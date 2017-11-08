Let's Discuss Navios Maritime Holdings

Although NM continues to lose money, its commons and preferreds have appreciated in value during the year.

Recent events concerning Navios Maritime Holdings (NM) has prompted this article. On November 6, Navios issued two interesting press releases, "Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $300 Million of Senior Secured Notes Due 2022," and "Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer."

In the first NM offered a private placement of $300 million of Senior Secured Notes due 2022. It intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of these Notes to complete a cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding 8⅛% Senior Notes due 2019 and to redeem any and all such notes that are not purchased in the tender offer after all conditions to the tender offer are satisfied or waived. As far as I'm concerned the only thing of interest about this offer that remains to be disclosed is the rate of interest these Notes will be offered at.

The second release concerns a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for any and all of their outstanding 8 1/8% Senior Notes due 2019, which will obviously be paid for by the proceeds generated by the sale of the new Notes due 2022. Hopefully, the interest rate demanded by the new Notes will not be substantially higher than the 8 1/8% interest rate of the Notes being retired.

The details of the Tender Offer are laid out as follows:

Holders who validly tender (and do not validly withdraw) their 2019 Notes at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline will be eligible to receive total consideration of $1,003.75 per $1,000 principal amount of 2019 Notes, which includes a cash early tender premium of $30.00 per $1,000 principal amount of 2019 Notes tendered (the “Early Tender Premium”). The Tender Offer contemplates an initial payment date, so that holders whose 2019 Notes are validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline and accepted for purchase should expect to receive payment as early as November 21, 2017. Holders who validly tender their 2019 Notes after the Early Tender Deadline but at or prior to the Expiration Time will not be eligible to receive the Early Tender Premium, but will be eligible to receive the tender offer consideration of $973.75 per $1,000principal amount of 2019 Notes tendered. Holders who validly tender (and do not validly withdraw) their 2019 Notes also will be paid accrued and unpaid interest up to, but not including, the applicable date of payment for the tendered 2019 Notes (if such 2019 Notes are accepted for purchase).

From the above terms of the offer, it appears that NM really wants those Notes retired as soon as possible. I guess they hope to save a few interest payments.

The third bit of news is that NM has delayed its 3rd quarter earnings release and conference call until a later date as yet to be confirmed. However, in its Form 6K report we find that NM continues to lose money:

The above numbers troubled me and I could not understand the reason for the recent euphoria and the preferred share's dramatic price hikes. I am leaving most of this article intact, especially the last paragraph that signaled my unease.

Let's begin with the good news. The BDI is on the rise again, being up 9-points to 1486. The better the freight rate NM can negotiate, the more it will eat away at its losses.

However, I was distressed by not knowing the terms of the recent private placement, specifically, the interest rate NM would have to pay to secure the new Senior Notes. A lower rate would be great, however, I suspect the cost will be higher, how much higher is the question.

Revenue: Revenue from dry bulk vessel operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 was $171.8 million as compared to $142.9 million for the same period during 2016. The increase in dry bulk revenue was mainly attributable to (i) the increase in TCE per day; and (ii) an increase in available days of our fleet.

Although NM's chartering numbers are trending in the right direction, I remain concerned because of the continued losses.

I confess that I made a valiant attempt to understand and pontificate about what the very complicated financials of this holding company were reported upon by the Form 6K, regretfully I failed miserably. The thought even attempting to explain what I find unexplainable would be a disservice to my followers and repugnant to me. It's the primary reason I threw it open to discussion. Thankfully, a number of my followers are a whole lot smarter than I am, who end up teaching me more than I can hope to teach them.

However, as illustrated below in the following MarketWatch charts, NM preferreds continue to increase in value.

And finally the Yahoo Finance chart that illustrates NM's rollercoaster ride during the past year, that resulted in an increase in share value from $1.04 on 11/8/16 to its current $1.69.

Therefore, my dear and knowledgeable followers, I believe it's time for an in-depth discussion of these recent figures and events to help us determine where we are now and what we expect will happen in the future. Your attendance and participation is required. Because of the mixed signals and the complicated financial report of a holding company with several subsidiaries, your help will be required to have an intelligent and informative conversation. On this one, about all I can do is set the table for that discussion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NM-G, NM-H.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.