Home Depot: I See Another Beat On The Horizon

The stock, however, continues to be richly valued, maybe enough to limit the upside potential.

I believe expectations for the quarter could be topped if the company keeps transaction volume and pricing trending up.

Trying to maintain momentum driven by resilient economic fundamentals and solid execution, Home Depot (HD) reports 3Q17 earnings on Tuesday morning. After a strong 2Q17 that finally injected some adrenaline into the stock, I am optimistic that the home improvement giant will at least meet expectations that I find moderately conservative.

Home Depot's earnings: what I expect to see

Revenues are expected to come in at $24.46 billion this quarter. If achieved, the +5.4% YOY increase would represent growth deceleration compared to last quarter's +6.2% rate. With comps for the full year guided at a timid +5.3% after the first half of the year saw the metric reach +5.9%, I believe the Street's top-line expectations could be topped, provided Home Depot can maintain transaction volume and pricing trending up as it has in the first couple of quarters of the year.

With management's projection of a gross margin decline of 10 bps in 2017, I choose to keep my expectations for the third quarter conservative. But I would not rule out less impacting headwinds to profitability, as I believe Home Depot has been over-delivering on supply chain productivity so far this year. Opex is a lever that I believe the company will continue to pull. I project operating costs will account for just short of 20% of revenues, representing a 50-bp improvement over year-ago levels.

Should decent top-line growth and potential op margin improvement materialize, cash generation will likely remain healthy, further helping to cushion the impact of the company's highly-levered balance sheet.

See below my projected P&L for the September quarter.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Does Home Depot stock look good?

I believe HD to be one of the most solid retail stocks today. As I argued earlier in the year, I appreciate Home Depot's market leadership position and shareholder-friendly dividend policy. In addition, the home improvement space seems to be one of the most immune from the e-commerce threat, despite short-lived concerns raised over the partnership between Amazon (AMZN) and Sears (SHLD) in the summer.

HD PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Company/Ticker Forward P/E LT EPS Growth Forward PEG TTM FCF Yield Home Depot - HD 22.3x 12.9% 1.7x 4.6% Lowe's - LOW 17.2x 13.5% 1.3x 7.3% Wal-Mart (WMT) 20.5x 6.5% 3.2x 6.4%

However, I continue to find the stock richly-priced -- maybe not overly so, but enough to limit the upside potential, in my view. HD is valued at 22.3x forward earnings, roughly the highest multiple of the past eighteen-months at least. And because it is nearly impossible to talk about HD without thinking of peer Lowe's (LOW), I continue to find the key competitor's stock a more enticing proposition on the back of significantly lower P/E, comparable earnings growth expectations and richer free cash flow yield (see chart and table above).

With that said, I continue to be cautious about adding HD to my portfolio at this moment. But I would not dare bet against this well-managed, well-performing company ahead of earnings, particularly considering continued strength in macro fundamentals.

