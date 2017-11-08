Is Everything Too Big To Fail? (Video)

The relationship between financial markets and social stability has become too big to fail.

It seems that all the components of our financial system are just getting bigger.

We are now 33 years into the 'too big to fail era', since the bailout of Continental Illinois in 1984.

The "too big to fail" concept was famous in 2009 and shortly thereafter but quickly faded in the sea of quantitative easing where the liquidity made banking much less risky. Nevertheless, if you look at the relationships among stock markets, central bank activities, distorted interest rates and yields you quickly get to the conclusion that today everything is too big to fail.

In my video I discuss the stock market and its relationship with your pension by looking at what pension funds own in the U.S. and what would happen to the system if stocks, God forbid, fell.

Switching to Europe, the negative interest rates have created an environment where junk bonds are less risky than U.S. Treasuries - clearly a signal that nothing is allowed to fail in Europe, as it would mean "Bye bye, European Union."

Enjoy the video and I am looking forward to your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.