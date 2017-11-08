Energen (EGN) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Energen Corp. (NYSE:EGN)

Q3 2017 Earnings Call

November 08, 2017 8:30 am ET

Executives

Julie S. Ryland - Energen Corp.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

John S. Richardson - Energen Corp.

Charles W. Porter Jr. - Energen Corp.

Analysts

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Irene Haas - Imperial Capital LLC

Timothy A. Rezvan - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel Financial Corp.

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Julie S. Ryland - Energen Corp.

Thank you, Melissa, and good morning. Today's conference call is being held in conjunction with Energen Corporation's announcement this morning of its operating and financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2017. The slide deck to be used in today's call can be found on Energen's homepage at www.energen.com.

Today's conference call will include comments expressing expectations of future plans, objectives and performance. Such comments constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements based on future expectations are forward-looking statements that are dependent on certain events, risks and uncertainties that may be outside the company's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Please refer to our periodic reports filed with the SEC for a more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could affect Energen's future results.

At this time, I will turn the call over to Energen Chairman and CEO, James McManus. James?

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Good morning. I want to add my welcome to Julie's. We're very excited to have another great quarter under our belt in this breakout year for Energen. Just like last quarter, we have a lot of exciting data to share with you today, beat and raised production growth, outstanding results for our new Gen 3 wells as well as continuation of excellent performance we have seen from our prior Gen 3 wells and continued operating efficiencies underscored by significant double-digit declines in LOE and G&A expenses.

We're very pleased with our performance again this quarter. Excited about our future, as we successfully implement our 2017 drilling and development program and plan for 2018. We are confident that Energen is well positioned to continue delivering strong results and creating shareholder value now and in the future.

Let's turn to slide 3 of the presentation that Julie talked about. It's on the website and we'll talk about the highlights really, things that are important in the third quarter. Key again was new Gen 3 wells delivering outstanding results in all key areas. Average cumulative production uplift on 80 Gen 3 wells, and I would point out 78% of which are multi-zone pattern wells completed in batches, are performing at or above the highest EUR type curve and significantly outperforming the midpoint EUR type curve identified for each formation group normalized to 10,000 feet.

Again, we analyzed and we'll show you slides on public data continues to show Gen 3 wells in Midland and Delaware basins performing at or above other operators' wells. We've updated this data and I'll talk about these slides a little bit later on.

When I talk about, again, the multi-zone completions that we're doing, batch completions at original reservoir pressures, as many of you are aware who follow the company pretty closely, we're doing five zones in the North Midland Basin, two zones in the Central and two zones in the Delaware. And when we refer to standalone and offset, that's the same nomenclature that other people use as a parent and child.

So, moving on to production, third quarter production beats guidance by 9%. All commodities exceed expectations. The sequential growth in oil was 9% from third quarter to fourth quarter. The 4Q 2017 production guidance, we raised for all commodities and now, total fourth quarter 2017 production estimate, we increased by 5%. The year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter exit rate is now 60%.

Just to talk about that for a minute, at the beginning of the year, when we talked about growing our exit rate from 4Q to 4Q, 60%, with no stumbles, perfect execution, just really want to complement the team for the job they did to what looks like making a pretty hard task very successful.

We've also had continued outperformance on new wells with Gen 3 fracs. We're on track to generate 34% year-over-year growth in total production. The prior estimate was 29%. And if you carve out the Midland and Delaware Basin, if you're comparing this to some other operators who don't have the Central Basin platform, that year-over-year production growth is now estimated at a pretty strong 43%.

Operating expenses continue to move down. Per-unit LOE declined 17% over guidance and per-unit

SGA (sic) [SG&A] (05:00) declined 12% over guidance. We also continue what we consider to be a very successful bolt-on lease acquisition program. We've now acquired 11,000 net acres in the first nine months at an average price of $21,400 per acre; about 8,000 of that in the Delaware; about 3,000 in the Midland. And if you go back to 2016 through September of 2017, we've now acquired 20,300 net acres for about $17,500 an acre, again most of that in the Delaware, about 14,500, and 5,800 in the Midland Basin.

