Convergys (CVG) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Executives

David E. Stein - Convergys Corp.

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

Analysts

Joan K. Tong - Sidoti & Co. LLC

Frank C. Atkins - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

William Joseph DiJohnson - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Vincent A. Colicchio - Barrington Research Associates, Inc.

David J. Koning - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

David E. Stein - Convergys Corp.

Thank you, Bless, and good morning. Welcome to the Convergys third quarter 2017 earnings call and webcast presentation. Please note that slides accompanying today's prepared remarks are available on the Convergys Investor Relations website, under Events & Presentations.

Today's call contains forward-looking statements that address our expected future performance and that by their nature address matters that are uncertain. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments

Please refer to yesterday's earnings release and our most recent filings with the SEC for additional information regarding uncertainties that could affect our future financial results. This includes the Risk Factors provided in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016.

Also, during the call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted free cash flow, operating income, EBITDA, net income and EPS, as well as constant currency revenue growth. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures is available in the news release and on the convergys.com website, under Investor.

With me today on today's call are Andrea Ayers, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Andre Valentine, our Chief Financial Officer. Andrea will provide a summary of our operating performance and Andre will cover our financial results and business outlook. Then, we'll open the call for your questions.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Andrea.

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. In the third quarter, we delivered stable revenue and operating income on a sequential basis. Revenue was $688 million in the quarter. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $57 million and EBITDA was $83 million. EPS came in at $0.42 and we generated $48 million of free cash flow. Based on our strong cash generation and commitment to capital returns, we paid a $0.10 per share dividend and repurchased $22 million of our stock in the quarter. We will remain disciplined with our capital deployment strategy.

Now, let's review our operating performance in more detail. Let's begin with revenue. Third quarter revenue came in as expected due to significant volume fluctuations with our largest communications clients. Fluctuations with these clients accounted for more than all the year-over-year revenue decrease. As I have mentioned previously, we enjoy a unique size and scale of relationships with our top clients.

In terms of geographic footprint, breadth of transactions, these are among the largest outsourced relationships in the industry. As a result, volatility with our largest clients has an outsized effect on our consolidated results. We serve dozens of programs across divisions for these clients. Typically, volumes can be decreasing in certain areas of the business, while increasing in others.

Recall that a range of factors can drive client volume fluctuations, including migrating service to lower cost geographies, improving product design, changing marketing campaigns and customer service strategies, consolidating programs or moving work in-house, and increasing adoption of self-serve channels.

During the quarter, we continue to see the impact of work shifting offshore, campaign changes, and process simplification with our largest communications client. Based on the volume fluctuations in the third quarter and expected continued softness in the communications sector in the fourth quarter, we now expect full year consolidated revenue at the lower-end of our previous guidance range.

Looking forward with our largest client, we expect shore mix impacts and reductions in call-in rates related to simplification of offerings to continue into next year. We expect this to create a revenue headwind next year of roughly 4% to 5% of total revenue. Importantly, we remain a valued partner for our largest client and are focused on continuing to serve them well. Regarding the remainder of our client base, we experienced growth with several existing and new clients in the third quarter. We grew at double-digit rates with several clients in our other vertical, primarily in retail and healthcare.

We also ramped new programs with a number of communications and financial services clients, as well as a few important new logos in the technology industry. This was offset by the impact of some product improvements, software bug fixes, and program in-sourcing with a few clients in the technology and communications verticals.

Looking forward to next year with the remainder of our client base, we expect a headwind with our largest client to mask underlying revenue stability across the remainder of our business. This includes continued growth with clients in Europe and clients in the healthcare and retail industries, offset by continued softness with a few communications and technology clients in the U.S. More broadly, we continue to see demand for multi-shore delivery of contact center services and we see additional opportunities for strategic partnership as clients consolidate vendors.

