Chimerix's (CMRX) CEO Michelle Berrey on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, and welcome to the Chimerix Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. Earlier today, we issued a press release containing the financial results and other updates for the third quarter 2017.

With me on today's call are President and CEO, Michelle Berrey and Chief Financial Officer; Tim Trost. Both Garret Nichols, Chief Medical Officer and Linda Richardson, Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer will be available for the Q&A session following the prepared remarks.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to our President and CEO, Michelle Berrey.

Michelle Berrey

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Through the third quarter of 2017, we continue to lay the ground work for a data-rich 2018. At this critical time in our interactions with regulators, we were pleased to further strengthen our executive team with the addition of Dr. Heather Knight-Trent as our Vice President of Regulatory Affairs.

Heather brings more than 15 years of drug development and regulatory experience, most notably gaining approval for the first immune-oncology therapeutic in the U.S. and in Europe. Heather has already made a significant contribution to the company in the short time she’s been with us.

Now, let’s begin with an update on our clinical development programs. This morning we will provide brief updates on our four clinical programs, one, oral brinci for adenovirus, two oral brinci for smallpox, three IV brinci and four CMX521 for norovirus.

We’ll begin with our most advanced program oral brinci for the treatment of adenovirus. As we’ve discussed the AdAPT trial was developed based on the rapid antiviral effect seen after oral brinci administration in patients with adenovirus detected in the blood. In both our Phase 2 trial and in AdVise, we saw the majority of patients with adenoviral loads of 10,000 copies or lower were able to clear adeno [ph] from the blood or to reach undetectable in four weeks or less.

And AdVise we continue treatment for brinci for upto 12 weeks administering drug in patients who had cleared viremia. This led us to the understanding that a shorter course of oral brinci could be successful in clearing adenovirus from the blood while minimizing the potential for diarrhoea and other side effects that may occur with longer courses of oral dosing.

Positive data from the upcoming AdAPT trial should support a conditional or full approval in Europe. And as we’ve discussed once we have data from AdAPT in hand we plan to discuss the data with the FDA upon conclusion of the study. The final protocol has been submitted for FX and [Indiscernible] review and we expect dosing and AdAPT to begin by the end of 2017.

Our AdVance study of adenovirus screening patterns incur a treatment options in Europe is reporting data as researches ramped up for each of the seven countries involved. We are focussing on 40 medical centers that performed stem cell and solid organ transplantation across these seven European countries.

AdVance will provide detailed information regarding the clinical progression and outcome of adenovirus infections in adult and paediatric stem cell transplant patients with the current standard of care with just predominantly reduction of immune suppressive drugs and/or off-label use of IV cidofovir. We are also collecting data on the incidence of ADV infections and co-infections with other DNA viruses. We look forward to sharing these results with you in early 2018.

Now to our second program, oral brinci for smallpox. Our smallpox program with oral brinci continues to move forward with our partners at BARDA. In 2016, we completed the pivotal rabbitpox efficacy study and submitted the final study report, the first of our two animal efficacy models as agreed with the FDA. We anticipate discussions with the FDA by the end of the year to determine if that program is complete or if any additional studies may be required.

In the spring of 2017, we published a summary of clinical safety of three weeks of oral brinci, the treatment course we anticipate for stockpile. We plan to conduct the pivotal efficacy study in our second animal model the mouse during 2018. Following a review of these data with regulators, we could file our first applications for oral brinci for the treatment of smallpox as early as 2019.

We await final approval of fiscal year 2018 federal budget which could provide funding for medical counter measures including brinci for the Strategic National Stockpile. Two weeks ago the WHO held their Annual Variola Conference in Geneva and it is clear that the threat of a weaponised smallpox remains at the forefront.

Turning now to our third program IV brinci. Our multiple ascending dose study of IV brinci; in healthy subjects is progressing as expected. This study is evaluating the safety, tolerability and costs associated with multiple doses of IV brincidofovir.

Healthy adult subjects are receiving IV brinci at 10 or 20 milligrams once or twice weekly for a total of four doses each. As we have shared, we remain helpful that IV brinci will decrease the risk of GI side effects with longer term dosing as is clearly going to be required for the prevention of multiple viral infections in high risk stem cell transplant recipients.