Now, turn to slide 4 in the presentation. Gen 3, obviously, drives another production beat. You can see there, we had third quarter 2017 guidance at 74.8 mboe per day. We came in at 81.3 mboe per day.

And if you look at the right side of slide, you can see that we beat in all commodities. Again, total production of 9% over guidance and 12% over the prior quarter, Midland and Delaware production each up 10% over guidance and oil production, up 2% over guidance and 9% sequentially. So, very good production quarter for the company.

We now turn to slide 5 here. Again, we increased the 4Q 2017 production guidance by 5%. You can see that if you look at it by basin, obviously the place where we have the most growth coming this year is we really turned up the crank in the Delaware Basin. Again, if you talk about completions we're bringing online, because we had 60 DUCs at the end of last year, we had a large number of completions coming on in the second quarter, 45, third quarter was 25, 26 and in fourth quarter, we've got 21.

If you now turn to slide 6 for a minute, we talk about – the year-over-year production growth is now estimated at 34%. I talked about the Delaware Basin, the one-year increase there is 137%. Total 2017 Midland and Delaware production estimate of 65.2 mboe per day, again reflects 43% year-over-year growth. And I've talked about the strong exit rate potential, up over 60%.

If you look at the five-year CAGR is what we've got there, around growth when we take the acquisitions out, you can see a total production growth of 19%, but again if you isolate Midland and Delaware, the five-year CAGR is 30%.

Turning to slide 7, again another good story around LOE and SG&A, you can see there that the third quarter guidance midpoint for LOE was $7.15 per boe. We came in at $5.95. And then, on SG&A, the guide was $3.25 and we came in at $2.87. So, again, a very good quarter from a cost perspective for the company.

Flipping to slide 8, this is where we do a peer comparison and we've got peer comparisons on some of the well data. And just to remind you of who is in that peer group, it's footnoted down there. In footnote number three, it's Callon, Concho, Diamondback, Laredo, PE, Pioneer and RSP.

And if you look here at the bottom left, where we show the 2017 estimated guidance LOE per boe, Energen is lower than the peer median. And if you look at adjusted SG&A, we're significantly lower than the peer median and, of course, we take the Central Basin platform out of the LOE numbers, because it's an asset that is not consistent with an asset that are peer zoned to get a proper comparison. So, very pleased with the continued headway. Energen's got really very good cost structure at this point in time.

If we then flip to slide 9, 26 wells returned to production in the third quarter of 2017. 14 of those, we have sufficient production data to talk about. In the Delaware, we've got seven wells, Wolfcamp As and Bs and in the North Midland, seven wells that are Wolfcamp As and Bs.

I think, importantly, if you sort of look at the barrel of oil equivalents per day per thousand on these wells, they're better than or equal to the ones that we disclosed last quarter. And importantly, 77% of the wells turned to production in third quarter of 2019 (sic) [2017] (09:39), where multi-zone pattern wells completed in batches. And to get this kind of performance, pattern is very impressive as opposed to just standalone wells.

So, now, if we flip to slide 10, we're going to do our well comparisons to some of these type curve, which were largely based on previous generation fracs. Now, to refamiliarize yourself with the slide a little bit, if you look down at the bottom left, we show you the well count that's composed in the red line and, obviously, a lot of the wells are early days, but we're starting to get some history on some of these curves.

And in this one, you can see a 21% average cumulative production uplift over a 1.75 mmboe EUR type curve at 340 days for 14 Wolfcamp A, 13 Wolfcamp B wells. 15 of 17 are multi-zone pattern wells completed in batches, which makes this all the more impressive, because typically, again, other peers are doing single-well completions.

Again, we're 8% over the average cumulative production uplift for a 2 million barrel EUR type curve. And if you're concerned at all about the dip-down at the very end of the curve, I wouldn't be, that's one well, it's a Wolfcamp B, it's a very good well, but it's not as strong as the wells that are following it. So, again, you need to pay attention to the well count when you look at sort of the curve as well. So, very good results from the Delaware Basin. We are extremely pleased with our performance out there.

