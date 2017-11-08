Neos' (NEOS) CEO Vipin Garg on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 8, 2017, 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Richard Eisenstadt - Chief Financial Officer

Vipin Garg - President and CEO

Thomas McDonnell - Chief Commercial Officer

Analysts

David Maris - Wells Fargo

Tyler Van Buren - Cowen & Company

Roy Buchanan - JMP Securities

Jen Kim - Cantor Fitzgerald

Richard Eisenstadt

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. And welcome to our third quarter 2017 financial results conference call. This morning, we issued our financial results and corporate highlights press release, which is available on our website at www.neostx.com. Today, I am joined by Vipin Garg, President and CEO; and Thomas McDonnell, our Chief Commercial Officer.

Before we begin, I’d like to read the following regarding forward-looking statements. During this call, we will make statements related to our business that may be considered forward-looking and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements concerning the commercialization of Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, and Adzenys ER, the commercial launch date of Adzenys ER and a response to Paragraph IV Certification in connection with Cotempla XR-ODT.

Forward-looking statements may often be identified with words such as we expect, we anticipate, upcoming or similar indications of future expectations. These statements reflect our views only as of today and should not be reflected upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.

For a discussion of material risks and other important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to those contained in our most recent Form 10-K and our other SEC filings.

I will now turn the call over to Vipin Garg, our CEO and President.

Vipin Garg

Thank you, Rich. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call today. The third quarter was productive for Neos. Most importantly, we recently launched our second ADHD product Cotempla XR-ODT. The first and only methylphenidate extended release orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or ADHD in patients six to 17 years old.

We are very pleased to report that the prescription plans for Cotempla XR-ODT so far are very encouraging. We believe that this is a result of our established relationships with nearly 10,000 healthcare professionals, their awareness of our XR-ODT technology and their interest in using our innovative products.

We also reported continued commercial growth of our first product Adzenys XR-ODT. Also in mid-September, the FDA approved our third ADHD product Adzenys ER, a once day amphetamine XR oral suspension product that does not require refrigeration or reconstitution at the pharmacy level. We expect Adzenys ER to launch in early 2018.

In October we announced that we had reached a confidential settlement and licensing agreement with Actavis, this whole Paragraph IV generic finder on Adzenys XR-ODT. We were very pleased to have quickly and efficiently stapled this patent litigation and to continue our commercialization efforts knowing we have market exclusivity until 2025.

Also on the Paragraph IV front, on October 31st, we received a Paragraph IV certification from Teva Pharmaceuticals, advising us that they had submitted an ANDA to the FDA for a generic version of Cotempla XR-ODT.

As we have done in the past, we are currently evaluating the paragraph for certification and we intend to vigorously enforce our IP rights. Because of our Phase 3 clinical data, we have a new product exclusivity for a period of three years from the date of approval for Cotempla XR-ODT.

Lastly, in October we presented two posters on our findings for two of our products at the 64th Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry or AACAP in Washington, D.C.

These posters included study findings from Adzenys ER and Cotempla XR-ODT. Data from a food affect bioavailability study with Adzenys ER showed that it can taken with or without food with no clinically relevant impact on key pharmacokinetic parameters.

For Cotempla XR-ODT, a pharmacokinetic-pharmacodynamic or PKPD model was developed that showed that there is a direct correlation between the methylphenidate XR-ODT those required for symptom control and they subjects body weight. This model may provide a useful tool for estimating a target dose and facilitating the dose titration process in clinical practice.

Let me now turn to the commercial recap of our two products, Adzenys XR-ODT and Cotempla XR-ODT. For Adzenys XR-ODT we are pleased by the continued growth as it progresses through its second year on the market.

As reported by QuintilesIMS for the three months ended September 30, 2017, the cumulative total number of prescriptions filled for Adzenys XR-ODT was 50,697, an increase of 20.8% over the 41,954 for the three months ended June 30, 2017.

Through October 27, 2017 total number of prescriptions for Adzenys XR-ODT, as reported by QuintilesIMS in October were 19,036. As of the October 27, 2017, the total number -- the cumulative total number of prescriptions filled for Adzenys XR-ODT since its launch in May 2016, as reported by QuintilesIMS was 174,323.

Doctors have continued to switch their patients over to Adzenys XR-ODT accounted for approximately 73% of all new Adzenys XR-ODT prescriptions as reported by QuintilesIMS. And as of the week ended October 27, 2017, approximately 65% of these switches were from an amphetamine product such as Adderall or Vyvanse, and approximately 35% of the switches were from a methylphenidate product such as Concerta, Quillivant and Daytrana.

