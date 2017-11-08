Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO)

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Thank you, operator, and thanks, everyone, for joining us. Before we get started, I'd like to tell you that we've posted PowerPoint slides to go along with the webcast today. The slides can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website.

The third quarter was another exemplary one for Carrizo. Despite the impact of Hurricane Harvey, we were able to deliver record production levels for both crude oil and total production. Our net oil production of 34,903 barrels of oil per day was up 4% from the second quarter and would have exceeded the high end of our initial guidance range that was provided in August if not for the impact of Hurricane Harvey. Total production of 55,224 BOE per day still exceeded the high end of our initial range despite the storm's impact. Our margins improved during the quarter despite relatively flat WTI oil prices, and we were able to deliver adjusted EPS and EBITDA that exceeded the analyst consensus estimates.

We also continued to make progress on our strategic initiatives of streamlining the portfolio and reducing our leverage. During the quarter, we closed on our ExL acquisition, which now gives us a core position of scale in the Delaware Basin to go with our core position in the Eagle Ford Shale. We believe these positions provide us with a deep inventory of drilling locations and two of the highest-return plays in North America.

We also made progress on our asset divesture goals. Over the past several months, we announced agreements to sell our assets in Appalachia, and we expect to be able to announce the sale of our DJ Basin assets soon. We believe these initiatives give us line of sight to being able to deliver strong growth within cash flow. We're also evaluating expanding our divestiture program to include other assets where we do not currently plan to allocate a material amount of capital over the next few years. This would allow us to bring forward the value of these assets, many of which we don't believe we're receiving credit for from Wall Street, as well as expand our debt reduction targets.

In the Eagle Ford Shale, our operations continue to perform very well. We currently have two drilling rigs running as we moved one of our rigs to the Delaware Basin late last quarter. During the quarter, we drilled 24 gross or 19.8 net operated wells and completed 19 gross or 17.7 net wells. Total production from the play was more than 39,000 Boe per day for the quarter, up 2% versus the prior quarter despite the impact of Hurricane Harvey. And we were able to reduce unit LOE by more than 10% versus the prior quarter. This helped drive an increase in our operating margin despite relatively flat oil prices. At the end of the quarter, we had 32 gross or 27.2 net operated Eagle Ford Shale wells in progress or waiting on completion, equating to net crude oil production potential of more than 10,000 BOPD. We currently expect to drill approximately 90 gross or 77 net operated wells and frac 88 gross or 82 net operated wells in the play during 2017.

We continue to test multiple concepts aimed at maximizing the value of our Eagle Ford position, including well spacing, stage spacing, and proppant loading. On slide 6, we highlight the results from a recent test we conducted in our Jasik area of LaSalle County. The Jasik 10 Pad was drilled at spacing ranging from 230 to 300 feet between the wells and completed using enhanced completions. As you can see from the graph at the top, the performance of the new pad has exceeded the performance of the existing pads by more than 10% through nearly 90 days despite the tighter spacing pattern.

In the Delaware Basin, we drilled five gross or 3.8 net operated wells and completed three gross or 2.4 net operated wells following the closing of the ExL acquisition. We have successfully upgraded the rig fleet, currently at four horizontal rigs running on the acreage. One of the rigs is our last inherited rig and is expected to be released following its next well. We plan to add another rig later this week, which will allow us to build an inventory of wells to help facilitate our transition to pad drilling in the play. We currently expect to drill six multi-well pads through the end of quarter one 2018. By February, we expect to be back down to three rigs in the basin, with all of them being Gen 5 spec rigs. Total production from the play was approximately 7,000 BOE per day during the third quarter, up significantly from the prior quarter due to the ExL acquisition.

We were able to materially reduce operating expenses during the quarter and delivered lower operating costs on the ExL properties than we modeled in our acquisition economics. We have continued to be pleased with the well results on our new acreage. During the quarter, we brought online two wells located on the northwestern portion of acreage position. Slide 8 shows the location of these wells, the Christian 2 1T and the State CVX Unit A1314 1H. These wells delivered an average peak 30-day rate of nearly 1,650 BOE per day, with 68% of the production stream coming from liquids. This equates to approximately 240 BOE per day per 1,000 feet of lateral. These results support our evaluation of the acquired acreage, which indicated that only a small percentage of the total acreage would have a high GOR profile.