We also see an upward trend in digital engagement as consumers increasingly use multiple channels in their quest for a superior customer experience. Consumers prefer self-service for low effort transactions and convenience, and they prefer speaking with an agent as a channel for escalating more complex and difficult interactions. Our clients need help optimizing adoption of their digital strategies to ensure the right customer journey no matter how they choose to connect.

As a leader in the industry, we're investing in capabilities to help our clients accelerate the pace of digital adoption. Our extensive portfolio of digital and non-voice assets includes chat, social, IVR, and mobile interaction platform, digital technologies such as robotic process automation and virtual agents for more efficient operations and analytics to measure, analyze, and optimize the customer experience. We have hundreds of consultants, strategists, data scientists, researchers, and engineers in our customer experience center of excellence.

Our analytics teams produce data-driven insights to drive more effective and efficient interactions across all channels. This includes assessing the voice of the customer satisfaction levels, propensity to recommend, and other key operating metrics to improve the customer experience for major brands around the world. We also continue to invest to deliver the skills, judgment, and expertise needed to handle the greater complexity associated with more difficult voice interactions. Demand remains strong for our breadth and depth of capabilities, and we see additional opportunities for growth with clients across verticals.

In terms of new business wins, during the third quarter, we signed new business worth approximately $122 million in 2018 revenue. We won business with 30 clients, including some important new logos. We're winning a broad range of contact types and programs to serve customers across our vertical markets, as well as digital and non-voice solutions, such as proactive chat and analytics services. We continue to invest in go-to-market resources to win additional business. We also will continue to search for inorganic opportunities to add clients, complement our capabilities, and further diversify our revenue base.

Moving to profitability; in the third quarter, we were able to preserve profitability in the face of significant revenue headwinds. Moving forward, we are focusing on tightly managing cost, accelerating our use of next-generation technologies such as RPA and AI to automate work processes and transforming our operating structure to drive more efficiencies into the business.

In summary, in a volatile environment, we delivered solid revenue and profitability in the third quarter. We're investing in digital and voice solutions to further penetrate higher growth industries and provide more value to our clients and shareholders, and we remain committed to returning capital to our investors.

Now, Andre will provide more detail on our financial results and guidance.

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

Thank you, Andrea, and good morning. I'll begin with a review of our financial results for the quarter and then discuss our 2017 business outlook. Revenue in the quarter was $688 million. This includes a $13 million inorganic contribution from the acquisition of buw, which closed at the beginning of August last year. Reported revenue in the third quarter reflected positive foreign currency impact of $3 million. Positive revenue contributions in the quarter were driven by volume increases with several existing clients across our verticals.

In terms of vertical markets, we experienced strength with several communications clients, particularly in Europe. We also experienced growth in our financial services and other verticals, most of which was organic. In the technology vertical, we saw the impact of moving some programs in-house and certain program eliminations during the third quarter.

In the communications vertical, decreases with our largest communications clients included approximately $46 million with our largest client and approximately $11 million with our second largest communications clients. As I mentioned on our last call, we believe the third quarter was the toughest year-over-year comparison with our largest client, and we anticipate a slight narrowing of the year-over-year GAAP in the fourth quarter.

Moving to our mix of contact center employees at the end of the quarter, 46% of our employees were in the Philippines, 19% were in North America, 16% in EMEA, 11% in India, Southeast Asia, and China, and 8% in Latin America.

In terms of profitability, as expected, sequential profit was stable in the third quarter. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $57 million in the third quarter compared with $62 million last year, and operating margin was 8.3% versus 8.4% last year. Third quarter EBITDA was $83 million compared with $90 million last year, and EBITDA margin was 12.0% versus 12.1% last year.

During the quarter, we continued to benefit from efficient labor management, the shift in more services delivered offshore, and a modest tailwind from exchange rate fluctuations. Offsetting this improvement was a negative impact to softer volumes with our two largest communications clients and continued investment in new program ramps.