If we then flip to slide 11, this is going to be the North Midland Basin Gen 3 Spraberry pattern wells. 40% average cumulative production uplift over a midpoint 1.2 mmboe EUR type curve at 175 days. And importantly, I pointed this out last quarter, we've got 5 Middle Spraberry and 4 Jo Mills and 9 Lower Spraberrys in here. And I just don't think we're getting much in the valuation for the Middle and the Jo Mill.

Pioneer has talked about some successful Jo Mill. I would encouraged those who have not given much for that to go back and take another look, because I think we're going to be doing extremely well in the Middle and the Jo Mill as well as the Lower Spraberry. A 15% average cumulative production uplift over the high-end of the curve at 1.4 million mmboe EUR type curve. Again, these wells are performing extremely well.

So, if we then flip to slide 12, this is our North Midland Basin Gen 3 Wolfcamp A/B pattern wells. Not as much over the previous generation high-end type curve. Pretty much right on it and at 6% over the Midpoint. This is something that we think we can improve on through spacing modifications, particularly the A wells.

If we then flip to slide 13, we've got our Central Midland Basin Gen 3 Wolfcamp A/B pattern wells. 11% average cumulative production uplift over 1.2 mmboe EUR type curve at 250 days for seven Wolfcamp As and nine Wolfcamp Bs. All of these are multi-zone pattern wells completed in batches. And then, you've got a 3% uplift over the high-end of the curve, which is at 1.3 mmboe EUR type curve. So, again, very pleased with these wells as well.

If we then go to slide 14, we've done two of these Lower Spraberry wells in this particular area. And one thing I'd like to point out to you is we just compared it to a northern curve. So, that northern curve has a high oil content. We don't expect this one to be quite as high as that, but we put that curve on there just for comparison purposes, but the performance has been extremely good from these two wells.

We estimate that about 30% of our Lower Spraberry wells that we've got in inventory could follow the pattern of these particular wells from a geologic standpoint. And, again, you see 45% outperformance over an 850 EUR (sic) [850 mboe EUR] (13:41) type curve and then 23% outperformance over a 1 million barrel EUR type curve. So, we're pleasantly surprised by these two Lower Spraberrys in the central part of our properties.

We then go to slide 15. This is where we do, again, using IHS data that we get, which is based on Railroad Commission public data, no cherry-picking, which we have updated the data through September 30 of 2017. We look at our Gen 3 pattern wells versus all other peers' and operators' pattern wells and we defined their patterns as four wells per zone per section with a maximum of 1,000 feet between wells.

Now, we do our spacing much tighter than that, so this is actually – to our disadvantage, but you can see down in the footnote at the bottom, we're taking all operators in Martin, Midland, Howard, Glasscock, Reagan, Upton and Andrews County.

And again, what you'll see on the left-hand side is Energen wells outperforming. 100% of ours have done in batches at original pressure. And on the right side, you can see that we're also outperforming other operators. A lot of the others are done in the parent-child situation as opposed to completed at original reservoir pressure. We think the data supports completing these wells at the same time at original reservoir pressure and that our performance indicates that.

If you then slide to slide 16, Midland Gen 3 wells performing at or above those of peers and all operators with proppant loads of 1,700 to 2,500. Again, we did this to our disadvantage, because we only use 1,800 pounds of proppant in the Midland Basin. Some folks are spending more on proppant. The question is it's obviously going to give them more rate, but what are the economics look like around that? But nonetheless, we defined it as 1,700 to 2,500.

And you can see on the left, we're a little bit under, on the right, we're a little bit over, but again, most of ours are pattern wells at 82% for Energen, whereas the peers only have 47% being pattern wells and the other operators 43%. So, you're comparing that to a lot of standalone wells, which are generally going to perform better. So, we're very pleased with how we stack up on this particular slide as well. Again, our focus has been multi-zone pattern wells completed in batches as opposed to standalone wells or standalone wells where you drill the parent and come back later and do the child.