We now know that 75% of transplant recipients who reactivate CMV also have at least one other activity in a viral infection. IV brinci also provides an opportunity for treating viral infections of the brain, including herpes encephalitis HHV-6 and potentially PML.

Data from the healthy subject study including safety and tolerability will often be shared in early 2018. We are pleased to announce a new study in virally infected adult transplant recipients plan to initiate in early 2018 in Europe. These data are intended to inform the next studies in IV brinci development, including a study and prevention of CMV, ADV and other DNA viruses in paediatric stem cell transplant recipients.

And now to our fourth program, CMX521 for norovirus, our first in-human study of CMX521 for the treatment of norovirus is on track to initiate by the end of this year. As we have shared previously, 521 is a nucleoside analog identified from our chemical library which targets the norovirus polymerase, a part of the virus common to strains and which is essential for viral replication.

CMX521 is demonstrated consistent in vitro activity against multiple norovirus strains and is expected to be active against genetically diverse noro strains that are associated without breaks.

We continue to be excited about the opportunity for 521 and this indication as there are no approved drugs or vaccines for the treatment or prevention of norovirus which accounts for over $60 billion each year in healthcare utilization and loss of productivity. There is clearly an enormous unmet medical need and we are eager to bring this program into the clinic later this year.

With that over view, I’ll turn the call over to Tim for a review of our financials.

Timothy Trost

Thank you Michelle, and good morning, everyone. As Michelle LaSpaluto mentioned in her introductory remarks, earlier today, we issued a press release containing our financial results for the third quarter of 2017.

Starting with our balance sheet at the end of third quarter 2017, we remained well capitalized with approximately $241 million in capital to fund operations. We also had approximately 47.1 million outstanding shares of common stock.

Turning to our statement of operations. The company reported a net loss of $17.3 million or $0.37 per basic and diluted share for the third quarter of 2017 compared with a net loss of $17 million or $0.37 per basic and diluted share in the third quarter of 2016.

Contract revenue for the quarter was approximately $0.9 million as compared with $0.7 million for the same period in 2016 due to an increase in the third quarter of 2017 in reimbursable expenses associated with the company's ongoing development contract with BARDA.

Research and development expenses were $12.2 million for the three month period ended September 30, 2017 and were also $12.2 million for the same period in 2016. This is due to a decrease in the oral BCB program offset by increases in CMX521 and brincidofovir IV costs.

General and administrative expenses increased to $6.7 million for the third quarter of 2017 compared to $5.8 million for the same period in 2016. The change is a result from an increase in compensation expense and commercial preparation.

Loss from operations was $17.9 million for the third quarter of 2017 compared to a loss from operations of $17.4 million for the same period in 2016, due primarily to the increase in general and administrative expenses as previously discussed.

Looking forward to 4Q, 2017 we continue to expect R&D expenses for the full year 2017 to remain relatively consistent with full year 2016, although there may be unevenness from quarter-to-quarter.

Key drivers of the 2017 R&D expense remain gearing up for AdAPT trial, our ongoing work on IV brinci or CMX521 program for norovirus and our smallpox development program.

I would like to close by again highlighting our strong balance sheet, which at the end of the third quarter 2017 reflected $241 million in available capital. We also continue to maintain our rigorous emphasis on cost control as we continue forward with these programs.

With that, I'd like to now turn the call back to Michelle for final remarks.

Michelle Berrey

Thank you, Tim. Before we open up the call to your questions, I want to briefly recap the key milestones to expect through the end of the year and into 2018. In the coming months, we expect the initiation of our first in-human study of CMX521 for norovirus, our newest clinical candidate. Data from our multiple ascending dose study of IV brinci and initiation of the first patient study with IV brinci.

Data from the advanced natural history study in Europe and importantly, initiation of dosing in AdAPT, the trial of oral brinci for the treatment of adenovirus infection in the U.S. and Europe. As we look to the last weeks of 2017 with our team and corporate strategy aligned, we are eager for 2018 to deliver positive data from multiple clinical trials. Our mission remains to deliver solutions to patients undergoing transplant and with other immune deficiencies to protect them from viral disease and provide hope for successful outcomes.