Regarding non-operating income, as expected, currency translation gains in the third quarter were lower than for the second quarter, which contributed to the sequential downtick in EPS. Third quarter adjusted net income was $42 million compared with $48 million last year. This reflects the year-over-year impact of lower call volumes. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.42 in the quarter.

GAAP results for the quarter included $7 million of amortization for acquired intangible assets, $1 million of depreciation from the fair value write-up of acquired property and equipment, $1 million of integration costs, and a $2 million pension settlement charge that was recorded in other expense.

GAAP results for the third quarter last year included $7 million of amortization expense, $2 million of fair value depreciation, $3 million of integration and transaction costs, and a $1 million tax expense related to cash repatriation activities. Moving forward, on a sequential basis, we expect a slight profit improvement in the fourth quarter compared with the third quarter.

Moving to cash flow, we generated $48 million of adjusted free cash flow in the third quarter. We continue to expect free cash flow to approximate net income over time. Turning to the balance sheet, at quarter end, we had cash and short-term investments of $181 million. We hold about 80% of this offshore. Net debt was $99 million. Also in the quarter, we repurchased $22 million of stock and paid a $9 million dividend. At the end of the quarter, our gross leverage remains below 1 times EBITDA, well within our target level range of up to about 2 times EBITDA, and our liquidity remained strong with over $0.5 billion dollars of cash and undrawn lines of credit available.

Now, I'll discuss our business outlook for 2017. In terms of revenue, given the continued softness in the communications sector, we now expect the change in constant currency revenue to approximate negative 4%, at the lower end of our previous guidance range This includes a 3% lift in 2017 from the buw acquisition and a 6% revenue headwind from our two largest communications clients. Based on current exchange rates, we now expect minimal impact from currency movements compared with last year.

Moving to our outlook for earnings; on an adjusted basis, we continue to expect EBITDA margin for the full year to approximate 12.6%, a 10-basis-point improvement from last year. We are planning for an effective tax rate of approximately 20%. Given the impact of our share repurchase program, we now assume an average of 100 million diluted shares outstanding. As a result, we now expect adjusted EPS growth to approximate 1%, at the lower end of our full year guidance range.

Our business outlook does not include acquisition-related impacts such as intangible amortization, fair value write-up depreciation, and transaction or integration costs. Also not included in the guidance are impacts from discrete restructuring costs that we reported in the first quarter, future currency fluctuations, noncash pension settlement charges, any tax expense associated with cash repatriation, significant discrete tax adjustments, or future share repurchase activities.

At this time, Bless, please open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Joan K. Tong - Sidoti & Co. LLC

Good morning. Just a couple of questions here. You guys talk about in the past that long-term business model you're looking for probably like flat to 1% top line growth. Given how we have been seeing the headwind from your biggest vertical, communications sector, and this year definitely it's lower than that 1% growth in long-term target. So, with what's going on in that particular sector, do you think that you have to revise that sort of long-term target, and maybe we are looking for like a down revenue going forward the next couple of years? Just want to get a sense of, like, have you changed, like, sort of your long-term target?

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

Joan. No – this is Andre – we have not changed that target. I think, clearly, we are going through a level of volatility with our largest client. We don't think that is necessarily or forever thing. Remember, this year, we're being impacted most significantly by movement offshore. You get to a point where – there's probably not that much more to move offshore, we see that impact – the year-over-year impact that continuing into 2018.

And we are also seeing as they've simplified some of their product offerings, et cetera, some reduction in call-in rates. But I don't think in the very long-term, we see the continued decline of this client at this rate. Once we get to that point, I think the steps that we have taken to grow in other verticals – in financial services, in tech, in healthcare, in retail – will no longer be masked by this kind of outsized decrease that we're seeing right now.

And so, that is kind of our plan for getting back to that modest level of revenue growth that we have as our long-term target.

Joan K. Tong - Sidoti & Co. LLC

Okay. Got it. And then, can you talk a little bit about the new business win – I think you mentioned $122 million...

