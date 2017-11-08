Snap: Disappointments Will Continue

Based on the news of cutting staff to start of October, my investment thesis reiterated a bearish view on Snap (SNAP). The social networking stock was not in a position to support a change in growth mode and the market shouldn't be surprised that the Q3 results disappointed.

The stock is plunging after hours and the numbers don't suggest any reason to look for a bottom here. The limited sequential DAU growth combined with massive losses set up Snap for major problems down the road. The company has proven no way to mirror ad revenue with the current costs to operate the business.

For Q3, Snap saw revenues only grow 63% over last year to $208 million. While the headline number sounds impressive, the social company reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $179 million and missed revenue estimates by $29 million.

The company grew revenues extremely fast, but still ended up generating massive losses and burning cash at an alarming rate of $559 million for the YTD period. Snap burned roughly $194 million during the quarter from operations alone and an incredible $220 million when counting the $26 million spent on capital expenditures.

A noticeable point on the operating costs is that retrained spending on sales and marketing has been met with decelerated growth. Snap only spent $71 million in the last quarter and DAU growth is stalling big time.

Source: Snap Q3'17 presentation

The company only grow DAUs by more than 4.5 million in the last quarter and suggests that total DAUs could be maxed out soon. The key European market saw from DAUs from Q2 while a big part of the growth came from the ROW that has little ad value. Snap only has 178 million users each day, but the success of Instagram (FB) to copy successful products limits the ability of the company to grow.

Source: Snap Q3'17 presentation

Snap earned $1.17 in revenue per user in Q3 while losing adjusted EBITDA of roughly $1.00 per DAU. In essence, the company has to double revenues per user while maintaining costs at the current levels.

A really concerning trend is that hosting costs per DAU continue to rise. Instead of reaching a level of scale where costs plummet, Snap actually grew costs to $0.68 per user, up from only $0.61 in the prior quarter and above prior year levels.

Investors have no reason to believe Snap will improve operations based on the limited cuts to expenses. The company has missed revenue targets in all three quarters since going public and constantly hints at problems with ad products. The company has constantly spent based on irrational targets.

The key investor takeaway is that Snap has limited value with the massive losses and cash flows. Even after the dip, the social stock has an incredible market value of $15 billion. Snap has considerable downside risk as user growth stalls and revenues miss estimates while so far from being profitable. Investors should expect more costs cuts to hit the stock even further.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.