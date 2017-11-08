PHH Corporation's (PHH) CEO Robert Crowl on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PHH Corporation (NYSE:PHH)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 08, 2017 10:00 A.M. ET

Executives

Hugo Arias - SVP, Treasurer and IR

Robert B. Crowl - President and CEO

Michael R. Bogansky - CFO and Principal Accounting Officer

Analysts

Bose George - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Henry Coffey - Wedbush Securities

Unidentified Analyst -

Fred Small - Compass Point

Hugo Arias

Good morning and welcome to PHH Corporation's third quarter 2017 earnings conference call. There is an investor presentation to accompany this conference call, including an appendix of supplemental schedules that is posted in the Investors section of our website at www.phh.com under Webcasts and Presentations.

Please note that statements made during this conference call include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as further described in slide 2 of our third quarter 2017 investor presentation. Such forward-looking statements represent our current beliefs regarding future events, and are not guarantees of performance or results.

Actual results, performance or achievements, may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to the factors under the headings, Cautionary Note regarding forward-looking statements and risk factors in our periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are also available in the investors section of our website. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The earnings release we issued yesterday also may be accessed from the Investors section of our website or you may request a faxed or mailed copy by calling our Investor hotline.

During this call, we may discuss various non-GAAP financial measures, including core earnings or loss pretax, core earnings or loss after-tax, and core earnings or loss per share. Please refer to our earnings release and accompanying investor presentation for a description of these and other non-GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation of such measures to their respective, most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Speaking on the call today will be Rob Crowl, President and Chief Executive Officer and Mike Bogansky, Chief Financial Officer. Other members of PHH's senior management team are also with us and will be available to take your questions. I now will turn the call over to Rob Crowl.

Robert B. Crowl

Thanks Hugo. Today I will start by discussing the next steps in our return of capital plans. I will also provide an update on potential excess cash and our key priorities including the execution of our asset sale transactions and the transition to the PHH 2.0 business model. Mike will then follow with a review of the financial results for the third quarter. After Mike's financial review I will provide some brief closing remarks before I open the call up for questions.

Now please turn to slide 5. We remain focused on executing the necessary actions to maximize the amount of potential excess cash and the opportunity for near-term cash distributions to our shareholders while maintaining the strategic flexibility of PHH 2.0. To date we have returned 301 million of capital to shareholders in the form of share repurchases which has resulted in a 21 million or 40% reduction in our outstanding shares.

As an immediate next step, our Board of Directors has provided a new authorization for up to 100 million in share repurchases which is consistent with our previously announced capital return objectives. The amount of the authorization represents excess cash we believe is currently available or will become available with a high degree of certainty over the next one to two quarters exclusive of any additional MSR sales. We have no obligation to repurchase shares under this authorization and any repurchase program may be extended, modified, suspended, or discontinued at any time.

The timing, number, and purchase price of any shares will be at management's discretion and based on an evaluation of a number of factors including but not limited to general market and economic conditions the trading price of the common stock and regulatory requirements. The majority of any additional realized excess cash will be dependent on completing additional MSR sales and the monetization of certain residual assets. Should this result in further capital distributions we will determine the amount and most desirable form of any such distributions based on facts and circumstances at that time.

Now please turn to slide 6 and 7, we are continuing to affirm our estimate of potential excess cash of up to 655 million which includes 301 million of share repurchases completed year-to-date. The total estimate based on certain assumptions regarding the completion of our asset sales including MSR portfolio composition as of September 30, 2017 receipt of 100% of requisite consents for MSR sales, the value realized from the monetization of the PHH home loans joint venture, as well as requirements for debt repayment, operating cash, contingencies, and transaction, restructuring, and PLS exit cost. There can be no assurance that the actual amount of excess cash will not vary materially from our estimates.

The following are some key developments impacting our cash position and assessment of potential excess cash in the third quarter. We ended the third quarter with 494 million of cash down from the 757 million we disclosed as of August 8th. As a reminder the August 8th pro forma cash amount already reflected 524 million of debt repayment from our July tender offer as well as 75 million related to the settlement we announced with the FHA, EDNY, and FHFA.

