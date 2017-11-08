AT&T Will Raise Annual Dividend By 4 Cents

The company is dealing with several challenging business and regulatory issues which has caused some investors to question the sustainability of the dividend.

AT&T Inc. (T) reported earnings back on Oct. 24 and as most people know by now, the company missed expectations by a penny, coming in at $.74/share on revenue of $39.7 billion which was also shy of the consensus $40.1 billion expected.

Although earnings and revenue came in slightly below Wall Street expectations, AT&T maintained its full-year guidance.

However, it was what the company said BEFORE the earnings were announced that has contributed to the downward spiral in the share price since early October.

T data by YCharts

The company is in the midst of consummating a mega merger with Time Warner (TWX) which was announced a year ago and originally expected to close by Oct. 22, 2017. However, in an SEC filing dated Oct 20th, the company said it needed to extend its deadline "for a short period of time to facilitate obtaining final regulatory approval required to close the merger."

On the subsequent earnings call, CFO John Stephens said AT&T still expects the deal to close by year-end.

This, despite calls from both sides of the political aisle for more scrutiny regarding so-called "mega-mergers". Indeed last year, shortly after the deal was announced, then-Presidential candidate Donald Trump pledged to block the deal if he were elected. And of course he was. More recently The Wall Street Journal reported that at least some of the delays in gaining regulatory approval are related to objections from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts who raised questions about newly appointed Antitrust Division Head Makan Delrahim's allegiances both to big business and to Trump's administration.

This sentiment has manifested itself in a closer look at the deal than, I think, either AT&T or Time Warner initially anticipated. As to the actual timing of an completed deal, more recently at the Wells Fargo Media & Telecom Conference this week Stephens followed up on his initial prediction of a year-end close by saying:

"We are in active discussions with the [Department of Justice]. Those are continuing on. I can't comment on those discussions, but with those discussions, I can now say that the timing of the closing of the deal is now uncertain," he said, according to a FactSet transcript. "With regards to the transaction, everything continues as we've expressed in the past."

However, this delay may be much ado about nothing, as now President Trump has softened his stance on a number of his campaign trail positions since taking office, and for his part, Delrahim supports limited federal intervention and has gone on record saying "antitrust employs law enforcement principles to maximize economic liberty subject to minimal government imposition."

In my opinion the deal will likely get the required approval and may be done before year-end as initially predicted or perhaps as late as mid Q1-2018 - either way CFO Stephens has is based covered with his "Now or Later" prediction on timing because ultimately the deal gets done, albeit with perhaps some give and take with the DOJ on terms/structure.

In the midst of all the uncertainty and speculation regarding the merger with Time Warner, in early October the company Pre-announced the loss of as many as 390,000 traditional subscribers, which was partially offset by the addition of 300,000 lower margin subscribers to its digital DirectTV Now Platform.

In addition the company's wireless business in general isn't very healthy. Although wireless subs improved during the most recent quarter, it has been a challenging segment for the company as Sprint (S) and T-Mobile (TMUS) have been aggressively gaining market-share at the expense of AT&T, with low priced and unlimited data plans

So, Let's review; the company

is losing subscribers in its traditional cable business and (partially) replacing them with lower margin OTT customers

is trying to complete mega-merger with Time Warner that is no slam-dunk and the timeline for completion has been extended indefinitely.

reported recent quarterly revenue and earnings that missed street expectations

is ceding market share in the wireless business to the competition while getting squeezed at the margin on pricing.

For all these reasons and more, there has been some doubt about the company's commitment to its dividend, specifically "is it safe?". Put another way "will it be cut?".

Well all the reasons above and more are the reason the dividend IS safe. It won't be cut. In fact it will be raised to $.50/qtr from $.49/qtr.

Going back almost ten years to 2008 - in the middle of the great recession that saw AT&T's stock price decline to under $23/share - the company has demonstrated a clear commitment to annually raising the dividend by $.04.