If we then flip to slide 17, we then look at Midland Gen 3 pattern wells outperforming those of peers and all operators with proppant loads of 1,700 feet to 2,500 feet. Again, our pattern wells, I think, are tighter and they have more complexity than what we're comparing to others, but yet, we still outperformed. And to me, that's very notable, because again, we've been focused on these multi-zone patterns rather than single-zone patterns.

And what I mean by that is, some operators have done some patterns in, say, the Wolfcamp B, but up in the north, we're doing the Jo Mill, the middle, the lower, Wolfcamp A and the Wolfcamp B and it's a lot harder to get this kind of performance when you're doing five zones as opposed to one zone. But, again, we're outperforming on this particular slide.

And then, if you go to slide 18 in the Delaware Gen 3 wells, again outperforming those of peers and other operators. And here, we're using about 1,900 pounds of proppant. We'll probably going to go up on that amount as we move into 2018, but some of the peers have been using or some of the other operators have been using higher proppant, which is why the slide on the right-hand side, you'll see some yellow ones above ours and we're just evaluating simply the economics of whether that higher proppant is worth it.

You're going to get more rate, but the cost is going to be quite a bit more as well, but again, outperformance on both sides. Energen's got 43% of its wells and patterns. Most of what we're comparing to here for our peers and other operators are standalone wells and we did every well in Ward, Winkler, Loving, Reeves and Pecos counties. So, this data is pretty conclusive to me. It shows that Energen's well performance stacks up extremely well when you compare it to other operators and peers.

If we then go to slide 19, now let's talks about here, our drilling and development capital remains unchanged. There's been a little bit of a tick-up in non-operated as we've seen activity up from other operators grow.

If we then go to slide 20, this simply lays out for you the programs targeted 106 net completions and shows the average completed lateral length along with the working interest percentage. So, not a whole lot here. It shows an estimate of our DUCs at the end of 2017, which looks like it's about 33 that will move around, slide around a little bit, but that's probably a pretty good estimate.

If we then flip to slide 21, you can see that we've now got in the last three months of 2017 approximately 64% of estimated oil production hedged, about 36% of NGLs if we drop down to the bottom of the slide and then 47% of our gas hedged.

On slide 22, flipping one more, we have began hedging in 2018. We've got 13.5 mmbo of oil hedged on 3-way collars with a top-end price of $60, put price of $45.47 and a short put price of $35.47. You can also see we've got some NGLs hedged as well, 105.8 mm gallon and then natural gas at 3.6 bcf, but we have started to dip our toe a little bit into 2019. We're probably going to do that a little bit more programmatically. As you know, our policy is to want to have about 50% of next year hedged as we enter that particular year.

Then flipping to slide 23, key expenses in 2017 revised downward. You can see what the prior estimates were. Several of those were adjusted a little bit down, LOE, of course, DD&A expense, actually, the other way and then salaries and general and administrative down.

If you look down at the bottom left, we break out the LOE by Delaware Basin, Midland Basin and Central Basin. And all of those numbers are down over our previous estimates a little bit. And then, importantly on the right-hand side of the slide, we break the G&A for you down between cash and non-cash based G&A. Really good story there for the company. We've really been working on this since the oil decline occurred back in January of 2016.

If we then flip to slide 24, we have always maintained a strong balance sheet and a net debt-to-EBITDAX at the end of 2017 is going to be 1.2 to 1.3. It's well within our band. We've used the balance sheet strength to be able to capture some of the bolt-on acquisitions and leasehold that we've done. We think we've added some really prime acreage. And just to remind you, a lot of that has been lengthening laterals, increasing working interest for bolting on acreage right next door to where we know it's going to be a good acreage.

If we then flip to slide 25, again, this is our identified inventory, which includes all of our possible locations. Our total acreage here in blue shows what we acquired or traded for or increased our working interest in. And if you kind of look at, this is sort of like a puzzle, you can see the blue really fits in the puzzle nicely.

The green blob there up in Howard County is not included in the location count at all, because it's still in litigation. I would just update you on that for a minute. The appeals court has heard oral arguments from Energen and the other party and now it's up to them to make a ruling. We don't expect a quick ruling. They can take as much as six months to rule on that, but that's kind of where we are on Howard County right now.

So, flipping to slide 26 to kind of summarize, Gen 3 wells are just great. I mean they are outperforming type curves and they're doing really well when you compare them to other operators. We continue to believe we've got great assets in both basins, I think that's proved out by the well results that we've been getting.

We got a nice inventory there; top-tier asset base; the company continues to maintain financial flexibility; capital remains unchanged; very strong growth this year at 34% in total production. You could take the Central Basin platform out, that's a 43% growth rate, which I would argue is the one to compare to other operators. And then, a very impressive fourth quarter estimate exit rate, 60% higher than fourth quarter 2016 exit rate. So, another really good quarter that we're excited about at Energen.

What I'll do at this time is turn it over to Melissa for questions. Melissa?

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Good morning, all, and great progress, James, by you and the team this year. Very remarkable.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Yeah.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

First question I had, James, was just looking – I want to make sure I understood this right. On the zones that you mentioned, pretty quick, I think you talked about the zones in Northern Del (23:52), Central and Midland, could you talk about again, just remind us how many zones you're going after in each and if you could just talk about sort of the downspacing assumptions in general around those?

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Yeah. So, Neal, great question. In the North Midland Basin, if you think about the Spraberry interval, we've got three zones in there. We define it as the Jo Mill, the Middle Spraberry and the Lower Spraberry, so three zones within the Spraberry interval, and then the Wolfcamp A and Wolfcamp B in the north. So, it's been kind of like five-zone program for the most part for us in the north.

In the central part, it's mainly been the Wolfcamp A and Wolfcamp B even though I did highlight on one of the (24:35) curves in there, two Lower Spraberrys that we drilled that we believe about 30% of our locations in Lower Spraberry could perform like those wells, which are performing extremely well. And in fact, we did those with the lower Wolfcamp A and Wolfcamp B, but for the most part in the central, it's Wolfcamp A and Wolfcamp B and then in the Delaware, it's been Wolfcamp A and Wolfcamp B.

Now, we haven't really talked about spacing per se and this kind of a little bit proprietary does, but what we've been doing is in – and the other thing just to let you know, we've got one 60% of a section in the north that we were putting 30 wells in. So, you can kind of figure that out sort of on your own. So, we've been testing some fairly dense spacing in our mind and we've gotten really, really good results. Although we're not really discussing that particular spacing, we're looking to both tighten it and loosen it and see which is best to optimize the overall performance of the reservoir. I mean, we think of it like a cube, 1 square mile like a cube and what we want to do is drain as much of that as we can with a least amount of capital obviously.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

And then, James, just really to follow up kind of dovetailing into that, continue to be very impressed with it, the proppant loading. You guys continue to be at least anywhere, as you mentioned, 200 pound, 500 pounds or more, less, yet it seems like the results are better than a lot of your nearby peers. Is this just because, again, of purely the batch development or is it because of longer laterals or is there something else that enables you to, obviously, spend less on the lower proppant, yet get these results?

John S. Richardson - Energen Corp.

Neal, this is Johnny. I think it's mainly configuration. I mean sand loading is important, very important and we may, in the future, want to go up, but we're very proud of our stage spacing and cluster arrangement, which I think is – when you're looking at pattern development, staying near wellbore is the important thing. And that's what we've stressed and our proppant loading is part of that. It's still a variable. We will continue to move around. We will continue to look for what is optimal from an economic standpoint versus the variable sand loading stage and cluster arrangements.

So, we're constantly on the move, but, like you pointed out, we're delighted with where we are. We think we're in a very solid basis to move forward. And we'll continue to evolve at least in the short term and I would be amazed if we didn't evolve over the long term.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

I mean, Neal, one comment I'd make. I did make this comment. There were a lot of things I said. I'm sure you guys can't remember it all, but we will look at going higher in the Delaware. We think there is some merit to pushing that up. I'm not saying we're going to get to 2,500 pounds there, but we'll experiment with above 1,900 pound and we've got a couple of wells in the Midland Basin, I think Johnny (27:36) 2,400 pounds. So, we're looking at it. We're playing with it. It's just the cost trade-off and we want to be sure that obviously the extra cost results in more productivity and higher EUR.

John S. Richardson - Energen Corp.

Yeah. I think the key thing is we were pleased with these results and we won't go up, we won't spend more money unless we see the real benefits, but we're always testing that.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Definitely noted. Thanks, guys, so much.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Thank you.

Irene Haas - Imperial Capital LLC

Yeah. Hey. Good morning. Congratulations on a really good batch of results. And kind of my question is the Central platform, what's your long-term plan? I mean each quarter is sort of dwindled a little bit, which is by design. Would you still consider selling it or just let it produce out?

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Yeah. Irene, I think that's been an asset we've been pretty clear on that we don't necessarily consider core to the portfolio. Obviously, it's worth more in the higher oil price environment, but that's something that we continue to look at, continue to evaluate. It's not a game-changer for Energen, but I would give you sort of a, let's say, it's $400 million to $450 million asset if we were to sell it kind of ballparkish.

But it is something that in the future, we're going to continue to look at and evaluate whether we ought to keep that asset or whether now is the right time to monetize it. We don't consider it core. It's not getting a lot of capital and we've been pretty upfront about that.

Irene Haas - Imperial Capital LLC

Great. May I have one follow-up question? In terms of 2018, you haven't formally kind of guided yet, but should we expect sort of similar growth rate, because you guys really have been packing a lot of momentum in both basins as 2017?

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Yeah. Irene, I really can't comment on that right now. We're probably not going to come out with 2018 until early next year and this is what I would say, we've got extremely good returns. We've got top-tier acreage potential. We've got a really good balance sheet. And the way we think about 2018 is if the returns are there, obviously we're going to be moving forward. And I think the returns are going to be there.

And then, we've got a pretty good balance sheet, which could allow us to have a little bit of flexibility in what we want to spend. We like to operate between 1% and 1.5% (30:02). We're not a slave to that. And we know, obviously, that the people would like to see good growth rates and we'll be considering all that as we think about 2018.

Irene Haas - Imperial Capital LLC

Great. Thank you.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Thank you.

Timothy A. Rezvan - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

Hi. Good morning, folks. Thanks for taking my call. I wanted to start, I know you're not going to talk about 2018, but you had a completion-heavy skew to your CapEx given the DUC drawdowns for the year. Can you talk about the number of rigs and the number of frac spreads that you're running now and that are kind of baked into your 4Q guidance?

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Yeah. Tim, we've got six rigs running right now and two frac crews. We'll have more frac crews in that next year, but we've got six rigs and two frac crews right now.

Timothy A. Rezvan - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

Okay. And is that safe to think about that as a baseline level of activity given where commodity prices are?

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

I don't think so. I think that's a little light on the frac side. I think on the rig side, we just got to look at that. I mean, unfortunately I can't tell you right now, we're still cooking the books on that, trying to figure out what we're going to do exactly in 2018. I mean I don't think it will be less than – it's not going to be less than six and it's going to be more than two, I just don't know what the exact numbers are going to be yet.

Timothy A. Rezvan - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

Okay. That's fair. Now, second question, the oil mix in 3Q came in at about 60%. It's down a bit sequentially. You guided to 63% in 4Q, if my math is correct, and it looks like a more sequential growth in 4Q is coming from the Delaware. So, can you just talk about the moving parts and how we should think about that with oil?

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Yeah. So, we've been really pleased that we've been beating our oil numbers. Obviously, our gas and liquids have been a little bit higher than what we anticipated. I'll get Johnny to talk about that in just a minute, but as we look at the mix of wells that we'll be bringing on in the fourth quarter, we do think it's going to be oilier and we think that overall oil mix goes up.

But in terms of – we've been unpleasantly surprised not in a bad way that we've had more gas and liquids and I'll just get Johnny to comment on that a little bit. Again, we're hitting and beating the oil numbers, so no concern there.

John S. Richardson - Energen Corp.