The primary driver of the reduction in cash since our prior disclosure was the 267 million we used in connection with the tender offer for our common shares. Other cash outflows and inflows were largely offsetting. From August 8th to the end of the quarter we realized proceeds of 67 million primarily from additional sales of MSR's and related advances and the closing of two PHH home loans, asset sales with Guaranteed Rate Affinity partially offset by payment of certain residual liabilities primarily comprised of interest paid at the completion of the debt tender offer.

Cash outflows from August 8th to the end of the quarter totaled 65 million and were comprised primarily of POS losses and exit costs, MSR transaction costs, and estimated tax payments driven by completed MSR sales. The estimates for potential cash sources and uses did not change materially in the third quarter. We have concluded that PHH 2.0 operating risk profile will likely not support the full amount of remaining unsecured debt as part of its capital structure. We continue to assess what amount if any of the remaining unsecured debt would be appropriate as part of our permanent capital structure that have included $10 million of potential debt retirement costs as part of our liquidity earmarks. The PHH 2.0 cash earmark now stands at 70 million up from 60 million last quarter of which 30 million is earmarked to cover 2017 and 2018 operating losses. Any future changes in the financial performance of PHH 2.0 does have an impact on potential excess cash.

Now please turn to slide 8. This quarter I will once again provide a progress report on the key priorities which we believe are critical to maximizing shareholder value. To date we have closed on the sale of MSRs and related advances under sales commitments for realized proceeds of 686 million. The remaining potential proceeds of total 231 million and consists of proceeds from the sale of private investor MSR's and related advances that are committed for sale to new residential and collection of hold backs from all prior sales. To date we have received the necessary consents for approximately 5% of the private MSR population. And while we have not closed on any sales all parties continue to work diligently to obtain the necessary consent on the remaining population.

The extended time frame for executing these transactions is due to the complexity of the consent process, the number of parties involved, and the depth of investor and trustee due diligence. However, we now believe there is an increasing risk that the necessary consents may not be obtained for portions of the private MSR population. If necessary we believe there would be alternative means to monetize a substantial portion of these assets.

With respect to the PHH home loans asset sales to Guaranteed Rate Affinity we have now completed three of the five asset sale transactions for net proceeds of $21 million. We expect to receive an additional 14 million in proceeds from the end of the year as we close on the remaining asset sales. In addition to these proceeds we intend to monetize the net assets of PHH home loans over the next several quarters for additional expected proceeds of 52 million exclusive of borrowing down costs which are already reflected in our other estimates.

We believe we are on track to lower shared service cost to our targeted level of $75 million on a run rate basis in the second half of 2018 and we continue to execute against our headcount reduction objectives. During the quarter we reduce headcount by an additional 600 FTEs bringing total reductions through the first three quarters of 2017 to 1200 FTEs. These reductions were affected through a combination of our restructuring actions, employee transfers to Guaranteed Grade Affinity and Lender Live and attrition. We expect the pace of headcount reductions to accelerate during the next two quarters and we are targeting an employee population of 1250 in the second half of 2018. In addition we are in the process of consolidating our facilities footprint and expect to close our Jacksonville, Florida and Bannockburn, Illinois facilities by year-end.

With regard to our previously disclosed regulatory matters we have reached an agreement in principle to resolve and close out findings of the MMC examination related to the company's legacy mortgage servicing practices. However, the final documents have not been executed. Although there can be no assurances we expect final resolution to occur in the fourth quarter of 2017. As of September 30, 2017 we included an estimate of probable losses in connection with this matter in our recorded liability and we do not believe we will incur material costs in connection with the administration of the settlement terms. We continue to expect to be substantially complete with our exit from PLS originations business by the end of the first quarter 2018 subject to transition support requirement.

Now please turn to slide 9. The early results of our business development efforts appear to confirm demand for sub-servicing and we are seeing interest from the banking independent mortgage company REIT and money manager sectors. Our prospects are seeking to partner with sub servicers to support their growth, diversify their subservicing providers or to improve economics or service levels. In only three months we have developed a pipeline of over 100 totaling approximately 2 million loans and our team is highly focused on converting these opportunities into new sub servicing clients. As we go to market we believe we are well positioned due to the quality of our subservicing platform, robust compliance framework, portfolio retention services offering, and immediately available capacity. However, establishing subservicing relationships requires a long sales cycle and we are in the relatively early stages of our marketing initiatives. As a result we have yet to close our first mandate from these efforts and there can be no assurance that we'll be successful in growing our subservicing portfolio.

Our long-term plans are dependent on growth thus adding new subservicing units that is critical to achieve an adequate level of scale in a profitable business model. To the extent we are not successful in adding new subservicing units, the portfolio will continue to shrink as we are currently adding 2000 to 2500 new units per month for our flow agreements and portfolio retention volume which is insufficient to offset runoff of approximately 5000 to 6000 units per month on average.

In the portfolio retention business we expect originations for 2017 to be 1.1 billion down from 1.2 billion in 2016. As we previously indicated we are addressing the volume challenges through sales training and management techniques along with additional data intelligence and analytics. In addition we have increased our investment in marketing campaigns to the targeted customer base to capture both cash out refinancing activity and purchase transactions. Early indications are that our business improvement actions are having a positive impact. In the third quarter we originated 1266 units as compared to 895 units in the second quarter. The number of units that can be solicited now stands at over 500,000 and we have clearly identified target segments and developed related marketing plans.

While we have seen an increase in origination activity and believe there is additional opportunity for improvement, a shift to a purchase driven market remains a headwind. As reported by the NDA 67% of total single family originations in the second quarter of 2017 were purchased transactions which traditionally have not been a focus of our efforts and as a result we have experienced more limited recapture success. We believe that additional production volume through a direct to consumer effort could increase our purchase market penetration and would be a natural extension of the call center model that supports portfolio retention. While we believe we already possess much of the critical talent, processes, and infrastructure for a direct to consumer initiative, we would need to make an investment in technology and marketing to compete effectively. We are in the early stages of exploring this strategy and have not made any final determination.

While our subservicing business development efforts reveal a potentially large target market and our portfolio retention efforts are showing signs of improvement, the slow ramp up in subservicing unit growth and the headwinds in portfolio retention are expected to put pressure on 2018 earnings. And we are now projecting to be breakeven to modestly profitable in 2019. These expectations still assume a high level of execution against our production volume targets and subservicing growth objectives. Now I will turn it over to Mike who will discuss the financial results for the quarter and certain other financial considerations.

Michael R. Bogansky

Thanks Rob. Our consolidated results are shown on slide 10 and notable items are shown on slide 11. We reported a net loss attributable to PHH Corporation of $55 million representing a $1.14 per basic share for the third quarter of 2017. This compares to a net loss of $46 million representing $0.86 per basic share in the prior quarter. This quarter's results included $3 million of unfavorable pretax market related MSR net curve value adjustments as compared to $4 million of unfavorable adjustments in the second quarter of 2017.

As a reminder our results reported on a per share basis are not readily comparable to prior periods due to the completion of a tender offer during the third quarter of 2017. On a core basis excluding the net MSR mark we reported a pretax core loss of $88 million which included $47 million of exit costs and notable items. Notable items this quarter totaled $39 million and were comprised of $34 million of debt retirement expenses, $16 million of losses and expenses from MSR sales, and $3 million of other expenses that were offset by $14 million of gains from the sale of PHH home loans assets to Guaranteed Rate Affinity. Reengineering and PLS exit cost totaled $8 million and were primarily driven by severance and retention related expenses and facilities and contract related charges. These results compared to a pretax core loss of $75 million last quarter which included $24 million in notable items and $16 million in exit costs.

Moving to slide 12, in the third quarter of 2017 the mortgage production segment generated a loss of $18 million which included $8 million in net favorable notable items compared to $12 million of expenses in the second quarter. Third quarter production segment results also reflected lower volume due to reduced PLS originations resulting from the acceleration of client exit activities as well as lower volumes resulting from the closing of the sale of 205 PHH home loans regional centers to Guaranteed Rate Affinity. On a sequential quarter basis total loan closings were 4.9 billion down 10% and applications were 5.7 billion down 19%. Total loan margins increased 15 basis points to 299.