As of the week ended October 27, 2017, as reported by QuintilesIMS, 60% of all new Adzenys XR-ODT prescriptions were for pediatric patients and 40% were for adult patients, indicating a broad appeal of Adzenys XR-ODT in all patient types.

Now let’s look at the recent launch of Cotempla XR-ODT. The number of equivalent unit prescriptions filled for Cotempla XR-ODT for the month of September 2017, as reported by QuintilesIMS during the limited availability, early experience program was 648.

Through October 27, 2017, total number of equivalent unit prescriptions for Cotempla XR-ODT in October was 2,100. We are very pleased with this prescription trend and attribute the initial receptivity of the market to the company leveraging its existing sales force and commercial infrastructure.

The combined equivalent unit prescriptions as reported by QuintilesIMS for our two markets at ADHD product were 5,574 for the week ending October 27, 2017. The synergistic effect of the continued growth of Adzenys XR-ODT and the launch of Cotempla XR-ODT makes us believe that prescription trends will continue to increase, especially since we are the only company to have both branded methylphenidate and branded amphetamine product available in an extended release orally disintegrating tablets dosage form.

Before I turn the call over to Rich to review our financials, I want to briefly address our announcement from last week, regarding PDL Biopharma’s unsolicited proposals. By way of background and as detailed in our previous press release, PDL first approached Neos in June with an unsolicited proposal to acquire the company for $10.25 per share in cash.

On July 31st, PDL submitted another unsolicited acquisition proposal at the same price. At that time and to facilitate engagement and sharing of information between the companies, we chose to enter into a confidentiality agreement with PDL.

During these discussions, PDL affirm to Neos that it saw even greater value in the company as a result of the information shared. Despite PDL statement affirming its view of increased value, PDL again made a proposal to acquire the company for $10.25 per share.

Consistent with its fiduciary duties and in consultation with its independent legal and financial advisors, the Neos Board carefully reviewed and considered the same price proposal. Following this review, the Neos Board unanimously determined that PDL’s proposal substantially undervalued Neos. Did not reflect Neos’ strategic value and future prospects for continued growth and value creation, as what was not in the best interest of the company or Neos shareholders.

As you saw, PDL once again put forward a $10.25 per share proposal on October 26th and after a comprehensive review conducted in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, the Neos Board again unanimously rejected PDL’s same price proposal.

The reasons for the Board’s October rejections were very much aligned with the reasons that we rejected the same price proposal in June and July. Over the past week, we have spoken with many of our shareholders and the research analysts who cover Neos. We greatly appreciate everyone’s time, feedback and support.

Based on these conversations, we believe many of Neos’ larger shareholders support the view that PDL’s proposal is opportunistic and that PDL interest underscores Neos growth and value creation prospects.

As our accomplishments and new product launches show, we are successfully executing the company’s strategy. We are equally confident in the road ahead and believe that we are well-positioned to deliver enhanced value to Neos shareholders.

I want to reiterate that Neos’ directors take their fiduciary duties seriously, while the Board is confident in Neos’ strategic direction, we are committed to serving the best interests of all Neos shareholders and remain open to considering all options to deliver on the Board and management’s value creation objectives.

With that said, today’s results demonstrate the strong momentum in our business and that is where our attention is focused. Accordingly, I -- the purpose of today’s call is to discuss our results and the great opportunities had for Neos. And we ask that you please keep your questions directed to these topics. Thank you in advance for your cooperation.

I will now turn the call over to Rich to review our financials. Rich?

Richard Eisenstadt

Thank you, Vipin. At September 30, 2017, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments combined amounted to $66.5 million, which the company continues to believe a sufficient to support its operations until they are cash flow positive based on current business plans.

Total net product revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was $6.7 million, compared to $1.6 million for the same period in 2016. Adzenys XR-ODT net revenues were $5.3 million for the quarter, inclusive of gross to net discount of approximately 64%.

Sales from the early experience program for Cotempla XR-ODT was commenced on September 15, 2017 were negligible. Gross profits for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was $4.3 million, compared to a net loss of $700,000 for the same period in 2016.