Operator, we’ll now open the line for any questions.

Mark Frahm

Hey thanks for taking my questions. I guess one question just on the IV formulation with this MAD trial. I guess earlier in the year you talked about possibly adding a small cohort of transplant patients to the MAD trials, is this now being converted to just a formal Phase 2 or is that or did that still happen, and if it has should we expect that data alongside the healthy subjects in early 2018?

Garrett Nichols

Thanks for your question. This is Garrett Nichols. The MAD study is a multi ascending dose study in healthy subjects. It is a study of healthy subjects who were administered four doses of IV brinci either once or twice weekly. There what Michelle just announced was our plans to start a Phase 2 study in adult transplant recipients with the IV formulation and that study is expected [Ph] to start in early 2018, so those are two separate studies. We look forward to sharing the data from the MAD study in the healthy subjects receiving four doses of IV brinci in the early part of 2018.

Mark Frahm

And do we – the other trial that they have been talking about at one point was the MVP, MVP-Peds trial with this formulation. We don’t need these Phase 2 adult transplant trial to clearly finish or do you or is kind of -- can you stage that or just test a few patients for safety side before you get the efficacy in the adults before you could start the MVP-Peds?

Garrett Nichols

I think it’s going to depend on the results that we end up getting from that study. We’ll enrol the first cohort of patients and see what the data looks like in the adult transplant patients. That study is a study; I’m looking at safety tolerability and on some pharmacodynamic results, in other words looking at the effects of IV brinci on the viruses in these adult transplant patients. It’s a very very useful study for us to develop as we end up looking forward to the MVP-Peds study.

Mark Frahm

Okay, and then...

Michelle Berrey

One thing that was – this first patient in patients, excuse me first study in patients that is confirming the dose that we need to really get us the same effect that we saw in adults in earlier studies with adenovirus. We’ll still need to do some dose, early dose ranging work, so we anticipate that once we get into the MVP study they will need to meet this early gating stage for us to confirm the doses in different age children. But that should be a relatively short confirmatory phase, but as Garrett said its depending on the consistency of the data we see in this first study in adult patients that may help us progress more rapidly.

Mark Frahm

Okay, that will make sense. And then one relatively quick one for Tim, so it sounds like you are projecting quite a step up in Q4 and R&D spend. When we look forward into 2018, do you think it will continue to ramp? Or is that kind of the -- much slower increase from there?

Timothy Trost

Well first of all Mark, what we said about 2017 as we expect the expenses for the full year and to be relatively level with 2016. So that really does not imply a significant increase in 4Q. With respect to 2018 we haven’t given guidance on that yet, but as we’ve talked about here, the key incremental things happening are going to be the AdAPT trial and this Phase II trial on [Indiscernible] that we were just speaking about neither which I anticipate to be a huge cost increase drivers.

Mark Frahm

Okay. Thanks a lot.

Michelle Berrey

Thank you, Mark.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, guys. Sorry, this is Ryan on for Jess. Sorry, it was on mute. Can you help us think about what you’re specifically looking from the IV MAD cohort in order to select the dose and schedule to move forward there?

Garrett Nichols

So that study is really is designed to look at safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics and is to look at the -- pharmacokinetics not only brinci in the blood, in the plasma, but also the active antiviral which is cidofovir diphosphate in peripheral blood mononuclear cells and we’re using that as a surrogate for tissue concentrations of the active antiviral.

So, it's important for us to look at within that study. Obviously, the safety and tolerability we had also the pharmacokinetics that we can relate to the efficacy that we observed with oral brinci in previous trials of oral brinci. So it’s a bridging strategy. It will allow us to determine whether twice-weekly dosing as we have pursue before will be needed or whether once weekly dosing could be pursued for some of the indication.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And Tim, just to kind of follow up on, I think, the prior question. I mean, you said you’re not expecting a significant increase, but just to think about math going up there, is there sort of a way you kind of talk about how much that step-up could -- how to think about that step-up for 4Q little bit more?

