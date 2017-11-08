Amazon's Compensation Plan  Requires +50% Rise In Its Stock Price

Accounting metrics are improving but still have a long way to go.

Four years ago, we co-authored a piece on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) claiming that the stock (then trading at ~$330/share) was being significantly undervalued. We based this conclusion primarily on an analysis of management compensation structure, pointing out that senior managers were treated as owners rather than employees in a single share class ownership structure.

At the time, we said:

"Given these incentives, it is reasonable to conclude that management believes its strategy of building three different businesses driven by one balance sheet (read: platform) will result in a higher asset turnover, better margins, or a combination of the two."

Since successful owners make long-term investments to improve the return structure, using past levels offered insight into the conclusions management must have reached. At the time, management was pursuing a massive investment push that was driving overall returns down, leading the move to be heavily questioned by analysts. The depressed accounting metrics lead many to conclude the stock was over-valued and management was pursuing a "growth for growth sake" strategy. The key insight was to realize that owners don't get paid to make a company worse. With a business achieving a certain level of returns, new investments should eventually deliver similar returns on a much larger revenue base at worst. Anything less simply means the owners are working harder for essentially the same level of reward, making the investment not only a waste of time but also money.

When looking at Amazon today, management's investment strategy is beginning to pay off with return levels ticking higher. These results correspond to the stock moving from $330 to ~$1100 per share (Chart 1). In their most recent earnings report (3Q17) gross margins improved by ~2% and sales grew in excess of expectations.

This performance raises the question as to what management expectations are going forward. Keeping the perspective that management = owners in the business, we have updated the 2014 analysis.

During the last 3 years Amazon's management has continued their aggressive investment strategy. As seen in Exhibit 1, Capital Expenditures have grown from ~6% of revenues in 2008 to over 12% today.

[Exhibit 1] Amazon Capital Intensity

In tandem, operational costs (Exhibit 2) have also been increasing. The key factor to focus on with both metrics is that they are largely under management's control.

[Exhibit 2] Amazon's Operational Costs

In contrast, cost of sales less depreciation and amortization, a cost item where management has considerably less control, has actually improved rapidly, offsetting much of the operational cost increase (Exhibit 3). As a result, EBITDA and net margins have begun to improve.

[Exhibit 3] Amazon's Cost of Sales

Margins and asset productivity are key metrics in equity analysis because they combine to create the return on assets. For the purposes of this analysis, both metrics are defined in Exhibit 4.

This relationship highlights the overall effect of management's strategy - a lower level of asset turnover completely offsets the margin improvement witnessed so far. As a result, while ROIC has begun to improve from its 2014 low, it has yet to regain levels enjoyed prior to implementation of management's strategy (Exhibit 4).

[Exhibit 4] Amazon's LAT-ROIC

So, what is their current plan?

A key insight into managements thinking can be found in Amazon's 2017 proxy, which reads as follows:

"As a result, we believe the best performance measure for our company is stock price performance over the long term. Therefore, when we set our executives' target compensation, we assume a fixed annual increase in the stock price (currently 15%) so that our executives will be directly impacted if our stock price is flat or declines. This approach has worked well over the past three years, as our stock price has increased approximately 88% between January 2014 and December 2016."

Amazon executive officers take minimal salaries, relying on equity appreciation for the balance of their compensation (Chart 2). As of the 2017 proxy, the executive team and board own 17% of the outstanding stock trading under the ticker AMZN. Their compensation philosophy "reinforces and reflects [their] core values, including customer obsession, innovation, bias for action, acting like owners and thinking long term, a high hiring bar, and frugality."

[Chart 2] Amazon's Summary Compensation

Shareholders approved a three-year period to judge company and executive performance. The most recent period ended as of the 2017 annual meeting, therefore next observable period, will occur in 2020. Given that compensation is based on a 15% stock price appreciation, Amazon's stock will need to appreciate ~52% (1.15^3) for their officers to be compensated in line with their expectations.

As a result, a stock gain less than 15% means the executives are working for less than their peers. A stock price decline or range bound movement means the senior executives are essentially working for free. This begs the question: Why would these executives work for Amazon? They could easily move to a comparable firm, take a huge cash salary and cash bonus, and not have to worry about the stock price appreciating to get "fair" compensation. The answer has to be that management sees upside in their strategy. Rational people with lots of other options would only be willing to take this massive risk because they are confident it will handsomely pay off (i.e. the stock price moves dramatically higher).

In order for any stock price to sustainable, it has to be justified by the free cash flow available to shareholders. Free cash flow is a direct function of both sales and returns. As pointed out above, management's strategy has driven strong sales growth but has yet to produce returns on par with past levels.

LAT and operational costs are extremely correlated. As can be seen in Exhibit 5's regression results, the R-Squared on a regression with LAT as the independent variable and operational costs as the dependent variable was .96, up from the level we calculated in 2014. The equation states that every 1 point increase in LAT corresponds to a 4.4% decrease in operational costs (i.e. improvement in margins).

[Exhibit 5] LAT/Operational Costs Regression and Graph

Provided management intends to return to its prior operational levels of LAT (historical average), a corresponding margin improvement is implied. This gives rise to the following main DCF model inputs.

Model Inputs

Amazon's LAT improves from 3.6 to 5.1 (average since 2009) by year 10. Specifically, we allowed revenue to grow in excess of capital expenditures so that LAT rises to 5.1 in year 10 (20.5% vs. 23.2% 5yr average).

In line with our regression, operational costs will decline by ~4.4% for every 1 point increase in LAT. This results in operational cost decreasing by 7%.

Cost of goods sold, net D&A, improve modestly, to 53% of Sales as AWS continues to gain share of Amazon's total business and fulfillment centers begin to provide scale advantages (versus TTM levels of ~55.4%).

Above inputs result in an LAT-ROIC improvement from 32% in 2016 to 111% by 2027.

The above inputs were then varied by their historical variances in a Monte Carlo Simulation (Chart 3).

Today's current value of ~$550B lies around the 30th percentile of this cash flow distribution. This implies the stock is significantly undervalued.

Importantly, management targets require that the valuation case gets even better. To compound the share price by 15% per year requires $800B in present value -- almost 50% upside from today's levels. In terms of metrics, this implies revenue growth of 21% and an LAT- ROIC of 120% by the end of the 10yr forecast period.

[Chart 4] Valuation Percentiles

Conclusion

The main message is that management has a great deal of confidence in their current strategy. So much so, they are willing to take a considerable financial risk. To put their "bet" into context, you can look either to history (first method) or the levels implied by their compensation targets (second method). Either way, this results in an improvement of operational levels over the next 3 years, and significantly higher share prices as a result.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is not a specific recommendation to buy or sell. Any potential investor should consult a qualified Financial Advisor before making any investment. This article was written by Ryan Guttridge, CFA, Gary Ascher. Ryan is a Professor of Finance at the RHSmith School of Business at the University of Maryland where Gary is a student.