AT&T Killer Combo: Sliding Stock Price And Upcoming Dividend Hike

The stock has been sliding lately due to an earnings miss and a possible lawsuit in connection with its acquisition of Time Warner.

Many people dislike falling stock prices. Sure, it's understandable that it doesn't feel good, especially if you own the sliding stock. But there is a silver lining to this that dividend growth investors, in particular, will appreciate. A falling stock price naturally brings up the yield. If the company in question hikes the dividend too, then you have a really compelling situation at your hands.

Just such a situation is now occurring in AT&T (T). If you're a dividend growth investor, this is a good time to consider adding some of its stock to your portfolio. Seldom has such a leading company been able to offer a yield of 6%. Such a favourable situation is not likely to last for long. Let's dig a bit deeper into this company to get a better understanding of the situation.

T data by YCharts

Wow! And I thought this was supposed to be a stable stock. For a long time this stock offered not much more than the dividend, which is OK if it is stable over time. Then in late 2015 AT&T investors got something they were not accustomed to -- capital gains! A 35% return in a matter of months until the top in the summer of 2016.

After that, though, the trend has been down and lately we have been witnessing a fairly steep correction. From $39 to less than $33 in a month hurts. I guess a small earnings miss combined with a possible lawsuit by the Department of Justice related to the Time Warner (TWX) transaction are the culprits. Maybe dividend growth investors should send a thank you note to the DOJ for opening up this rare opportunity.

Historical Dividend Growth

We're fast approaching the happy Christmas season. For AT&T investors it is an extra happy period, as the Board has a habit of offering a nice dividend hike every December.

Though it has been increased every year like clockwork, the magnitude has not been as juicy as one could have hoped for. The dividend hike in late 2007 was the last hike with some oomph in at 12.7%. Ever since then, the increase has been predictable, namely a quarterly dividend $0.01 higher than the prior year.

T Dividend data by YCharts

So, as we have already seen, the annual dividend hike has been quite predictable over the last five years. The same can not be said for the orange line -- the payout ratio. This ratio has been gyrating from a low of 60% to a high of a whopping 185%. Fortunately, it has come down to more sensible levels lately. Even so, a current payout ratio of 93% is a bit too high for comfort.

That said, it's hard to know exactly what the future payout ratio post close of the Time Warner deal will be. The company said it would be accretive to EPS so that should make the dividend safer. Even so, more bonds issued and more stocks issued will put a drag on the earnings to pay dividends. The net effect, though, should be positive as the Board would be hesitant to put the dividend in jeopardy.

December Dividend Hike

The question lingering on many dividend growth investors' minds is what kind of dividend hike can be expected to come out of AT&T this December. The management and Board are certainly not afraid of doing deals. The only question is whether those deals will add value or not. One way to project confidence that they will, is to keep hiking that dividend.

The DirecTV acquisition increased the share count quite a bit. Currently the share count is 6.19 billion versus 5.65 billion by year end 2015. Naturally then, even with a flat payout, the dollar amount flowing out of the coffers increases quite a bit. The Time Warner acquisition is going to increase the share count yet again. All else equal, that will make it even harder to pay the same dollar amount per share. On the other hand, if management is right, the effect on EPS will be accretive and thus the dividend should be even more well covered than now. I believe management is quite experienced at this game and so I do not think the dividend will be less secure after closing of the latest acquisition initiative.

It is hard to see the Board not increasing the dividend as this would clearly be a big disappointment and would put into question whether growing by acquisitions is the right way to grow. Additionally, such a negative event would put even more pressure on the stock price. Therefore, this is a situation they would want to avoid at all costs.

As for the low end of the dividend projection, we now have an almost ten year track record of a one cent hike. One could argue that the Board would go for a $0.005 hike, or something of the sort. Well, what kind of signal would that send? It would of course mean that they don't really want to hike the dividend, but in order to keep its dividend aristocrats status it offers a puny hike. Such a move will not be well received.

On the high end, it could be argued that they would deviate from the trend on the upside by offering, say, a $0.02 hike. This would signal confidence in the Time Warner deal and the future of the company. However, it would also of course entail a commitment to a much higher payout, especially considering the higher share count.

Between the low estimate we have the middle road -- that is the $0.01 hike road. In all, I think this is the most likely outcome. There are numerous reasons for this. First, it is in line with a very long term trend and thus should not surprise anyone either positively or negatively. Second, in these times of lots of changes and uncertainty with a possible lawsuit, some stability would be valued. Third, continuing the hike at the usual pace signals that things are all good at the company even with a higher share count coming up. When everything is closed and effects have started to show, the Board might be willing to hike it by more. But that will be next year at the earliest.

My prediction is therefore for a December dividend hike in the quarterly dividend of $0.01 to $0.50.

Risk Factors

An obvious risk now for AT&T is a possible lawsuit from the DOJ and the possible negative consequences that could have for completion of the Time Warner deal. A further risk for AT&T is that of a saturating market for wireless. Growth in the penetration of smartphones has leveled off. This will, all else equal, increase competition, thus putting pressure on prices and margins. On the other hand, the market does not have many competitors thus having some traits of an oligopolistic market. Another risk is alternative streaming services such as Netflix (NFLX), which is eating into the traditional cable market. Wi-Fi networks are getting more and more ubiquitous and are certainly a threat to AT&T's revenues. If interest rates continue rising in the U.S, this will have a negative impact on AT&T's EPS as newly issued debt will have higher rates than the old debt.

Current Valuation

Stability is often highly valued. As AT&T has been very stable for a very long time, one should expect it to be priced accordingly. One thing is for sure, it is cheaper than it was just recently. To gauge whether that is cheap enough or not, we'll compare it to some key competitors. I've chosen the two closest competitors Verizon (VZ) and T-Mobile US (TMUS).

AT&T Verizon T-Mobile Price/Sales 1.3x 1.5x 1.2x Price/Earnings 15.7x 11.7x 21.8x Yield 6.0% 5.1% N/A

Source: Morningstar

The Price/Sales category is won by T-Mobile with AT&T in second place. As for the Price/Earnings competition, this is won by Verizon with a significant margin. Again, AT&T is in second place. The yield category, however, is clearly won by AT&T with almost a full percentage point above Verizon. T-Mobile doesn't pay a dividend and so the third place is quite clear in this case.

What surprises me the most is the wide disparity on the Price/Earnings ratio. Verizon is downright cheap while T-Mobile is expensive for a telecoms firm. They're all below the S&P 500 at 22.3x, but still 21.8x has to be considered too high within this space.

AT&T and Verizon both look like compelling buys -- offering a decent entry point as for the Price/Earnings ratio and a juicy yield to boot.

The analysts on Wall Street believe AT&T will offer an average annual EPS growth over the next five years of 6.5%. Combine that with a yield of 6% and the total annual return potential is a pretty nice 12.5%. Mind you, this is before any possible multiple expansion. Buying this company now gives you lots of dividend income right now, a near term dividend growth rate in-line with inflation and a longer term potential growth rate far above that. This ticks off all the boxes for a conservative dividend growth investor. The current sale on offer for this stock should definitely be put to good use by investors!

Conclusion

AT&T is a dependable dividend aristocrat with 33 years of consecutive dividend increases. Lately, the stock has been sliding, driving up the yield to a full 6%. The combination of a low stock price, a coming dividend hike and the potential for robust future earnings growth, make this stock a compelling buy at these levels. Conservative dividend growth investors need look no further. Investors should utilise the current opportunity in AT&T and add some cheap quality stocks to their portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.