Timothy Trost

Well, we have not here to for Ryan to provide sort of intra-year [ph] guidance. I mean, to get to a numbers that is essentially level with 2016 would imply some increase in 4Q versus what it has been year to-date in 2017. Whether that materializes or not remains to be seen, but again, it's not going to be anything significant.

Michelle Berrey

And just to recap, AdAPT trial is not a large trial. It’s a 140 subjects and it’s pretty focused and enrollment to those centers who are transplanting pediatric patients with T-cell depletion. So we don’t expect that that would require a large number of sites. So probably not as larger step up as we would see a large Phase III trial.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, understood. Thank you.

Michelle Berrey

Thank you.

Garrett Nichols

Thanks.

Katherine Xu

Hi. This is Katherine Xu with William Blair. I was just wondering -- sorry, I came on little late. With regard to the Phase II study of the adults, Phase II study for IV, what do you learn in addition to the MAD part? It looks like you can look at PK-PD, or early PK there and then try to bridge. And we’re just wondering what exactly the incremental you learn from that Phase II study?

Garrett Nichols

Yes. That’s exactly right. Getting that information with regards to not just the pharmacokinetics, and in fact it subjects in our transplant patients, so that’s one critical piece, because some times you see different exposures in patients versus healthy subject. But the real critical piece is for us to be able to see when you end up getting the exposure that you are targeting. What are the effect the viruses? And that’s the pharmacodynamic part that really will give us a lot of confidence going into subsequent Phase III trial.

Katherine Xu

And then, using that data to basically a model into piece and go into MVP-Peds?

Garrett Nichols

Right. That’s what you’re doing is establishing the levels in the blood that are associated with your desire pharmacodynamic effects and that way when you go into the pediatric patients you then bridge, you target those same levels in the blood of pediatric patients. Confirm that you’re achieving that and then therefore you're going to have the efficacy that you expect as go forward.

Katherine Xu

So for MVP-Peds study, so I wonder the study could show such a significant in CMV prevention, one of the secondary endpoint. I’m just curious about how you that you’re screening the patients with the presence of AdV in the stool [ph] and what are the assumptions that you think the [Indiscernible] of CMV would be? And do you think that the study is powered for to show a statistical significant in CMV prevention?

Garrett Nichols

It’s a good question. It’s something that very important for us to take a look at and as we end up designing that study one of the considerations would be whether to ensure that the patient should go into that study of CMV or positive that we would have the power to demonstrate those types of differences.

Michelle Berrey

Well, we do see Katherine in pediatric patients, so, list in U.S. and Europe is that the proposition of those patients that our CMV seropositive in the pediatric population is really equivalent to what we see in adults. So about two-thirds to three quarters our CMV seropositive, that’s one of those viruses that we get expose to pretty early in life generally in the first two years.

Katherine Xu

And then, lastly on AdAPT. The regulatory talks in the U.S. hasn’t changed, right. So they still would not expect this sort of surrogate endpoint. I just want to establish on that?

Garrett Nichols

Yes. So we’ve received feedback now from both the EMA and FDA. As far as the EMA is concern, we’ve spend a lot of time with them in designing the study to fulfill requirements for a potential accelerating approval in Europe. As far as the FDA is concern, once we get the data from the study we’ll go back to the FDA to discuss the implications on the program and whether that study is able to fulfill the requirements for accelerated approval here in the U.S. It is notable that the FDA has recently accepted CMV viremia in the CMV prevention studies as an acceptable primary endpoint for full approval.

Katherine Xu

Thank you.

Michelle Berrey

Thanks, Katherine.

David Leibowitz

Thank you very much for taking my question. My first question is on the status of the BARDA agreement. Could you just quickly run through where things stand? Which animal studies are in place? Which might be required to be done again and did done in the future, and what need to be done to get things to move forward?

Michelle Berrey

Yes. Good question. So, two different approaches, one is for approval of brinci IV the treatment of smallpox and that has been conducted under the animal rule. Our first agreement with the FDA is that our two animal species for efficacy are rabbitpox and mouse. So rabbit study as you’ll recall we had completed with and showed 100% survival benefit in those rabbits.

We submitted that in 2016 and that’s going through what is a pretty typical process with audits, etcetera and full review. We have not yet had that discussion with the FDA on that rabbitpox program to get confirmation from them that that said program is complete and would not require an additional supportive study. We hope to have that conversation with them soon and wrap that up.

The second animal model of course is the mouse. We’ve completed all of the work up until a Natural History study which is [Indiscernible] now which should allow us to run a single pivotal efficacy study in the mouse model in 2018. So regardless of our conversations on the rabbitpox, if we do need additional study that could be conducted during the same timeframe that we’ve laid out for conducts of mouse pox pivotal study, so we think we can wrap up one of both of those programs in 2018.

The procurement is a separate discussion as you know BARDA does not require that we have previously achieved approval prior to a procurement discussion that previously been in a procurement discussion, so we have a pretty good idea what the intend is with – from that 2015 sole-source agreement that was underway, unfortunately we weren’t able to get to a final agreement on that because of a shortfall and funding.

We are hopeful that with 2018 fiscal year budget if we get to a full fiscal year budget and not another CR that there’ll be more clarity and BARDA will be able to move forward on that. We had a little bit of a disadvantage because we do need to wait to see what that fiscal year 2018 budget looks like, but we do understand from BARDA that is one of their top priorities to obtain brinci IV, the strategic natural stockpile.

We know that smallpox and then particular synthetic, the capabilities to manufacture synthetic smallpox, is really quite easy unfortunately and I think that been recognized both recently at the WHO meeting and then some of our discussions on Capitol Hill. So we do believe that that’s possible know more after we see where we get with the fiscal year budget.

David Leibowitz

Thank you for that. And quickly run through the upcoming norovirus trial. How that trial -- what that protocol will look like and what could expect to see from data?

Garrett Nichols

As far as the CMX521 asset for norovirus it’s going into the first time in humans study. We’ll be kicking that off before the end of the year. That’s a single ascending dose study. Its really -- its an very interesting study because it not only is looking at concentration of CMX521 in the plasma, really because where the drugs needs to get to is just to the gut tissue because that’s where norovirus replicate. It will also be associated with the study include some GI biopsies for us to look at concentrations of 521 in gut tissue, so really a good study that’s going to help the link to a lot of in vitro work that we’ve done, lot of the work that we’ve done in tissue culture models. We’re really looking forward to discussing a lot more about 521 as 2018 comes forwards.

David Leibowitz

That’s all. Thank you for taking my questions.

Michelle Berrey

Thank you for the questions.

Philomena Kamya

Hi. This is Philomena Kamya in for Stephen Willey. Thanks for taking our questions. Just by way of elaborating how the data generated in this novel Phase 2 trial of IV brincidofovir in adult transplant patients will then form MVP-Peds trial. I recall you mentioning that there’s going to a bit of gating stage for confirming dosing in children. Are you able to elaborate a little bit further with respect to what does – what that would look like?

Garrett Nichols

So we’ve always discuss the MVP-Peds study as a Phase II, III type of design, a seamless design. What we are talking about doing is taking the data from the adult IV patients study, looking at the concentration that are achieved in that study that are able to – that are able to have significant efficacy against adenovirus, and then translate those into pediatric exposure. So we can model what the doses should be.

The Phase II part of that study would simply be to treat a handful of pediatric patients at each age group going from two months of age all the way up to adolescence to confirm that the dosing strategy that we’re using weight-based dosing strategy would be able to achieve the same efficacious plasma concentration as were achieved in the adults.

Philomena Kamya

Okay. Understood and just by way of timing you get a little bit data, snapshot of the data from the Phase II adult cohort and then translate this into the MVP-Peds, it’s correct?

Garrett Nichols

Correct.

Philomena Kamya

Okay. Brilliant. Thanks so much.

Michelle Berrey

Great. Thank you very much.

Michelle Berrey

Thank you everyone for your time this morning. And we look forward to updating you again soon. Have a good day.