R&D expenses were $1.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017, a decrease of $1.1 million or 39% from the $2.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2016. The decrease was primarily due to a decline in testing, materials and supply expenses, which are now being capitalized into inventory following our recent product approvals, couple with the reduction in clinical expenses due to completion in 2016 studies for Cotempla XR-ODT and Adzenys ER.

General and administrative expenses were $3.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017, compared to $3.1 million for the same period in 2016.

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, selling and marketing expenses were $12.6 million, compared to $17 million for the same period in 2016. The decrease expense was due to a decrease in advertising agency fees and other costs due to expenses in 2016 in anticipation of and for the launch of Adzenys XR-ODT.

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was $16.3 million or $0.58 per share, compared to $25.8 million or $1.61 per share for the same period in 2016.

With that, we would like to now turn to the Q&A portion of the call. As Vipin said earlier, given the purpose of this call is to discuss our results for the third quarter, we ask that you please keep your questions focused on this topic. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Gary Nachman with Bank of Montreal. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. This is [ph] Ann Hana Bankurk (16:57) on for Gary. Thanks for taking the questions guys. With focusing on the third quarter results, so the PDL proposal expires today. Do you -- how extensive was the strategic process and would it be potentially disruptive to the business at all?

Vipin Garg

So as we have said that in the press release and as we have discussed before the Board has evaluated our PDL’s proposal and they are continues to evaluate options for the business, really our focus as you can see from our results, we are continuing to grow business and our focus remains on that.

That said, the Board will pursue its fiduciary duties. The Board is confident Neos’ strategic direction and our -- and is committed to serving the best interest of all Neos shareholders and we remain open to considering all options to deliver on the Board and management’s value creation objectives.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you so much. As a follow-up, are you still having conversations with PDL?

Vipin Garg

I cannot disclose that at this point. I cannot discuss that, but we have -- as we have stated earlier that we are considering all options and commit -- and the Board is committed to reviewing then evaluating them.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you so much.

Operator

Our next question comes from David Maris with Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

David Maris

Hi. Good morning.

Vipin Garg

Hi, David.

David Maris

Could you just talk a little bit about gross to net and what you expected this quarter, whether you expected some progress lower or when you can say we should see that starts to trend downward? Thank you.

Vipin Garg

Richard.

Richard Eisenstadt

Yeah. Sure. David, thanks. Yeah. We did expect to see some progress this quarter. We did Q2 was 66% discount. Q1 was 67% discount. We had expected this quarter would be somewhere in the low to mid 60%s, which is where we came at 64%.

We hope to continue to see some improvement. It is really going to be based on executing some of our strategies going into next year. Among other initiatives we are currently discussing rebate agreements with a number of players, as an example of our progress, we recently entered into a rebate agreement with Express Scripts.

Contracted with Express Scripts will open the door to our biller, it get coverage from additional payers and follow Express Scripts lead. Entering into these kind of rebate agreement effectively shift Neos from primary to secondary payer status and with that we think that will help us lower the gross to net and in 2018 we expect to get into the mid-50%s.

David Maris

Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Tyler Van Buren with Cowen & Company. Your line is now open.

Tyler Van Buren

Hi, guys. Good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. Just wanted to follow-up on that last statement with respect to the recent Express Scripts win, could you guys just speak towards what percentage of prescriptions currently for Adzenys are affected by that, clearly, where that you guys have been paying for some prescriptions due to the lack of coverage with Express Scripts, as well as also the ability to get on to regional plan with that recent Express win?

Vipin Garg

Tom, do you want to take that?

Thomas McDonnell

Sure. Thanks for the question, Tyler. Good morning. We are obviously very excited about our overall strategy in terms of payer and really its -- if you remember, our main theme was we need to drive demand in the marketplace to have good leverage and negotiating power with the payers and you see that playing out with the most recent contract win with Express Scripts. And as you said, one of the key reasons why that’s important is because now those plans that follow Express Scripts some of the states Blue Cross/Blue Shield plans and other regional plans, we can now go in and negotiate and come to contract terms with them which will certainly enhance has Rich demonstrated our overall growth in that so. Overall, our strategy is working and that was to drive demand the great clinical experience with our product and then be able to sit at the table with those national and regional players.

Tyler Van Buren

That’s great to hear. And you guys spoke about the synergistic, a clear synergistic effect of the Cotempla launch -- recent Cotempla launch given the existing Adzenys efforts. We are generally aware of the spilt of amphetamine and methylphenidate prescription in the marketplace, but clearly, since these are alternative formulations, maybe they split a little bit different. So could you just speak and we are seeing this kind of increase trajectory of Cotempla continues to ramp for the high volume prescribers kind of what percentage you see them prescribing Adzenys versus Cotempla and how the ultimate share might work out?

