Teva: Stop 'Tucking These Away'

What is the right strategy for this environment? Anything but 'tucking these away'.

This is causing a relentless downtrend, and it may drift lower for a long time yet with periodical short squeezes.

I've only been following the Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) saga since the early August crash caught my attention, but in every article I have read the comments section has a good few advocating buying shares at today's prices and 'tucking them away'. The rationale seems to be even if you buy early, holding TEVA for the long term will eventually pay off.

Now I'm not going to say this categorically won't work. At some point TEVA will find a bottom and recover, but in my opinion this is a very risky, almost kamikaze approach to investing.

The problem is TEVA could drift lower for years to come. Cost cutting, slashing the dividend, selling assets and amending debt covenants aren't a quick fix. Buying for the long term while all this happening, and while there is plenty potential for more bad news to come - for example removing the dividend completely, or a debt downgrade - seems foolhardy.

But many still fear missing out on any recovery. TEVA could spike 50% higher tomorrow on news of an asset sale or investment. Such a move is a gift if you have your strategy right, but I am fairly sure the move would fade and reverse for new lows. TEVA is clearly in a bearish downtrend, which means good news leads to a short lived spike higher which is quickly sold into, and bad news leads to new lows. It's the exact opposite of the S&P 500 (SPY) where any bad news leads to a short lived spike lower which is quickly bought.

So until a clear new uptrend is in place, the tactic I advocate is not to 'tuck these away'. There is plenty time for that if and when the company turns round and price action supports it. For now, TEVA is a trader's stock, and swing trades on the long side can be very rewarding if your strategy is right.

Trade Ideas

In my last article I again warned 'Teva Can Bring Short Term Joy, Long Term Pain'. There was an obvious comparison with Valeant (VRX) which has many of the same (arguably more severe) problems, but is acting in a very similar way.

To be clear, this wasn't a direct comparison of the companies, rather a comparison of how the stocks move.

Stock movements are driven by positioning and sentiment (fear and greed) in relation to fundamentals. Fear will cause weak longs to capitulate, and greed will tempt shorts to sell in the hole; these are ingredients for any decline to stall, and eventually squeeze higher.

This is exactly what happened to TEVA in September, following the price action guide set by VRX.

As long as you recognize this move for what it is - a short squeeze - you can profit from it. Rather than holding for more gains, I posted on Matrixtrade on 13th September,

'Stocks in this position often make sharp moves higher and give bulls hope, but more often than not they drift to new lows and repeat the process over and over. It is a way of drawing retail money in. 30-50% gains must be locked in and stops moved higher'

New lows came soon after.

I'm showing this as the VRX guide has been quite accurate so far, and it is worth updating.

The mixture of fear and greed is present again at these new lows, and we can again expect a similar outcome, suggesting there could be a 40-50% rally targeting $17.

By the way, VRX is not the only guide you could use. Many stocks act this way. Here is Gilead (GILD) after its major fall back in 2016.

Again the price action is to TEVA in recent months similar despite the many differences in fundamentals. Again it suggests a rally is on the way, but it will fade for new lows.

Whether you want to try to catch the proposed rally depends on your risk tolerance and trading style. With the potential for a 40% gain, I am willing to risk 15-20% on a trade with a stop below $10.

Conclusions

'Tucking shares away' can lead to monster profits if you pick the right stock in the right sector at the right time. We have all dreamed of what that approach could have achieved with Apple (AAPL) or Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1990s.

But is TEVA, a generic drug manufacturer, the right candidate for a buy and hold at this moment? I'd say no. TEVA will survive, and eventually reverse, but it may be several years down the road, and from a price much lower.

Choosing the right strategy for the stock and trend is key. Trades can be taken in both directions, and I believe there is a decent swing trade setting up on TEVA from the long side, but I suggest locking in profits if and when they come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TEVA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.