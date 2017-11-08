Costco Remains An Above-Average Operation

Shares of Costco (COST) have under-performed the S&P 500 so far this year, perhaps in part due to looming threats from Amazon (AMZN).

I don't really think Amazon is going to put Costco out of business, and I also think Costco is a better run-operation than most retailers.

Why Costco is Better than most

I tend to automatically shy away from retailers in general, largely because the only way it seems for them to establish a moat is to maintain low prices and/or scale selling merchandise that's also available at most of its competitors stores. This is where Costco is different, because the majority of its operating income actually comes from membership fee income.

Despite all the hype around the Amazon-Whole Foods deal, JPMorgan actually found Costco cheaper than Whole Foods by 58%. Costco is already a low-cost leader, and this adds somewhat of a moat around its already lucrative membership fees, in my opinion.

The company experienced growth in comps, members, membership fees, cardholders, and comps in fiscal 2017, and as long as these are all growing at a decent clip, I think any perceived threats from Amazon are just perceived. Costco also boasts an impressive 90% renewal rate. It's also building its online business, which is growing rapidly by the double-digits and now accounts for roughly 4% of total sales. Anecdotally, I think its probably easier to start off as a low-cost leader with an already-established retail footprint and build out a less-capital intensive online sales business than the other way around.

Costco also owns the Kirkland brand, which also differentiates it by offering quality goods to the customer that retain higher margins for the company.

Costco's moat also shines through quantitatively

The company earns economic profits, indicating the presence of a moat. I created the below model (and all others, unless otherwise noted) using data from its 10-K.

I'm not a huge fan of the Capital Asset Pricing Model, or CAPM, which is one of the most common ways to estimate the cost of equity, so below I also included a different range of equity costs (as well as their impact on the firm's overall cost of capital) below.

Even using the most conservative of equity costs, Costco's ROIC still exceeds its WACC by a wide margin. These "economic" profits are different than accounting profits, and indicate that Costco is able to out-earn its cost of capital. This has been the story for years, which is the classic case of a company that maintains a wide moat.

Like most retailers, however, Costco also utilizes off-balance sheet financing in the form of operating leases. Next, I'll determine the impact of these leases by capitalizing them.

Adjusted debt-to-equity and ROIC still look above-average

The first step involves determining a present value for the operating leases, which I discounted at the internal rate of return of Costco's capital leases - which are found in the notes to the financial statements in its annual report.

With this value in hand, I inserted them into the company's capital structure to estimate an adjusted debt-to-equity ratio.

This 'adjusted' capital base is the denominator of the ROIC equation. To estimate the adjusted numerator, which is net operating profit after tax, or NOPAT, we first need to adjust the company's operating profit.

Now that operating profit is adjusted to reflect operating lease-related interest and depreciation expenses, taxes need to be taken into account to calculate adjusted NOPAT. Then this figure will be divided by the adjusted capital base from earlier in the article.

Adjusted ROIC is slightly lower after accounting for the leases, but still clears the firm's overall cost of capital hurdles. A jump in Costco's debt-to-equity ratio from 0.62x to 0.79 also occurs after theoretically capitalizing the off-balance sheet leases. The firm's economic profits appear to remain intact after accounting for the leases, therefore, and its balance sheet still remains relatively conservative.

Analyzing the return to the equity holder and earnings quality

Next I'll focus on just the equity slice of the capital pie, by breaking Costco's return on equity down into five analyzable pieces with a DuPont.

Costco has been able to generate ROE north of 20% for its equity holders for the last three years in a row, with a notable uptick in fiscal 2017. This was a result of increasing leverage, but also increased asset efficiency (judging by its sequentially improving asset turnover ratio). Margins have been relatively stagnant, however. The firm also maintains a relatively high tax rate, so tax reform could provide a boost going forward if it's passed.

Net income continues to increase as well. Ideally, earnings would be backed up by cash flow, but this is not always the case for Costco.

The company managed to generate healthy free cash flow in fiscal 2017, covering net income. This is a trend I'd like to see continue.

Free cash flow as a percentage of sales is also underwhelming, but positive nonetheless.

Relatively minuscule free cash in relation to sales is normal in the retail industry, however, even when looking at competitors such as Wal-Mart (WMT).

Costco is a large scale, low margin business, so it's imperative to keep a close eye on efficiency, and also growth in things like membership fees. So far, the growth has been there. As long as this trend continues and efficiency continues to improve, I think Costco will remain an above-average operation.

Valuations

Costco is a premium firm, which is likely why it trades at a high multiple of its earnings.

This is roughly inline with the firm's five-year average multiple, but above the thirteen-year median multiple of roughly 25 times earnings. Taking growth into account paints a similar picture.

Analysts expect the company to earn about $6.43 a share next year, putting expected growth at 5.76%. Requiring a conservative 10% to 12% discount rate puts shares in the overvalued zone, therefore.

As indicated earlier, Costco's earnings quality isn't the best, so we can also value it based on free cash flow. Shares currently trade at about 17.20x free cash flow, which is cheap compared to the thirteen-year median of 30.54x, but its free cash flow is also quite lumpy. According to Costco's annual report:

The increase in net cash provided by operating activities for 2017 when compared to 2016 was primarily due to accelerated vendor payments of approximately $1,700 made in the last week of fiscal 2016, in advance of implementing our modernized accounting system.

Judging by this quote, it appears that the big bump in operating cash in fiscal 2017 could be more of a "one-off" thing perhaps, skewing free cash flow upwards. If we value COST shares using a multiple of its three-year and its five-year average free cash flow (and assuming a market cap of $72.66 billion), they trade at roughly 32.25 times its three-year average free cash flow of roughly $2.25 billion - and about 35.96 times the company's five year average free cash flow of about $2.02 billion. I'd say that shares look pricey on a free cash flow basis as well.

Lastly, we can look at the firm's price-to-sales ratio.

Once again, valuations have come down a bit, but still appear to remain elevated.

Conclusion

I love Costco's business model and I think it's an above-average operation. It's also one of the only retailers that I would feel comfortable holding as a long-term investment, largely because of its lucrative membership fees that give it a hard-to-replicate niche. Valuations matter, however, and I can't really justify paying up for COST shares at today's prices. I would feel more comfortable purchasing shares in the $145 to $150 range, as this would price its shares more in line with its expected earnings growth.