Now please turn to slide 13. In the second quarter of 2017 the mortgage servicing segment generated a segment loss of $37 million compared to a segment loss of $43 million in the prior quarter. These results included unfavorable net market related MSR fair value adjustments of $3 million in the third quarter and $4 million in the second quarter. On a core basis, the mortgage servicing segment generated a pretax core loss of $34 million in the third quarter compared to $39 million in the second quarter. The third quarter 2017 results included notable items and exit costs of $19 million compared to $18 million in the second quarter. Notable items in the third quarter consisted of losses and expenses from MSR sales and provisions for legal and regulatory reserves. The losses from MSR sales were related to transaction expenses and reserves associated with the sales which were previously disclosed and our expectations of cash uses for sale related expenses and liquidity earmarks.

Loan servicing income declined by $16 million to $42 million as compared to the prior quarter due to the 78% reduction in the average capitalized servicing portfolio resulting primarily from MSR sales during the quarter that were partially offset by 121% increase in the average subservicing units. Expenses were $4 million lower quarter-over-quarter primarily due to $11 million of lower legal and regulatory provisions offset by higher losses and expenses associated with MSR sales.

Subservicing units were 648,000 at the end of the third quarter as compared to 351,000 at the end of the prior quarter and are reflective of the completion of the sales substantially all of our conforming MSRs to new residential. Our owned service -- our ending own capitalized portfolio declined by 85% in the prior quarter also reflecting the sale. Our owned MSR at the end of the third quarter is comprised of $38 million of MSRs that are committed for sale to new residential, $5 million that are committed to other counter parties, and $17 million of other residual MSRs.

Now please turn to slide 14, due to the sales of MSRs during the current year, PHH Corporation is expected to pay federal income taxes for the year-ended December 31, 2017. Historically our deferred tax position has been a deferred liability due to our MSR balance. However the sales executed this year have resulted in the reversal of our deferred liability with the resulting $80 million deferred tax asset as of September 30, 2017. Given the expected taxable losses for 2018, we expect that our current and deferred tax assets will increase as we incur losses and these future tax deductions are incurred.

Federal Income Tax reform is currently being evaluated by Congress which could contain a variety of reform measures including but not limited to reducing the federal corporate income tax rate and accelerating the timing of tax deductions. These measures as well as continuing operating losses could result in the need for a valuation allowance on existing and future deferred tax assets which could reduce our tax benefit in the future.

Please turn to slide 15. During the third quarter we completed a tender offer for a portion of our unsecured debt as well as a tender offer for $267 million of our common stock. After the completion of these transactions we are left with $119 million of unsecured debt outstanding and 32.5 million common shares outstanding. As we have previously announced our Board of Directors has provided a new authorization up to $100 million in share repurchases. And now I will turn it back over to Rob.

Robert B. Crowl

Thanks Mike. Please turn to slide 16. During the third quarter we continue to make progress executing our asset sales, winding down the PLS platform, resolving previously disclosed regulatory matters, and transitioning to the PHH 2.0 business model. During the fourth quarter of 2017 and the first quarter of 2018 we will be focused on several critical initiatives in order to maximize the opportunity for near-term return of capital to shareholders and to further develop the PHH 2.0 business model. They include maximizing the amount of proceeds from our remaining asset sales and residual asset, continuing to execute against our cost reduction plans and managing the final stages of the PLS wind down, growing subservicing units through our business development efforts, improving our sales productivity and product offering in the portfolio retention business, and evaluating alternatives to increase our mortgage production volumes. We believe the execution of these priorities will help maximize the opportunity for near-term returns of capital to shareholders, minimize cash usage, and improve the business fundamentals of the PHH 2.0 platform.

Operator, we're now ready to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We will go first to Bose George of KBW.

Bose George

In your comments you noted modest profitability in 2019, can you just remind us how much growth you need in your subservicing portfolio to get there?

Robert B. Crowl

So Bose we've you know, I think what we've provided in the past is that we expect to grow the portfolio by 10% a year on a net basis. And we would also expect to have $75 million of shared services cost at that time and that the combination of that growth along with a commensurate amount of growth in port retention would place us in a position in 2019, we believe now to be breakeven or modestly profitable.

