Proofpoint To Acquire Cloudmark For Messaging Security

The deal appears to be at a reasonable price and will build out Proofpoint's Nexus platform offerings to carriers and service providers.

Cloudmark has developed a suite of email and text messaging security products for service providers and carriers.

Proofpoint has agreed to acquire Cloudmark for $110 million in cash.

Quick Take

Security technology firm Proofpoint (PFPT) has announced an agreement to acquire Cloudmark for $110 million in an all-cash deal.

Cloudmark has created messaging security and intelligence technologies it sells to mobile carriers and internet service providers.

Proofpoint is acquiring Cloudmark to build out its Nexus platform offerings and appears to be paying a reasonable price for the deal, which should be a win in the medium term.

Target Company

San Francisco-based Cloudmark was founded in 2001 to provide carrier-grade messaging security systems across diverse messaging environments.

Management is headed by CEO Jason Donahue, who has been with the firm since February 2017 and was previously CEO of Atlantis Computing and Vertex Business Services

Below is an overview video of Cloudmark’s Trident platform:

(Source: Cloudmark)

The firm’s primary offerings include six different modules for email security, three modules for mobile messaging security and two products for its threat intelligence offering.

Cloudmark raised a total of $39 million in private investment from investors including Ignition Partners, Summit Partners, FTV Capital and Nokia Growth Partners.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report from MarketsandMarkets, it expects the messaging security market to grow from $2.64 billion in 2017 to $5.5 billion in 2022. This represents a forecasted CAGR of 15.8%, a fairly healthy growth rate.

The main driver for this expected growth is expected to be email messaging growth, especially in the context of compliance requirements related to PCI DSS, HIPAA and others.

The cloud is expected to be the fastest growing deployment mode, and North America will contribute the largest market share, with Asia Pacific growing at the highest rate during the period.

Major competitive vendors that provide messaging security include:

McAfee

Cisco (CSCO)

Symantec (SYMC)

Trend Micro (OTCPK:TMICY)

Check Point Software (CHKP)

GWAVA

GreatHorn

Google (GOOG)

Panda Security

SonicWall

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Proofpoint intends to pay $110 million in cash for Cloudmark and says the deal won’t have any impact on 2017 but will have the following impact on 2018:

Increase the revenue range by $20 - $25 million to $664 - $673 million. Increase the billings range by $20 -$25 million to $818 - $827 million. No material impact to Non-GAAP Net Income or Free Cash Flow.

So, Proofpoint is paying approximately 4.9x sales for Cloudmark, not an unreasonable valuation for a security technology firm.

As of September 30, 2017, Proofpoint had $460 million in cash and short-term investments and total liabilities of $853 million, so the $110 million in cash Proofpoint will pay for Cloudmark doesn’t appear to present an undue financial hardship.

Proofpoint will integrate Cloudmark’s threat intelligence technologies and Global Threat Network into its Nexus platform.

As Proofpoint stated in the deal announcement, the integration will include,

Messaging threat telemetry from billions of daily emails. Threat intelligence around malicious domains that will complement Proofpoint’s Email Fraud Defense (EFD) and Domain Defense products. Visibility into fraudulent and malicious SMS messages directed to mobile carriers worldwide.

Security companies have been acquiring others to shore up their offerings as the cybersecurity industry undergoes significant growth due to enterprise transitioning from on-premises systems to the cloud and as security threats proliferate from state and non-state actors.

Although the deal is a relatively smaller one for Proofpoint regarding revenue accretion, it was likely valued on a strategic technology basis first and customer addition/revenue basis second.

Assuming the deal closes and is followed by prompt integration, it should be a positive for Proofpoint in the medium term.

