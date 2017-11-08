PTY: Not A Buy Yet For 2018

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to explain why PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) does not warrant a buy signal at its current market price because the fund is overvalued. To do so, I will review PTY's recent performance, unique characteristics and holdings, and current trends in the market as a whole.

Background

First, a little about PTY. The fund's objective is to seek high current income, with capital preservation and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in a combination of corporate debt obligations, both short and long term, corporate income-producing securities, and income-producing securities of non-corporate issuers, such as the U.S. government securities, municipal securities and mortgage-backed securities. PTY is currently trading at $16.88/share and pays a monthly dividend of $.13/share, which translates to an annual yield of 9.24%. Year to date, PTY has performed strongly, giving investors a total return in excess of 25%, with only a couple minor setbacks along the way. About two months ago I covered PTY here , and suggested investors avoid the fund. Since that time, PTY has held up well, going ex-distribution once and giving investors a total return of close to 2%, not bad for short-term performance. Given PTY's continued climb, updated investor expectations on interest rates, and updated UNII metrics from Pimco, I wanted to re-examine PTY to see if it now warrants a buy signal. While many positive signs exist for the fund, I still hesitant to recommend the fund going forward, for the reasons I will outline below.

Positive Attributes

Let's start with the positives. I mentioned a few months ago that PTY's growing NAV is one of the biggest highlights on the fund. This is important for CEF's because it indicates the values of the underlying assets that make up the fund are increasing. It also represents another way for the fund to return income to investors. Since i covered the fund in September, PTY's NAV continues to climb, up another 1% after accounting for its October distribution. The NAV now stands at $15.11/share, which represents a climb of almost 11% since it started the trading year at $13.62/share. This is great performance and helps explain PTY's consistent share price gains. Another positive side effect has been the fund's premium to NAV has shrunk, for the right reason. Premiums to NAV can shrink because of an increasing NAV, a declining market price, or both. Obviously, an increasing NAV is the preferred reason and that is what is happening with PTY. Since mid-September, PTY's premium has declined from over 13% to 11.71%. I will discuss the potential negatives for this premium later, but it is worth noting that the premium has declined, and that offers investors a better value than existed a few months ago.

Another positive for PTY is the outlook for interest rates for 2018 is very murky, with no clear indication of how the Fed will approach the new year. Without clear guidance, investors are increasingly divided over the pace of rate hikes. The one clear message, however, is that it doesn't appear likely we will see aggressive action in the first half of next year, which should bode well for PTY and other high yield funds. According to CME group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rate movements, there is a pretty even split on whether we will see a rate increase before May (assuming one occurs in December). Almost 55% of investors believe interest rates will remain in the 125-150 basis point range come May 2018, while slightly over 41% believe we will see a new target rate of 150-175 basis points. Increases beyond that point are in the minority opinion through September 2018. This means, the majority of investors anticipate just 1 rate hike through Q3 of 2018. Of course, this could change, but as of now the forecast is rates will continue to remain barely above historic lows for almost a full calendar year. With this outlook in mind, I don't expect much of a rotation out of high yield products, even with interest rates going up slightly short-term. With an unclear longer-term outlook, it is reasonable to expect funds that are currently doing well will continue to do so.

Negative Attributes: Valuation, Duration, and UNII

While I just mentioned a few key positives for PTY, we have to acknowledge the negatives as well. First and foremost has to be the premium to NAV, which is just under 12%. While I discussed earlier how this metric is moving in the right direction - and for the right reasons - it is still an above-average premium that makes me cautious. The primary reason is that many other Pimco CEFs exist that offer similar yields and holdings to PTY, yet they trade at lower premiums. It is a tough argument to a new investor to tell them to pay a 12% premium when twelve Pimco CEFs trade for less. While each CEF is unique in its own way, I personally don't feel PTY offers anything that much different to rationalize ignoring better priced funds. That's not to say I would never consider a fund with a 12% premium, or that I wouldn't buy a more expensive fund over another. But if I were to, I would want most, if not all, of the fund's metrics to be telling me its worth it. With PTY, that is just not the case. While the fund's NAV is a strong point, other stats such as undistributed net investment income (UNII) and the distribution coverage ratio are painting a different picture. PTY currently has a UNII of negative two cents a share, and its distribution coverage ratio, while strong for the fiscal year at almost 92%, is only 71% on a three month rolling basis. This figures are not glamorous, and would cause me to believe a new investor would be over-paying for subpar performance. However, an important point to consider is that these stats, while not impressive at face value, have seen vast improvement over the last couple of months. When I reviewed PTY in September its UNII was a negative eighteen cents a share, and its three month coverage ratio was barely over 46%. Such dramatic improvement is noteworthy, and should these figures continue to improve at this pace, PTY will be looking at positive UNII very soon.

Another potential risk is the fund's leverage-adjusted effective duration, which is just under four years. Less than 15% of the fund are assets with a maturity of 1 year or less, and almost 60% of the fund has maturities with 3 years or more. This is a lot of intermediate to long-term debt, and presents a risk if rates do go up, as shorter-term debt is more desirable under that scenario. The reason being that, as the debt matures, it can be re-invested at the prevailing (higher) interest rates, earning more income for the fund. PTY is not set up to capitalize on this scenario. While I mentioned earlier that low rates are likely to prevail through the bulk of 2018, this is not clear guidance. If the economy continues to gain steam, as it has throughout 2017, the Fed could take a more hawkish stance and interest hike expectations will change quickly. If that does happen PTY will suffer, and investors who paid a double digit premium to own it will feel some pain.

Bottom-Line

PTY has been a high flyer this year, returning impressive share gains and a reliable distribution to investors. While I cautioned investors away from the fund a few months ago, it has continued to move steadily higher, and core metrics are on the upswing. While I appreciate the fact that metrics are improving, I still don't feel they justify a 12% premium to NAV. In my mind, that premium is priced for perfection, yet we aren't there yet. And this performance is not risk free, as the fund uses a high amount of leverage (over 42%) to achieve its results. A four year effective duration and 42% leverage will inevitably harm the fund if rates go up next year, and investors are mixed on whether or not that will occur. At this stage, I would continue to hold off on PTY, and wait for either the premium to decrease to single digits or the UNII metrics to show more progress. If either of those scenarios occur, I would feel more comfortable recommending the fund. Until then, I would advise investors hold off on initiating new position at this time.