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

Yeah.

Joan K. Tong - Sidoti & Co. LLC

...that you booked for this quarter for next year. We have seen the trend coming down. I think you at one point of time, it was as high as like $150 million, $160 million a quarter. So, anything that we should read into? Are you happy with the pace that you are signing new business? Thank you.

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

Hey, Joan, it's Andrea. No, I wouldn't read anything into that other than, we've talked about this before, those signings can be lumpy and we can have a couple of deals slip from one quarter to the other. I feel good about the wins. I feel good about the breadth and depth of the wins, the quality of the work that we are taking on. We've got some good new logo wins in that 30 wins that I talked about earlier.

So, no, I wouldn't read anything into that number. Our pipeline looks good to me and the team is doing a good job of staying on top of that.

Joan K. Tong - Sidoti & Co. LLC

Okay.

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

And remember, Joan, the number we disclosed there is a next year contribution. So, what are the things that impacts that? for instance, in comparison to last quarter, is just time, right? So, as we move last quarter is just time, right. So as we move closer to the end of the year with ramp times and so forth, the revenue contribution is going to come down. The better comparison though is probably the year-over-year contribution. So what did we sign in Q3 of this year versus Q3 of last? It is down. And I think though I wouldn't over-rotate and read too much into that, as Andrea said.

Joan K. Tong - Sidoti & Co. LLC

Okay. Got it.

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

And really think about a couple of deals slipping through.

Joan K. Tong - Sidoti & Co. LLC

Got it. Got it. And then finally on the technology sector, if I heard that correctly, there was some program being brought in-house and there's some elimination program. Can you give us a little bit more color, is a trend there?

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

Yeah. Sure. We had some program movement of a couple of things where our clients had capacity. So pretty episodic there, and they moved it in-house. And then that is another vertical where we're seeing them improve process and do their releases better, and do some things upfront to reduce call-in rates which overall is a good thing for customers right and a good thing for our clients. But it has an episodic kind of temporary bump around volumes and that's really what we saw in the technology space.

Joan K. Tong - Sidoti & Co. LLC

Okay. Got it. All right. Thank you, guys.

Frank C. Atkins - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Thank you for taking my questions. Wanted to ask if you could give us an update on the kind of percentage of revenue and maybe the growth rate of some of the non-voice-oriented work and what you're doing there?

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

Sure. Absolutely. So, we've been talking to you all about this for a bit and we've been making investments in digital. Right now, in non-voice-related work, about 20% of our revenue comes from that type of activity. We see that growing over time, and we're continuing to invest in the capabilities. I feel good about our investments there. That is the journey that each of our clients is at different phase in. They've all got digital adoption strategies.

Our strategy, as their partner, is to help them accelerate those and to be helpful to them with analytics and customer experience, journey mapping, and things like that that help them get those channel mixes right, and contain those calls inside the channel. As you can imagine that is not always easy to do. And with some of our clients elongated IT timelines, it's kind of tough for them to move quickly on that. And so, we're going to be able to help them accelerate that pace around certain offerings.

That technology is also something, Frank, I would say, we turn toward ourself. As we look at driving efficiencies inside of Convergys, RPA technologies and AI and things like that lend themselves to helping us automate some of our processes going forward. And so, the technology as I've said before is really at a point where, it is becoming elegant enough to use and to have consumers have a good experience, and frankly, to have our own folks have a good experience with it when we turn it internally-facing. (22:49)

Frank C. Atkins - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Okay. Great. I wanted to ask, have there been any changes in the pricing environment, especially in the communications vertical?

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

No, not really. We've not seen any substinative (sic) [substantive] (23:00) changes around pricing. It remains pretty rational with our largest clients, and we've not really seen anything change from a geo-perspective there either.