Date Dividends Oct 06, 2017 0.49 Dividend Jul 06, 2017 0.49 Dividend Apr 06, 2017 0.49 Dividend Jan 06, 2017 0.49 Dividend Oct 05, 2016 0.48 Dividend Jul 06, 2016 0.48 Dividend Apr 06, 2016 0.48 Dividend Jan 06, 2016 0.48 Dividend Oct 07, 2015 0.47 Dividend Jul 08, 2015 0.47 Dividend Apr 08, 2015 0.47 Dividend Jan 07, 2015 0.47 Dividend Oct 08, 2014 0.46 Dividend Jul 08, 2014 0.46 Dividend Apr 08, 2014 0.46 Dividend Jan 08, 2014 0.46 Dividend Oct 08, 2013 0.45 Dividend Jul 08, 2013 0.45 Dividend Apr 08, 2013 0.45 Dividend Jan 08, 2013 0.45 Dividend Oct 05, 2012 0.44 Dividend Jul 06, 2012 0.44 Dividend Apr 05, 2012 0.44 Dividend Jan 06, 2012 0.44 Dividend Oct 05, 2011 0.43 Dividend Jul 06, 2011 0.43 Dividend Apr 06, 2011 0.43 Dividend Jan 06, 2011 0.43 Dividend Oct 06, 2010 0.42 Dividend Jul 07, 2010 0.42 Dividend Apr 07, 2010 0.42 Dividend Jan 06, 2010 0.42 Dividend Oct 07, 2009 0.41 Dividend Jul 08, 2009 0.41 Dividend Apr 07, 2009 0.41 Dividend Jan 07, 2009 0.41 Dividend Oct 08, 2008 0.4 Dividend Jul 08, 2008 0.4 Dividend Apr 08, 2008 0.4 Dividend Jan 08, 2008 0.4 Dividend

At one point in the first quarter of 2009, the dividend - just raised by the company to $.41/quarter - was yielding 7.36%.

They raised it then, they've raised it every year since, and they will raise it again this year.

T Payout Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

With a payout ratio of over 93%, investors certainly have a right to question if the dividend is sustainable. However, as the chart above shows, the company's commitment to the dividend remained intact during the 2012- 2013, time frame, and again in 2015 when the payout ratio soared well above the current rate. During all of these periods of excessively high payout ratios the company not only kept the dividend intact, it increased the payout $.04 annually. They raised it then, they've raised it every year since, and they will raise it again this year.

It's All About the Dividend

Finally, investors in T own the stock for the dividend, not the capital gains. Taking away the annual dividend increase that income investors have come to count on could be seen as the "canary in the coal mine" in terms of any future cut and start an exodus of investors looking for a "safe" dividend.

Indeed, with interest rates rising, investors may soon have safer alternatives for income production in their portfolio. The high yield in AT&T stock is no accident. It is meant to compensate investors for the risk and price volatility inherent in a stock that is being pressured by competition in its wireless services, and whose traditional cable customers are opting for lower margin digital services. Management knows this and will support an increase in the dividend.

In the end I believe the company is counting on keeping its share of wireless customers while controlling its destiny in the digital streaming business by owning not just the content but, as a cable operator, the broadband to access that content. So regardless of whether clients opt for digital streaming or not, they need broadband for access to content, and thanks to FCC's position on net neutrality, AT&T will be able to raise broadband prices regardless of who's content is being accessed digitally. Temporary margin compression is just part of the process. CEO Randall Stephenson addressed this in a Wall Street Journal interview two years ago when he quipped:

"I've gone through these transitions more than I can count. They all look the same. The new stuff grows really fast, and margins get compressed. Once you have 30% penetration, you can get your cost structures in line and then ride the growth curve."

Dividend is a top Priority for Management

Next to completing the Time Warner Merger, I believe that sustaining and growing the dividend is management's top priority. In fact, if the deal for Time Warner is delayed further or even quashed by the current administration, the dividend becomes an even higher priority to ally investor fears. The bottom line when it comes to the question of the dividend, is now is not the time to change the long standing annual increase. They raised the dividend during the DirectTV merger when many thought it might be cut. They've raised it last year, and they'll raise it again this year.

The Bottom Line

Even if you are an income investor and not necessarily looking for huge price appreciation, as a value investor the current stock weakness in AT&T has certainly created a compelling entry or add-to-your-position price point. And at current levels the 6% yield is going to look even better when they raise the annual dividend by $.04.

T Dividend data by YCharts

They raised it 10 years ago, they've raised it every year since, and they'll raise it again. Count on it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.