Bose George

Okay, great, thanks. And then on the comments you made about the MSR sales and not receiving the approvals, to the extent that you don't get the approvals you said there are other options, are they excess MSR sales can you kind of go into that a little bit?

Robert B. Crowl

Sure, yes so the sale process, the consent process is complicated. We have at least nine different trustees and over 700 deals in this population that we are attempting to sell which is making it more complicated. And yeah, I think in excess sales would be one alternative that we could look to monetize a substantial portion of the assets.

Bose George

Okay, thanks and then actually one more, just going back to the comments you made earlier about direct-to-consumer, can you just talk about what kind of things you could be thinking about there?

Robert B. Crowl

Yeah, I mean we have a call center right now that is making outbound calls to our existing client base, the client base of our MSR owners. And a natural extension of that call center would be to ramp up a direct-to-consumer offering where we are making outbound calls not only on behalf of our MSR owners as their subservice certified, we would be making calls on our own behalf to create production for our own purposes. We do think we have the bones of that within the call center that we have today and then as I pointed out that probably the two biggest things that we would need to invest in clearly are technology on that front and then our marketing effort.

Bose George

Okay, great and then I guess if you guys did that it would be I guess a direct-to-consumer retail operations. So, I guess that piece of it at least would have some -- I mean have some balance sheet to it, is it true?

Robert B. Crowl

Yes, it would have some balance sheet, we would obviously create gain on sale economics. We would be able to generate loans from the servicing platform. We would likely still look for some form of an MSR partner however, in that business.

Bose George

Okay, okay, great, thanks.

Operator

We will take our next question from Henry Coffey with Wedbush.

Henry Coffey

Yes, good morning and thanks for taking my question. Now that the bulk of the NRZ, MSRs have transferred can you give us some insight into what the economics of the subservicing contract looks like or the sub -- because that's going to be -- in aggregate what are your subservicing economics look like now that the NRZ contract is in full force?

Robert B. Crowl

Yes, obviously I can't speak about the economics of any particular contract Henry but I think if you look at the panel information in the back you'll be able to get a good feel for the revenue and the direct expenses in that unit and we have said in the past that the subservicing business when kind of fully ramped up is a -- has a marginal contribution per loan per month in the $4 to $5 range.

Henry Coffey

And you think pretty much that's what it's going to look like going forward?

Michael R. Bogansky

Yeah, I mean…

Henry Coffey

If we are going model 2.0 we should say revenue minus direct cost is $4 to $5 a month per loan minus obviously the $75 million of shared cost?

Michael R. Bogansky

I think that that's a reasonable framework along with obviously the profitability from the retention, the production business as well.

Henry Coffey

And then in terms of these remaining MSR sales I may have missed this in the past, but if you got it identified announced buyer or is it still in negotiation?

Robert B. Crowl

No, no the bulk of the remaining MSR sales are committed to new residential and we're continuing to work through the consent process with the various parties.

Henry Coffey

And those are mainly PLS jumbo assets you are servicing?

Robert B. Crowl

It is all the private. So all of the Fannie and Freddie MSRs have transferred and all of our Ginnie have transferred. So we're -- right now we're just down to the slug of the privates.

Henry Coffey

Is this more the mechanical process or is there some real objection to the transfer?

Robert B. Crowl

No, I just think right now it's a complicated process. As I said there's this pool involves nine different trustees, there's 700 different deals in this population. And the trustees just need to be thorough and that the sales matches the deal documents and there's a lot of deals in it.

Henry Coffey

So it's just -- it's easy like pushing a rock up a hill is easy. Your PLS, your former PLS clients, what are they doing, are they internalizing their origination effort, are they going to somebody else? What is the process there?

Robert B. Crowl

On the production side I think its I don't want to speak for them but I believe that the combination of what you you've stated and obviously on the servicing side we are continuing to service the loans that they have here today.

Henry Coffey

If you went forward with the call center effort, would this be something that you might do in partnership with one of your existing parties like Lender Live or is this something you'd launch on your own or have you given much consideration to what -- who should own 2.0 and what is it's sort of relationship change going to look like?

Robert B. Crowl

Well, as it relates to the exploration of direct-to-consumer we have an in-house fulfillment and sales center now here in Mount Laurel that we would look to expand. That's our current thinking. And so it would be run by us, we would look to some of our MSR partners to participate with us and to the extent that we need like an MSR takeout but it would be -- our thought process now would be primarily run internally.

Henry Coffey

Great, thank you very much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We will go next to Brian Morrison of Tulsania [ph] Capital.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thanks for taking my question. In your remarks you noted that a high level of execution was required for breakeven or some profitability in the 2019 year. Does the 70 million of earmarks reflect that high level of execution or is that 10 million increase there?

Michael R. Bogansky

No, well the $10 million increase came from the fact that we have a slower ramp up in our business development efforts and so we have reflected that in those numbers. Reaching breakeven to modest profitability in 2019 as I stated on the call will require us to execute on our growth initiatives as we have stated.

Unidentified Analyst

I guess what I'm trying to get at there is, it sounds like you're saying this is an optimistic projection, is that how you intended it to come across?

Michael R. Bogansky

No, I think this is what we believe. We believe there's opportunity in the market, we believe we have an offering that suits that, we've gotten some good feedback in our business development, we have not as we stated gotten our first mandate. But we believe we're headed in the right direction. Having said that there can be as we stated on the call, there can be no assurances that we will be successful in that endeavor. But where we are, our projections that we have laid forward would -- are predicated on us being able to deliver that business development activity.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah, understood. And then just talking about your leads, you mentioned the 2 million loan subservicing pipeline which was about 100 leads I think you said, is there anything? What should we expect in terms of turning leads into sort of contracts, what's a typical success ratio there?

Robert B. Crowl

Well let me answer it in maybe two ways. One we believe that the sales cycle is -- it's 6 to 10 month kind of sales cycle and we've been at it for a little over three months. As far as conversion ratios, we haven't given guidance on that and I'm not going to give guidance on that today. I would say that we have -- the prospects that we have in our pipeline are in various stages of a typical sales pipeline. And then obviously the probability of conversion is more relaxed depending on which stage they are in but I'm not prepared to give you a conversion ratio at this time.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood and then just in terms of the competition in the market, are you seeing a lot of other folks out there in this space or is this something we're going to regulation has pushed that down?

Robert B. Crowl

In the sales efforts we are running across the typical competitors that are out there both those that are public companies and private, the typical names you would see reported in some of the news, mortgage newspapers as it relates to the size and scope of subservices.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay and just one last question on this overall strategy. Is the board continuing to assess whether PHH 2.0 is the right thing to do or it's just something that is continually reassessed as we look at the amount of capital required to execute the plan and it appears to be creeping up and expected profitability appears to be creeping out in the future?

Robert B. Crowl

Yeah, I would say that we always monitor our performance against a variety of metrics. And so that's nothing new. We are a little over two quarters now into our announced 2.0 strategy and a little over three months into our sales cycle. So, we are in the scale challenges that we have that is our biggest challenge, it is nothing new and we said that right out of the gate that the company was subscale, we will need to grow to return to profitability. So we're -- but we are only a couple of quarters into trying to build momentum here.

Unidentified Analyst

Alright, thank you.

Operator

We will take our next question from Fred Small of Compass Point.

Fred Small

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. I didn't quite catch it on the -- you were saying when you were going through the update on excess cash slide you gave us split on the PHH 2.0 earmarks, your earmark for 70 million, what was that?

Michael R. Bogansky

Yes, so we had been earmarking $60 million of cash for 2.0 to support not only…

Fred Small

Right, right, right I saw that. It was on the -- you said some of it was earmarked for operating losses this year and next year.

Michael R. Bogansky

Yeah it would be. So the earmark went up to 70 million to cover $30 million of 2017 and 2018 operating losses.

Fred Small

And what's the split there between 2017 and 2018?

Michael R. Bogansky

We're not -- we haven't provided that.

Fred Small

And can you say what the -- I mean are you attributing operating losses to PHH 2.0 already sort of in 2017 or what have those been in 2017 to date?

