SunPower Is In A Mess Of Its Own Making

We worry that if they're not making it in this market, things could turn worse again when circumstances change.

Yet SunPower isn't able to produce a profit under these benign conditions, even if its finances are improving and its capacity will be tapped out in Q4.

The solar market has been pretty good of late, with unusually stable ASPs and booming demand.

We've looked at the figures of SunPower (SPWR) and quite frankly, we don't come away greatly impressed. The company has a history of years of losses and can't produce positive EBITDA, although the trend is in the right direction:

Over the past five years, only two have been profitable, here is EPS per diluted share:

Now, these are GAAP figures and not the headline non-GAAP ones but what worries us is that the conditions in the solar market are really quite good. If the company is struggling to make a profit under benign conditions, they will do badly when the going gets tougher. And indeed that has been the history of the company.

The demand for solar panels is boosted by an unprecedented build out in China, and a rush to secure modules before tariffs set in the US:

As you can see, China takes almost half the world's installation of solar power at an expected 48GW this year, a 50% increase on the previous year. This booming demand has had a favorable influence on ASPs, which have been quite stable, as SunPower management noted on their Q3CC.

As SA contributor EnerTuition argued, margins are poor, and indeed they are:

And EnerTuition argued something else:

Note the gross margins in the Company's key business areas: Power Plant - 4.5%; Commercial - 16.2%; Residential - 21.5%. These numbers, especially the Power Plant business gross margins, are abysmal. With Power Plants being a big part of SunPower business, this business drags down the overall GMs to 12.8%. Residential gross margins, while looking decent, are misleading because the opex and SG&A requirements of residential business are much higher than utility scale business.

Mind you, these are non-GAAP figures, the GAAP ones are considerably worse and mind you again, the power plant is their biggest business and residential their smallest.

That EnerTuition article had another interesting point, pointing out the dubious entry of "above market price polysilicon pricing," buried into the laundry list of adjustments to GAAP figures:

The history here is that SunPower entered a long-term contract to procure polysilicon several years back, and polysilicon prices have plummeted since then. The Company also shrunk its operations and no longer needs as much polysilicon as it has contracted to buy. The result is an ongoing cost burden as the Company has to buy high priced polysilicon and resell it at market prices at a loss.

That loss really is quite substantial, $33M in the quarter, $85m for the first nine months of the year. It's by far the biggest part between GAAP (3.3%) and non-GAAP (12.8%) gross margin.

Whoever thought of this contract should be fired immediately. It's not like this is a new phenomenon. We remember the days a decade ago when polysilicon was scarce and priced at $400+ a kilo and companies entering into long-time supply agreements in order to secure supply, only to see the spot price crash to the teens when the Chinese built out much more capacity.

Is there light at the end of this tunnel? Sort off. From the 10-Q:

Just a billion more to go.. Amazing.

You see that the obligation is relatively the largest by far (on a yearly basis) this year, although this assumes that purchases and obligations have been more or less evenly stretched out during the year and the company hasn't left it all to take in Q4.

That seems a reasonable assumption, given the large ($85M) losses already incurred for the first nine months. It's likely the loss from this is well in excess of $100M this year, which is completely ridiculous. We don't even want to think about the accumulated losses throughout the years.

In fact, that remaining $341.4M purchase obligation is itself so large it is downright bizarre. Revenue in Q3 was $533.6M. Expect another substantial loss on this "cost of above market polysilicon" line in Q4 unless the spot price surges.

The $85M for the first nine months is actually only 30% of the GAAP losses ($282.5M) in that period. This is not a company that's hitting on all cylinders.

We wondered for some time how SunPower, with which shares we had some phenomenal success in 2012 advising them to buy at $4 only to see them tenfold in one and a half year, could not hit profitability in what really is a pretty benign solar market. These polysilicon contracts are a significant factor in that, but not even the biggest.

Is there hope?

Despite the mess the company is in, we're actually a tad more optimistic compared to EnerTuition, who thinks the post-earnings rally is misguided and you should sell the company (we certainly don't blame him for that stance which we can thoroughly understand).

The company has at least the chance to improve performance through a combination of:

Rising ASPs

Rising sales and operational leverage

Cost cutting

Rising ASPs is the exception in the solar market, the general rule is falling ASPs. Since we have a period of a benign ASP environment, we're not counting on that, in fact this is more likely to turn less benign once the rush to secure supply of modules in advance of the Suniva/Solarword trade case has been settled.

We're also not sure whether the Chinese can keep expanding solar installations at the torrid pace of the last couple of years, and any slowdown here will rapidly translate into prices.

Rising sales? Well, by management's own admission, the third quarter beat is to a significant extent the result of pulling revenues from Q4, per Q3CC:

we recognized about $150 million of projects in Q3 that we thought might be not finished until Q4.

And earnings were embellished by a one-time tax benefit of approximately $27M.

The company has a few things in the works that have at least a shot at higher sales:

Certification for their next generation NTG panels, tools are being ordered in Q4 for initial production in the second half of next year.

Digital, streamlining the customer experience by automating the buying selling installing and owning SunPower EG.

The company has a rapidly growing solar and storage pipeline of $60M and argues that up to half its projects in commercial will have storage and it can make a much bigger difference in 2019.

SunPower Solutions: " The idea is to sell their complete capability to build a solar power plant including automated design. And the complete tracker plus the module." Management expects this to be a much greater percentage of the mix in 2018.

The company is arguing that it is gaining market share in the residential market.

The pipeline opportunity is $2.5B or a 20% increase in MW growth for 2018.

However, if we understand management correctly:

we're focused on residential or commercial and we focused our SunPower Solutions in the international markets and we reduced our focus on self-developed power plant projects that we really like that profile going into 2018, so we think we benefit from that.

But power plants is their biggest business. We assume that is 'self-developed' power plants, otherwise it would fall under utility or commercial, but we may be reading too much into this and it could be that much of this will morph into SunPower Solutions.

Cost cutting can arrive through:

Reduced polysilicon hit. This is likely, given the decrease in contractual obligations (see above).

P-series ramp, these are higher efficiency and higher watts per panel, earning a 10%-20% premium in the market.

In the fourth quarter they will reach 100% fab utilization

They have reduced OpEx by about $70M this year and see possibilities for further reductions to a run-rate of $300M-$310M.

Divesting non-core assets like its stake in its yieldco 8point3

Further project debt deleveraging ($80M in Q3).

Lower capex (2017 capex has been guided slightly lower to $100M-$120M).

They also have to hope for a benign outcome of the Suniva trade case. They are making some contingency plans, and we have some sympathy for the company if the outcome is bad as they are an American company and should be excluded from any tariffs.

Q4 guidance

But perhaps this sums up the company's position. Their fabs will be fully utilized, they expect the benign, stable ASP environment to endure, and still they can't make a profit. At least not a GAAP one.

Conclusion

Investing at these levels is a bit of a leap of faith. Faith that ASPs won't deteriorate too much and that the company can deliver on most, if not all of its intended goals with respect to revenue growth areas and cost cutting. Hope also that it won't experience too much headwind from the Suniva trade case.

While we think that the company will be able to deliver on most things under its control, a lot, perhaps the most important parameters (ASPs, trade case, polysilicon price) are not under its control and these might very well provide some headwinds.

The reality is that the company has done badly under fairly benign market circumstances. While this seems to have triggered management into some action at least, whether that could counterbalance when market circumstances turn for the worse we seriously doubt.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.