We've also been able to deliver drilling efficiencies that have met or exceeded our early targets since taking over the properties. The dashed line on slide 9 shows the target drilling curve we used in our acquisition economics, which also ties to the $8.1 million well cost we used for our type curve economics. We've been able to deliver this improved performance thanks to upgrading the rig fleet and implementing our operating philosophies. While we've been pleased with the early time performance on these assets, we see the potential for further material efficiency gains over time. Again, this would result in lower costs than we modeled in our acquisition evaluation.

As a result of the changes in activity in the Delaware Basin, as well as our non-op acreage, we're adjusting our 2017 drilling and completion capital spending guidance by $10 million to $600 million to $620 million. Virtually all of the remaining spend is expected to be in the Eagle Ford Shale and Delaware basins, and incremental capital is not expected to impact 2017 production. As a result of the impact of Hurricane Harvey, as well as our asset divestiture program, we are revising our crude oil production growth guidance for 2017 to 34%, using the midpoint of the range.

With that, I'll turn it over to David to discuss the financials.

David Pitts - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Thanks, Chip. And good morning, everyone. As Chip mentioned, oil production for the quarter was more than 34,900 barrels per day. NGL production was nearly 6,800 barrels per day, and natural gas production was over 81 MMcf per day. Third quarter production exceeded the high end of guidance despite the impact of Hurricane Harvey. During the quarter, we realized 98% of NYMEX for oil, 42% of NYMEX for NGLs, and 76% of NYMEX for natural gas, each of which exceeded the high end of guided realizations. Operating costs and cash G&A for the quarter were $54.9 million or $10.80 per BOE, below our guidance and down 8% from $11.69 per BOE end of the prior quarter. This was driven primarily by a 12% reduction in LOE per BOE.

Earlier this year, I noted that the historical per-unit operating cost of the properties we acquired from Sanchez were higher than nearby Carrizo-operated properties. The integration of those properties with our legacy operations resulted in a significant level of workover activity in the first half of the year. This activity began to taper off in the second half of the year, earlier than originally forecasted, which along with lower-than-expected per-unit operating costs on our ExL assets, contributed to the reduction in LOE for the quarter.

During the third quarter we paid the initial dividend on the preferred stock we issued in connection with the closing of our ExL acquisition. This partial-quarter dividend totaled $2.2 million. Going forward, the dividend on preferred stock will be approximately $5.5 million per quarter. For the third quarter, adjusted net income was $26.7 million or $0.33 per diluted share, which exceeded consensus earnings estimates of $0.25 per diluted share. Drilling and completion capital expenditures for the quarter were $165 million, approximately 75% of which was in the Eagle Ford and more than 20% was in the Delaware Basin.

Included in the press release and slide 11 of our earnings presentation is our fourth quarter and full year 2017 guidance. Chip's already discussed the updates to our 2017 guidance for production CapEx, so I'll cover some of the other key highlights. With the majority of our crude oil production coming from the Eagle Ford, we are currently benefiting from a strong LLS premium to WTI. As a result, we expect our crude oil realizations to continue to strengthen as our crude oil netbacks in the Eagle Ford are currently more than 100% of WTI.

We're adjusting our LOE guidance for the year to the lower half of our previous range, despite the expected sale of Marcellus, which has the lowest premium and (11:02) operating cost of all our assets. This is due to the strong cost control we're seeing from Eagle Ford as well as our Delaware Basin assets. And LOE guidance for the fourth quarter is expected to be $6.75 to $7.25 per BOE.

Regarding guidance for cash G&A, last quarter I discussed some planned staff additions as a result of the ExL acquisition. During the third quarter, we also incurred some additional G&A cost associated with the program we implemented to provide financial assistance to employees with Harvey-related expenses. Despite these unexpected costs, we were able to keep third quarter G&A below our guidance, and we're lowering our annual guidance range to $50.7 million to $51.2 million.

Regarding guidance for interest, gross interest expense for the fourth quarter will be slightly higher, with a full quarter of interest on the senior notes we issued in July in connection with the ExL acquisition, as well as the average (12:06) balance of unproved properties also as a result of the ExL acquisition. We expect this to result in an increase in the amount of interest capitalized in the fourth quarter, estimated to be $11.5 million to $12 million, and a corresponding increase in net interest expense, expected to be $18.5 million to $19.5 million, approximately 8% lower than the prior quarter.

