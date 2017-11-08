Valeant: A Humble But Crafty Deal

Sprout owns Addyi, which is Viagra for women which is a drug that did not live up to expectations.

I read the Dutch financial paper and was surprised when an article told me Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) gave back Addyi or "Viagra for women" to its original owners. The paper went on to list a number of drawbacks on the drug which should supposedly explain why they gave it away.

It did not make sense.

Even if a drug has nothing but drawbacks and you don’t see any upside to it, there is still no reason to give away intellectual property. Intellectual property costs nothing to store, which means it is always better to shelve it as compared to giving it away at no cost. Most of you won’t be subscribing to this particular quality paper, but I’m telling you this story because it goes to show how much misinformation there is out there and how we can benefit by doing legwork ourselves.

Time to look at the company’s press release.

It turns out there are basically four major advantages to Valeant courtesy of this transaction where it is selling Sprout Pharmaceuticals' subsidiary, Sprout, back to the original owners of Sprout:

Valeant may not be the best owner of Addyi. Valeant gets a 6% royalty on Addyi® (flibanserin) beginning 18 months from the signing of the sale agreement. Valeant gets rid of an obligations to investing in Addyi marketing. Sprout drops litigation against Valeant.

Valeant may not receive any cash in return, but I would hardly call a deal like this "a gift". It looks like a creative but practical deal that could benefit all parties involved.

1. Valeant may not be the best owner

Addyi or Flibanserin is a drug that flamed out. Because Viagra was such a home run, expectations for the equivalent for women ran high. Sales dissapointed. Valeant was criticized for not putting in the effort on the marketing front and for doubling the price of the drug after acquiring it. When the original owners get the drug back and the drug becomes a focus rather than one drug among many, that can make a big difference if the drug was indeed mismarketed.

2. Royalty sales

Originally Valeant would split profits with the former shareholders. This time Valeant gets a 6% royalty on sales starting in 18 months. Although 6% doesn’t sound like much, a royalty on sales can be very interesting. It doesn’t matter what the bottom line looks like as the royalty comes out of the top line.

3. Cutting back on obligations

While previously they were on the hook for a lot of operating expenses, now they are not. If this drug is just a huge dog, the buck stops here. Valeant won’t have to lose any more money on it. However, if it is a huge seller Valeant still benefits tremendously. Granted, if that happens management will be criticized for letting go of the drug so “cheaply”. However, you have to take under consideration the odds of that happening and whether Valeant’s resources are best spent on this insignificant drug. Getting rid of the obligations also helps its balance sheet, which is a top priority given the embattled state Valeant is in.

4. Litigation

Litigation going away means Valeant can cut back on liabilities which improves its dire balance sheet. When you are litigated against, you sometimes have to take reserves or bears argue you are on the hook for a big payout. That’s dealt with now.

Conclusion

My take on Valeant, since the very first time I've written it up in Buying The Uninvestable, has been that the company needs to deleverage its balance sheet. I expected the company to make some painful sales along the way but to ultimately end up with a focused and valuable core business.

Instead, Valeant’s management continues to impress me by calmly navigating the company through the storm. Virtually every sale happened at better prices than I expected with only the rare exception. Management decreased the debt load significantly and turned it all into fixed rate debt. Then there are elegant transactions like this one, where the balance sheet is strengthened, the company retains future optionality but also get rids of management distractions. Together it adds up and Valeant is looking stronger and stronger.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.