Why GE Should Completely Eliminate Its Dividend

GE is a perfect example of a company that has no business paying a dividend at all, and it should be avoided by all income investors.

At the November 13th investor update, management is expected to greatly reduce the payout in order to preserve much-needed cash to fund whatever new turnaround strategy it has come up with.

Jeffrey Immelt and numerous other top executives have left the company, and the latest atrocious earnings have caused the new CEO to vow massive changes.

The company's never-ending turnaround has dragged on, and has continually failed to live up to expectations.

It's been a VERY rough year for General Electric (GE) which has become the worst performer of the Dow Jones Industrial Average due to a seemingly never-ending stream of terrible news.

The only hope that the GE long-term faithful have had, up until now, has been the generous if slow growing dividend.

However, the recent management shakeup, and the terrible earnings just released, make it very clear that GE's dividend has one foot in the grave.

That is why numerous analysts are now predicting that management will slash the payout at its November 13th investor update, at which new CEO John Flannery is expected to detail the company's second major turnaround strategy in eight years.

And while I agree that GE's dividend is on the precarious perch of the abyss (I'm anticipating a 33% to 66% dividend cut), I would argue that GE's troubles are currently so severe that it has no business paying a dividend at all.

In other words, for GE to have its best chance at thriving in the future, I believe the dividend should be eliminated entirely.

Latest Earnings Kill All Hope Of Current Dividend's Survival

Metric YTD 2016 YTD 2017 YoY Change Revenue $90.6 billion $90.7 billion 0.1% Net Income $4.7 billion $3.6 billion -23.4% Free Cash Flow -$2.7 billion -$2.0 billion NA Shares Outstanding 9.2 billion 8.8 billion -4.6% EPS $0.51 $0.41 -19.6% EPS From Continuing Operations $0.62 $0.47 -24.2% FCF/Share -$0.29 $0.23 -20.4% Dividend $0.69 $0.72 4.3% FCF Payout Ratio -239% -314% 31.1%

How to describe GE's 2017 results? Well new CEO John Flannery put it bluntly during the latest conference call, "Our results are unacceptable to say the least."

About the only good things you could point to were that this latest quarter saw a strong increase in overall revenue (thanks largely to a recovery in highly volatile oil & gas), and that renewable energy (wind turbines) grew well.

However, it should be pointed out that GE Capital, which was once the company's largest and most profitable unit (by far), is now not just shrinking, but is not even profitable (so far this year).

Furthermore, when we look at year to date results, we see sales are flat, earnings are way down, and earnings from continuing operations (segments the company hasn't sold) are down even more - by a shocking 24%. This despite the company buying back almost 5% of its shares in the past year.

However, the thing that should really trouble GE shareholders is that the company, whether on either a single quarter, or YTD basis, continues to generate negative free cash flow. And that is ultimately what funds and supports the dividend (the primary reason anyone still owns this stock).

But wait, there's more! While Flannery didn't lay out the new turnaround strategy in great detail (that's what the November 13th presentation is for), he did reveal some VERY troubling news that essentially serves as a final nail in the coffin for the current dividend.

GE Is Literally Liquidating Itself...

To date, we've identified $20 billion plus of assets that we will exit in the next one to two years."-John Flannery, GE CEO

Since 2009 GE has been selling itself off by one major piece after another, which has, not surprisingly, resulted in declining top and bottom line per share results.

And keep in mind that these are the per share results, which are inflated by the epic amount the company has spent on buybacks.

Without these ill conceived (more on this in a moment) repurchases GE's fundamentals appear much worse.

Even worse? While under Immelt GE was theoretically selling off non core assets (starting with most of GE Finance, and later other industrial segments), in this case it looks like GE, having cut all the fat, is now looking to start cannibalizing its vital organs.

For example, Reuters is reporting that GE is considering selling part of, or all of its aircraft leasing business - which, at 1,300 jets, is the world's second largest plane leasing business.

The market value of this division would likely fetch $6 to $7 billion, based on the relative value of GE's plane fleet ($25 billion), compared to AirCap Holdings' (the world's largest aircraft leaser) $30 billion portfolio, and $8.3 billion market cap.

In addition, The Wall Street Journal is reporting the GE is considering selling, or spinning off its entire rail road business, which is over 100 years old, and definitely one of its core divisions.

In other words, while we don't yet know the exact detail of Flannery's turnaround plan, so far it looks seems to look a lot like the failed turnaround that got Immelt fired:

Cut costs ($2 billion by end of 2018)

Sell assets

Rightsize the business (downsize corporate management)

More disciplined capital allocation (improve margins and invest in core businesses)

Redefine corporate culture (back to basics focus on industrials)

The problem is that, while GE has been preaching this for nigh close to a decade, it has nothing to show for it but declining margins and returns on shareholder capital.

Which brings me to the issue that income investors (and most GE shareholders) likely care about most, the dividend.

...So Has No Business Paying A Dividend At All

The core idea behind dividend investing is this.

Shareholders risk their hard earned money to buy a piece of a company, with the expectation that management will invest shareholder capital wisely and profitably to generate free cash flow or FCF.

From this, a portion goes to paying a dividend, with the remainder being reinvested into growing the business, generating FCF/share growth, and ultimately rising dividends. These serve as a catalyst to raise the share price and generate capital gains.

FCF is what Warren Buffett calls "owner earnings" because it is the total revenue minus total cost of running the business, and money spent to maintain and grow the company in the future.

Each year the FCF is what adds to the cash on the balance sheet, and unlike what many investors believe (due to Wall Street's obsession with EPS), cash is the true lifeblood that companies run on (and pay dividends with).

That's because GAAP earnings are basically nothing more than an accounting metric, which can be manipulated through various non cash charges, deductions, etc.

Things get even worse when you start looking at adjusted EPS or some equivalent, which is a non GAAP proprietary metric that companies can make up and change as they wish to massage the results and make themselves look good.

But free cash flow? That's the true bottom line, and what GE investors need to focus on.

Now because running large, multi-national corporations is hard, shareholders pay management a fortune (in 2016 GE's top five execs made $78,175,929), in order to run the company on their behalf, and manage their capital in the most productive and profitable way possible.

In other words, shareholders pay these people a lot of money to be smart capital allocators, which means choosing among five options regarding how to spend shareholder cash.

reinvest in the business (organic growth)

growth through accretive acquisitions (that increase FCF/share)

pay down debt (to strengthen balance sheet, increase financial flexibility, and make dividend safer)

pay dividends

buy back shares (if they are undervalued, thus also increasing FCF/share, making for a safer dividend, and allowing for longer, faster payout growth over time)

Thus far, GE's management, first under Immelt, and now apparently under Flannery, is looking to sell off the crown jewels of its empire in order to raise cash. This is likely because its fundamentals have deteriorated to the point where the company is generating -$2 billion in FCF per year.

In other words, GE isn't actually making any money, and so is holding a fire sale (everything must go!) and breaking up the company in order to raise money.

The problem I have, as a dividend investor, is that the use of that cash has mostly been focused on appeasing short-term investors, instead of on a smart long-term growth strategy.

For example, returning capital to shareholders, in the form of buybacks and dividends, is what you are supposed to do with excess FCF, meaning cash beyond what you need to intelligently grow the business.

However, GE is currently burning through $2 billion a year of its cash reserves just to fund its ongoing operations.

This means that every dollar it spends on buybacks and dividends eats through its cash savings, which will ultimately be needed to return the company to growth (assuming such a thing is possible).

And while it si true that GE's liquidity is helped by its still large amount of short-term investments, the fact remains that in the past two years, GE's total cash position has declined from $131.1 billion to $78.6 billion.

This frightening trend is largely due to the fact that in the past 12 months GE has spent $14.6 billion on buybacks and dividends, which lowered its cash reserves by $16.6 billion.

If management is so excited about $2 billion in cost savings (which means that this is a material amount for the company), then blowing a $16.6 billion hole in the balance sheet is truly an example of being "penny wise and pound foolish".

But wait, it gets worse! Because as much as I'm a fan of fat dividends, the fact is that they can end up hurting investors if done improperly.

When Dividends Are Your Enemy

There is a big misconception among some dividend investors that payouts represent "free money".

In fact, as indicated by the ex-dividend date reduction of share price by the payout's amount, this is false.

That's because any cash given to investors as a dividend is no longer available to grow the company, which thus lowers the value of that company's shares proportionally.

Now consider 2 theoretical dividend stocks, X and Y.

Company X

Share price $10

Annual Dividend $1

Annual Free Cash Flow/Share $2

The dividend will reduce the value of the shares by $1 to $9 (on ex-div dates). However, because FCF/share is $2, at the end of the year company X's share price will objectively have increased in value to $11, or by 10%.

Furthermore, that excess $1 per share in FCF, if invested wisely, could mean that next year company X generates $3 per share in FCF.

Assuming a constant FCF payout ratio (in this case 50%), company X will be able to raise the dividend to $1.5, and the market will likely reward it for both growing the company, and the payout, by increasing the share price even more.

In other words, everyone (capital gains and dividend focused investors) wins!

But now consider company Y.

Share price $10

Annual Dividend $1

Annual FCF/Share -$1

In this case company Y is a much worse stock than company X, despite starting with the same share price and same yield (10%).

That's because the $1 paid in dividends will automatically lower the share price to $9. Worse yet, because Y is burning cash (instead of generating it), the objective value of shares will have declined to $8.

In other words, what company Y is doing is called a return of capital. This means that the money given by shareholders to management, instead of being invested profitably on their behalf, is simply being returned to them in order to keep the dividend going, and thus maintain favor with inexperienced, or short sighted income investors who are chasing yield.

In fact, assuming that company Y trades at intrinsic value ($8) at the end of year 1, the forward yield will now have increased from 10% to 12.5%, potentially attracting even more unsuspecting investors into this "sucker yield".

