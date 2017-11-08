Time To Put Pandora On Your Radar Screen

My valuation concerns are now gone, but there are still issues.

I have been a bear on Pandora for as long as I can remember.

Pandora (P) is one of those stocks that have always been overvalued in my book. My beef was never with management or the business model, but what the market paid for it.

In a nutshell, the market was paying a sky-high multiple for a company that was never profitable, and user engagement at a standstill for several years.

As a reminder, I have had an $8 price target on Pandora from October 2015. Then in March of 2016, I said Pandora might go as low as $6 a share. I also said we might see $5 a share, since markets almost always overshoot.

The active user problem

The problem with Pandora over the past several years has always been that monthly active users were never able to get off the ground. While Pandora did a good job of monetizing content all these years, I warned that unless active users start to grow again, advertising revenue, and the ability to monetize content will eventually come at a standstill.

My logic was simple: There is a limit to how much anyone can monetize content in the absence of user growth. I warned investors many times over the years that at some point, advertising revenue would come to a standstill.

We are officially at that point today. Advertising revenue Y/Y grew just 1% to $275M. And with active users in the recent quarter at 73.7M -- compared to almost 82M users in October of 2015 -- its very hard to see how Pandora can increase advertising revenue, while at the same time having a shrinking user base.

Now the good news

However, despite the shrinking user base over the years, the quarter was not that bad. Revenue for Q3 came in at $378.6M, an increase of 8% Y/Y. And paid subscribers reach the 5M milestone, with subscription revenue up by 50% Y/Y.

And as the chart below depicts, even with all of Pandoras' problems over the years, revenue has been growing.

Believe it or not, Pandora's business model is sound

Irrespective of the fact that Pandora's active users have been falling for several years, there is room in this market for a free advertising-based streaming music service.

Pandora has 73.7M active users and 93M users quarterly. However, these users are all in the U.S. When it comes to free advertising based streaming music, Pandora is almost a monopoly in the U.S.

Being outside the U.S., I get the above screen when trying to hear music on Pandora. Folks, Pandora's active users will not go up, unless the company goes internationally.

In fact, the only reason monthly active users have fallen, is because of the introduction of Apple's (AAPL) streaming service. It's not because users don't like Pandora, it's just that they prefer a paid service that ties in better to the AAPL ecosystem. It's not personal, it's just the ecosystem.

So if Pandora is a near monopoly in the U.S., I am sure it will also do good in Europe and other places on the world, if and when it becomes available. The takeaway being, user growth will rise again when Pandora reaches out to other parts of the world.

Also, Pandora's distribution across cars, connected speakers, and mobile devices is massive. Pandora is available on over 2,000 devices and growing. In fact, user engagement on voice-activated devices increased 300% Y/Y according to management. So all is not lost as far as active users are concerned. I think Pandora has identified the problems and is on the right path to fix these problem, and increase users in the future.

As an example of one such identified problem is the follow. When asked why users leave Pandora for something else, the answer is because they cannot hear what they want on-demand. So an on-demand ad service like Spotify is on the way.

Another reason why I am now optimistic on Pandora at the $5 handle, is because the company has also identified another problem that may have caused them to lose advertising dollars.

As discussed in the conference call, Pandora does not have the features needed to easily interact with advertising partners. Pandora needs to invest in backend technology so their smaller advertisers can run more efficient campaigns.

To be honest this was something I was not aware of. And if this is such a big problem, it meant advertising dollars were left on the table. It also means it can be fixed, even if it takes 1-2 quarters.

Pandora is once again investable

Finally, for the first time in a very long time, Pandora's valuation is what I call in my book "investable"

As you may know, I place a big emphasis on the Price/Sales ratio. Usually as a way of identifying stocks I should not buy (anything over 5 is a suspect). However I also use it to identify when valuations are very cheap. Anything below 1 is a buying suspect.

And for the first time since Pandora went public, its Price/Sales ratio is below 1. This is very investable in my book, if management shows progress on the issues I wrote above.

But even if it's too soon to buy Pandora at the moment, it's a stock that deserves to be on your radar screen from now on.

Yes, the company is losing money, and might continue to lose money for several more quarters. However with $625M in current assets, and only $254M in current liabilities, the company's $400M in working capital is enough to weather the storm.

Bottom line

For the first time in a very long time I am bullish on Pandora, mainly from a valuation perspective.

Active users have been falling and advertising revenue is flat, but premium paid subscribers should pick up any revenue slack.

The company has identified areas that it can improve upon, especially the technology needed so smaller advertisers to better spend their advertising dollars.

Also notable, is that Pandora is only a U.S. service. If and when it will go international, expect active users to climb once more. That will also increase advertising revenue.

Currently I am not a buyer of Pandora shares (just some light trading), but for the first time ever I have put it on my radar screen.

I will be following Pandora very closely from now on. Because when the company turns around, its shares will offer above average returns from current levels.