Right. And, Tim, James points out our oil numbers are right where or above where we thought they would be. So, to look under the hood a little bit, in the Delaware basin, a couple of things are going on. One is prior to early this year, midpoint of the year, our transporter for gas in the Delaware basin was not as dependable as we wanted them to be and we had a lot of flaring going on and we had to budget for that.

So, we were always – we're trying to budget for flared gas in the Delaware and that was quite a challenge. Now, that we've got two transporters there and we have options, we have basically no flaring or very little. And also, because of new contract arrangements flowing at different pressures and such, our fuel usage is much lower. So, we picked up gas in the Delaware that used to be consumed in another way.

Also, I'll point out and this happens, a little bit of conservatism on our point when it comes to gas, because we project oil and we calculate gas and we are conservative in that gas calculation, particularly on the prior or the data we had prior to Gen 3, because we were – you just – you don't want to miss that calculation. You're going to project your oil, you're going calculate your gas. So, we were just a little bit concerned. If you take those things into account, yes, we were a little bit under-estimated on our gas volumes.

Timothy A. Rezvan - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

Okay. I appreciate that color. And if I could sneak one last one in.

John S. Richardson - Energen Corp.

Please.

Timothy A. Rezvan - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

Can you give any color on the LOE reduction here? Pretty sharp sequential decline, is that a project – a result of just more boe (34:13) sub-$6 number?

(34:13)

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Well, a part of it is certainly going to be more boes on the bottom part of that, that's' also less expensive. Now, I'll let Chuck, talk about that. Chuck?

Charles W. Porter Jr. - Energen Corp.

Yeah. Tim, on the LOE side, as you note, we had a great quarter. On those expenses, we came in at $5.95 per boe versus $7.15 per boe. So, that was down 17%. We were both down or that being down was driven both by the total expenses being down and also increased production.

And as we look at the major drivers there for the third quarter, we had reduced workover and repair expense, we had also less-than-anticipated water disposal, weather was mild, so we did have less chemicals and treating and then, also a little bit on the electric power side. We did lower the fourth quarter numbers down to $6.55 per boe to $6.85 per boe, although we left the kind of the workover and repair line item the same as that item is difficult to predict and also left the chemicals and treating the same as we're moving into the winter. And it's likely what we would expect to have more methanol treatments in the fourth quarter.

Timothy A. Rezvan - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

Okay. I appreciate your responses. Thanks, folks.

Charles W. Porter Jr. - Energen Corp.

Sure.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Thanks, Tim.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel Financial Corp.

Good morning and great update, guys.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Thank you, Derrick.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel Financial Corp.

James, in light of the markets' current focus on cash flow neutrality and management competition metrics that focus on returns, could you more broadly share with us your views on those topics?

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Well, Derrick, we've always been focused on returns. Let me just give you an example that we want to see the companies that quit drilling in 2016 when oil price went to $30 a barrel. We let all our rigs go and we said we're just going to do our completions until the returns are there. So, we're always looking at what the corporate return is and we've used the single well returns as a surrogate for that. We generally thought we need to have at least 25%, 30% and be able to create value for shareholders once you consider some of the other costs in there like G&A and other things of that nature. So, we're going to continue to be return-driven.

I think in terms of free cash flow, when you've got our type of returns and our type of quality of acreage in our balance sheet, I don't think it would surprise you if we did a little bit of an outspend. We've always been conservative with the balance sheet, but I don't know if we're looking to be free cash flow neutral next year. But again, it wouldn't be a major outspend, but we've got a very conservative balance sheet. So, I think people would want us to be bringing that value forward if the returns are there.

So, if the returns are there, I don't think it ought to be any surprise that we might have a modest outspend in 2018. Also, with our types of returns, I don't think it ought to be any surprise that at certain oil price, we would get to cash flow neutrality fairly, fairly quickly. We'll be focused on the same thing investors, I think, should be focused on as we think about what we're going to do in 2018 and we'll be focused on returns. And frankly, we'll be focused on capital efficiency as well.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel Financial Corp.