Richard Eisenstadt

Tom?

Thomas McDonnell

Yes. Sure. So, it really goes back to the overall company strategy and that was to be the only company with amphetamine and methylphenidate. And as you stated we are definitely seeing a great launch of Cotempla and I think that is, is for a number of reasons. One, is that, we are much well -- more well known now in the marketplace. We have experienced sales representatives. We have existing relationships. We have a name and we have proven that our technology is a good one to deliver AHDH medication to patients.

As for the overall share, I mean, we will see. There is certainly -- the early feedback is that, there are certainly some physicians that are overweight in methylphenidate especially in the pediatric population and that’s given us a larger voice. But I think the key thing is our -- it really enhances now our conversation with physicians, not on the overall chemical entity, but finding the best treatment option for the patient populations.

Some physicians in some areas of the country are actually are overweight on methylphenidate. Now we are able to be more of a presence in that office. So the feedback we’ve been getting on Cotempla has been fantastic. It’s moving into the clinical studies that we have with working at an hour lasting to the day to 12 hours. So we are very excited about it.

But, I think, overall, having both an amphetamine and the methylphenidate we are just seeing that synergistic effect, because now we are not pushing one chemical entity over other, which is talking about finding the best treatment option for each individual patient.

Tyler Van Buren

Great. And I guess, last question would be, clearly, with three quarters of prescriptions for the product so far appear to be coming from switches which makes sense, but I guess, one could perhaps be surprise that the quarter is new patients given that the products are kind of early on in their launching and still -- maturing and ramping up in their coverage. So with this alternative dosage form category despite the fact it still a really low percentage of the overall market, are you seeing market expansion or patients that wouldn’t otherwise gone on these treatments going on this new alternative dosage forms such as Adzenys and Cotempla just want to get your thoughts there.

Vipin Garg

One of the interesting things is, when we launch the company we launch Adzenys for the first time. We talk a lot about alternative dosage forms. It’s really evolved to a point now where that’s now even part of the conversation. Is this the best option for amphetamine or methylphenidate, and really that’s come from doctor’s clinical experience.

So the alternative dosage form is a nice to have. But, overall, we are seeing these are just two great products to treat ADHD and that’s really the feedback that we are getting from those physicians and patients.

I think as we progress especially in the payer and I will go back to our payer strategy. I believe that will start to see a little bit of an uptick in some of the news patient starts. As our coverage improves, patients that are newly diagnosed with ADHD will have better access to our medications.

In addition to the fact that physicians now are feeling very comfortable with both products and the technology to be able to start the patient on Adzenys XR-ODT or Cotempla XR-ODT. So, I think, it’s really a two-fold piece there is that as our payer coverage improves, as physicians gain comfort and confidence in our products. We will start to see a little bit of an uptick in that new patient start category.

Tyler Van Buren

Great. Thanks for taking the questions.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Jason Butler with JMP Securities. Your line is now open.

Roy Buchanan

Hi. It’s Roy in for Jason. Thanks for taking the questions. Couple of follow-ups on Cotempla, can you guys, I know it’s very early in the launch, but can you give us a sense of the mix of patients, pediatric versus adult and where are the switches coming from?

Vipin Garg

Thank you for the question. This is really very early in terms of switches. We really don’t have access to that data at this point. But obviously lot -- as you probably know, methylphenidate market is very fragmented, there is multiple brands there, Concerta is the leading brand some -- we must be getting some status on Concerta, but there is Focalin XR, there is Metadate CD, there is Quillivant, so it’s much more fragmented than the amphetamine brand. So we will get that data as part of the mix of patients are Cotempla or the methylphenidate, 90% of the methylphenidate uses in pediatric and adolescent patients. So and really amphetamine our -- sorry, Cotempla label age six years to 17 years, so it’s in that age group. So most of the patients are obviously coming from that segment of the population.

Roy Buchanan

Okay. Great. And then, I guess, given the strong uptake, so far as Cotempla without having a specific sales force focused on it. Can you guys give us a sense of the strategy that you are going to apply when you do apply before sales force to Cotempla? Thanks.

Richard Eisenstadt

Tom?