Robert B. Crowl

Yeah, I don't think Mike we've necessarily provided that number. I would just say directionally what we have said is 2.0 will sort of come out of the gate in a loss position given the lack of scale. So Fred, I would and we've given guidance now that we expect 2019 to be breakeven to modestly profitable. You could presume that there's some pattern of obviously getting to breakeven to modestly profitable in 2019 between now and then.

Fred Small

Okay and if I recall correctly from the proxy, from the MSR sale proxy, one of the reasons that it didn't make sense to sell the entire company at those prices was that it wasn't the bids that were out there didn't offer enough value for your present value analysis of the PHH 2.0 cash flows, is that -- am I remembering correctly?

Robert B. Crowl

I'm not, I don't think so. I think in the transaction proxy we described the process we went through. I think we disclosed the fact that there were in the end no bids for the company.

Fred Small

I mean the -- I'm pretty sure that in the proxy there were -- it discloses bids for the whole company but in any case the decline in or the addition of cash that you're having to put into this, the push out of operating profitability, how much value [indiscernible] in PHH 2.0 at this point?

Michael R. Bogansky

I would just say this is our first revision to what our original expectations were for 2.0 which is this $10 million. And I would just point to that.

Fred Small

Okay and then on -- I mean if I just look at the remaining excess cash estimate of 354, the current market cap right now is 370, you're retaining operating cash of I mean, if I excluded the part that sort of earmarked for losses there or if I don't and add back the PHH 2.0 piece to it, the potential return of excess cash is above the market cap of the company, what else -- I mean, I think it's been since the fourth quarter of 2016 when you published sort of the wind down of the company versus return excess cash and pursue 2.0 analysis but what else should I be factoring in there to the analysis where it makes more sense to continue pursuing 2.0?

Robert B. Crowl

Well we have not updated that analysis and I don't think it's going to change materially and we're focused on the strategy that we've embarked on. What we have said about 2.0 is there could be potential excess cash up to 655 million of which as you pointed out our latest update is 354 million to go. We also stated that the 2.0 balance sheet would have 150 million of equity than we've updated now operating losses in that -- of up to 30 million. So I mean that the two pieces are the excess cash that remains plus the balance sheet of 2.0.

Fred Small

So that 70 is I should read that in addition to the 150?

Michael R. Bogansky

I'm not sure…

Fred Small

The 70 is the retention of operating cash for PHH 2.0 but there are a lot -- it sounds like there is some sort of blend of losses and retention of cash to get to that 150 of equity -- the remaining equity that's being allocated to that piece of the business?

Michael R. Bogansky

Yeah Fred, this is Mike. That's been consistent with how we've been talking about this in the past that it's a combination of the operating cash retention plus the equity needs to fund the losses.

Fred Small

Okay, I mean but if I understand, so I mean if I just use the 150 piece of it or something like that versus what is the difference now, it's like 20, sorry it is like 17, what 17 million. So the market is valuing PHH 2.0 at 10% of book value? If the difference between cash you could return -- just simply if the difference in the cash could return versus the market cap is 17 million and you're saying that's book value of PHH 2.0 is going to be 150 million?

Robert B. Crowl

That how the math works out.

Fred Small

Okay, got it. Then last one, if the non-agency trusts don't get the consents that you need to move them to NRZ, will PHH continue to handle the REO marketing?

Robert B. Crowl

If we don’t well we continue to handle the REO marketing.

Fred Small

Like services, because NRZ signed different service contracts assuming that those transfer I think and I was just wondering if they don't transfer, will PHH continue to provide the services and do the REO marketing?

Robert B. Crowl

If they don't transfer we retain the servicing and we will service those loans as if we were servicing them today.

Fred Small

Okay, got it. Even in some form of excess can you talk about monetizing it but you'll retain the servicing and all the services?

Robert B. Crowl

Yeah, I mean in an excess transaction that will have to be -- those specifics would have to be separately negotiated as part of the transaction.

Fred Small

Okay, great. Thanks a lot.

Robert B. Crowl

Thank you.

Operator

And it appears that at this time that we have no further questions. I would like to turn the call back over to Rob Crowl for additional or closing comments.

Robert B. Crowl

Great, thank you everyone and we look forward to speaking with you next quarter.

Operator