In other words, a dividend is only beneficial if it is sustainable, and doesn't come at the expense of allowing a company to grow.

In the case of GE, because it's generating -$2 billion a year in FCF, it, like company Y, isn't paying sustainable dividends. Rather GE is engaging in destructive return of capital, reducing the intrinsic value of shares over time and, worst of all, limiting its ability to grow in the future.

A good way of ensuring that management is doing right by shareholders, in terms of increasing shareholder value over time, is by checking that the tangible book value per share (the liquidation value of the company) is steadily increasing.

In the case of GE, the current strategy of selling assets and then using the cash to buy back shares and pay unsustainable and destructive ROC dividends has decimated GE's TBV/share. This indicates that management has been destroying shareholder value at a prodigious rate, and it is why November 13th is likely to see a much needed dividend cut.

However, given the highly complex, challenging, and most of all, expensive nature that any successful turnaround will likely require, I think the best course of action is for GE to stop pretending it's still a blue chip dividend stock, and eliminate the dividend entirely.

Accept Reality And Rip Off The Bandaid

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio Projected 10 Year Dividend Growth Projected Total Return GE pre dividend cut 4.7% -330% 0% 4.7% GE post 50% dividend cut 2.35% -115% 0% 2.35% S&P 500 1.9% 44.5% 6.1% 8.0%

Now don't get me wrong: I don't expect GE to actually eliminate the dividend, despite the fact that even cutting it in half will continue to fundamentally harm long-term shareholders.

That's because, even assuming that GE can achieve its $2 billion in cost cuts next year, that would bring annual FCF to zero, vs a $4.3 billion annual dividend cost. And that's not even taking into account the FCF declines that will invariably result from selling $20+ billion in additional core assets.

From a philosophy perspective, we manage for total shareholder return. So it's going to be a mix of capital that goes into a dividend and a mix that goes into organic and inorganic investment, and that has to be balanced." -John Flannery on CNBC

Flannery has publicly stated that GE will announce its new dividend policy at its investor update on November 13th, and as you can see it appears that a complete suspension isn't on the table.

However, I consider even a 50% dividend cut to be weak sauce, because, in addition to continuing to eat through the company's fast shrinking cash reserves (and destroying shareholder value), it also isn't likely to help short-term investors.

For example, right now some yield chasers are certainly attracted to the GE's generous yield, which is more than double that of the S&P 500.

However, if GE cuts its dividend for the second time in eight years, then it will likely permanently lose credibility with whatever loyal long-term dividend investors it has.

Furthermore, the yield would then fall to 2.35%, assuming that shares don't decline further on the news (which is likely already mostly baked in).

A 2.35% yield is not significantly higher than that of the S&P 500's, which has a far better dividend growth record (7% YOY in past 12 months) - an important component of long-term total returns.

This likely means that any dividend cut will burst the fiction that this is still a blue chip dividend growth stock, and thus keep income investors away until the company can prove it can sustainably return to sales, FCF, and dividend growth.

Or to put another way, if the only way GE can afford to pay any size dividend is with more asset sales, it shouldn't be paying a dividend at all.

Until GE Can Return To Growth It's A Value Trap To Be Avoided

Over the past year GE has been one of the worst performing stocks on Wall Street. However, that doesn't mean it's necessarily a good contrarian value play.

Company Forward PE Historical PE Yield Historical Yield Percentage Of Time In Last 22 Years Yield Has Been Higher GE 18.1 17.5 4.7% 3.2% 3.3% Industry Median 23.1 NA 1.3% NA NA S&P 500 18.2 14.7 1.9% 4.3% NA

Sources: Gurufocus, YieldChart, Multpl.com

That's because the declining earnings mean that the forward PE ratio is actually higher than the company's 13 year median norm, and about equal to that of the red hot S&P 500.

The difference is, of course, that S&P 500 earnings continue to grow strongly, while GE's fundamentals are headed in the wrong direction - something that isn't likely to change as it sells off even more assets.

As for that generous yield? Well, given the above, even in a fantasy scenario where the dividend is somehow maintained post November 13th, the payout isn't likely to grow for years.

And given that there are far better industrial dividend growth names to choose from, including dividend kings, with excellent track records of strongly compounding shareholder value, I can't recommend GE for any long-term investor at any price.

I can't do that until management outlines a substantially different long-term growth strategy, AND proves it can actually execute on it.

After all, if GE's future involves a complete dismantling of this once venerable industrial empire, than there is no reason to own it.

Bottom Line: GE's Only Hope Is A Massively Expensive Reinvestment In Itself, Which Means That Paying Any Dividend At All Is A Mistake

GE isn't likely to have the courage to eliminate its dividend on November 13th. However, a large cut of 33% to 66% is all but assured, which means that anyone who recently bought for the mouth watering (but non growing, and unsustainable) yield is likely to be disappointed.

However, even with a much lower (and thus less shareholder value destroying) payout, GE will remain a poor choice as an income investment unless, and until management can prove it is able to once more grow the company's FCF/share sustainably; thus justifying a any size dividend.

