Starbucks: Does It Still Have A Bright Future?

Investment Thesis

Prior to releasing fiscal Q4 2017 results, Starbucks (SBUX) stock was down 1% for the year in what has been an extremely frustrating time for shareholders. After digesting the quarterly and full-year results, listening to the company’s earnings call to learn their plan for 2018 and beyond, I still believe SBUX to be a good long-term stock choice for a Dividend Growth Investor (DGI). The company has a strategy to turn things around, they just increased their dividend 20%, and the stock still appears fairly valued.

Q4 Quarterly and 2017 Full-Year Results

Last week Starbucks reported their Q4 and fiscal 2017 results to mixed reviews. The company reported adjusted EPS of $0.55 compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55. Revenue for the quarter was $5.7 billion compared to expectations of $5.8 billion. The company met EPS expectations, but fell short on revenue, which led to the stock tumbling 5%-plus in after-hours trading. However, once investors got to hear the conference call and digest the results, shares ended up 2% the next trading day.

In terms of comps, which is a key metric in determining year-over-year growth, below is how the quarter shook out.

Source: SBUX Investor Relations

As you can see, consolidated comparable store sales growth continued to slow in Q4 to 2% growth, which was down from 4% growth during Q4 2016. Americas growth also was down during the quarter as its growth was 3% in Q4 2017 compared to 5% in Q4 2016. CAP and EMEA regions both saw increases of 1% and 2%, respectively, as compared to Q4 2016. It is evident that the company’s sales growth is continuing to slow, which is a bad sign for investors like myself. This has been a continuing trend for numerous quarters and years now. This quarter, management attributed 1% less comps as it related to the three major hurricanes that hit the US and Puerto Rico. When looking at 2% comp growth for the company as compared to the industry, it is very impressive, but unfortunately SBUX stock is priced based on a valuation that still has the company growing at a high single-digit comp as it did in years past, and unfortunately that's no longer the case anymore. Nicholas Ward had a great point in his recent article regarding Starbucks stating, “The value investor in me says that SBUX is a sell, but the DGI investor in me knows that SBUX remains a dividend growth powerhouse.” The valuation based on current results simply doesn’t add up, but as I have stated in prior articles, the dividend growth potential in the company is enormous. Though growth has slowed, the company is still a cash cow.

The Americas region is the one region most investors focus on, as it makes up 69% of total revenue for the company. This region saw comps slow to 3% growth and revenues report no growth for the period. Transactions were up 1% in the region and average ticket was up 2%, which were positive signs. The transaction comps were the strongest they have been in six quarters. This makes sense as it is the first truly comparable period after the change in the rewards program, where the prior program influenced more transactions and split bills in order to receive rewards, whereas the current rewards program is by dollars spent. This was a highlighted point for me while listening to the call last week, as I have not truly been able to compare transactions until this quarter.

The second most important region I look at is the growth in China. Unless an investor dives into the details, as China is grouped in the CAP segment, one would not know this region’s growth and potential. CAP only had a sales comp of 2%, but China actually grew 8%, with a 7% increase in transactions. This is phenomenal growth in this region as the company continues to invest in this region as one of their next great growth catalysts. China opened 550 new stores in the region over the course of fiscal 2017 and now has over 3,000 operating stores in the region. Listening to the conference call, it is apparent that management is extremely excited about the growth potential in China.

Turning to the fiscal 2017 results, the company reported yearly revenue of $22.4 billion, which was a 4% increase from prior year. EPS for the year was $1.97, which was also up 4% compared to 2016. EPS has now grown 4% in each of the last two years after growing at a 20%-plus clip in recent years prior. Below is a chart from the company’s Q4 press release showing the full-year comparable store sales growth compared to 2016. The only region to grow faster than prior year was EMEA, which went from 0% comp to 1% comp in 2017. This is another trend that has worried investors for consecutive years now.