Fourth quarter guidance for DD&A is $13 to $14 per BOE. The increase from the second quarter DD&A rate is due to the impact of the expected sale of Marcellus, which has a lower ratio of production to reserves than our remaining properties. Our updated full year guidance for DD&A is now $13 to $13.30 per BOE.

For the fourth quarter, we have crude oil hedges in place for 15,000 barrels per day, which consists of fixed-price swaps with an average price of $53 per barrel. We have significantly increased our crude oil hedge position for 2018 and now have hedges in place covering 30,000 barrels per day; 24,000 barrels per day of three-way collars with $49 floors, $60 ceilings, and $39 sub-floors; and 6,000 barrels per day of fixed-price swaps with an average price of $50. We also have crude oil hedges for 2019 covering 12,000 barrels per day, which consist of three-way collars with $48 floors, $60 ceilings, and $40 sub-floors. Based on strip prices as of yesterday, we expect our derivative settlements during the fourth quarter to range from $1.5 million in net cash payments to $2 million in net cash receipts. We plan to continue opportunistically adding additional hedges to further protect our cash flows. Details regarding these derivative contracts are included in the press release.

As I mentioned earlier, our exposure to the premium-priced LLS market has helped drive our strong crude oil netbacks in South Texas. As the LLS premium to WTI is currently the highest we've seen since 2015, we've elected to lock in some of this premium with basis swaps. We've also entered into Midland-Cushing basis swaps associated with our Permian production. Details regarding these crude oil basis swaps have not been included in the press release but will be included in our Form 10-Q that we plan to file later today.

On November 3, our banking syndicate completed its semi-annual borrowing base redetermination, upgrading our borrowing base to $900 million and an elected commitment of $800 million, both of which are consistent with the levels from our redetermination this past spring. This $900 million borrowing base was supported solely by the reserves of our Eagle Ford and Permian assets, as we elected to exclude from our fall redetermination the reserves of the assets in the process of being sold.

Now I'll turn the call back over to Chip.

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Thanks, David. In closing, I'd like to again reiterate how excited we are about the new streamlined Carrizo. We now have positions of scale in two world-class basins that provide us with a substantial amount of high-return inventory. While the Delaware Basin gets all the press because of the NAV expansion potential, we continue to be very pleased with the returns we can generate from the Eagle Ford Shale, especially with the strong pricing we're receiving given the current LLS premium to WTI. With these assets forming the core of our portfolio moving forward, we believe we're in a strong position to generate prudent economical growth while organically delevering the balance sheet in 2018, and are currently in position to be able to deliver a free cash flow positive program by year-end 2018.

With that, we'd like to open it up to questions.

Thank you. Our first question is from the line of Neal Dingmann with SunTrust. Please proceed.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Good morning, guys. Chip, I think you said you will have – I just want to make sure I'm clear on the sort of the activity you said. Did you say six multi-well pads between now and first quarter? Could you say – again, remind us what that is. And then, how do you sort of see that for the first half next year? And cognizant that you don't have full 2018 guidance out yet. Just trying to get a sense of sort of timing.

Brad Fisher - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Hey, Neal. This is Brad Fisher. So what we've announced is that we have four rigs running right now, and we're going to add a fifth here, really next week. Between now and the end of the first quarter, we have six pads that will be two-well pads. So we don't have a definitive schedule past Q1 of next year, but we're moving as quickly as we can to add drilling, because we really think that we're going to see some cost benefit from that.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Very good. And then, just one last one. I'm just wondering, when you continue to look at the stages between – sort of how you think about the Eastern Del and the Western Del. I know on some of those type curve well economic summary slides you've had previously, I think you showed like in the Eastern around 40 or 42 [stages] versus a 30 or 31 in the Western Del. I'm wondering if that will continue to be the case and how you see that playing out.

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Is your question about number of stages per well?

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Yeah. I'm just wondering how tight – I guess, two things there, Chip. One, how tight can you space – number one, just in well spacing in general. I guess I should ask that. And then just in the frac stages, how many stages can you push on each of those?

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

I think on well spacing, we said we could probably go down to 660 [feet] between wells in the Wolfcamp, and I think we'll go with that until proven wrong or find somebody else that has proven that differently. I think Cimarex has talked now about closer to 400-foot spacing in the Wolfcamp just north of us on the west side. And then, stage spacing, we'll keep experimenting with that to see how tight we can make it. I think we've already reduced the number of perfs, changed the number of perfs per cluster and shortened some of the stage spacing just in the last three or four months. So we'll keep experimenting with that.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Very good. Thank you.

Our next question is from Carlos Newall with Raymond James. Please proceed.

Carlos Newall - Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Good morning, guys, and congrats on a good quarter. Referring to your Permian plans, how many DUCs should we expect by the exit of this year?

Brad Fisher - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Give us a second. Carlos, this is Brad Fisher. Right now, with the number of rigs we've got, we're just staying ahead of the frac crews. So we really don't expect to end the year with more than about two DUCs in inventory. So that's part of the reason we're bringing in an extra rig. As we move to this pad drilling concept, because of the large ratio between the time it takes to drill wells and the time it takes to frac wells, when you go to this pad drilling, you need to build some inventory. That's why we're bringing a fifth rig to build that inventory. We'd like to see a little higher inventory going into Q1 of next year. But this year, we expect to only have two in inventory.

Carlos Newall - Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Got it. That's helpful. And just as a quick follow-up, regarding your commentary on the Permian's geologic profile. What percentage of the acquired acreage would you put into that high-GOR category, and what kind of product mix should we expect for the life of the average well?

Brad Fisher - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Well, I think we've got a type curve in there that we're pretty happy with. And we did have a separate type curve through the very northern end of the acreage for about 10% of the acreage. And I think now we would reduce that to less than 10%. There's really only one gassy well now that we operate, and that well was drilled by our predecessor, Enapult (20:55). It looks like that's maybe why it was gassy, and not that there's anything wrong with the other geology around it.

Jeff P. Hayden - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Hey, Carlos, It's Jeff. Just to kind of add to that. We talk about right now an inventory on that acreage about more than 350 net locations. I think of that 350 currently, less than 5% of those locations are expected to have a McGary-like or a higher-GOR profile. I think as we were going through and evaluating the acreage, this was kind of what we expected for this area. I mean, that was one of the things we liked about it, is really after sinking our teeth into the data, we didn't believe that a large portion was going to look like those McGary wells kind of right there offsetting the fault. So we're really pleased with these wells, and we think they confirm the team's geologic model of the area.

Carlos Newall - Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Great. Thanks for the color, guys. That's it for me.

Our next question is from Brian Corales with Howard Weil. Please proceed.

Brian Corales - Howard Weil

Good morning, guys. I just want to go – on the Eagle Ford, the Jasik pad I think that you all highlighted, I know you all have been testing the enhanced completions throughout your acreage. Is this kind of the go to kind of pattern that you're doing now, the tighter spacing, higher proppant?

Andrew R. Agosto - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Brian, this is Andy Agosto. I think so. We've talked a lot in the past about the key variables, and Chip alluded to them. Well spacing, stage spacing, and then commodity price. And I think the Jasik pad is probably along the lines of where we will end up: 2,000 pounds per foot, 250- to 300-foot spacing between wells, and less than 200-foot stage spacing, most likely. In the current price environment; I need to couch that as well.

Brian Corales - Howard Weil

And have you all tested this throughout your acreage, or is this kind of the first one with these kind of metrics, or how does that stand?

Andrew R. Agosto - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Yeah. We're trying to test similar concepts, particularly with shortening the stage spacing all across the position.

Brian Corales - Howard Weil

Okay. And one more. You mentioned potential other asset sales. Is that just kind of non – I don't want to say non-core, but could it potentially be Eagle Ford and Permian that you're not going to get to? Is that kind of the thought?

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

That's the thought. We've been approached by several companies about buying pieces of our assets, and we just look at each one of them as are we going to get to these in the next two or three years or not? And some of that's logistic and some of it's price. And so, then we run that to ground and see what they're willing to offer, and we'll keep doing that.

Brian Corales - Howard Weil

Okay. All right, guys. Thank you.

Our next question is from Leo Mariani with National Alliance Securities. Please proceed.

Leo P. Mariani - National Alliance Securities LLC

Hey, guys. Obviously you're forecasting some pretty significant oil growth here in the fourth quarter versus 3Q. Certainly recognize there was some hurricane downtime in 3Q. Is that going to be mostly driven by Eagle Ford? Is there going to be a good Permian contribution there as well? I mean, it kind of sounded like in your prepared comments that maybe the Permian doesn't really ramp up till we get to the second quarter and all of those pads come online. Am I reading that right?

Jeff P. Hayden - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Hey, Leo. It's Jeff. I guess a couple things. One, remember, we closed on the ExL acquisition during the third quarter. So third quarter production does not reflect a full quarter of ExL. So as that gets rolled into Q4, that creates a nice little pop there. But, no, I'd also say we expect significant growth in the Delaware Basin, and I don't think you're going to have to wait until second quarter or third quarter or anything like that before you start seeing that growth. And we also expect to see continued growth out of the Eagle Ford. I mean with two rigs, we would still expect to show growth from the play.

Leo P. Mariani - National Alliance Securities LLC

Okay. That's helpful. And I guess just one comment you guys kind of have out there in your press release was a slightly higher CapEx. Part of it was this Permian water system build-out. Can you give us a little bit more color around that, in terms of how much you think that's going to cost over the long term? Is this a one- or two-year build-out? Is this part of a bigger Permian midstream strategy? Just any thoughts around that.

Brad Fisher - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Hey, Leo, this is Brad Fisher. To answer your question, yes, this is part of a long-term plan that we have for water management out in the Permian. Part of the reason we're able accelerate this into 2018 is the right-of-way that we required to start putting in the overall systems has really happened a lot quicker than we anticipated. Our land guys are doing a great job. So we're moving that construction timeline forward. We've ordered over 70,000 feet of 12- and 16-inch polypipe that we're going to start putting on the ground out there. That is a long-lead item, so we wanted to get that ordered and start putting it in. Also, we're upgrading facilities that ExL had put in, really to accommodate our pad drilling concept and to accommodate multi-wells. ExL had built most of their facilities to handle single-well pads. So we're upgrading those as well.

Jeff P. Hayden - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Hey, Leo, it's Jeff again. One thing I'd add to that: This doesn't really change our expectation of the total infrastructure spend we're going to have on the project. Really we're just bringing it forward a little bit. We're just bringing some of that spend into 2017 from 2018. So when we've talked to you guys in the past, and said rough rule of thumb infrastructure spend is probably going to be about 10% of the budget, I'd say we're still comfortable with that. So big picture, total on a spend, shouldn't really be any changes over the long term.

Leo P. Mariani - National Alliance Securities LLC

All right. That's real helpful. And I guess just last on your Permian well costs, you guys have that $8.1 million figure. Can you just give us a sense of kind of where you are today versus that? And obviously you've brought all these new high-spec rigs in. I mean, where do you think that number goes to, say, in the next six months?

Brad Fisher - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Okay. Leo, this is Brad Fisher again. Yeah, so one thing that you need to remember as we talk about the well costs in the Permian is we're just getting things starting. We've just really transitioning our Gen 5 rigs in place. We've only drilled four intermediate hole sections and one well to TD with our Gen 5 rigs. If you look at that operational efficiency curve that we put in the slide pack, the majority of what you're looking at that is really applying our operational philosophies to existing ExL rigs that we took over. We've done very little at this point with our Gen 5 rigs.

So right now I'm going to stick with my $8.1 million well cost that we talked about for a 7,500-foot lateral. That's about $10.2 million for a 10,000-foot lateral. But understand, there's really no efficiencies in these drill curves that you're seeing. We should see some significant efficiencies, one, from reducing this cost and time in the intermediate hole section. And secondly, as we go to these two-well pads, our frac efficiencies are really going to come up. Right now, overall, we're only hitting about low fours on stages per day, whereas in the Eagle Ford – we're pumping pretty much a similar-size job – we're getting seven to eight off. So when we start to do these two-well pads, we should be able to take our numbers to six, seven stages a day, which over time is going to start to drive the cost down.

So one thing I'll say is we're getting our people in place. We're getting our philosophies in place. Just give us a little bit of time here. We've consistently shown that we move to the top tier of operators in efficiency and cost. And we expect to do that here as well. So I think we'll have some good updates in the future on this.

Leo P. Mariani - National Alliance Securities LLC

Okay. Thanks, guys.

Our next question is from the line of Ron Mills with Johnson Rice. Please proceed.

Ronald E. Mills - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Good morning. Chip, question just as it goes back to the Permian, can you maybe describe a little bit as to how your geologic modeling may have differed from other people's? Because it sounds like a lot of people were expecting a higher GOR, particularly in the northwest part of that position, and how this 50% oil average compared to what you may have thought or what some of the differences were.

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

I guess when we started looking at the acreage, early in the year, there was very little new data except – to change anybody's mind about what had happened in 2016 with the gassy well. But we did buy the seismic and evaluate the property from that standpoint to see that there really was very little faulting and we understood the structural relief in the Wolfcamp. And then, as ExL drilled wells across the rest of the property and they came in at low GORs, we were able to map that into our geological analysis and come up with this model. So right now it's behaving like we thought it did for 90% of the property. And then for that other 10%, it's performing better than we thought it would.

Ronald E. Mills - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

And then – I see. You've really targeted – or between you and ExL, you've been targeting the Wolfcamp A and the Wolfcamp B. What other formations do you think have prospectivity there? Do you think there's potential for multiple benches within each of those formations? Or how do you think about the potential cube-type development?

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Well, we're going to end up with a cube someday. We know the C and D are prospective. In some places the B alone is 600 feet thick, which could lead to multiple benches. The Bone Springs is being tested around us, so there are potentially three or four zones above us. So I think we're all going to end up with something like a cube, and that's what we're going to start testing next year is how do we stack these wells? How far do you have to stagger-stack them? And how do you build facilities that can deal with a lot of these wells in a cube coming online at the same time? But ultimately we still think we could have 10 zones at work in this acreage.

Ronald E. Mills - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Great. And then last one for me. On slide 9, where you talk about the operational efficiencies – and I see some of the Carrizo-operated wells – does that take into account the application or the utilization of Gen 4 and Gen 5 rigs, or is there additional improvement possible on those? I'm just curious what that includes.

Brad Fisher - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Yeah, Ron, this is Brad Fisher again. Like I was answering Leo's question, to date, we've only drilled four intermediate hole sections and one complete well with our Gen 5 rigs. Most of what you're seeing as far as operational improvements on that slide are driven from us bringing our people, our operational philosophies, our learnings that we brought forth from our legacy properties, into this ExL asset. So, yeah, I think there's a significant amount of upside here, not just on the drilling side but also, as I mentioned, on the frac efficiency side.

When we go to this pad drilling, as you said we've represented, (33:40) we have six pads between now and the end of Q1. I think we'll see those pads frac at stages per day over six versus we're just over four right now. So that's going to drive costs as well with our service contracts. If we repeat what we did historically in the Eagle Ford, where we went from four or five stages a day up to seven to eight stages a day, our frac costs came down over time as our vendors were able to utilize their equipment in a more efficient manner. So those costs are passed on to us as well.

Ronald E. Mills - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

And have you secured that frac capacity? Do you have a dedicated crew? Is one crew sufficient for three rigs, or what's the outlook on that side?

Brad Fisher - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Right now we have two crews running. We do have secured frac capacity through the balance of 2018.

Ronald E. Mills - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Brad Fisher - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

And largely we'll be running one crew. We'll probably supplement a second crew here and there through the year. But it'll largely be one crew, will support this program.

Ronald E. Mills - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you.

Our next question is from Brad Heffern with RBC Capital Markets. Please proceed.

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Hi. Morning, everyone. Chip, you talked about having a free cash flow positive program by the end of 2018. I'm just curious about the use of proceeds there, the cash that that would throw off. Are we thinking that it would go to pay down the debt until you get into a more comfortable position, and then you'd go back to more of like a neutral program, or what's the thinking there?

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Right now the thinking is to use any extra cash to pay down debt. Our goal is still to get debt-to-EBITDA below 2. And so that's our primary goal. Because of the quality of the assets, we can grow oil production in double-digit numbers without having to cut back our spending any more. If we can run two rigs in the Eagle Ford and three in the Permian, we will get to cash flow neutrality by the end of 2018.

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Thanks for that. And then, circling back to the Jasik pad. Obviously there was some commentary out from Statoil, SM talking about issues with interference at those sort of spacing levels in the Eagle Ford, so I'm curious whether you guys have seen any of that. And what gives you confidence that spacing at the 230- to 300-foot level is going to be the optimal thing to do long term?

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

I think we have about as much experience on spacing going back to the Barnett Shale as anybody. And we're comfortable that we know what we're doing in oily parts of the shales. Most of the negative comments likely have been about gassy well interference, which is more of what you get with SM or Statoil. Even some of the early Pioneer tests that had interference were overshadowed by the gassy wells that didn't. So we're not worried about that. We assume there will be some EUR degradation everywhere by down-spacing, oil or gas, but we're not worried about it here.

Jeff P. Hayden - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Hey, Brad. It's Jeff again. One other thing I'll add, you mentioned Statoil. I mean, I'd point out that where their acreages is, is downdip of what we call our Tier 1 position. And they essentially up-spaced to 500 feet between wells, which is our assumption for spacing on our downdip Tier 1 acreage. So we were never as aggressive as they went to for that part of the play.

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Appreciate the color. Thanks.

Our next question is from Jeff Grampp with Northland Capital Markets. Please proceed.

Jeff Grampp - Northland Securities, Inc.

Good morning, guys. A question on the recent Delaware well results here. Back in your acquisition deck from a few months back, you guys generally had, I think, the Wolfcamp B EUR as being a little bit less than the A. Yet it seems like the recent results between the two zones, maybe even the B is outperforming a little bit. So I was just kind of wondering, I know it's still early here, but generally how would you kind of compare results between the A and the B? And if that, I guess, expectation is still a good one to think about?

Brad Fisher - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Jeff, this is Brad Fisher. So, yeah, our focus right now has been on the B. Historically ExL had focused on the A. They had 12 wells that they actually drilled and brought online. Right now, we have a total – what have we got? Seven, nine, 10, 12 – we've got 11 wells that are focused on the B, in the Lower B. The zone does look good. It's very thick. It has higher pressure than the A. It generally comes on at about 1,000 psi higher flowing tubing pressure.

Another added advantage and one of the reasons we're focusing on the B as well is it holds more of the overall Wolfcamp interval. Chip had alluded to we're doing some studies of the C and the D section. By drilling these Lower B wells, one, not only are they good in terms of oil production at higher pressures, is we're able to hold more of the Wolfcamp section. So, in addition to that, by drilling these Lower B's and the spatial relationship to the A zones that are drilled, we're really trying to figure out the wine racking, how we're going to wine rack this between the A and the B, the Upper A and the Lower A, as well as the Upper B and the Lower B. So we're learning a lot about the area by focusing in on these zones.

Andrew R. Agosto - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Jeff, this is Andy Agosto. One thing I'd add: If you look at the data on slide 8, the wells that we just announced are Carrizo-operated wells during the IP30 period. Our production strategy on these wells is a little different than what ExL employed in terms of how they manage the chokes. So I'd just kind of say, stay tuned for IP90, IP180s, and see how the A zone bears out relative to the B zone.

Jeff Grampp - Northland Securities, Inc.

Okay, great. Will do, and appreciate those thoughts, guys. And for a follow-up, in the past, I think you guys had indicated that ex, I guess, your non-Texas assets, you guys were looking at maybe potentially producing a 70,000-BOE-a-day rate in 2018. And I know it's been a few months here and there's been some kind of transition time with tweaks to completion schedules, things like that. But just wondering if you guys are comfortable right now putting any kind of high-level update on that.

Jeff P. Hayden - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Hey, Jeff. It's Jeff. Not really going to update any of that right now. I mean, we haven't provided 2018 guidance yet. So here sometime over the next couple months, we'll have an update for you on that. The only thing I would point out, same thing we mentioned last quarter when that was mentioned, that was assuming there were additional wells online that we don't currently expect to be online. I mean, that was an update we provided with Q2. So I think we said at that the time when that commentary was provided, we were assuming there would be six more wells online on the Permian Basin than we currently expect. But as I said, stay tuned. Sometime here over the next couple months, we'll give you guys 2018 guidance.

Jeff Grampp - Northland Securities, Inc.

Fair enough. Thought I'd give it a shot. Appreciate the time, guys.

We have a question from Kashy Harrison with Simmons Piper Jaffray. Please proceed.

Kashy Harrison - Simmons Piper Jaffray

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for taking my question. Chip, you've highlighted free cash flow neutrality by the end of 2018, assuming strip prices as an objective. And I was just wondering, as you look beyond 2018, just more so on a high level, do you expect free cash flow neutrality and/or cash flow generation to be a recurring objective?

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Yes. And 2019 – if we start 2019 with free cash flow positive, then based on the strip now, we should be cash flow positive through 2019 and beyond.

Kashy Harrison - Simmons Piper Jaffray

Got it. And I know you all haven't shared your plans for 2018. But as you think through your internal expectations, how sensitive are those expectations relative to the commodities? So, for example, if we started to look at for whatever reason, $40 to $45 next year or $55 to $60 next year, how sensitive would your internal plans be to fluctuations in the commodity?

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Well, we haven't put any guidance out based on oil prices. But now that we have 30,000 barrels a day hedged next year, I think we're in pretty good shape to be able to run this program unless prices really crater beyond anything we've thought of. If prices go up, I think we still need to get our debt to EBITDA down, and that'll be our focus. Once we're down to 2, then we'll decide what to do.

Kashy Harrison - Simmons Piper Jaffray

Got you. And then – oh, sorry. Go ahead.

Jeff P. Hayden - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Hey, Kashy. It's Jeff. One other thing I'd just kind of add to that, while I'm not going to really get into specifics on exactly which price we'd do what. When we initially gave you all that guidance about free cash flow neutrality in 2019, the strip at that time was around $50, and the LLS to WTI was nowhere near what it is today. So I'd just say, based on where the strip and the LLS premium is right now, we got a lot of cushion versus when we initially gave you all that commentary.

Kashy Harrison - Simmons Piper Jaffray

Excellent. That's super-helpful. And that actually dovetails into my final question. Could you guys talk about what opportunities are out there to lock in some of these LLS premiums moving forward?

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

The LLS premiums that we locked in late September and October were $3 to $4 per barrel, and that was for late 2017 and calendar 2018. We still think there's opportunities to continue to do that. As we continue to look at our 2018 plan, looking at what the is the percent of that production that we want to hedge from a basis perspective, we've got 6,000 barrels per day of basis swaps and 30,000 barrels per day of hedges. So I don't think we've had everything locked in that we want, but we haven't really decided how much of that we want to lock in from a basis perspective. But there's still opportunities to do more.

Kashy Harrison - Simmons Piper Jaffray

All right. That's it for me. Thanks for taking my questions.

And I believe that's all the time for questions we had today. I'll turn the call back to you for closing the presentation or closing remarks.

S.P. Johnson - Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.

Great. Well, thank you all for listening and for asking questions. We'd also like to thank our staff and management team for running the company so well during this tumultuous time. Hurricane Harvey affected our operations mostly in terms of having to shut off and start back our operations in the Eagle Ford and a little bit of Permian because of the shutdown of downstream at Mont Belvieu and Houston Ship Channel in Corpus, but not necessarily on our leases. And we had employees that were flooded and are still dealing with rebuilding their houses. And then we were buying and selling properties at the same time, so we've had a lot of disruption, but the staff's done a great job through that.

Catalysts going forward – we have some additional wells at the ExL Phantom area that will be coming on soon that will delineate the eastern and western sides of the acreage, which we kind of considered peripheral acreage when we bought it. But there are wells being drilled there to hold acreage, and some of those results will be out fairly soon. And we'll also be looking at more results out of the B as we drill and frac those wells. We have additional Eagle Ford frac enhancements in different areas we'll be testing that will be hopefully comparable to the Jasik results. That should be coming out. And then we should have announcements on our divestiture program that lead to lower leverage metric. Hopefully, we'll get most of that done in November and December.

With that, thanks again for calling in.

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude the conference call for today. We thank you for your participation and ask that you please disconnect your line.

