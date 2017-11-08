12% Distribution For A Short-Term Income Play

The RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV) seeks to achieve total return through capital appreciation and current income. Management utilizes a “fund of funds” approach by investing in other CEFs and enhances returns using up to 15% leverage. The funds selected are mainly fixed income CEFs and the credit quality is diversified between investment grade and junk.

Investment thesis: Despite the limited price history, RIV is a solid dividend play for investors with moderate/aggressive risk appetites and a 1-3 year investment horizon

The Monthly Distribution

A key part of RIV’s risk/return profile for prospective investors is the monthly distribution which is currently at a 7.82% yield. In today’s low interest rate environment, that is phenomenal if the fund’s price performance also holds up (which will be discussed later). While there was a drop off from 2016’s yield, RIV’s run rate projects the 2018 yield to pick back up to 12.23% if financial and economic conditions are maintained.

Taxation

While tax treatment of Return of Capital distributions are favorable because it allows for the deferral of tax until cost basis is recovered, there is a tradeoff. This is an indication of a fund in financial trouble because distributions are generally coded as RoC when they don't generate enough income/portfolio gains to cover the distribution. In the case of RIV, the distributions have mostly been taxed as ordinary income and dividends which is an indication of their financial strength in a market flush with volatile and/or unsustainable high yield CEFs.

(Source: Original Image - Data from Yahoo Finance)

Financial Statement Analysis

Thus far in two years of operations, an examination of RIV's financial statements yields mostly positive results. Its initial issuance of stock and limited debt has the fund well capitalized and not overly leveraged. This should help future price performance in an economic downturn compared to other high yield funds. RIV has also been profitable enough to cover the distribution through 2016-2017. While there was a greater margin in 2016 NII, management was able to generate enough from interest and realized capital gains without having to issue new debt or equity in 2017. Ideally, the fund should generate enough interest income to cover the distribution but had ~$550K NII shortfall and used capital gains to cover the rest. This is because maintaining the portfolios gains and reinvesting the proceeds in underlying securities will grow the NAV if done properly. All things considered, RIV seems like it's well positioned for future success due to the aforementioned analysis and lack of negative undistributed NII when research shows that 41% of CEFs have negative balances.

How to profit from RIV's price performance

Diversification

Due to the interest rate sensitivity of the underlying holdings, RIV's price performance does have correlation to bonds and REITs, but hasn't moved in perfect tandem. Although there is limited price history, this does provide a diversification opportunity when used as a supplement to your fixed income exposure to enhance yield on a risk-adjusted basis.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Why I'm recommending a short-term holding period

The fund has not been tested in bear markets. Due to the lower credit quality portfolio, it's safe to assume that while RIV is less interest rate sensitive than REITs and Treasuries, it will underperform investment grade in a bear market. While the stock market continues to perform, there are macroeconomic warning signs that indicate this 8+ year bull market can come under pressure. Such signs include unaffordable housing worldwide, historically high stock prices, and unresolved issues being debated in congress that could derail investor confidence.

