ROTY Edition 1 Volume 48: Cutting A Position Loose And Promising Updates On Current Holdings

As always, readers are encouraged to do their own due diligence, manage risk appropriately, and avoid blindly following.

I highlight positive developments with several other ROTY holdings and cut one of our positions loose.

Revelations in Tracon`s quarterly report have increased my bullishness on this story and I consider the thesis to be strengthened.

I reiterate my belief that if a thesis isn`t playing out as planned or a stock isn`t behaving as you thought it would, take action.

I remind readers the importance of constantly reevaluating current holdings in your brokerage accounts and questions to ask ourselves.

General Commentary

When a stock doesn`t act as you thought it would or a thesis appears not to be playing out as anticipated, it`s time to sell. For many, selling losers in your portfolio can be quite difficult. It can feel as if surrendering, especially if you are only slightly in the red or still showing a mild profit.

However, as I explained to a reader recently, my mentality is that one should only be invested in one`s best ideas. Continually (every week) reevaluate your current holdings and technical action for any material developments or changes.

Another way to think of it is to ask yourself the following questions:

If I didn`t already own this stock, would I be buying it now?

What could go wrong? How could I lose money? What is the probability of that outcome?

Are the price and volume action reflecting renewed interest by buyers? How is the stock acting relative to competitors or a corresponding index?

Updates on Model Account Positions

Tracon Pharmaceuticals (TCON)- The company`s third quarter results proved quite telling, with near term catalysts announced in the form of DE-122 data and results from the phase 1b/2 trial of TRC105 and Votrient in patients with angiosarcoma potentially driving upside. Due to management´s commentary I am slightly optimistic on DE-122´s chances in wet AMD. I also note that top-line PFS data from the randomized phase 2b TRAXAR study of TRC105 and Inlyta in patients with advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma has been pushed back to early 2018. This suggests to me that patients are taking longer to progress and there is a higher chance of positive results.

GlycoMimetics (GLYC)- The company provided its third quarter update and I am encouraged that FDA discussions concerning the design of a phase 3 study continue to progress.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)- The company provided its third quarter update. While risky, I look forward to SITC data and hope that prior safety concerns prove unfounded. If data is encouraging, this becomes an oncology play that is attractive across multiple time frames due to continued readouts throughout 2018. These include results from the monotherapy expansion cohort as well as data from the combination dose escalation and disease-specific expansion cohorts in the first half of next year.

Arqule (ARQL)- The company raised another $9.5 million in a private placement consisting of Series A Convertible Stock and warrants. It appears to me that some institutional investors really want in on this one.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS)- The company filed for a $100 mixed shelf offering. I wouldn`t read too much into it.

Today's ROTY Model Account Trades

1. Selling our entire position in Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG)- This was more of a run up play based on interest in the CAR-T sector but it hasn`t shown the strength I was looking for. As stated in my prior thesis, I didn`t plan on holding through results as risk is much higher here.

Final Thoughts

With weakness in the biotech sector and considerable volatility in our other positions, I am in no rush to replace our sold position with other stocks. I plan on continuing scans and trying to be more methodical in my selections, showing patience and taking more time to reflect prior to taking action.

Keep in mind that my objective for readers is to make their own decisions, trading their own plans, and adapting ROTY to fit their own needs and objectives. If you don't agree with some of the holdings in the model account (or they simply don't appeal to you), consider substituting ideas from your own research while still implementing the overall strategy.

Feel free to ask questions, as we strive to have an ego-free atmosphere where readers bounce ideas off each other and contribute their own DD. The ROTY community consists of both expert and novice traders/investors who are quite generous with their time and knowledge.

In the end, the goal is to constantly improve, booking more profits and especially managing risk and emotions. We learn from losers and winners alike, knowing that if we stick to the process and analyze our trades, the end result is a growing brokerage account.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVEO, TCON, TRIL, CBMG, INFI.

