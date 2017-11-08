'Trump Bump' Vs. 'Obama Effect' - Part 2

This article updates data from a previous article on the subject while avoiding any political statements.

How has the market performed since Trump actually took office, and how does that compare to the performance under Obama?

How does that performance compare to the one-year stretches after each time Obama was elected?

The stock market has done very well in the year since Trump was elected.

About two weeks ago, I wrote an article about how the stock market performed during Donald Trump's first 10 months as president compared to a similar time frame under his predecessor, Barack Obama. The article contained only verifiable facts, but the comment stream - as one might have imagined - was full of opinions about American politics.

It has now been a full year since Trump was elected on Nov. 8, 2016. This article will update the numbers while avoid talking about politics at all.

In my previous piece, I used each Inauguration Day and the day after each election as starting points for the data I gathered. One commenter - a gentleman using the screen name "Whatsup!" - believed I should have used data at the close of each Election Day, so the numbers would reflect performance beginning with the next morning. He also felt I should have used data reflecting where the market stood at the close of the day before each inauguration so that each president got "credit" for his first day in office.

Although the data in my article was factually correct, I ended up agreeing that the dates Whatsup! suggested would have more accurately reflected market performances, and I provided adjusted numbers in a detailed comment. For this article, I am using the "Whatsup! dates" while also updating the information to reflect the one-year anniversary of Trump's election.

The data in the following table was compiled using the Dividend Channel total-returns calculator and shows how much $10,000 invested in SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) on each date would have gained with all dividends reinvested. Election Day performance shows results over 365-day spans, while Inauguration Day performance shows results over 293-day periods.

EVENT DATES $10K WORTH GAIN Trump Elected Nov. 8, 2016 to Nov. 7, 2017 $12,326 23.26% Obama Elected Nov. 4, 2008 to Nov. 3, 2009 $10,694 6.94% Obama Re-Elected Nov. 6, 2012 to Nov. 5, 2013 $12,601 26.01% Trump Inauguration Jan. 19, 2017 to Nov. 7, 2017 $11,613 16.13% Obama's 1st Inauguration Jan. 16, 2009 to Nov. 4, 2009 $12,554 25.54% Obama's 2nd Inauguration Jan. 18, 2013 to Nov. 6, 2013 $12,120 21.20%

*Inauguration Day 2009 was the day after MLK Day, so previous market close was 1/16/09. Inauguration Day 2013 was a Sunday, so previous market close was 1/18/13.

To summarize the above information ...

In the first year after Trump was elected, SPY experienced more than 3 times the gain it had in Obama's first post-election year.

After Obama was re-elected, the market saw a better gain than it eventually would in Trump's first year.

The market gained substantially more in the 293 days after Obama took office than it did in the same time span since Trump moved into the White House.

SPY outperformed in the stretch after Obama was "re-inaugurated" compared to after Trump took office.

One More Data Set

Finally, Whatsup! also argued that SPY did not fully represent "the stock market" because it includes only 500 large-cap stocks. So, I decided to also get data using the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI), which includes 3,626 stocks of all market caps.

I ended up staying with SPY for this article because it is generally more accepted as a proxy for "the market" and because using VTI as a benchmark did not materially change the results.

For those interested, here are the VTI numbers:

Trump Election 2016 23.58% Obama Election 2008 8.05% Obama Election 2012 27.85% Trump Inauguration 2017 15.55% Obama Inauguration 2009 26.18% Obama Inauguration 2013 21.20%

Conclusion

My conclusion is that I am going to make no conclusion as to what all of the numbers really "mean." I'll stick with facts and let readers come to their own conclusions.

A few commenters on my previous article wondered why it even belonged on Seeking Alpha, saying it lacked "actionable advice." I happen to think the subject is interesting, and it certainly is much-discussed. Trump has mentioned the stock-market performance repeatedly since he was elected.

And here's my advice:

Don't invest with your heart. Don't invest one way just because you like a president or another way just because you dislike a president. Invest in companies you believe in (based upon considerable due diligence), at valuations that make sense.

Finally, I will not make any political statements or opinions in this comment stream. I said all I had to say last time. Here, I will deal only with the data.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.