Frank C. Atkins - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Okay. And last one from me; some of your peers have done some acquisitions that are around customers in tangential areas, whether it'd be regeneration or other services around the customer relationship or digital. As you look at M&A going forward, typically you've been focused on your core competency in voice and are you looking into those other associated areas for M&A going forward, and could that potentially be a growth engine?

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

Yeah. I think, Frank, we will. I think nothing dramatic has changed in our M&A strategy. We're looking at things that diversify our client base, diversify our geographic footprint, or add capabilities that our clients will value. I think these days you have to add, in that capability bucket, strength in certain verticals, but also have that enhance digital and also enhance the ability to sell for our clients. So, I do think as we look to add capabilities, those are things that we'll consider.

Frank C. Atkins - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Okay. Great. Thank you very much.

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

Thanks, Frank.

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

Thanks, Frank.

William Joseph DiJohnson - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Hi, guys. It's Bill DiJohnson on for Bill Warmington.

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

Hello, Bill.

William Joseph DiJohnson - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Hey. So, I have a question, on November 4, Sprint and T-Mobile announced that they had ended merger talks. What are the implications for Convergys? Did you guys potentially dodged a bullet there, or (24:55) Staples and Office Depot did when their merger was blocked which was go ahead with massive cost rationalization programs?

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

Yeah. Really no projected impact for us from that change.

William Joseph DiJohnson - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

And then, I guess, for the other revenue division is about a quarter of total revenue now, it contains both retail vertical and the healthcare vertical, how's the revenue growth and the potential opportunity in each of those verticals for you?

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

You would have heard me say in my remarks that those two grew for us and that continues to be a source of growth for us as they both outsource more. And as they grow, we're seeing that as an opportunity and we're doing very well with those wins globally.

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

Yeah. And if you go back to Andrea's prepared comments, those are the reasons – we expect that growth to continue into 2018 frankly and beyond, giving us reasons to think that the non-AT&Ts of the business reaches a level of stability or even growth.

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

(26:12)

William Joseph DiJohnson - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Are we reaching a point...

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

...smaller part of us over time.

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

Yeah.

William Joseph DiJohnson - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Got you. Are we reaching a point where you'd be comfortable of breaking those out individually?

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

We're probably getting close to that. They are still smaller than the vertical that we do break out, which is financial services, but they're getting relatively close. We also have to deal – I'm going to get a little geeky here, accounting wise here – with the new revenue disclosure standard here in 2018, that might also force our hands as well. So, yeah, stay tuned on that.

William Joseph DiJohnson - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Got you. Thank you, guys.

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

Sure.

Vincent A. Colicchio - Barrington Research Associates, Inc.

Yes. Andrea, you had mentioned in your prepared remarks, additional opportunities in terms of consolidation. Wondering if you could give us color; has there been an uptick in activity and are any of these opportunities you mentioned sizable in terms of having a meaningful impact potentially?

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

You know what, we're still seeing vendor consolidation out there, and I think that will naturally occur as our clients look at their vendor mix and look at navigating the complexity that we're entering as digital takes over and some things are done in alternate channels. We see them looking for global providers. We see them looking for providers where they can pretty much one stop shop and those providers can be flexible to handle any type of transaction they have. We also see them looking for financially stable providers, and we see them looking for providers that can invest in tools, technology, and in data privacy and security, specifically.

And so, that plays well for us, no question about it. As a leader in this space with a strong balance sheet, good operating results, very broad services that we can bring to bear, and a strong technology platform that we continue to invest in, we feel very good about our ability as vendor consolidation is starting to heat up to win in that regard.

Vincent A. Colicchio - Barrington Research Associates, Inc.

And then you've done a nice job in growing some other verticals outside communications. Curious if there's anything else you can do organically to accelerate that effort? Thanks.

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

We are making some investments in talent, in the go-to-market space and have recently added a brand new Chief Commercial Officer, Cormac Twomey, to our team to focus there for us with particular focus on those growth verticals as we work through it. And so, those are things that we've got underway, along with the continued investment in those digital assets, that I talked about before. So, we can really get in there and differentiate and make a difference for our customers as they adopt their digital transformation strategies.