Thomas McDonnell

Yes. So we do have full sales forces on Cotempla as this point. So for the first few weeks of launch we really focus just on specific key opinion leaders in the area across the country. However, we do have a full sales force launch on Cotempla at this point. So everyone of our sales representatives right now is presenting both Adzenys and Cotempla to physicians.

Roy Buchanan

Okay. Great. That’s Helpful. And then, I guess, the follow up on the last question about the feedback you are getting for the alternate dose forms. I am just wondering are you getting feedback that the patients are seeing superior responses is, I guess is, if it’s not the alternative dose form that’s making the products stand out, what are you -- what feedback are you getting that makes the product differentiated? Thanks.

Vipin Garg

Actually.

Thomas McDonnell

Yeah. One of the -- I wouldn’t say there is…

Vipin Garg

Go ahead, Tom.

Thomas McDonnell

I wouldn’t say that there is -- I wouldn’t say that they are saying thing existing superiority, but what physicians have in their arsenal, right, obviously, with amphetamine and methylphenidates, if the patient has experienced on different products and they are switching from one to another, doctors are just looking at the whole picture. So they are saying, what I’ve got good experience with Adzenys. It’s worked well on my patients. It’s a convenient dosage form. You can take it with or without water.

So really it’s the whole package versus, I would say, probably, before we launch or very early launch we will be looking for maybe patients that can or don’t want to swallow pills. What we are saying is that we are really beyond that, because physicians are seeing not only the safety, the efficacy, the adverse event profile, the convenience in dosing and the overall efficacy, that’s what they are choosing. And so really we are not positioning ourselves as an alternative dosage form but just a good option to treat AHDH.

Roy Buchanan

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Vipin Garg

One other thing I would like to highlight is with Cotempla we have our own Phase 3 data. So that’s also helping us. We have got -- we can engage in conversation and really talk about our own data that shows very fast time to onset within one hour and 12 hours duration and that’s really what patients are looking for, what physicians are looking for to having that Phase 3 data in our label is proving to be very helpful.

Roy Buchanan

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Louise Chen with Cantor Fitzgerald. Your line is now open.

Jen Kim

Hi. This is Jen on for Louise.

Vipin Garg

Hi, Jen.

Jen Kim

Thanks for taking our questions. My first question is, you say that you have continue to evaluate proposals, what would it take to get you to the table, where are you currently being undervalued?

Vipin Garg

Well, I cannot comment on that at this point, but I will reemphasize that, what we have said before, we will continue to evaluate all options, serving the best interest of all Neos shareholders and the Board remains open to considering and delivering on the Board and management value creation objectives. As you said, this call is really about the third quarter financial results and our focus is not to talk about PDL proposal here.

Jen Kim

Good. And then, a follow-up is, when -- do you have an idea of when you plan on providing more specifics on your pipeline and maybe what areas the pipeline will focus on?

Vipin Garg

Absolutely. So we have said in the past, we continue to develop options for the pipeline. We have got a very active R&D effort going on in that area. We are evaluating IP. That’s a very important component of that securing proper IP. So once we have done all that work then we feel more comfortable disclosing those. So, again, we have said it in the past it’s going to be sometime during the first half of next year that we will be in a position to talk about what are the next candidates in our pipeline.

Jen Kim

Okay. And then, a last question since you talked about IP, can you talk a bit about the current IP status for Adzenys and Cotempla?

Vipin Garg

So we -- in October we announced that we reached a settlement and licensing agreement with Actavis, so on their Paragraph IV Certification for Adzenys. We were very pleased with the outcome through 2025 which if you look at this types of settlements we got nine years, so over nine years from the launch of Adzenys XR-ODT. So we think we are in a very good position with that.

There has been a second on Paragraph IV Certification for Cotempla as well from Teva, which is basically the same group as the Actavis team that filed it before and we are evaluating that. We believe our settlement with Actavis bodes well on Adzenys and sort of reaching some sort of conclusion on Cotempla as well. And our -- I -- it’s basically the same IP for both of these products. So we intend to defend it vigorously and we will update you as there is more developments on that front.

Jen Kim

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

At this time, I am showing no further questions. I would like to turn the call back over to Vipin Garg for closing remarks.

Vipin Garg

Thank you everyone for joining us today. We look forward to updating you on our continued progress throughout the year. This month we will be presenting at the Stifel 2017 Healthcare Conference in New York and we hope to see many of you there. Thank you very much.

