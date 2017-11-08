Uniti Group: A 15% Dividend And A Growth Business Too

It is now about half the price is was only 8 months ago.

Uniti Group (UNIT) is a new type of REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) specializing in communication assets such as optic fiber and cell towers. They are the first company to specialize in this area and they have several advantages over traditional REITs that own properties such as malls and warehouse. The advantage is the huge growth rate in the commodity that Uniti specializes in – data bit traffic.

Think of UNIT as an MLP (Master Limited Partnership) instead of a REIT. For example, an MLP such as Kinder Morgan (KMI) transfers commodities oil and gas through pipelines while UNIT transfers bits through a different kind of pipeline, fiber cable. But unlike oil and gas, bit traffic is growing at more than 20% per year (some estimates are as high as 40%) as streaming, 4G, 5G, IoT and other communication needs keep growing rapidly with no end in sight.

UNIT is a spin-off of Windstream Holdings (WIN), a telecom company that decided to lower its debt profile by selling most of its fiber assets to UNIT and leasing them back over a long-term period of 15-35 years.

Although very dependent on one customer, diversification is moving along nicely

When initially launched in 2015, 96% of UNIT’s revenue was from the WIN lease. Now, a little over two years later, the percentage is down to about 70%, with a long-term goal of less than 50%. They also went from 1 customer (Windstream) to 16,000 customers, showing definitively that this is a growth market they are in.

Other telecoms are also stretched thin because of debt and thus are potential customers

Another of our holdings, Frontier Communications (FTR), is also deeply in debt even as they continue to build out their fiber network. Seems to me that FTR and many other telecoms could benefit from a deal like WIN made with UNIT. For example, spinning off fiber assets to UNIT could allow FTR to pay back debt and/or speed up fiber expansion which of course is very capital intensive. Helping high-debt, capital-intensive telecoms manage their cash flow is a huge market for Uniti.

I like their management team

The top executives are all from the investment world and understand the source and uses of cash and what the long-term returns should be. They seem to be very disciplined in their expansion process only selecting entities that are contiguous to current properties and priced so that reasonable returns can be expected. They are plenty of targets and I think this group will pick the most profitable ones. Note this is a billion dollar company with only about 300 employees.

We are in good company by picking UNIT shares

SA’s REIT guru Brad Thomas has recommended UNIT twice in the last 3 months, once at $24.48 and once at $19.60. In addition, 70% of the stock is held by institutions including big hitters Vanguard and BlackRock, with more than 10 million shares each.

Uniti's "Jaws" chart looks good too

Uniti has a "Jaws" chart (named after my favorite movie) that shows how much it has fallen out of favor. If we compare UNIT to uber-REIT Realty Income (O), we can see that for months they rose and fell pretty much in unison with O higher and UNIT a little lower. This makes sense since arguably when it comes to REITs, O is the cream-of-the-crop. Then in August, UNIT dropped like a rock mainly due to negative news from its primary customer Windstream.

O concentrates on triple-net leased properties and generates a dividend of between 4 and 5%. UNIT, on the other hand, leases fiber optic assets, a brand new REIT structure and one that I think will grow more rapidly than the traditional REITs. O has modest debt for a REIT especially compared to UNIT's debt load. If UNIT is a survivor, then its dividend should be higher than O's, say 8%. However, since its price has dropped so precipitously, UNIT is now paying almost 15%. A return to 8% would give us close to a double.

So we look for UNIT to return to the $30 range from the current $16 in the next 12-18 months. In the meantime, sit back and collect your 15% dividend.

However, a few caveats are in order

This is certainly no widows and orphans stock.

UNIT’s credit rating was just lowered to B from B+. They have a huge amount of debt which needs to be watched closely. They are inextricably tied to WIN at least for the next couple of years and WIN’s rating is also B. Many analysts think WIN is potentially a Chapter 11 waiting to happen. If so, what happens to the lease contract? It seems rock solid but who knows what will happen if it ends up in court. WIN is also being sued by Aurelius Capital regarding the spin-off and bonds held by Aurelius. Again, it looks like WIN is in a strong legal position but who knows for sure? The current UNIT quarterly distribution of $.60 is exactly 100% of FFO and so there is some concern that a dividend cut is on the way. Management says they have no intention of cutting the dividend and just reported FFO of $.63 to support their $.60 quarterly distribution.

Conclusion

Although there are risks involved, we think UNIT has a good chance of doubling over the next 18 months to two years. If there were no risks, the dividend would not be 15%. Also, we think WIN will not have to file Chapter 11 any time within the next 2 years, so over our investment horizon, we think we are okay.

Uniti is a strong buy.