Got it. Great response. And then, perhaps, Johnny, not spinning this as a negative, but do you have a view on why Gen 3 design isn't performing as well in the North Midland Wolfcamp A and Wolfcamp B intervals as it is in other parts of the portfolio? I mean it's clearly performing in line with your highest type curve for that area, but not quite as well as it is in other areas?

John S. Richardson - Energen Corp.

Right. And that has to do with the placement of the Wolfcamp A, frankly, and that's why James pointed out that we had upside, because we continue to adjust. You've heard other people talk about by (38:23) the tank, we know probably more about that than anyone. And the Wolfcamp A, Wolfcamp B and Lower Spraberry are in the tanks together. And so, they're going interrelate and interact.

And it's a matter of finding the right location for the Wolfcamp A, because the Wolfcamp A gets impacted by the Wolfcamp B and the Lower Spraberry. So, getting it in the right rhythm or right pattern or right location is – and we have improved on that and we will continue to improve. So, I think, there's upside in that type curve.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Derrick, this is James, a lot of operators have done the Lower and the Wolfcamp B, because they know that Wolfcamp A is going to be a bit of a problem as Johnny pointed, because it can get into both of those formations if you do it. We're trying to drop the Wolfcamp A down and the Wolfcamp B down a little bit to get a little bit more distance to see if those Wolfcamp As have performed better. We didn't really split it on that curve, but the Wolfcamp Bs are a lot better than the Wolfcamp As and the Wolfcamp A is the conundrum for us right now, trying to figure out how we can get standalone performance out of the A or whether we keep the A in the long run or not or whether we put more Bs and Lowers in there and wind up with better economics that way.

So, really thinking about it both ways. We're going to adjust the A, but we may try not doing the A, but putting more Bs and Lowers in there trying to keep the same well count, but getting better productivity for less capital. So, that one is the one we're still trying to work out. The other ones I think we've got some really good results in.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel Financial Corp.

Yeah. I'd agree. And then, just to clarify, James, on the 30-well comment in Northern Midland, is that an implied or actual number?

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Well, it's on 60% of a section. So, if it were a full section, it would be 30 wells in a section. So, it's 18 wells in 60% of a section. Does that make sense?

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel Financial Corp.

It does.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

It's the equivalent of a 30-well section on 60% of sections. Yeah. And there are few people who have done that many, but not many other operators.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel Financial Corp.

Yeah, thanks for taking my questions.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Sure.

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Good morning, folks. I was just wondering if you could talk a little bit about sort of where things are in the leading edge as far as service cost go? Obviously, we've had a pretty big move in crude here and so I'm wondering if you're starting to see any pressures on that front.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Well, any time crude goes up, it makes the negotiations a little bit more difficult. I mean, we're kind of in the process right now talking to our service providers about the 2018. And I'm not really going to comment on that just to say that it's always easier when crude is lower.

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Understood. And I guess on the bolt-on program, can you talk about, I guess, sort of the ease at this point at which you're able to continue to add acreage? It's obviously been a really successful program and you've added a lot over time, but how much incremental is there to do at this point?

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Yeah. It's a great question, Derrick (sic) [Brad] (41:37). I asked our land guys that all the time and I constantly think it's going to run out, but it just seems like there's always something that crops up. It's pretty interesting for us to look at. And the charge for them has typically been – let's see if we can find the 10,000 acreage a year and many years we've done – well, the last 18 months we've done better than that. And if you count Howard County, if we went out winning that, it'd be huge.

But trying to get 10,000 acres, that's right around good stuff that we like, that's additional working interest, coring up, lengthening laterals, at what I would consider to be below some of the prices that we've seen priced into some of the major acquisitions. And I hope they can continue though, I certainly can't promise it, but they've done a really good job so far. And there's really two components to that.

We have a ground floor component where our guys are out there trying to take the initial lease and then, we're also very active in the market where somebody else is taking the lease and they're trying to flip it or turn it to somebody else. But in all cases, we're trying to make it a value-added proposition. We're not paying $50,000 an acre for it.

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Appreciate the color. Thanks.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Well, we appreciate everybody joining us today and hope everybody has a great week. Thank you very much.