Another area to note from the conference call was the company’s growth in food, which also attributed to growth in rewards memberships. Food now accounts for over 21% of total revenues for the first time. The company has a goal to have food account for 25% of total revenues. Memberships were up 11% year over year, with rewards members spending up 8% during that time. SBUX receives 36% of their orders from rewards members. In some ways, the company is a digital leader when it comes to mobile pay and order. The company has found ways to digitally connect with their customers in a unique way by sending rewards offers based on common items they order as a way to incentivize them to come back. I’ve seen special bonus star offers for orders placed after 2 pm, which is a way for them to help strum up business in the afternoon early evening session. The company recently launched the Starbucks Rewards program in Japan, and received over 2m subscribers, which blew away management most optimistic projections, according to Kevin Johnson, CEO.

What Does The Future Have In Store?

One area that caught news once the company released earnings, and led to an after-hours sell-off, was related to the company’s realignment of future guidance. EPS projections were lowered from 15% to 12% for 2018, which is 3x higher than 2017’s growth. Global compass are expected to be in the 3-5% range for 2018 as well, which drew numerous questions on the company’s earnings call, due to the fact the company has not reached a comp of 5% since 2015 and comps have been decreasing for three straight years. Management reinforced their confidence in China, the negative effects that Teavana (sold in 2017) had on the 2017 results that will not be around for 2018, and indicated strong growth numbers so far in Q1. New Reserve Roastery locations are under construction, as the company is making large investments in major cities such as Chicago, New York, Milan and Shanghai, to open these premium roaster service locations in the near future. To put the impact into perspective that these Reserve Roasteries have, for the locations currently open, they are delivering double-digit comps and the average ticket is 4x that of a traditional Starbucks location. This will have an immense impact as future locations are rolled out for operation. The Shanghai location is expected to open in December.

Once investors were able to digest the guidance results, I think many expected this and the cut was already priced into the stock, hence the stock gains the very next trading day. However, the company has a lot of work to do in order to get this once great growth machine firing again. One area that I saw as a confidence move by management was the 20% dividend increase. Dating back to 2012, the company has grown the dividend by 20%-plus each year, so this was a big positive for me looking forward. As it stands right now, the company currently pays a dividend of $1.20, which is good for a yield of 2.10%. The payout ratio currently sits at 61%, which has been creeping up and will be a close measurement to watch going forward, as I believe the company would prefer to be in the low 50% range.

Valuation

As it currently stands now, SBUX is trading at $56.57 with a 2.10% annual dividend. When looking at valuation, I prefer to look at recent history (last five or six years) as a barometer to compare current price. In the case of the F.A.S.T Graph below, I am taking a look at the last six years.

Right now the stock is trading at a P/E ratio of 27.1x compared to a normal P/E of 29.7x in the last six years, which suggests the stock is trading at a discount. However, as we have seen above, the slowing growth trend does not merit such a high premium the stock once demanded. In terms of price to free cash flow, the company currently trades at a multiple of 31x compared to an average of 30x since 2013. Assuming the company attains a 12% EPS increase in 2018, the stock still trades at a forward P/E of 25.7x. A company growing comps in the mid to low single digits, I would expect to be trading closer to 20x.

Conclusion

In summary, the company had a poor showing for the most part in 2017. Few bright spots, such as the growth in China and the increase in dividend have me clinging on to hope that management can get things moving again. The 20% increase in the dividend is a big reason for me holding onto my shares right now. The growth in China has been impressive and should only continue. The Reserve Rosteries I believe will have a positive impact on earnings in the future as they are completed. Food has continued to gain traction with the consumer as well in the afternoon session.

It will be an interesting year for the company in fiscal ’18. Expectations of 12% EPS growth will need to be met, especially with a growing dividend with a current payout ratio exceeding 60%. Another announcement during the earnings release was related to the company announcing a plan to return $15 billion to shareholders in the next three years by way of dividends and stock buybacks. This continues the precedent set by former CEO Howard Schultz on how the company generously returns capital to shareholders. This is obviously something I admire about this company, just as long as they are doing it that sets up the company for future results. As it stands right now, I'm going to hold on to my shares and see where 2018 takes me. I still believe the company has tons of potential for DGI investors and those looking to initiate a position should have plenty of opportunities in the near future.

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative.