies in technology, but actually leading.

This imposes a new level of schedule stress on Apple, as Dan Riccio described in his Mashable interview. But a compressed schedule alone wasn't sufficient for Apple to bring forth a product with leading edge technology like TrueDepth. Apple had invested years in TrueDepth prior to iPhone X.

iPhone X represents a new level of risk taking for Apple. I believe that it will work out well for Apple, and lead to similar new products in the future. Not every one of these riskier products may be a hit, but if Apple is to continue growing, such risk taking is essential. I remain long Apple.

