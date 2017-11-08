Should General Motors Lobby For Or Against The $7,500 Electric Car Subsidy?

I'm using GM as the example in this article, but the reasoning applies to all major automakers: They can survive the tax change, but Tesla may not.

Shouldn’t it be GM’s top strategic priority to ensure that the U.S. federal tax code doesn’t continue to keep Tesla afloat?

Far more importantly, abolishing the $7,500 electric car subsidy is something GM and other automakers can survive. Tesla, however, may not.

However, $375 million per year needs to be put into context of the corporate income tax cut from 35% to 20%. They are linked.

GM came out in support of keeping the $7,500 electric car subsidy. At 50,000 U.S. plug-in units per year, that’s $375 million.

General Motors (GM) was among the first automakers to come out against the U.S. House of Representatives' Majority tax proposal to eliminate the $7,500 electric car subsidy: here.

General Motors said in response "Because General Motors believes in an all-electric future, we will work with Congress to explore ways to maintain this incentive."

Well, should it? Which outcome would be better for GM's shareholders?

Let's first establish that while GM was arguably the first automaker to come out against this proposed change in the tax code, and it got the most attention in the media, the same question faces essentially every other automaker. The sole exception of any significance is Tesla (TSLA), which of course makes only electric cars. It stands in the opposite corner to all established automakers.

At the initial superficial level, nobody should be surprised that GM or any other automaker comes out in favor of keeping a subsidy from which it benefits, at least at first glance. GM and the other automakers have some electric cars to sell, and why not benefit from the taxpayer handing over $7,500 for each of them? If the taxpayer doesn't kick in $7,500, the automaker has to put the same cash on the hood itself.

For GM, how much money are we talking about? Last month, GM sold just over 4,000 eligible plug-in cars in the U.S. market (2,781 Chevy Bolts, 1,362 Chevy Volts and 27 Cadillac CT6s). That's been on an upward trajectory over the last six or so months, so if we extrapolate a little further, maybe we can look at a near-term sales potential of approximately 5,000 units per month in the U.S. market.

How important is the U.S. plug-in market to GM as a whole? Globally, GM sold approximately 10 million cars in 2016. It will be down in 2017 as a result of the disposition of Opel and Vauxhall to PSA of France, but at approximately 50,000 plug-ins sold in the U.S. market, it's still barely over the 0.5% mark for GM as a whole. Half a percent. Virtually nothing.

And that's with this $7,500 taxpayer subsidy per car sold. How many of these 4,000 or 5,000 per month would be sold in the absence of this $7,500 taxpayer hit? It's impossible to say for sure, but just ask yourself this simple question: Lower or raise the price of any OTHER car by $7,500, and see how much that impacts sales. It would have a very large impact, probably in excess of 50%.

$7,500 for 50,000 cars is $375 million. That's how much money GM's shareholders would have to eat, per year, if GM wanted to maintain sales of these cars in the U.S., in the absence of this taxpayer subsidy.

All other things equal, GM would rather get this $375 million gift from the taxpayer (indirectly, through the consumer benefit, as should be obvious throughout this entire analysis) than not. Hence the gut reaction for GM to oppose its immediate abolition.

The problem with this analysis is that does not take into account the entire picture for GM or its shareholders. The abolition of the $7,500 subsidy does not take place in isolation. There is no "all other things equal" here, in reality. There are two other factors that the GM shareholders need to consider, in opposing the change in the tax code:

Lowering of the corporate income tax from 35% to 20%.

What are 15 percentage points worth of income tax worth for GM and their shareholders? Round numbers, GM is on track to deliver over $132 billion in annual 2017 revenue at a 9% EBIT-adjusted margin: here.

Using those numbers for GM's profitability overall, it should be clear that GM stands to make several times more money from the corporate income tax cut than it loses from losing the $7,500 per U.S. electric car subsidy, which we estimated at $375 million above. GM can't just pretend that these issues aren't linked: The corporate income tax cut is paid for by cutting these other loopholes, including the $7,500 per EV subsidy, which Congress estimates is worth $4 billion for the industry as a whole. It looks like $375 million per year for GM alone.

It is simply not intellectually honest for GM to tell its shareholders that it can have one, but not the other. The cut in the income tax rate, and the abolition of the electric car subsidy, are linked.

But wait, there's more!

2. The impact on GM's competitor, Tesla.

Even if there was no income tax benefit for General Motors in this tax proposal, GM as a whole could swallow the $375 million and more than survive. It would sting, but it would be nowhere near a mortal blow to GM's income statement, balance sheet, or stock market multiple. GM does not need to raise capital. It pays a very high dividend already.

You can't necessarily say the same thing about Tesla. 100% of its cars sold in its largest market, the U.S., are eligible for the $7,500 tax credit, as long as the individual buying the car has more than $7,500 of federal liabilities per year. And guess what? If you're buying a new Tesla luxury car, you probably have made enough to pay $7,500 per year in federal taxes.

Unlike GM, Tesla can ill-afford losing the $7,500 per car subsidy. Tesla's entire stock story, upon which its ability to finance its huge and increasing losses rests, is built on the 455,000 (as of last count, some 100 days ago) Model 3 refundable deposits.

I explained in my article from last week (here) that all the signs are that if the (up to) $7,500 subsidy is cancelled before Tesla could have spent an estimated seven more quarters milking the taxpayer program, many of these 455,000 deposit holders are likely to ask for their deposits back. And that, I think, would have a high probability of crashing Tesla's stock story.

What would Tesla going under be worth to GM and the other automakers? At the current rate, with approximately $10 billion in long-term debt and its associated debt service ($4,500 per car sold in 3Q) combined with over $600 million per quarter in losses, Tesla is on a path to eventual insolvency anyway - but why not speed things along? If Tesla can milk the EV car subsidy for an extra seven quarters, that could help Tesla raise more money, continuing to be a thorn in the side of the profitable automakers, for perhaps as much as an extra two years.

In case you're asking: Why an extra seven quarters? Tesla is estimated to hit 200,000 EVs sold in the U.S. on or shortly after April 1. That means it would then have six quarters starting with 2Q 2017, to collect an infinite - yes, infinite - number of Federal tax credits. There is a world of difference between seven quarters of infinite (well, 1Q 2018 would be limited to its normal quantity, followed by six quarters of infinite) tax credits, and a regime that would stop on December 31, 2017. That's why this subsidy ending early would constitute a night-and-day difference for Tesla.

Whether it's GM, Ford (F), FCA (FCAU), Toyota (TM) or any of the other automakers, they can all withstand such a loss of many more quarters or years of Federal electric car tax credits. Tesla is the one company which may be unable to do so.

Bottom line: GM should lobby against the $7,500 electric car subsidy.

The relatively tiny (for a large profitable company such as GM) $375 million per year it stands to lose from the loss of the $7,500 EV taxpayer subsidy is a drop in the bucket compared to the tax proposal's income tax benefit - 20% instead of 35%. However, even more importantly, Tesla may be unable to survive the fallout from a loss of subsidies. Therefore, it is in GM's shareholder interest for it to support the immediate abolition of the electric car subsidies.

GM's shareholders own the stock because of profit maximization. This means focusing on the 99.5% GM's customers who buy GM's profitable products, most notably pickup trucks and SUVs in America's heartland. As a GM shareholder, you should be worried about GM's management being more concerned about arguing for taxpayer subsidies that benefit the 0.5% of its customers who are rich coastal Californians sitting around sipping lattes at cafes down the street from Stanford University.

GM's management doesn't want to act against the interests of its shareholders, does it?

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers. GM hosted product launch events.