Vincent A. Colicchio - Barrington Research Associates, Inc.

Okay. Thank you. My other questions were asked. Appreciate it.

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

Thank you.

David J. Koning - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Yeah. Hey, guys. Thanks for taking the question. And I guess, first of all, last year you had significant strength sequentially in the financial services and the other segment in Q4, and those have maintained pretty strong levels through this year in part because of the acquisition. Q3 decelerated a little, which I think was in part to the buw acquisition anniversarying during quarter, but they're now in low-single-digit mode. So, are those areas that you would expect to continue to grow or did they – I mean, they seem to decelerate a lot, could those actually go into decline mode as well?

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

No, we – David, it's Andre. It's good to hear from you. We do expect those verticals to continue to grow. Andrea alluded to the strength of our pipeline, a number of those opportunities are in those verticals. And so, I think you will see that. We should see, particularly in the other vertical in our – and what we have guided to you for Q4 for instance, we should see nice, sequential growth in healthcare and retail. That will be somewhat masked by the continued softness we're seeing in communications.

David J. Koning - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Okay. Got you. And then, is there anything in Q4 that's either better or worse than normal trends, I guess, that changes the profile into Q1? Because usually Q1, I don't know, it's usually down 3% or 4% sequentially or something like that. I'm just wondering if anything is one-off in Q4 or if you're kind of seeing pretty normal trends entering that quarter?

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

I would say fairly normal trends, maybe a fairly muted holiday ramp. And so, the ramp down off of that holiday may be a bit more muted than we've seen in past years. So, we're working through our overall revenue plans for 2018, so I don't want to get too specific there. But nothing dramatically out of line with what we've seen; maybe a little bit softer in the seasonal ramp up.

David J. Koning - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Got you. Okay. And then finally it seems like what happened with your largest client in particular, there was that ramp down in Q2 and now it's kind of stabilized around that level. Are we to a point – and it looks like even the top three clients in aggregate the same thing where Q2 was kind of a step down and now we're pretty flat sequentially. Are we at a point where you feel like we're starting to enter a period of a little more stability with some of the larger clients, or is it still a little uncertain?

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

If you think about AT&T, you would have heard in my remarks, talk about 4% to 5% down. We still see them impact from the offshore mix in there. We see impact from just reduced call-in rates on their part, and we see impact from them simplifying some of their processes. And we have, as you know, a relationship with them that is much larger than the relationship that our competitors have with them. So, you can see us anticipating that impact continuing.

David J. Koning - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Got you. Thanks, guys. Appreciate it.

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

Thank you, David.

Frank C. Atkins - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Hey, there. Thanks for taking my follow-up. Just wanted to ask this, in terms of the pressure and trends in the top line, Andre, what are some of the things that you can do to keep margins, which you've done a very good job of, but as you look at SG&A or gross margins going forward, what are some of the levers that you can pull?

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

So, you're right, Frank, we've done a nice job managing that and we're proud of the work the team has done there. We're certainly helped by the fact, this is a heavy variable cost business. That certainly helps. We're getting a little bit of a lift from the fact that more of the work is being done offshore, so that's helping gross margin; and a little bit of a tailwind from currency based on our hedging program.

I think then as you move down to SG&A, we have opportunities there. Clearly, with the level of revenue decrease that we've seen, we do have some excess capacity that we need to rationalize over time. We will take steps to do that. And then broadly across our G&A functions, this is a business that ratio is pretty tightly to the top line, even in your G&A functions. And so, you'll see us take actions over time to do that.

Frank C. Atkins - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Okay. Great. Thank you very much.

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

Thank you.

David E. Stein - Convergys Corp.

With that, I'd like to thank everyone for participating on the call today, and have a good day.

